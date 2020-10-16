After NIL, next NCAA challenge is restructuring Division I
As the NCAA moves toward landmark changes that will empower athletes more than ever, the next big debate within college sports is on the horizon: How to reform and restructure Division I?
A survey of college sports leaders, including university presidents, conference commissioners and athletic directors, was released earlier this week by the academic watchdog Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics.
The survey results went public the day before the NCAA Division I Council approved two proposals that will lift longstanding restrictions on college athletes.
On Wednesday, the council rubber-stamped proposed legislation that will allow college athletes to earn money off their names, images and likenesses — through things such as personal endorsement deals and appearance fees — as never before.
The council also gave the go-ahead to expanding the one-time transfer exception to all athletes, giving players in revenue-generating sports such as football and basketball the ability to switch schools one time as an undergrad and be immediately eligible to compete. Current rules require athletes in those sports, along with baseball and hockey, to sit out a year after transferring as undergraduates.
Both proposals now go to membership for comment and feedback and could be tweaked before they go back to the Council for a vote in January.
Cavallini scores twice, Vancouver beats LAFC 2-1
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lucas Cavallini scored twice to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Vancouver (7-11-0) has won consecutive matches. LAFC (7-7-3) had won three of four.
Cavallini scored from close range in the 30th minute off a cross from Cristian Dajome. Cavallini scored again from short distance in the 50th with an assist from Fredy Montero.
Cavallini also had the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday. He leads the Whitecaps with six goals.
Danny Musovski, who scored twice in LAFC’s 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, had a shot blocked in the 77th minute. Eduard Atuesta scored on a penalty kick for LAFC in the 83rd.
Lima scores twice, Earthquakes beat Galaxy
CARSON — Nick Lima had two goals, Andrés Ríos added a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Carlos Fierro flicked an arcing right-footer from the right side to the far post where Ríos tapped it to Lima for the one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 44th minute.
Ríos made a run from the top of the area and Fierro led Ríos with a bending entry for a finish from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 52nd. Tommy Thompson scored his first goal of the season in the 76th minute and Lima capped the scoring in stoppage time.
San Jose, which outshot the Galaxy 19-8 and had 62% possession, rebounded from a 3-0 road loss to the Portland Timbers on Sunday to win for its fourth time in the last five games.
The Galaxy (4-9-3) have lost six games in a row and are winless in their last seven.
Coastal Carolina knocks off No. 21 La.-Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. — Massimo Biscardi made a 40-yard field goal with 4 seconds left to give Coastal Carolina a 30-27 victory over No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday night in Sun Belt matchup of unbeaten teams.
Freshman Grayson McCall threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help the Chanticleers (4-0, 2-0) beat a ranked team for the first time. The 4-0 start is their first in FBS play.
Coastal drove 60 yards in the final 5:30 to set up Biscardi, a three-year starter who has hit 31 of 39 field goal attempts. McCall had two completions for first downs on the drive and finished 17 of 24 for 202 yards. He has 11 TD passes in four games.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (3-1, 2-1) rallied three times with tying touchdowns, two by Elijah Mitchell. His 1-yard burst with 12:44 left tied it at 27.
Both teams scored on their first and their last possessions of the first half, with Levi Lewis’ 12-yard pass to Jalen Williams giving Louisiana a 7-0 lead before the Chanticleers matched that drive and CJ Marable scored from a yard out.
Coastal Carolina took a 13-7 lead with 1:03 left in the half when McCall capped an 84-yard march with a 13-yard scoring pass to Marable. The Cajuns drove 77 yards in 54 seconds, with Lewis scoring on a quarterback draw with 5 seconds left.
Chiefs sign Bell 2 days after release from Jets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Le’Veon Bell two days after he was released by the New York Jets.
The team announced the move Thursday to add another potential dynamic offensive player to an offense that already features Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.
“Kansas City, #ChiefsKingdom, thank you for the opportunity let’s go!” Bell tweeted.
Bell was cut by the Jets after a disappointing tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons. Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed last year as a free agent.
Bell spent his first six NFL years in Pittsburgh, and was an All-Pro twice and ranking second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 7,996 from 2012-17.
Cincinnati-Tulsa postponed due to Bearcats’ COVID-19 issues
No. 8 Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among Bearcats players.
The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday the game is being rescheduled for Dec. 5.
