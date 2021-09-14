Oregon freshman linebacker Flowe out indefinitely
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon freshman linebacker Justin Flowe, who made an immediate impact for the Ducks in his first game this season, is out indefinitely with a right foot injury.
Flowe’s injury kept him out of the Ducks’ stunning 35-28 victory Saturday over Ohio State, which pushed Oregon up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25.
Coach Mario Cristobal said Monday that Flowe’s injury was “pretty significant”
“Always hopeful, but it seems to be a little bit longer term than anything else,” the coach said.
Flowe had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in Oregon’s season-opening victory over Fresno State. His tackles were the most for an Oregon freshman since Troy Dye had 14 in a game in 2016 and earned Flowe Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.
Cristobal said the injury was discovered last week.
Cristobal also said tight end Cam McCormick is out for the season with a right leg injury.
A sixth-year senior, McCormick played in Oregon’s first two games of the season after returning from a 2018 ankle injury that required several surgeries.
Oregon Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who sprained his ankle in the opener and also missed the game against the Buckeyes, is improving but his status for this weekend’s game at home against Stony Brook is still undetermined.
Algerian judoka banned 10 years for refusing Olympic bout
Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine has been banned from competition for 10 years by the International Judo Federation after his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics to avoid a potential bout against an Israeli opponent.
Nourine’s coach, IJF Hall of Famer Amar Benikhlef, also received a 10-year ban Monday.
Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Games on the opening day after learning he could potentially face Olympic bronze medalist Tohar Butbul in the second round of men’s lightweight competition at the Budokan. Nourine and Benikhlef told Algerian media they quit to express support for Palestinians.
The Algerian Olympic committee withdrew both men’s accreditations and sent them home. After an investigation, the IJF issued a ban that effectively ends the competitive career of the 30-year-old Nourine, a three-time gold medalist in the African Judo Championships.
“It is evident that the two Algerian judoka, with malicious intent, have used the Olympic Games as a platform for protest and promotion of political and religious propaganda, which is a clear and serious breach of the IJF Statutes, the IJF Code of Ethics and the Olympic Charter,” the IJF said in a statement. “Therefore, no other penalty than a severe suspension can be imposed in this case.”
The 39-year-old Benikhlef won a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
Arkansas fined after fans rush field following win vs Texas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following last Saturday’s 40-21 win over Texas.
The fans violated the league’s access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004. It states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”
Arkansas beat its former Southwest Conference before a crowd of 74.531 — the ninth-largest in Arkansas history. It was the Razorbacks’ first win over Texas in Fayetteville since 1981. The win vaulted Arkansas into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016. The 20th-ranked Razorbacks host Georgia Southern on Saturday.
It’s a second offense for Arkansas, which also was fined following a win over LSU in 2014. A first offense is $50,000. The fine jumps to $250,000 for third and subsequent offenses.
Funds go to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
Joshua: I need to fight Tyson Fury
LONDON — Anthony Joshua has admitted he must fight Tyson Fury, believing boxing needs at least one bout between the British rivals.
“Do I need Tyson Fury on my record? I need it,” Joshua said on the BBC 5 Live Boxing podcast. “We need it for boxing. It’s what we all need, I need it. Come on, let’s see how good I am.”
A showdown between them this year for the undisputed world heavyweight title was close to being negotiated after months of talks until a U.S. arbitrator ruled WBC titleholder Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder a third time. They meet next month in Las Vegas.
In the meantime, Joshua will defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Oleksandr Usyk on Sept. 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before an expected crowd of more than 60,000, then hope to meet Fury next.
“Fight good fighters and they bring out the best of you,” Joshua said. “Training camp is hard. To get better is very difficult in boxing. To fight Tyson Fury is a big challenge.”
“Let’s see how far I can take myself during this period. It’ll be a good challenge mentally. Not about him, but because I actually want to do well.
“When I wake up in the morning early and I’m tired, my body’s battered, I still go out and do what I do. It’s great rewards and only someone like Fury can give that to me.”
QB King out for No. 7 A&M after surgery to repair broken leg
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair his broken right leg, suffered early in the seventh-ranked Aggies’ 10-7 win at Colorado over the weekend.
Coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday that King’s surgery to repair a broken tibia went well but that there is no timeline for his return.
“When you’re healed, you’re healed,” Fisher said. “We would never play him in any way, shape or form before that.”
With King out, Zach Calzada becomes the team’s starter this week when Texas A&M hosts New Mexico in its last non-conference game before opening SEC play against No. 20 Arkansas on Sept. 25. King won the job just before the season opener after he and Calzada competed throughout camp.
“We’ve still got a great quarterback in Zach Calzada and feel very comfortable with him doing things,” Fisher said.
Calzada had his share of ups and downs after taking over for King on Saturday. He lost a fumble near the goal line with about nine minutes left, but bounced back to throw an 18-yard TD pass with 2:41 left to give the Aggies the win.
