Lakers add Fizdale, Lucas III to Vogel’s coaching staff
LOS ANGELES — Former Knicks head coach David Fizdale has joined his hometown Los Angeles Lakers as the lead assistant coach on Frank Vogel’s staff.
The Lakers also hired John Lucas III as an assistant coach and named Roger Sancho their head athletic trainer Wednesday.
Fizdale was the Memphis Grizzlies’ head coach for 101 games from May 2016 until November 2017, leading them to the playoffs in his only full season. He took the top job with New York in May 2018, but was fired in December 2019 after New York got off to a 4-18 start.
Before taking over the Grizzlies, Fizdale was an assistant coach for 13 seasons at Miami, Atlanta and Golden State.
Fizdale, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, fills the lead assistant vacancy created on the Lakers’ staff in June when Jason Kidd left to become the Dallas Mavericks’ head coach.
Lucas played eight NBA seasons for six teams. He was a player development coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017-19.
Lucas will take over some of the responsibilities left behind by Lionel Hollins’ decision to leave the Lakers’ staff when they couldn’t agree on a new contract, and by Miles Simon’s promotion to head coach of the G League’s South Bay Lakers.
Phil Handy, Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford return on Vogel’s staff.
The Lakers didn’t renew the contract of head athletic trainer Nina Hsieh in June after the club experienced significant injury problems throughout last season. Their defense of their 2020 championship ended with a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and other Lakers were sidelined or significantly limited by injuries throughout the second half of the season.
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says ‘no chance’ he lands at USC
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says “there’s no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California.
“I’m here and committed to try to build an organization,” Meyer added Wednesday.
Meyer’s name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (2014).
He stepped down after the 2018 season and spent two years working as a college football analyst at Fox Sports. Jaguars owner Shad Khan convinced him to return to the sidelines in an effort to deliver a consistent contender in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars (0-1) lost their season opener 37-21 at Houston, a debacle of a debut that included 10 penalties, six dropped passes and three turnovers. Jacksonville essentially looked unprepared to play from the first snap.
Meyer expects a better performance Sunday against Denver (1-0).
Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
WASHINGTON — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress in forceful testimony Wednesday that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a “blind eye” to USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women.
Biles told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “enough is enough” as she and three other U.S. gymnasts spoke in stark emotional terms about the lasting toll Nassar’s crimes have taken on their lives. In response, FBI Director Christopher Wray said he was “deeply and profoundly sorry” for delays in Nassar’s prosecution and the pain it caused.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion — widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time — said that she “can imagine no place that I would be less comfortable right now than sitting here in front of you.” She declared herself a survivor of sexual abuse.
“I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” Biles said through tears. In addition to failures of the FBI, she said USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee “knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge.”
Biles said a message needs to be sent: “If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be swift and severe. Enough is enough.”
The hearing is part of a congressional effort to hold the FBI accountable after multiple missteps in investigating the case, including the delays that allowed the now-imprisoned Nassar to abuse other young gymnasts. At least 40 girls and women said they were molested after the FBI had been made aware of allegations against Nassar in 2015.
AP sources: Cowboys DE Lawrence breaks foot, out 6-8 weeks
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice Wednesday and likely will be out at least six weeks, two people with knowledge of the injury said.
Lawrence was helped off the field during the first practice to prepare for Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hasn’t announced the injury. Lawrence is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
The injury to Lawrence came with the Cowboys planning to be without their other starting defensive end in Randy Gregory, who is out after testing positive for COVID-19. Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t seem optimistic Wednesday when asked about Gregory’s availability against the Chargers.
The Cowboys are losing their best pass rusher in Lawrence, who is in the third year of a $105 million, five-year contract. He missed the first eight games as a rookie in 2014 after breaking a foot in training camp.
Without Lawrence and Gregory, Tarell Basham and Dorance Armstrong are the projected starters. Before Lawrence was injured, McCarthy said Armstrong would be the primary replacement for Gregory.
Basham is a fifth-year pro with 59 games and 12 starts, most of those with the New York Jets over the past two seasons. Armstrong, a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2018, has played in 47 games with three starts.
Bucks hire Lisa Byington as TV play-by-play broadcaster
MILWAUKEE — Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks’ new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts.
The Bucks announced the hiring Wednesday and said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports team.