The number of players who have tested positive or have been quarantined through contact tracing has not been revealed by Cincinnati. The school has not been making those numbers public throughout its testing of athletes.
Cincinnati is next scheduled to play Oct. 24 at No. 17 SMU.
Overall, it is the major college fifth game that had been slated to be played this week to be rescheduled, and the fourth since Sunday. The Southeastern Conference has called off two games, including LSU at No. 10 Florida, the first postponements in the league since it began Sept. 26.
The SEC was also rocked this week by the news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the virus ahead of the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s showdown at home with No. 3 Georgia. Saban said Wednesday he did not have symptoms. He is unlikely to coach Saturday against Georgia.
AP source: General manager Daryl Morey leaving Rockets
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the move hasn’t been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.
The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons.
Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals twice under Morey but were unable to win their first championship since the team captured consecutive titles in 1994-95.
The move comes after coach Mike D’Antoni told the team he would not return after the Rockets lost to the Lakers in the conference semifinals.
Morey caused an international uproar last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Morey tweeted an image that said: “Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong.” His tweet was in reference to pro-democracy demonstrations in the semiautonomous Chinese territory that had been mired in escalating violence between protesters and law enforcement.
Bobby Bowden leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment
Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden was released from a hospital Thursday after being treated for COVID-19.
Bowden family friend Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old college Hall of Famer was back home after a weeklong stay at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
He was hospitalized Oct. 6, three days after testing positive for COVID-19. He had received word of the positive test a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg.
Falcons shut facility after 2nd positive; Vikings game on
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons shut their facility Thursday following one new positive test for COVID-19. The team remains scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week, and the addition of a second unidentified person caused the Falcons to act out of caution. All team activity will be done virtually.
A team spokesman said the second person was not a player. The spokesman added that, barring any changes, the Falcons are expected to be back at their facility on Friday.
The Falcons’ decision to shut their facility follows outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
Chiefs down several offensive pieces with Buffalo on deck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele and wide receiver Sammy Watkins when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday night for a game that was pushed back because of COVID-19 protocols.
Osmele tore tendons in both of his knees and Watkins hurt his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, which also ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game win streak. Mike Remmers finished the game at guard and will get the start in Buffalo, coach Andy Reid said Thursday, and Mecole Hardman will take most of the snaps in Watkins’s place.
Browns send “ill” Beckham home, QB Mayfield feeling better
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s injured ribs aren’t the only concern this week for the Browns.
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home feeling ill on Thursday as coach Kevin Stefanski said the team acted out of caution because of COVID-19 concerns while preparing for this week’s matchup against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stefanski said Beckham did not test positive for the Coronavirus. He took another test before leaving the team’s facility and the Browns will find out those results Friday.
Newton, Gilmore return, putting both on track to play
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice for the first time since testing positive for the Coronavirus, putting both players on track to be in the lineup when New England hosts Denver on Sunday.
Newton, who missed New England’s loss at Kansas City after his Oct. 2 positive test, was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore was activated from the list Thursday, following his Oct. 7 positive test. Practice squad player Bill Murray also returned from the COVID list Thursday.
Defensive tackle Byron Cowart is the only Patriots player currently still on the list. He tested positive on Oct. 11.
According to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, a player who tests positive can return after 10 days have passed since their initial positive test or following two consecutive negative virus tests 24 hours apart.
Mickelson begins his Masters prep on the PGA Tour Champions
RICHMOND, Va. — Phil Mickelson will begin his preparation for the Masters in earnest on Friday at a place, and on a tour, not typically associated with the regimen required to win a major.
The lefthander is making his second start on the PGA Tour Champions in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia’s somewhat forgiving James River course.
Mickelson will be paired with fellow tour rookie Jim Furyk and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, who shot a 9-under 63 on a soft course in the final round last year to win on the circuit for the best golfers aged 50 and over.
In choosing to play in Virginia for the first time since 1993, and in a $2 million event rather than seek an exemption into the $9 million CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Mickelson joked that whatever he managed to do on that course would be “a letdown.”
It was at Shadow Creek two years ago that he won a $9 million, winner-take-all, made-for-television match against Tiger Woods.
Alaska high school championships cancelled over virus fears
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The organization overseeing Alaska high school competitions has cancelled state championship events for all fall activities because of concerns over increased Coronavirus cases.
