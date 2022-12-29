Gregory, Aboushi won’t serve 1-game suspensions for fighting
NEW YORK — Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi won’t serve a one-game suspension for fighting in Sunday’s game.
Both players appealed their suspensions and instead will pay a fine. NFL hearing officer Derrick Brooks overturned Gregory’s punishment on Tuesday, and gave him a $50,000 fine. Hearing officer James Thrash overturned Aboushi’s suspension and gave him a $12,000 fine.
“I’m not surprised by it,” Aboushi said Wednesday of the decision. “I thought the league did the right thing, that the video proved everything. I thought they made the right call.”
Gregory and Aboushi traded punches after the Rams beat the Broncos 51-14 on Christmas Day. While players from both teams gathered around for postgame handshakes, Gregory and Aboushi exchanged words and then Gregory threw a punch that was returned by Aboushi before teammates separated them.
Aboushi has no idea why Gregory was angry at him in particular, saying he couldn’t recall a conflict during the game.
“We got to the middle (of the field after the game), and I guess he was feeling some way about the score,” Aboushi said. “And whatever transpired, transpired. ... I was shocked (by the suspension), but I knew it was going to take some work to get through (the appeal).”
Gregory, the longtime Cowboys pass rusher, returned Dec. 18 from a 2½-month absence because of knee surgery in his first season with Denver.
Aboushi has started four games and played extensively in two others on the Rams’ injury-filled offensive line since joining the team in September. He played all but one snap against the Broncos, and he is expected to start at right guard Sunday against the Chargers.
Slovakia beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey championship
MONCTON, New Brunswick — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday in the world junior championship.
Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon Nemec had three assists in the Group B game. Adam Gajan made 23 saves to help Slovakia rebound from an opening 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday.
Tyler Boucher of the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s scored twice for United States. Michigan forward Gavin Brindley added a goal and Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko made 30 saves. The Americans opened Monday with a 5-2 victory over Latvia.
The U.S. will face Switzerland on Thursday.
In Group A in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada faced Germany in the night game. Canada dropped a 5-2 decision to the Czech Republic in its opener Monday.
Ten convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz
A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while the former Red Sox slugger was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighborhood of Santo Domingo
Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo’s First Collegiate Court.
Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. Three other defendants were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, including Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, who was accused of planning the attack.
American private investigators hired by Ortiz said that the slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him.
The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradicted a previous theory by law enforcement in the Dominican Republic that the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz’s cousin Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table.
Dominican authorities said the hitmen confused Fernandez with Ortiz, one of the country’s most beloved ballplayers.
A fearsome power hitter with a ready smile, Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs before retiring in 2016. When he was shot, he was living part of the year in the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 2019 shooting. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine after the shooting and he underwent further surgery in the U.S.
Among the crimes for which the 10 men were sentenced were criminal organization, use of illegal firearms, attempted murder, and complicity, the court wrote in a statement.
Authorities noted that more details of the sentencing will be released on Feb. 8, 2023.
Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
WASHINGTON — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain.
The team confirmed Booker’s injury on Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks.
“It’s the nature of a guy who puts in a lot of work and lays everything on the line,” Suns coach Monty Williams said before Wednesday’s game in Washington. “You’re going to run into this from time to time. I’m actually grateful, you know, that it wasn’t worse.”
The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the last nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team’s Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets, but played just four minutes before having to leave the game.
He returned to Phoenix for further evaluation while the team continued its six-game trip.
Williams did not necessarily think Booker’s early exit Sunday was the result of a hasty return.
“In this case with Book, every box, to my knowledge, was checked,” Williams said. “Before you put a guy back on the floor you have to do that. You just run into stuff.”
Now it looks as if Booker is on the shelf for at least a month. He is averaging a career-high 27.1 points and already topped 50 points twice this season.
The Suns currently have a 20-15 record and are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Several players have missed time with injuries while forward Jae Crowder hasn’t played all season because the Suns are trying to work out a trade for the disgruntled veteran.
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break.
The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26.
The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014.
According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. EST Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.
Teams are usually required to travel the day before a game, but they are allowed to go the day of under special circumstances, including after the Christmas break.
