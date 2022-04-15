MLB celebrates Robinson 75 years after debut
Players across the majors will don Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 — and all of them in Dodger blue this year — today for the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s big league debut.
The Dodgers, of course, will be at home in Los Angeles, facing the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile in New York, Commissioner Rob Manfred will host an event for youth baseball players from the city in Times Square with special guests Ken Griffey Jr., Mariano Rivera, CC Sabathia, Joe Torre, Willie Randolph and Butch Huskey.
Young shoots 8-under 63 in RBC Heritage debut
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Cameron Young showed it doesn’t always take years of practice to go low at Harbour Town Golf Links, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in his RBC Heritage debut.
The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie had eight birdies in a bogey-free round, his first in the 60s in 11 rounds going back to a closing 65 at the Honda Classic more than six weeks ago.
Young was two shots in front of Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and three ahead of seven others, including reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, Ireland’s Shane Lowry — who tied for third at the Masters last week — and Canada’s Corey Conners — who was sixth at Augusta National.
Mito Pereira, also of Chile, past RBC Heritage winner Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland, Adam Svensson of Canada and Sepp Straka of Austria also shot 66. There were 10 players at 67, including 48-year-old defending champion Stewart Cink.
DeChambeau has surgery on left wrist, like to miss PGA
KETTERING, Ohio — Bryson DeChambeau says he had surgery on his left wrist Thursday for a fracture hamate that has been bothering him for the last two months and likely will keep him out of the PGA Championship.
DeChambeau said on Instagram the surgery at The Kettering Medical Center was for the fractured hook of the hamate.
The former U.S. Open champion says he slipped on a marble floor in Saudi Arabia while playing table tennis and landed on his hip and hand. He withdrew after the first round of the Saudi International and did not return for seven weeks until the Match Play. He played three rounds at Match Play, missed the cut at the Texas Open and said at the Masters he was at 80%. He shot 80 the second round at Augusta National and missed the cut.
“I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment,” DeChambeau said. “Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf’s highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me.”
DeChambeau said he would take appropriate time off to rest and recover and he looked forward “to competing at the highest level within the next two months.”
The PGA Championship starts in five weeks, May 19-22, at Southern Hills in Tulsa. The U.S. Open is a month later at The Country Club outside Boston.
Wild’s Hartman routes donations for fine to children’s fund
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Enjoying the best season of his NHL career, Ryan Hartman sure has plenty of support in Minnesota.
The Wild center was fined $4,250 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct in the game Tuesday night against Edmonton, stemming from a fight with Oilers left wing Evander Kane. After the scrap was over and the two were separated, Hartman made a profane gesture with his middle finger toward Kane as they continued to yell at each other on their way off the ice.
Anticipating the financial punishment after the game, Hartman said it would be “well worth it.”
More than he could have expected, actually, in light of an outpouring of donations from Wild fans desiring to back him up.
Hartman’s Venmo account was quickly shared on social media after the NHL announced the fine Wednesday, and the light-hearted and mostly modest contributions began to pour in. Kane’s ex-wife also chipped in, The Athletic reported.
Hartman, speaking to reporters in Dallas on Thursday before the Wild played the Stars, said he began to realize what was happening when he noticed the sheer volume of notifications connected to his Venmo account.
“I’ve been fined a few times in my career, and it’s the first time I’ve had a fan base try to help pay it off for me,” Hartman said. “As a team, we’ve stuck together and defended each other all year, and the fans are a part of that, so it was pretty cool to see the fans get behind us like that.”
Hartman announced on Twitter that the money sent to his Venmo account until Friday night would be packaged as a donation to Children’s Minnesota, the pediatric healthcare system that has a hospital a couple of blocks away from the Wild’s arena.
In his eighth NHL season, Hartman has a career-high 27 goals for the Wild through Wednesday while primarily playing on the first line between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
Malik Willis, Matt Corral only QBs attending NFL draft
NEW YORK — Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral are among 21 prospects who will attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas this month.
Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson will be there along with two more wideouts. Alabama is also sending two players: wide receiver Jameson Williams and offensive lineman Evan Neal. Georgia leads the way with three players: defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and linebacker Nakobe Dean.
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is projected as the potential No. 1 pick, is one of six defensive linemen headed to Vegas.
The draft begins with the first round on April 28. It’s being held in Nevada for the first time.