Fisher was impressed with the way Calzada maintained his poise after his mistake.
“He faced as much adversity in that game as anybody I’ve been around in a long time,” Fisher said. “And the way he stood up, made plays, did the things he did, hopefully that will give him the confidence to understand what kind of player he can be.”
He finished 18 of 38 for 183 yards.
Cowboys get RG Martin back as DE Gregory joins COVID-19 list
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys activated right guard Zack Martin off the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, but they will start the week without defensive end Randy Gregory because of the health and safety protocols.
Gregory went on the COVID-19 list four days after playing in the opener, a 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay. Backup tackle Brandon Knight returned along with Martin.
Martin missed the game against the defending Super Bowl champions after testing positive five days earlier. The Cowboys are at risk of having another starter sidelined for a game if Gregory can’t return this week.
Gregory needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to be activated. The Cowboys visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Dallas will be without receiver Michael Gallup at least three weeks. Gallup was placed on injured reserve with a left calf strain. He was injured against Tampa Bay.
Even with Martin back, the Cowboys are again without one of their top three linemen after right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Collins played in the opener.
Raducanu’s US Open title moves her up 127 spots to No. 23
NEW YORK — Emma Raducanu’s qualifier-to-champion run at the U.S. Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday.
The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon’s fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories — three in qualifying and seven in the main draw — to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova was 17 at Wimbledon in 2004.
Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.
The player she beat 6-4, 6-3 in the final Saturday, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada, also made a big jump in the rankings, going from 73rd to a career-best 28th.
Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka stayed at Nos. 1 and 2, while 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka slid from No. 3 to No. 5 after losing in the third round to Fernandez.
Karolina Pliskova is now No. 3, and Elina Svitolina is No. 4 after each moved up a spot by getting to the quarterfinals in New York.
No. 1 Novak Djokovic is still comfortably ahead of No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the ATP rankings after Medvedev beat Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the U.S. Open men’s final Sunday. That prevented Djokovic from becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam — and from breaking the men’s career record of 20 major titles he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Asked whether he might adjust his schedule to try to overtake Djokovic by the end of the season, Medvedev replied, “I think, honestly, it’s almost impossible.”
“That’s not my first goal in my mind — to try to achieve it this year,” said Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia who was the runner-up to Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open and to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open. “If I manage to do it one day, it’s great.”
Two players who made their major quarterfinal debuts at the U.S. Open made substantial jumps: South Africa’s Lloyd Harris rose 15 spots to No. 31, and Spain’s 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz went up 17 spots to No. 38.
Two Americans moved into the Top 20 for the first time Monday: Coco Gauff, 17, is No. 19 in the WTA rankings; Reilly Opelka, 24, is No. 19 in the ATP rankings.
BC QB Phil Jurkovec has hand surgery, season in doubt
BOSTON — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec underwent surgery for a hand injury that knocked him out of this weekend’s game against UMass and “could potentially miss the remainder of the year,” the school said Monday.
BC also said kicker Aaron Boumerhi is out for the season with a hip injury.
Jurkovec was the ACC co-quarterback of the week for Sept. 7, when he completed 16 of 24 passes for 303 yards and ran for 61 more in a 51-0 victory over FCS Colgate. It was his fifth career 300-yard passing game.
Against UMass on Saturday, the Notre Dame transfer completed three of four passes for 22 yards before he headed to the locker room late in the first quarter. Dennis Grosel replaced him and passed for 199 yards and a touchdown to help Boston College beat UMass 45-28 to improve to 2-0.
Jurkovec’s 2,558 yards in his first 10 starts were the most by any BC quarterback in school history. He is the first Eagles QB with at least four 300-yard games in a season since Matt Ryan in 2007.
Boumerhi, the Eagles’ starting place-kicker the last two seasons, was injured during the preseason and will not be able to return, the school said. He converted 16 of 20 field goal attempts last season.
Orgeron: LSU RB Emery academically ineligible this season
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU running back John Emery Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season for academic reasons, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday.
Emery, a junior, was expected to compete to be the Tigers’ starting running back this season, but has been ruled academically ineligible.
“Right now, he’s unavailable,” Orgeron said, stopping short of saying Emery would definitely miss the entire season. “Things could change. If they do change, we’ll play him ... but that’s out of my control.”
Emery already had missed LSU’s first two games — a 38-27 loss at UCLA and a 34-7 win over McNeese State — but Orgeron until Monday had expressed hope that Emery might be cleared to play.
Emery rushed for 378 yards and three touchdowns in nine games as a sophomore in 2020. He and Tyrion Davis-Price were LSU’s top returning rushers heading into this season.
LSU (1-1) next plays at home game against Central Michigan on Saturday night.
Orgeron said he wants to see more from freshmen running backs Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin, although Goodwin’s status was uncertain this week after he appeared to hurt his ankle on Saturday night.’