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe was also fined $25,000 for what the NHL called “demeaning conduct directed at officials” during the game, which his team won 5-4 in overtime. Keefe could be seen yelling at officials about what he believed to be interference during the third period on the Blues’ fourth goal of the game.
LSU WR Boutte won’t play vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte is not available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday.
Boutte, who is eligible for the 2023 NFL draft, remains enrolled at LSU for the spring semester, Kelly said. A social media post by Boutte in early December indicated that he intended to remain at LSU for the 2023 season.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season, a relative down year for him as he returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for about half of the previous season. But he shone in 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game, catching six passes for 107 yards and a TD.
Boutte was having the makings of a big 2021 season before his injury, catching 38 passes for 509 yards and nine TDs in just six games.
As a freshman in 2020, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney back from concussion, practicing
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was back at practice Wednesday after missing one game with a concussion while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. sat out with a back issue.
Clowney didn’t play in last week’s 17-10 loss to New Orleans after sustaining a head injury on Dec. 17 against Baltimore.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Clowney is “getting better” as the Browns (6-9), who were eliminated from postseason contention with their loss to the Saints, prepare to face the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) on the road Sunday.
Clowney has been slowed by an ankle injury and the concussion and has just two sacks this season. Rookie Alex Wright started in his place last week.
A first-round pick in 2020, Wills has started all 16 games in his third season. Stefanski said Wills is “working through something” and indicated it’s too early to know if he’ll be available to play.
James Hudson would be an option in Wills is out.
Also, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver Amari Cooper were on stationary bikes during the portion of practice open to reporters.
Andretti partners with Taylor in sports car expansion
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Andretti widened his racing portfolio by partnering with perennial contender Wayne Taylor Racing in the IMSA sports car series on Wednesday.
In partnering with Taylor, Andretti will have a presence at the top level of American sports car racing. It comes ahead of next month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, which will launch a new era as IMSA will use hybrid engines in its rebranded LMDh top class.
“This is an exciting time for us,” Andretti said. “Re-entering IMSA full time, and at this level, has been a goal of mine. I wanted it to be the right opportunity and at the right time – and we’ve found that.”
Andretti, owner of a four-car team in IndyCar, is also trying to land a spot to field two cars in Formula One.
The move to hybrid technology has lured new manufacturers to the series, and teams are eager to participate in the sport-changing moment.
For 2023, Andretti will remain in IMSA’s LMP3 category with Jarett Andretti. Andretti Autosport competes in six additional series worldwide, including IndyCar where the team has won the Indianapolis 500 five times.
Taylor’s operation boasts two IMSA driver championshipsand back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2021, 2020), which have contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer titles.
“It’s an honor to be partnering with a name like Andretti as we enter a new era of racing,” Taylor said. “While our 2023 program won’t look much different, there is a lot that Andretti Autosport can offer to us as we continue to build and expand.”
Both teams said the goal is to move into Andretti Global’s 575,000-square-foot headquarters in Fishers, Indiana, due to be operational in 2025.
Moriyasu keeps Japan job after reaching World Cup last 16
TOKYO — Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has been reappointed to the job after the Samurai Blue reached the last 16 of this month’s World Cup, the Japan Football Association said on Wednesday.
He is now expected to lead the team again at the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.
Moriyasu guided Japan to wins over former world champions Spain and Germany in group play in Qatar before the team lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout.
The Japan Football Association did not disclose contract terms.
Moriyasu’s retention makes him the first Japan coach to remain in the job following a World Cup.
Japan has appeared in the finals seven times, reaching the round of 16 on four occasions. It has never advanced further.
Boutte to declare for NFL draft as LSU preps for Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte has reconsidered his recent decision remain to remain with the Tigers in 2023 and will instead declare for the NFL draft.
Boutte’s announcement on a verified social media account Wednesday night came hours after coach Brian Kelly announced that Boutte wasn’t available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but was still enrolled for the spring semester.
LSU confirmed that Boutte informed the Tigers he’s leaving the team to turn pro.
A social media post by Boutte in early December indicated that he intended to remain at LSU for the 2023 season.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season, a relative down year for him as he returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for about half of the previous season. But he stood out in 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game, catching six passes for 107 yards and a TD.
Boutte was having the makings of a big 2021 season before his injury, catching 38 passes for 509 yards and nine TDs in just six games.
As a freshman in 2020, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.