Byington replaces Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 seasons as the team’s main television play-by-play broadcaster.
“I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus,” Byington said in a statement released by the team. “In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”
Earlier this year, Byington became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. She was a men’s and women’s soccer play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports in the 2021 Olympics and also did play-by-play for the Women’s World Cup on Fox in 2019.
The Bucks’ broadcast crew also includes Marques Johnson and Steve Novak as analysts and Zora Stephenson as a sideline reporter. Last season, Stephenson became the first woman to work as a play-by-play announcer for the Bucks when she filled in for Paschke for one game.
Payton says some Saints offensive coaches COVID-19 positive
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that a group of his offensive coaches, along with the team’s nutritionist and a player, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Payton didn’t identify by name any of those who had tested positive. But he later indicated that those missing from in-person preparations included an offensive line coach, a receivers coach, a running backs coach and two tight ends coaches. Payton said all are vaccinated.
Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday that six offensive assistants had tested positive. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL at that point had not made a public statement about the matter.
Later Tuesday, Michael Thomas — who already was ineligible to play the first six games while on the club’s physically unable to perform list — was placed on New Orleans’ COVID-19 reserve list.
The names of most others who tested positive were not expected to be released in the short term because of federal medical privacy laws.
It is unclear how long those who tested positive will remain isolated from the team before they may return to the field or in-person meetings.
Grizzlies waive Marc Gasol days after trading for his rights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Grizzlies announced the move Wednesday.
They acquired Gasol from the Lakers along with a 2024 second round draft pick and cash for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin (57th overall in 2016) on Sept. 10. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league’s luxury tax.
The 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons with Memphis. He averaged a career-low 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season with the Lakers. The 7-foot-1 center never found a regular role in the injury-plagued Lakers’ rotation while they lost in the first round of the postseason.
Gasol made three All-Star teams during his career with the Grizzlies, who first acquired his rights from the Lakers in the trade sending his older brother, Pau, to the Lakers in November 2008. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year was traded from Memphis to Toronto in February 2019, and he won a championship ring later that season.
Messi and PSG held by Brugge; City, Liverpool, Madrid win
GENEVA — Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar lined up together in the near-perfect attack for Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and still could not score or deliver a win in the Champions League.
Instead, it was low-key midfielder Ander Herrera who got PSG’s goal in a 1-1 draw at underrated Belgian champion Club Brugge.
Though Messi saw a first-half shot strike the crossbar, he was later shown a yellow card for a foul and Mbappé went off because of an injured left ankle.
French forwards flourished elsewhere with Sébastien Haller scoring four for Ajax in a 5-1 rout at Sporting Lisbon and Christopher Nkunku netting all of Leipzig’s goals in a 6-3 loss to Manchester City.
The English clubs in action combined for two wins in matches involving 14 goals as Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-2 in the Italians’ return to the competition after a seven-season gap.
There was just one goal in the games involving the Madrid clubs, and Rodrygo’s 89th-minute strike won it for Real Madrid at Inter Milan. Atlético Madrid was held 0-0 at home to Porto.
Debutant Sheriff Tiraspol from the Moldovan league won 2-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk from neighboring Ukraine.
Browns’ Beckham not ready after surgery, 2021 debut delayed
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t ready to play following knee surgery and won’t make his debut Sunday against Houston.
Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Beckham out Tuesday, saying he will practice on a limited basis this week but will sit out against the Texans (1-0).
“I talked to Odell about it,” Stefanski said. “This is my decision and felt it was the right thing to do for this week.”
Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, after going through pregame warmups, the three-time Pro Bowler told the Browns he couldn’t be on the field for the number of plays they wanted and he was ruled inactive.
Stefanski said he decided to reveal Beckham’s status early in the week.
Timberwolves re-sign Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have filled out their roster by re-signing forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Jordan McLaughlin, both of whom were restricted free agents.
The contracts were agreed to last week and finalized on Wednesday, with Vanderbilt getting a three-year, $18.3 million deal and McLaughlin getting a three-year deal worth about $6.5 million that comes with a team option for the third year.
The 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt averaged 5.4 points on 60.6% shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in 64 games last season, his first full season with Minnesota. Vanderbilt gives the Timberwolves another option at a power forward spot they have been trying to enhance for several years. They also acquired Taurean Prince in a trade last month with Cleveland and return Jaden McDaniels after a promising rookie season.