“You saw two freshmen running backs that I thought were outstanding” against McNeese, Orgeron said. “Those guys are dynamite ,man, and I think that both of them are going to be great backs.”
LSU also expects running back Tre Bradford, who re-enrolled at LSU after briefly transferring to Oklahoma, to be eligible to play this weekend.
“Hopefully we can play him this week,” Orgeron said.
Titans cut Badgley, looking yet again for another kicker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are moving onto yet another kicker, waiving Michael Badgley a day after he missed an extra point and a 46-yard field goal in their season-opening loss.
The Titans announced Monday that they also waived tight end Tommy Hudson and also released linebacker Jan Johnson from the practice squad. They signed safety Bradley McDougald and tight end MyCole Pruitt off the practice squad.
Tennessee signed Badgley to the practice squad only on Friday when Sam Ficken went on the injury report with a right groin issue. The Titans put Ficken on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Badgley. They also signed Randy Bullock to the practice squad.
Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters earlier Monday the Titans were looking at Badgley and would work out some other kickers.
“Take a look at some guys working out, Randy’s on the practice squad, find somebody that we think is going to make them and protect for him,” Vrabel said. “That’s the plan.”
This continues the Titans’ revolving door at kicker. They used two kickers last season after signing Stephen Gostkowski just before the start of the season and had a third on the practice squad in November. That was an improvement from 2019 when five kickers played in at least two games.
Tennessee used three different punters last season when three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern went on injured reserve.
Tennessee also signed offensive lineman Christian DiLauro and linebacker Joe Jones to the practice squad.
Storm-displaced Tulane set to host UAB on campus Sept. 25
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tulane plans to play its first on-campus home game of this season against UAB on Sept. 25, nearly a month after the program was displaced by Hurricane Ida, university officials announced Monday.
The team’s return coincides with the planned return to campus of the general student body.
“The Green Wave football team’s return to Yulman Stadium puts an exclamation point on the fact that Tulane is back in business,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said. “We are resuming normal operations, including in-person classes, hands-on research and on-site work.”
Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, causing widespread damage and knocking out power to much of the New Orleans area for nearly a week.
Since then, Tulane has been practicing in Birmingham and also had to relocate its first two games of the season, which were originally scheduled at home. Instead, the Green Wave opened with a 40-35 loss at No. 3 Oklahoma on Sept. 4 and then routed Morgan State, 69-20, in a quasi home game at Birmingham’s Legion Field last weekend.
The Wave plays next at Mississippi on Saturday before preparing to host UAB in what was supposed to be its third game of the season at Yulman Stadium.
“It has taken a remarkable effort by so many over the past month to get the City of New Orleans, and our campus, back up and running,” Tulane Athletic Director Troy Dannen said.
Dannen also said he was grateful to the people of Birmingham for making their community “a wonderful home away from home for the 300 student-athletes and staff who have been relocated since Hurricane Ida.”
Tulane officials said that because the next home game will fall on the same weekend in which students are permitted to move back into university housing, parking for that game, and tailgating, will not be permitted on campus. The university plans to announce alternate parking arrangements in coming days.
Meanwhile, all fans attending the next Tulane home game must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the stadium.
Lions CB Okudah has season-ending Achilles tendon injury
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, the team announced Monday.
“He will be out for the rest of the year,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “I hate it for him, and I hate it for us as a team because he has really been coming around.”
Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions.
“As someone who was injured a lot as a player, I know what it is like to be in the training room again,” Campbell said. “You have to be careful to let it get you down. His whole focus after the surgery has to be getting ready for 2022.”
Detroit drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick last year and injuries limited him to nine games as a rookie. Okudah appeared to make improvements during training camp, but he had a rough game in Week 1.
Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was seen shouting at the 22-year-old Okudah, who did as much talking as listening, on the sideline. Later in the game, Okudah fell in coverage on a 79-yard touchdown reception.
Campbell said the team will look for a veteran to help a very young secondary.
Detroit (0-1) will play at Green Bay (0-1) in Week 2 on Monday night.
Blue Jackets drop assistant coach who won’t get vaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets said Monday that the team has replaced an assistant coach who declined to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Sylvain Lefebvre was replaced on coach Brad Larsen’s staff by Steve McCarthy because “Lefebvre has decided not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and thus will not be able to perform the duties required of him given current NHL protocols,” according to a team statement.
NHL coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated.
“While we are disappointed, we respect that this decision is a personal one for Sylvain and wish him well,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.
Lefebvre, a former NHL defenseman and longtime coach in the American Hockey League, was added to the staff in July by Larsen, the former Blue Jackets assistant who replaced the fired John Tortorella.
McCarthy is a former NHL defenseman who was promoted from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, for which he was an assistant coach.
“Steve has done a great job working with our young defensemen in Cleveland the past five years and is ready for this opportunity,” Larsen said.