The cancellations announced Tuesday by the Alaska School Activities Association affects football, swimming, volleyball, gymnastics, riflery, eSports, music and drama, debate and forensics, The Anchorage Daily News reported.
The organization postponed the start of winter activities until its board can adopt a revised calendar.
The association’s board of directors met with Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink, Department of Education Commissioner Michael Johnson and Division of Public Health physician Liz Ohlsen Tuesday concerning rising case counts and the growing need for contact tracing.
Hockey activities suspended for 2 weeks following outbreaks
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is “pausing” all hockey activities in indoor rinks for two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests for 158 people associated with the sport over the last two months, Gov. Chris Sununu and health officials said Thursday.
Dr. Ben Chan, state epidemiologist, said the cases are from 23 different hockey-related New Hampshire organizations and teams, “and there are additional connections with out-of-state ice hockey organizations.”
Chan said people who have acquired the virus through hockey have been associated with, and potentially exposed others, in at least 24 different K-12 schools throughout the state.
Rangers agree to terms with goalie Georgiev on 2-year deal
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers agreed to terms Thursday with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on a $4.85 million, two-year contract.
Georgiev will count $2.425 million against the salary cap for the next two seasons after getting this deal done as a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old is expected to back up Igor Shesterkin next season after the Rangers bought out longtime face of the franchise Henrik Lundqvist.
Georgiev went 17-14-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 34 games last season. He has a 3.00 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 77 career NHL games, all with the Rangers.
Bayern shows off new signings in cup win over 5th-tier club
MUNICH — Bayern Munich gave its new signings space to shine as it beat fifth-tier club Düren 3-0 on Thursday in the first round of the German Cup.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored twice on his debut for Bayern, two months after playing against the German club for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Düren left with heads held high after conceding just three goals against a Bayern team which scored eight against Barcelona in August and eight more against Schalke last month.
Choupo-Moting scored Bayern’s first goal with a calm finish off a square pass from right-back Bouna Sarr, another new arrival from Marseille. A third signing, Douglas Costa, had a role in the buildup in his first game since returning to Bayern on loan from Juventus.
Bayern also gave starts to backup goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and the 17-year-old Jamal Musiala, who scored against Schalke in his Bundesliga debut last month. Bayern is aiming to become the first club to win the German Cup three years in a row.
Düren could have taken a shock lead in the first minute when Marc Brasnic headed a cross toward goal, but Nübel snatched it out of the air. Bayern kept up the pressure on Düren with or without the ball and was rewarded with Choupo-Moting’s goal in the 24th minute.
Soon after, Joran Sobiech gave away a penalty with a clumsy challenge on Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller — one of the few first-choice players in the Bayern side — converted the 36th-minute spot-kick with ease. Choupo-Moting made it 3-0 in the 75th with a shot from the edge of the box after a smart pass from Sarr.
Narváez earns 1st Giro stage win; Almeida stays in pink
CESENATICO, Italy — Jhonatan Narváez earned his first victory in a Grand Tour by winning the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday, and João Almeida held onto the pink jersey.
Narváez, an Ecuadorian rider with the Ineos Grenadiers team, finished 1 minute, 8 seconds ahead of Mark Padun, who had a flat tire on the final descent as the duo were leading the rain-soaked stage.
Otaegui shoots 62 to lead Scottish Championship by 3 strokes
FIFE, Scotland — Adrian Otaegui started his round with three straight birdies and then just kept going, shooting a 10-under 62 Thursday to take a three-shot lead after the first round of the Scottish Championship.
The Spaniard finished with 10 birdies in a flawless round at the inaugural event, which was added to the European Tour as part of a reshaped 2020 international schedule that had been disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ramos-Viñolas only seeded player to reach Sardegna Open QF
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia — Albert Ramos-Viñolas became the only seeded player to reach the quarterfinals of the Forte Village Sardegna Open with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Corentin Moutet on Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Ramos-Viñolas of Spain next faces Italian Marco Cecchinato, who beat seventh-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Third-seeded Casper Ruud was also eliminated on Thursday, losing 6-2, 6-1 to Yannick Hanfmann.
Hanfmann will play Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals after the Italian teenager beat compatriot Andrea Pellegrino 6-2, 6-1.
Alexander Zverev reaches quarterfinals at Cologne Indoors
COLOGNE, Germany — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cologne Indoors by beating Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-1 Thursday.
