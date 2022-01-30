Forbidden Kingdom beats Baffert trio to win San Vicente
ARCADIA — Forbidden Kingdom beat a trio of runners trained by Bob Baffert to win the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths on Saturday at Santa Anita.
Baffert’s trio of Pinehurst, McLaren Vale and 4-5 favorite Doppelganger finished second, third and fourth in the race that the embattled Hall of Fame trainer has won 11 times.
Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Forbidden Kingdom ran seven furlongs in 1:22.75. The 3-year-old chestnut colt is a son of 2015 Triple Crown winner and Horse of the Year American Pharoah, who was trained by Baffert.
Forbidden Kingdom charged out of the starting gate and grabbed a lead he never gave up.
“He’s as quick as they come,” Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella said. “He was so professional today. He used to get a little antsy in the gate and stumbled a few times.”
Asked about being on the Kentucky Derby trail, Mandella joked, “Geez, don’t say that word. You know I’m allergic.”
Mandella is 0 for 6 in the Derby; his best finish was fifth in 1994 with Soul of the Matter.
Forbidden Kingdom won in his debut on Aug. 21 at Del Mar. He switched to turf in his second start and finished third as the 9-5 favorite at Santa Anita on Oct. 1. The colt was coming off a second-place finish in the Bob Hope Stakes on Nov. 14.
“He tore a piece of foot off and ended up with a quarter-crack,” Mandella said. “We had to fix it up and it is good and hope it stays good.”
Mandella indicated the San Felipe Stakes on March 5 is a possibility for the colt’s next start.
US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue
TORONTO — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday.
Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said.
Weah meets the vaccination standards in France, where he plays professionally with Lille, but is unable to enter Canada, Berhalter said.
“This is something we can’t control, the nuances of the COVID protocol, and we just have to deal with it,” Berhalter said. “It will be about the next man stepping up and doing their job.”
Berhalter said the team became aware of Weah’s situation “a couple of days ago” and had hoped it could be resolved before Sunday’s 3 p.m. game in Hamilton, Ontario.
“This was a nuanced technicality that we were hoping was going to get pushed through and, unfortunately, it didn’t,” Berhalter said.
Berhalter also said that full back Brooks Lennon has returned to his MLS club, Atlanta United, to be “evaluated for a slight ankle injury” with an update expected “in the next couple of days.”
Lydia Ko handles the chill and wind for 2-shot lead on LPGA
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Even as the exams change, Lydia Ko continues to provide the proper answers needed to stay in front at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.
Ko opened with a 63 when conditions were prime for scoring. When temperatures dipped into the 40s on Saturday and the wind was a steady 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 33 mph, Ko was asked to survive the day. She showed she can do that, too.
Her even-par 72 — one birdie, one bogey, 16 pars — gave her a two-shot lead over Danielle Kang (74) heading into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s first full-field event of the year.
Ko was at 11-under 205.
Celine Boutier of France had the low round Saturday of 69 —arguably the best round of the young LPGA season — and climbed into contention. She was three shots behind.
The 24-year-old Ko is seeking her 17th LPGA Tour title, having won her first when she was only 15. There was a time she grew too technical with her game, harboring too many mechanical thoughts in trying to make perfect swings. But Ko won last season again (Lotte Championship) and is carrying renewed confidence, climbing back to No. 3 in the world.
Cadillacs take early control of chaotic Rolex 24 at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A fleet of Cadillacs held control of the Rolex 24 at Daytona a third of the way into the endurance race as Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express swapped the overall lead multiple times in unusually cold temperatures and chaotic track conditions.
The 60th running of the twice-round-the-clock race featured 61 entries, the most since 2014, and aggressive early driving that aggravated several of the top contenders. Adding to the intrigue was Florida’s coldest day in four years — it was brisk 46 degrees when the race began.
With temperatures expected to drop to into the low 30s overnight, reigning IMSA champion Pipo Derani worried humidity could cause the track surface to freeze.
“With temperatures being so low, I assume there’s a chance that maybe we can have some ice on the track,” said Derani of Action Express Racing. “If there’s a little bit of humidity, and it’s so cold, you never know. I hope it’s not the case but they are saying extremely low temperatures during the night, maybe like historic lows we’ve never seen before.”
Teams were bundled in hats, gloves and heavy coats up and down pit lane as they watched Action Express and Ganassi battle for the overall lead.
Kamui Kobayashi, a two-time Rolex winner and reigning World Endurance Champion, charged to an early lead in the No. 48 Cadillac that is fielded by Action Express in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. But his push to the front made him an early target for overaggressive driving, a notion he quickly dismissed.
At the Pegasus, Life Is Good runs away from Knicks Go
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Life Is Good went to the lead right away and stayed there, winning the $3 million Pegasus World Cup with ease Saturday and denying Knicks Go what would have been a storybook finish to his career.
The 4-year-old — who may have been the Kentucky Derby favorite last year if not for an ankle injury — flashed his speed from the moment the gate opened, drawing five lengths clear after just a quarter-mile and was never challenged.
The victory capped a huge day for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who also teamed up to win the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf with Colonel Liam just before the main event.
Life Is Good returned $3.60, $2.10 and $2.10. Knicks Go — the likely Horse of the Year for 2021 after winning, among other things, the Pegasus and the Breeders’ Cup Classic — returned $2.10 and $2.10. Stilleto Boy, a 25-1 shot behind the 4-5 co-favorites, paid $2.80 to show.
Lack of detailed NIL rules challenges NCAA enforcement
As the market for college athlete to earn money off their names, images and likenesses rapidly evolves, NCAA enforcement is faced with the tricky task of trying to police activities currently unregulated by detailed, uniform rules.