Willis had a dazzling NFL combine after starring at Liberty. He showed off an exceptionally strong arm on deep throws. Corral threw at the Ole Miss pro day after he didn’t participate in throwing or workouts at the combine while recovering from a right ankle injury sustained early in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.
Other prospects confirmed to appear at the draft are: Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross, North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner, Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson, Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Southern California wide receiver Drake London, and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Wolves’ Beverley fined again; $30K for interview profanity
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was fined $30,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league declared “inappropriate statements,” including the “egregious use of profanity” in a media interview and social media post following the team’s play-in game victory.
Beverley was especially emotional after the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 on Tuesday. He played the last four seasons for the Clippers and confidently predicted upon arrival in Minnesota that the Timberwolves would make the playoffs.
Beverley was just fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for improper conduct toward a game official. He was ejected from Minnesota’s final regular-season game on Sunday for receiving two technical fouls, which were levied against him for complaining about calls and non-calls.
The Timberwolves earned the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and play at Memphis on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Packers address receiving issues by signing Sammy Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sammy Watkins is heading to Green Bay as the Packers attempt to rebuild their receiving corps after trading All-Pro Davante Adams.
General manager Brian Gutekunst Thursday announced the signing of Watkins. The Packers have needed to upgrade at receiver since trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round selection in the draft at the end of the month.
Watkins, who turns 29 in two months, was drafted by Buffalo in 2014 with the No. 4 overall pick after a stellar career at Clemson. He has 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns, but much of that production came early in his career before he was hampered by injuries.
Watkins caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, and he followed that up with 60 receptions for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015.
Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd
The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in game loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.
After picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call, an agitated Bridges left the floor for the locker room and was heckled by a male fan in the tunnel. He then heaved his mouthpiece in that direction, hitting a young female.
Bridges apologized after the game for the incident and again Thursday following his exit interview in Charlotte.
“I lost my cool last night with a lot of stuff that went on,” Bridges said. “I normally don’t act like that and that was an embarrassment on my part and for the organization.”
Bridges said he was ready to take “full responsibility” for any punishment the league handed down.
“I deserve it,” Bridges said. “You are never supposed to go out like that, especially because the fans come to the game to watch you play. For their safety to be in danger at that time, that is wrong on my part. I take full responsibility.”
Bridges said he has reached out to the female fan on Instagram to apologize, but has not heard back. The Hornets public relations department said it is trying to get Bridges in touch with the fan.
Stephen Curry optimistic about returning for Game 1
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry threw down a two-handed slam dunk during practice, then said he was optimistic about his chances of being on the court again for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against Denver.
Curry took a key step in his recovery from a sprained ligament in his left foot when he scrimmaged Thursday. If he plays in Game 1, “for sure I’ll start,” Curry said.
“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Curry said after an extensive, hours-long workout.
The reigning scoring champion participated in three six-minute stretches in full team scrimmaging work then his full individual shooting routine, too. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Monday.
South Carolina guard Rivers entering transfer portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saniya Rivers, part of South Carolina’s No. 1 women’s basketball recruiting class this past season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal a day after the Gamecocks celebrated their national championship with a downtown parade.
Rivers announced her choice on social media Thursday. She’s third South Carolina player to enter the portal since the team won the NCAA Tournament with a 64-49 victory over UConn on April 3.
Rivers said in her post winning the national title was an “experience of a lifetime.” She thanked coach Dawn Staley, the staff, her teammates and fans.
“With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining to further pursue my academic and athletic career goals,” she ended.
Two other reserves, sophomore Eniya Russell and senior Elysa Wesolek, also plan to transfer.
Rivers is a 6-foot-1 guard from Wilmington, North Carolina. She played in 27 games, all off the bench, and averaged 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.
Rivers likely would’ve played a reserve role next season, too, with guards Zia Cooke and Brea Beal returning. The Gamecocks also added Georgia Tech guard Kierra Fletcher, who was second on the team in scoring her last two seasons there.
Rivers’ freshman teammate Raven Johnson was injured in the second game this past season and was out for the rest of the year. She is expected to take over at point guard for Destanni Henderson, who was selected by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft this week.
Jury acquits former Olympian equestrian rider in shooting
MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A jury in New Jersey found a former Olympian equestrian competitor not guilty Thursday in the shooting of a woman at his training center nearly three years ago.