Zverev was playing indoors for the first time this year after a mixed record on indoor hard courts in 2019. He has been strong in those conditions in the past with three career indoor titles, including the 2018 ATP Finals.
Zverev had seven aces and didn’t face a break point against Verdasco. He will next play Lloyd Harris in the quarterfinals.
Zverev is looking for his first title of the year and his third in his native Germany following victories at the clay-court Munich tournament in 2017 and 2018.
Roberto Bautista Agut booked his place in the quarterfinals after defeating the experienced Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-4, 7-6 (5). His reward is a match against Hubert Hurkacz.
Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a 6-4, 6-1 win against qualifier Henri Laaksonen. The Canadian next faces Radu Albot of Moldova for a place in the semifinals.
Eighth-seeded Marin Cilic was upset 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 by Spanish player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who set up a quarterfinal against Austria’s Dennis Novak.
Lomachenko, Lopez to give boxing fans a gift: free fight
LAS VEGAS — In ordinary times, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez would be the fight of the fall, a lightweight title match about as compelling as it gets in the boxing world these days.
And in ordinary times people would have to cough up hundreds of dollars to sit at ringside or $74.99 to watch it on pay-per-view.
“It would probably be a big pay-per-view with 20,000 in the stands,” promoter Bob Arum said. “But the Coronavirus has upset a lot of business and people are dying. We’ve got to be thankful for what we have.”
Boxing fans should be thankful, too. They’re getting a quality fight — and they’re getting it for free.
Instead of a big crowd, the only fans at the MGM Grand conference center will be a few hundred sponsors and first responders with special invites. And, instead of pay-per-view, the fight will be televised live on ESPN, guaranteeing a larger audience than a pay-per-view even if the money isn’t nearly the same.
Women’s wrestling, rugby backers join Iowa gender complaint
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa students who want to establish intercollegiate women’s wrestling and rugby programs were added as plaintiffs Thursday to a lawsuit seeking more sports opportunities for female Hawkeyes.
The case filed last month by members of the women’s swimming and diving team seeks to stop Iowa from eliminating their program after this season.
They argue that Iowa doesn’t comply with a federal law that requires colleges to offer equal athletics opportunities to male and female students, and they want more roster spots for women.
Iowa says it’s following federal law and that the decision to eliminate men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics was based on a budget crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.
One plaintiff joining the case in an amended complaint is Iowa freshman Abbie Lyman, who competed in wrestling at high school in Cedar Falls. Lyman had hoped to continue the sport in college after placing at the state tournament but “found no institutional support for it at” Iowa, the lawsuit says.
Men’s hoops back on the court at Purdue
The Purdue men’s basketball team will hold its first official practice Thursday after workouts were paused briefly this week following two questionable COVID-19 tests.
Athletic department officials issued a statement acknowledging one test was considered inconclusive, while the other was determined invalid.
As a result, workouts were shut down.
When the two people were retested, the results both were negative, allowing practice to resume.
The first day college basketball teams can play games is Nov. 25.
MotoGP’s Rossi tests positive for Coronavirus
Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The 41-year-old Italian posted a message on social media saying: “Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were score and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice.”
Rossi says the result of the first test was negative but the second was positive.
The Yahama rider will miss this weekend’s Grand Prix in Aragón and said the following weekend’s race is also likely to be a “no go” for him.
Rossi adds: “I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from Le Mans. Anyway, this is the way it is, and I can’t do anything to change the situation.”
Australian Open chief wants quarantine relaxed for players
MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley wants international tennis players arriving for the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021 to be exempt from the 14-day strict hotel quarantines that are mandatory now for inbound travelers.
Tiley on Thursday said he remains “absolutely” confident the Australian Open will go ahead as planned at Melbourne Park from Jan. 18-31, along with lead-up events including the men’s ATP Cup and tournaments in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart.
Lower-division clubs reject Premier League bailout
LONDON — The rifts in English soccer grew Thursday when lower-league clubs rejected a proposed rescue package of 50 million pounds ($65 million) from the Premier League as they seek more cash without conditions.
A package of loans and grants was offered to clubs in tiers three and four, which are struggling without matchday income due to Coronavirus.
The money is on top of 27.2 million pounds already advanced in solidarity payments, but the English Football League said the bailout was insufficient while insisting that clubs in the second-tier Championship should not be omitted from a deal.
The EFL stressed the need for unity across the three divisions it runs below the Premier League.