NCAA Vice President of Enforcement Jon Duncan told the Associated Press that letters of inquiry have gone out to multiple schools over the last few months. He declined to identify the schools but said the letters are not indicative of a formal investigation and they are frequently used for an assortment of reasons.
“It’s just dialogue with a school to get more information about whether violations have occurred,” he said this week.
The NCAA lifted most restrictions on athletes earning money through sponsorship deals or as paid endorsers last summer after numerous states passed laws that usurped the association’s rules. The NCAA enacted an interim policy that flung open a new market, but with no consistency from state to state. Schools were told to create their own policies, following state laws where applicable.
McIlroy moves within 2 shots of Harding in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy moved within two shots of leader Justin Harding after the third round at the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday as the Northern Irishman tries to win the event for the third time.
McIlroy shot a 3-under 69 to get to 10 under overall at the tournament he won in 2009 and 2015. He closed the gap on Harding, who maintained his halfway advantage with a 71 at Emirates Golf Club.
“It would be nice to get another win, especially here in Dubai,” the No. 8-ranked McIlroy said. “I’ve just got to go out there tomorrow and try to play a good round of golf and hopefully it’s good enough.”
On the back nine, McIlroy hit three superb second shots into par 5s that set up an eagle and two birdies. He had two other birdies on the front nine along with three bogeys on the day.
“It was a fair reflection how I played. Some good things in there and a couple bad things as well and I feel like it all evened out by the end and it was nice to birdie the last and shoot something in the 60s and play myself into the final group tomorrow,” the four-time major winner said.
Tommy Fleetwood (69) and Erik van Rooyen (71) are both three strokes off the lead, one shot clear of a group of six that includes Paul Casey (70) and Tyrrell Hatton (73).
Auburn gives Pearl 8-year contract, starting at $5.4 million
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn coach Bruce Pearl stands to make more than $50 million under a new eight-year contract.
Athletic director Allen Greene announced terms of the deal Saturday, hours before the top-ranked Tigers faced Oklahoma at Auburn Arena. Greene and Pearl had announced an agreement on social media Friday without releasing terms.
Pearl’s pay will start at $5.4 million with a $250,000 annual increase that would allow him to make $7.15 million in the final year. He led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, and the Tigers received their first-ever No. 1 ranking this week.
Chiefs release NFL player Damon Arnette after Vegas arrest
LAS VEGAS — NFL cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of weapons and drug offenses, prompting him to be released by his latest team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Arnette, 25, was booked Saturday on suspicion of crimes that included assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to jail records.
Police Lt. Justin Byers said the arrests of Arnette and another man stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at 5:45 p.m. at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Arnette was jailed pending a Sunday court appearance, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Chiefs had signed Arnette to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 20.
Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in November after a social media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns.
4th-tier Versailles upsets Toulouse to reach French Cup QFs
PARIS — Fourth-tier Versailles produced a French Cup upset on Saturday when it won 1-0 at second division leader Toulouse to reach the quarterfinals.
The dozens of Versailles fans who traveled south from outside of Paris for 670 kilometers (415 miles) were jubilant at the final whistle, as were the substitutes who rushed off the bench to hug their teammates.
Toulouse had played most of the match with 10 players after forward Steve Mvoue was sent off in the 22nd minute and the visitors eventually took advantage when striker Kapitbafan Djoco knocked in a low cross in the 79th.
Versailles held on during the six minutes of stoppage time and could yet face trophy holder Paris Saint-Germain, which is at home to Nice on Monday. PSG leads the French league with Nice in second place.
Elsewhere Saturday, Nancy, which is bottom of the second division, lost 2-0 at home to second-tier rival Amiens.
Host Cameroon into semis, heightened security at African Cup
DOUALA, Cameroon — Cameroon marched on at the African Cup of Nations on Saturday with a brace by striker Karl Toko Ekambi sending the tournament host into the semifinals with a 2-0 win over Gambia.
Toko Ekambi scored his goals in the space of seven minutes in the second half at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, where security was increased following the crush that left eight fans dead at Cameroon’s last game.
That incident at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Monday is the subject of an investigation by soccer officials, which could yet see the venue removed as host of the African Cup final on Feb. 6.
Cameroon is still on course to make that final — wherever it is held — after dominating against Gambia, which was playing in its first African Cup and caused a major surprise to make it to the quarterfinals.
Toko Ekambi headed in from a cross in the 50th minute and side-footed into the roof of the net from another cross in the 57th to see the Indomitable Lions into the last four after the tournament’s first quarterfinal. The French-born Toko Ekambi now has five goals at the tournament, one behind Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar.
Mascot hand gesture revised to avoid tie to white supremacy
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a change to its cartoon mascot Herbie Husker to eliminate confusion about the meaning of a hand gesture he makes that some people connect with white supremacy.
In the original depiction of the mascot, which debuted in the early 1970s, Herbie’s left hand made the “OK” sign with the index finger and thumb forming a closed circle. In recent years, some hate groups have come to use the gesture as a sign for white power — three straight fingers make a ‘W’ and the circle formed next to an extended finger make a ‘P.’
Herbie’s left hand now makes the well-known “We’re No. 1” sign with his index finger raised.
“The concern about the hand gesture was brought to our attention by our apparel provider and others, and we decided to move forward with a revised Herbie Husker logo,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement to The Associated Press. “The process of changing the logo began in 2020, and we updated our brand guidelines in July of 2021. The revised logo is now the only Herbie Husker mark available to licensees.”
The change was first reported by the online news site Flatwater Free Press.
The Anti-Defamation League lists the OK hand gesture in its Hate Symbols Database and explains the altered meaning originated on an internet bulletin board five years ago.