Michael Barisone had faced attempted murder and other charges for the August 2019 shooting of Lauren Kanarek. Kanarek and her fiancé, Michael Goodwin, had been living and training horses at Barisone’s farm in Long Valley in western New Jersey.
The verdict in state Superior Court came after about 18 hours of deliberations following a two-week trial. The jury found Barisone not guilty by reason of insanity on the attempted murder of Kanarek and not guilty for the attempted murder of Goodwin. Barisone also was acquitted on weapons counts.
According to his website, Barisone was a member of the 2008 Olympic team and the 1997 gold medal-winning Nations Cup team in Hickstead, England. It said he coached Olympians and was a member of the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s board of directors.
Barisone claimed Kanarek and Goodwin had violated a verbal agreement to leave the farm once they were finished with the training, and police had been called several times to the home in the 10 days leading up to the shooting.
Barisone’s attorney had said at the time of his indictment that Kanarek and Goodwin had threatened and harassed his client. Doctors who testified at the trial said Barisone, who didn’t testify, was legally insane and suffered from delusions and paranoia, the Daily Record reported.
Kanarek was shot in the chest and was placed in a medically induced coma, and underwent extensive surgery to repair damage to her left lung. She has since recovered.
AP exclusive: MLB average salary up 5.9% after lockout
NEW YORK — The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to $4.4 million on opening day, boosted by a frenzy of free agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of baseball contracts by The Associated Press.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer set a season record at $43.3 million, topping the previous mark established last year by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer at $38 million. Scherzer earns more than all the current players on the Baltimore Orioles combined.
The average of $4,414,184 was up 5.9% from the $4,167,164 at the start of last season and just below the record of $4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.
Major League Baseball projects opening-day payrolls at about $4.5 billion, up almost 10% from the previous high of approximately $4.1 billion.
This year’s average would have been higher had active rosters not been expanded from 26 to 28 through May 1 following the shortened spring training. Factoring out the added players who are at the $700,000 minimum or close to it, the average would have been a record $4.62 million.
BC coach Jerry York retires; most NCAA hockey wins ever
BOSTON — Boston College coach Jerry York, the Hockey Hall of Famer who won five NCAA championships and the most games in college hockey history, said Wednesday that he is retiring.
York, 76, told his coaches and players that it seemed to be the right time after 28 years in Chestnut Hill and 50 in coaching overall. He said he is ready to spend more time traveling with his wife, Bobbie, and watch his grandchildren’s hockey, lacrosse, and soccer games.
“I leave knowing that it is the right time to go,” York said in a statement. “The book hasn’t closed, but it is time for me to start a new chapter.”
After arriving in Chestnut Hill in 1994 from Bowling Green, where he led the Falcons to the 1984 NCAA title, York guided BC to national championships in 2001, ‘08, ‘10 and ‘12. His 1,123 overall victories and 41 in the NCAA Tournament are the most ever.
York was a five-time Hockey East coach of the year, most recently in 2021, and won the national award in 1977. He coached four Hobey Baker Award winners, 17 NHL first-round draft picks and 12 Stanley Cup champions.
“It is difficult to put into words all that Jerry York means to Boston College,” athletic director Pat Kraft said. “His record as the winningest coach in NCAA men’s ice hockey and BC hockey speak for themselves, but it is his humility, decency, unwavering commitment to his players, fellow coaches, and all of us in the BC family, and the quiet ways in which he contributes to this community that make him so beloved. He is a legend and one of the classiest individuals to ever coach in college sports.”
A native of nearby Watertown, York went to Boston College High School and then played for coach John “Snooks” Kelley at BC, where in 1965 he led the Eagles to the Beanpot title and the national championship game. In 1967, he was a first-team All-American and won the Walter Brown Award as the top American-born player in New England.
In all, he scored 84 goals with 70 assists while leading the Eagles to a 60-29 record.
York went into coaching and began at Clarkson at the age of 27, leading the Golden Knights from 1972-79 before moving to Bowling Green. He won his first national championship in 1984, then came to Boston College in 1994 and soon became one of three coaches in NCAA history to win championships at two different schools.
In 2012, York surpassed Michigan State’s Ron Mason as the winningest coach in college hockey. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2019.
