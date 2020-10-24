Mojave Elks Lodge hosting free-throw contest
The Mojave Elks Lodge will be hosting the Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
The scholarship program is for youth ages 8 to 13 and will be held at the new patio at the Mojave Elks Lodge.
Participants should bring their own basketball, although one will be provided if they don’t have one, and will be required to wear a mask when not shooting.
E-mail kpw.elks@gmail.com or call the lodge office at (661) 824-2240 to pre-register.
Time will be provided to help ensure safer distances.
The child’s name, age, parent or guardian name and a phone number, to coordinate schedule, will be required for preregistration.
Email questions to kpw.elks@gmail.com or visit their website, Mojaveelks.com, to learn more information.
The program has been held for almost 50 years and is dedicated to providing contestants an opportunity to build character and develop skills that aid them in achieving school and life success.
Learn more about the program at www.elks.org/hoopshoot/.
Thomas has a fast start for a 65 and a 1-shot lead at Zozo
THOUSAND OAKS — Justin Thomas went from a fast finish one day to a fast start the next, and it carried him to a 7-under 65 on Friday and a one-shot lead in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.
Thomas wasn’t particularly thrilled, except for his position, mainly because the final stretch of holes was still fresh on his mind and he closed with six consecutive pars on a day when the field made birdie or better just over 33% of the time.
Richy Werenski led the way with 12 birdies for a 61, the lowest score in a tour-sanctioned competition at Sherwood. The average score was 67.87.
Tiger Woods managed to beat that, making eight birdies in is round of 66, and he still didn’t pick up any shots against the lead. The defending champion at the Zozo Championship — he won last year in Japan — was still 12 shots behind.
AP source: Raiders latest COVID tests all negative
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay is on for now.
The Raiders placed two players on the COVID-19 list following positive tests earlier in the week and put five more players on the list because of “high risk” close contacts.
A person familiar with the tests says on condition of anonymity that all the players tested negative in results gotten back Friday morning. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league doesn’t release test results.
“We’re going to play Sunday at 1 o’clock they tell me,” coach Jon Gruden said. “We’ll be ready to go.”
The NFL moved the Raiders game against the Buccaneers from prime time to an afternoon slot on Sunday just in case the game couldn’t be played. The plan is still to play the game Sunday unless the situation changes, even though the Raiders won’t have any starting offensive linemen at practice this week.
AP source: NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to coming season
The NBA may be back before Christmas and fans could return to games at some point next season, if one plan considered by the league’s board of governors becomes reality.
The board is targeting a Dec. 22 start to what would be a season of 70 to 72 games, with the NBA Finals ending in June again as has been in the case for many years, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because no plan has been finalized, said the possibility of fans being at games would hinge on how a particular market is faring against the coronavirus at that time.
There are other options, such as waiting until later in the season to begin play with the hope that more arenas would be able to have fans. But starting in December instead of mid-January or later could generate a difference of roughly $500 million in revenue, the person said.
Revenue projections for the league this season were missed by about $1.5 billion, the person said.
The losses were the result of a combination of factors — the shutdown caused by the pandemic, the cancelation of 171 regular-season games, completing the season in a bubble at Walt Disney World without fans, the nearly $200 million price tag for operating that bubble and a yearlong rift with the Chinese government that saw NBA games not shown on state television there.
No decisions have been finalized on next season and talks with the National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing on many matters, including the financial parameters for the coming year. Those talks, especially on the money issue, would have to be concluded before any real decisions about next season are made.
Carson Wentz rallies Eagles to 22-21 win over Giants
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat the New York Giants 22-21 on Thursday night.
Daniel Jones shook off a stumble that prevented him from an 88-yard touchdown run and had the Giants leading 21-10 following a 2-yard pass to Sterling Shepard with 6:21 left.
But Wentz led a depleted offense missing eight starters back. His 3-yard pass to Greg Ward cut it to 21-16. After the 2-point conversion failed, the Eagles got the ball at their 29 with 2:02 to go.
Wentz completed passes of 11 and 30 yards to Richard Rodgers. On third down from the 5, a defensive holding penalty gave the Eagles a first down at the 3. But three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce was called for a facemask penalty that pushed it back to the 18.
MLB players extend streak of no COVID positives to 54 days
ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball’s postseason bubble succeeded as a defense against the novel coronavirus.