Celtics get Hernangómez from Grizzlies for Edwards, Dunn
BOSTON — The Celtics have acquired forward Juancho Hernangómez from the Grizzlies in exchange for guards Carsen Edwards and Kris Dunn.
Boston announced the deal Wednesday. As part of the transaction, Memphis will have the right to swap a 2026 second-round draft pick with Boston’s second-round pick that year.
Hernangómez, 25, has played 257 games for Denver and Minnesota, averaging 5.7 points on 43% shooting and 3.5 rebounds. The Nuggets selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Edwards appeared in 68 games over two seasons for Boston after being selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Dunn was acquired by Boston last month as part of a three-team deal.
Blues re-sign Tyler Bozak to $750,000, 1-year contract
ST. LOUIS — Tyler Bozak re-signed with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, inking a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $750,000.
Bozak, now 35, was with the Blues in 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. He put up 13 points during that championship run.
Injuries, including a concussion, limited him to 31 games during the shortened 56-game 2021 season.
Bozak, a native of Regina, Saskatchewan, has 449 points in 764 regular-season NHL games with St. Louis and Toronto.
Stenson selected as Europe’s final Ryder Cup vice captain
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Henrik Stenson will still have a role for Europe at the Ryder Cup despite failing to get into the team.
The Swedish player was selected by European captain Padraig Harrington on Wednesday as the fifth and final vice captain for the event at Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26.
The 45-year-old Stenson has played in five Ryder Cups, including the last three.
It will be Stenson’s first stint as a vice captain and he joins compatriot Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as assistants to Harrington.
“Everyone is aware that the Ryder Cup can be a tense week at times, too, so Henrik’s renowned wit and sense of fun will benefit our team room immensely,” Harrington said. “It will also be helpful to have the cool head of the ‘Ice Man’ around should any stressful situation emerge.”
Stenson’s improved form toward the end of the qualifying period didn’t convince Harrington to call up the former British Open champion as one of the three captain’s picks on Sunday.
Moore, Medina win World Surf League titles at Lower Trestles
SAN CLEMENTE — Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu won her fifth world title and Gabriel Medina of Brazil claimed his third at the Rip Curl World Surf League Finals on Tuesday at Lower Trestles.
It was the first time the WSL decided its world champions in a one-day, winner-take-all format involving the top five women’s and men’s surfers based on the season points standings.
Moore was seeded directly into the final match, where she beat Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb to defend her world title.
Medina, who ended the regular season with a huge points lead, beat third-seeded Filipe Toledo of Brazil in the men’s final. Toledo had eliminated Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion Italo Ferreira of Brazil, the second seed.
Moore and Medina each won $200,000 out of the identical $470,000 purses.
Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore lost the day’s first match, ending her shot at a record eighth women’s world title.
Legia Warsaw beats Spartak Moscow as Europa League begins
MOSCOW — Legia Warsaw scored in stoppage time to beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 in the opening game of this season’s Europa League group stage on Wednesday.
Spartak created far more chances than the Polish visitors but couldn’t solve Legia’s 41-year-old goalkeeper Artur Boruc.
Legia took full advantage to snatch three points with a 91st-minute goal from substitute Lirim Kastrati off a cross from Ernest Muci.
Leicester and Napoli round out Group C and play Thursday.
Legia and Spartak played a day ahead of the week’s other Europa League games to avoid a clash with Spartak’s cross-city rival Lokomotiv Moscow, which hosts Marseille on Thursday.
WADA warns Russia not to interfere in anti-doping work
ISTANBUL — The World Anti-Doping Agency warned Russia not to interfere in drug-testing in the country and asked Wednesday that a year-old vacancy at the top of the national anti-doping body be filled.
WADA president Witold Banka met with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin in Turkey on Wednesday for talks on the future of the still-suspended Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA.
“The need for RUSADA to retain its independence is critical. There must be no attempt by the Russian state or sporting authorities to interfere with any of its operations,” Banka said in a statement.
“Associated with that, the appointment of RUSADA’s next director general must follow a rigorous process to ensure the right person is hired for this important position, and that they are able to function independently in the role.”
RUSADA remains suspended because of past doping cover-ups and manipulation of evidence. Russia competed at the Tokyo Olympics without its flag or anthem, and will do the same at next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, again using the name Russian Olympic Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.