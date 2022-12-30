Dodgers, J.D. Martinez finalize $10 million, 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star outfielder J.D. Martinez finalized a $10 million, one-year deal Thursday.
Martinez spent the last five years with the Boston Red Sox. He hit .274 with 62 RBIs and 16 home runs last season in 139 games. He earned his fourth straight All-Star appearance after hitting .302 with 38 RBIs and nine homers in the first half of the season.
The 35-year-old designated hitter is 18 homers away from reaching the 300-mark.
Martinez's 12-year MLB career includes stints with Houston, Detroit and Arizona.
To make room on the 40-man roster, pitcher Jake Reed was designated for assignment.
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
NEW YORK — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons' Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.
The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game.
Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out. Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.
Anthony, Bamba, Carter Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday against Washington. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando's following game Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City
The 11 suspensions will result in just over $500,000 in forfeited salary. Hayes will lose the most, about $121,000.
Evero passes on Broncos' interim job, has head coach desire
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had a shot at a two-game tryout.
A chance to get a feel for the job of head coach, even if it was on an interim basis.
He turned it down. He will wait for another opportunity. Maybe with Denver through its hiring process. Maybe with another team.
Just not this time, following the dismissal of Evero's good friend and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Evero will remain in charge of one of the league's top defenses. It's how he feels he can best help the team as interim coach Jerry Rosburg — hired in September to help Hackett with game-management duties — runs the show for the rest of the season.
“I don’t want to get into too much of the details,” Evero said when asked why he passed on the opportunity. “We just all agreed that the best thing for this team moving forward was for me to continue to work with the defense. I'm fully invested there. I think that’s where I could have the best value for this team.”
He and the Broncos have their hands full trying to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) on Sunday. The Chiefs have won 14 straight over the Broncos (4-11).
Texas Tech denies Ole Miss claim of racial slur during bowl
HOUSTON — Texas Tech on Thursday denied claims by Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin that a Red Raiders player spit on one of his players and possibly used a racial slur in the Texas Bowl.
A scrum between the teams came after Ole Miss' Dayton Wade fumbled in the fourth quarter Wednesday night and Texas Tech recovered. There was pushing and shoving between players and Ole Miss player Jordan Watkins was given a personal foul penalty.
After the game, which Ole Miss lost 42-25, Kiffin said the penalty should have been on Texas Tech senior linebacker Dimitri Moore instead of Watkins. Both players wear No. 11.
Kiffin said after the game that Watkins wasn't in the fight, and that Moore was fighting Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams and that “everybody knew" because Texas Tech coaches were yelling at their own player.
“There was a racial slur involved, that’s not the point of what we’re talking about, (it's) about the spitting part," Kiffin said. "I brought our own 71 (Williams) up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He’s not crying not because he got spit on, it’s because something was said.”
When asked to clarify if a Texas Tech player used a racial slur toward one of his players, Kiffin said he wasn't sure.
“I’m not going to, because I did not hear it, (I’m not going to) say that that happened for sure that he gave a racial slur to our player,” Kiffin said. "I was told that that was said in that (incident) but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue.”
US beats Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play
MONCTON, New Brunswick — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship.
Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B.
“I really liked the way we bounced back tonight,” said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac. “We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time."
In the first game of the day at Avenir Centre, Finland beat Latvia 3-0 to keep the Group B lead with two victories and an overtime loss. In Group A in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime to remain first, and Canada routed Austria 11-0 in the night game.
Skier Shiffrin enters new dimension with 50th slalom win
SEMMERING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin made ski racing history once again on Thursday night.
This time, however, she wasn't the only American skier doing so.
Shiffrin led teammate Paula Moltzan for the U.S. ski team's first 1-2 finish in a women's World Cup slalom since 1971.
And Shiffrin's win in the night race made her the first ski racer with 50 World Cup wins in a single discipline. No other skier, female or male, has won an event more than 46 times in the 56-year World Cup history.
The result also marked Shiffrin's 80th World Cup win overall — two short of Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record.
“I honestly have no idea, I have no idea what to say about that,” Shiffrin said about her personal best marks. "But one thing that is easy to say: U.S. 1-2 in slalom, that is amazing. That is unbelievable.”
Building on a big first-run lead of more than seven-tenths of a second, Shiffrin overcame several mistakes in her final run on the deteriorating course to finish 0.29 ahead of Moltzan, who had her first career podium in the discipline.
US, Greece, Italy win at United Cup mixed teams tennis
SYDNEY — The U.S. has beaten Czech Republic 3-1 at the mixed teams United Cup when American Frances Tiafoe’s opponent Tomas Machac retired due to a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match Friday.
Top-seeded Greece and Italy also completed wins on Friday.
Tiafoe won the first set 6-3 at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney but trailed 4-2 in the second to his Czech opponent when the match ended due to Machac's injury. After trying to retrieve a forehand shot from Tiafoe, Machac was able to rise to his feet but after consultation with a doctor and his team, he decided he could not continue.
“We were in the midst of a battle,” Tiafoe said. “It sucks that I got over the line this way. You don’t want to see that. Hopefully he can get right for the Australian Open.”
The Americans went into the second day of the five-match encounter leading 2-0 after singles wins on Thursday by Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys.
But two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova saved seven set points to beat world No. 3 Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the first match Friday to keep the Czechs in with a chance of victory.
’We keep fighting,” Kvitova said. “I think USA is such a great team with great players in the team. We are not really favorites here, but we are fighting every match, every point. That’s our team spirit.”
From 5-1 down in the tiebreak, Kvitova went on to save three set points before earning her eighth set point at 7-6 and finally converting to seal the set. After her first-set escape, Kvitova broke Pegula twice to build a quick 3-0 lead.
In other play Friday, Greece lived up to its top billing by beating Bulgaria 3-0 in Perth, Western Australia. Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) and Despina Papamichail came from a set and a break down to defeat Isabella Shinikova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