MLB players extended their streak of consecutive days with no new COVID-19 tests to 54 through Thursday during a time of rising cases in which of the United States.
Players did not have positive tests in 62 of the previous 63 days, the commissioner’s office said Friday.
There were no positive tests among 3,597 samples samples collected in the week.
US men’s soccer to return for Nov. 12 exhibition at Wales
CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team will return to the field for the first time since January for a Nov. 12 exhibition at Wales.
The Americans have not played since a 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1 because of the pandemic. In that match at Carson, California, the U.S. used players mostly preparing for the Major League Soccer season.
The match against Wales in Swansea was announced Friday. It will be the first on a FIFA fixture day for the U.S. since a 4-0 win over Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League last Nov. 19.
Portuguese GP: Bottas leads in practice, Gasly’s car on fire
PORTIMAO, Portugal — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was fastest in an eventful second practice session for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Friday, with French driver Pierre Gasly’s car catching fire and two drivers crashing into each other.
Bottas was .6 seconds quicker than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and .8 ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth best, and championship leader Lewis Hamilton struggled for tire grip and was only eighth fastest, a considerable 1.37 seconds behind his teammate Bottas.
High school winter sports will start on time, MHSAA says
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan high school winter sports will start on time in November.
Face coverings are required for athletes practicing and competing in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling, the Michigan High School Athletic Association said Friday.
They are not required for athletes in bowling, gymnastics, skiing and swimming unless the players are on the sideline and not actively participating.
Sport-specific guidelines will be posted next week on the MHSAA website at https://www.mhsaa.com/sports.
“But let’s be clear: Our statewide COVID-19 numbers have to get better,” said executive director Mark Uyl. “In order for our schools to continue playing sports this winter, and in order for fans to be there to cheer them on, we must continue working to slow down this virus.”
The state health department reported 1,826 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and 18 deaths.
Ally McDonald leads LPGA Drive On Championship in Georgia
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Ally McDonald is trying to leave everyone behind — and not get too far ahead of herself.
McDonald shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee.
The 27-year-old from Mississippi made five straight birdies in the middle of the round, then gave back two strokes with bogeys on the par-4 fifth and par-5 sixth.
She had a 10-under 134 total in the first-year event on the Great Waters Course.
Danielle Kang was tied for second with Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines in the event added to the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down women’s golf for five months. The tour returned with another Drive On tournament in Toledo, Ohio, in late July, with Kang winning that event and again the following week in Sylvania, Ohio.
England’s Canter leads by 2 at halfway stage of Italian Open
BRESCIA, Italy — Laurie Canter is eyeing a maiden European Tour title after adding a second-round 68 to his spectacular opening 12-under 60 to keep the lead at the halfway stage of the Italian Open on Friday.
At 16 under, the Englishman leads by two from compatriot Ross McGowan, with South Africa’s Dean Burmester two shots further back in third.
Browns TE Hooper undergoing appendectomy, out against Cincy
CLEVELAND — The Browns will be without dependable tight end Austin Hooper for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after he underwent an appendectomy.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hooper, who signed a four-year, $42 million contract with Cleveland as a free agent this year, is having the operation Friday. Stefanski said it’s expected to be a standard procedure and the 25-year-old Hooper will not miss significant time.
If Hooper has to be placed on injured reserve, he will automatically miss three games.
Another horse in Baffert’s stable draws a positive test
A filly trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert has tested positive in a postrace drug test for the second time this year, making it the third positive test by a horse in Baffert’s stable in the last six months.
Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney, issued a statement confirming Gamine’s test results after her third-place finish as the 7-10 favorite in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Sept. 4. The two-time Grade 1 winner tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid, which Robertson said is “a legal, commonly used anti-inflammatory medication.”
The New York Times reported the post-race positive for Gamine on Thursday, citing two unidentified sources. Robertson suggested the newspaper’s description of betamethasone as a “banned substance” is inaccurate.
The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, which regulates horse racing, first tweeted Thursday that one of the primary samples from a horse that ran on Sept. 4 indicated a Class C medication violation. Baffert’s attorney later identified the horse as Gamine.
Army-Navy game in December moves from Philly to West Point
The Army-Navy football game in December has been moved from Philadelphia to West Point because of attendance limits placed on outdoor events in Pennsylvania.
By playing the game on Army’s home field in New York, the entire Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets will be able to attend.
The game is scheduled for Dec. 12. This will be the first time the Army-Navy game will be played at a home site since Army hosted the event in 1943 during World War II.
Thomas accounts for 5 TDs, App State beats Arkansas State
BOONE, N.C. — Zac Thomas tied a career high with four passing touchdowns and he added a 60-yard rushing score to lead Appalachian State past Arkansas State 45-17 on Thursday night.
Appalachian State scored 24 unanswered points in the first half to take a 31-7 lead at halftime. Thomas connected with freshman Christian Wells for a 46-yard score and Daetrich Harrington rushed for a 55-yard TD.
Thomas also had passing touchdowns of 5, 16, and 20 yards. Thomas’ TD run was two yards short of tying the longest run of his career, set in 2018 against Arkansas State.
Harrington carried it 18 times for 137 yards and a touchdown for Appalachian State (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference). Malik Williams made six catches for 78 yards and a TD, and Wells scored on both of his receptions. Appalachian State’s defense had two interceptions and six sacks.
Logan Bonner was 13-of-25 passing for 117 yards and Layne Hatcher added 178 yards on nine completions for Arkansas State (3-3, 1-2). Freshman Lincoln Pare rushed for a 48-yard touchdown to pull the Red Wolves to 31-17 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Giants trade LB Markus Golden to Arizona for draft picks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have traded linebacker Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.
The Giants announced the deal on Friday, less than 24 hours after losing a heart-breaker to Philadelphia to fall to 1-6. The NFL trading deadline is Nov. 3 and the Giants may be a seller with their chances of making the playoffs slipping.
Arizona needs depth at linebacker after losing 2019 All-Pro Chandler Jones for the season because of a biceps injury sustained on Oct 11 against the Jets.
Golden played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants as a free agent last year. He led New York with 10 1/2 sacks last season but his playing time decreased with the new coaching staff.
Golden was a free agent after last season but he was unable to get a new contract. The Giants re-signed him on Aug. 4. He had 10 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hits and one pass defensed. He played 27 snaps against the Eagles and had a sack.
The Giants signed defensive end/linebacker Jabaal Sheard last week. Fellow linebacker Oshane Ximines (shoulder) also is eligible to come off injured reserve for New York’s next game, at home against Tampa Bay on Nov. 2.
Golden played in 46 regular-season games with 24 starts when he was with the Cardinals from 2015-18. He also started two postseason games. Golden had 142 tackles, 19 sacks, three passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for the Cards.
Saints’ Sanders on COVID reserve, Thomas out with hamstring
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders has tested positive for COVID-19 and Michael Thomas remained unable to practice on Friday because of a recent hamstring injury. Neither will be able to play Sunday against Carolina.
Thomas, the 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year after setting an NFL record with 149 catches in a season, was listed as out on the Saints’ final injury report of the week. He has not played since the season opener, when he caught three passes for 17 yards before spraining his ankle when running back Latavius Murray was tackled into the back of the star receiver’s lower legs.
He was on schedule to return from the ankle injury in Week 5, only to be benched because of an outburst at practice in which he punched defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. His punishment was lifted during the Saints’ Week 6 bye, but now he has a new lower-body injury, the severity of which Payton did not want to discuss.
Jets’ Darnold to start vs. Bills, barring shoulder setbacks
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold is set to return as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Buffalo Bills as long as he has no further complications with his injured shoulder.
Coach Adam Gase said Darnold, who was limited all three days at practice, would be monitored Friday to determine his playing status. The quarterback was officially listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.
“Things are trending in the right direction,” Gase said. “Hopefully, barring any setbacks, we’ll get him going on Sundays — this Sunday.”
Darnold has missed the last two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder suffered in New York’s loss to Denver on Oct. 1. He returned to finish that game, but has sat out since while Joe Flacco has started in his place.
If Darnold got through practice Friday with no issues, he’ll be under center against the Bills.
AP Source: Washington QB Haskins fined for breaking protocol
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined by the team for breaking COVID-19 protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team does not announce internal discipline.
ESPN reported Haskins was fined $4,833 for making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel last weekend when Washington visited the New York Giants, which is against the rules.
Haskins traveled with the team last weekend after missing the previous week’s game with a stomach illness. The 2019 first-round pick was demoted from starter to third string after three consecutive losses dropped Washington to 1-3 and has been inactive since.
Washington’s Ron Rivera on verge of final cancer treatment
Washington coach Ron Rivera will have his last treatment for a form of skin cancer on Monday, two months after being diagnosed.
Rivera learned in August he had squamous cell carcinoma, which is considered very treatable when caught as early as his was. The 58-year-old missed some practice time but no games while undergoing treatments, and has been told his long-term prognosis is good.
“I met with both doctors this week on Tuesday and Thursday,” Rivera said. “They both are very positive about the progress I’ve made. So, so far so good. I’ve got follow-ups, check-ups and scans still left to do. What I’ve been told is it’s headed in the right direction.”
Doctors scheduled Rivera to receive IV fluids at halftime of games to keep him hydrated. While usually prepared for happenings on the field with a decade of NFL coaching experience, some things about going through cancer treatment surprised him.
Seahawks injuries include unlikely name: coach Pete Carroll
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have someone whose name went unlisted on their injury report for Sunday night’s game at Arizona but who is hurting nonetheless: head coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during Seattle’s bye last week, then pushed himself too much at work this week to the point he was using a golf cart and a cane to get around at practice the past couple of days.
Carroll said he’ll be fine for Sunday’s game and doesn’t believe he will need any special precautions on the sideline. He just might not be moving as fast as normal.
More than 30 colleges await Connecticut basketball ‘bubble’
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A resort casino on tribal land in Connecticut is completing plans to host more than 30 college basketball teams as it becomes a modified bubble for several early season tournaments, including two moved from New York.
The Mohegan Sun has teamed with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which holds its men’s Tip-Off Tournament and Women’s Challenge there every year, and the Gazelle Group, which runs the Empire Classic and the Legends Classic in New York.
The organizers plan to hold those tournaments and several other “pods” of games, which will get names in the next few weeks, at at the Mohegan Sun, which is owned by the Mohegan Tribe and includes a 10,000-seat arena that is home to the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.
Holiday Bowl becomes 4th game to cancel due to pandemic
SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl has become the fourth bowl game to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holiday Bowl officials announced Thursday that the board of directors voted unanimously to cancel what would have been the 43rd straight edition of the game. It would have been the first year of a six-year deal to match teams from the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference.
Bowl officials had been seeking a suitable place to play after San Diego State announced it was closing SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium, two seasons earlier than planned to expedite construction of its new 35,000 seat stadium as part of a campus expansion in Mission Valley. Because fans wouldn’t have been allowed in, bowl officials knew they didn’t need a 70,000-seat stadium.
Holiday Bowl officials have said they’d like to move the game to Petco Park, the downtown home of baseball’s Padres.
The Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara and the Hawaii and Bahamas bowls have also been called off.
College football’s Lott Trophy to be awarded in February
NEWPORT BEACH — The Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to the nation’s top defensive player for both his performance and character, will have six finalists instead of the usual four and will be presented in February.
The finalists will include one each from the Power 5 conferences and one at-large finalist from the other Division I conferences. Three semifinalists from each league will be chosen on Nov. 18 and one finalist from each conference will be named on Jan. 7.
Zverev beats Mannarino to reach another semifinal in Cologne
COLOGNE, Germany — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to reach the Cologne Championship semifinals on Friday.
Zverev missed the chance to settle the match when he served at 5-3 in the second set, but eventually prevailed after 2 hours, 40 minutes to move another step closer to his second Cologne title in as many weeks.
The German city is hosting back-to-back ATP competitions that were added to the pandemic-disrupted schedule.
Zverev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Cologne Indoors last Sunday. They could yet meet again, as the Canadian defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-4 in the last quarterfinal of the second tournament for a semifinal place against the second-seeded Diego Schwartzman.
Brady to face Sabalenka in Ostrava semis
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to stage a big comeback, defeating qualifier Sara Sorribes Tormo 0-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Ostrava Open quarterfinals on Friday.
The 73rd-ranked Sorribes Tormo from Spain was cruising at 6-0, 4-0 up until the 12th-ranked Sabalenka found her rhythm to rally and win 12 straight games.
The Belarusian will play Jennifer Brady of the United States, who also needed to come from a set behind to overcome Russian qualifier Veronika Kudermetova 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 to book a place in her fourth semifinal in 2020, including the U.S. Open.
Also, fourth-seeded Victoria Azarenka knocked out seventh-seeded Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.
Mertens started strong, taking a 4-2 lead in the opening set before Azarenka came back to beat the Belgian in straight sets as she did at the U.S. Open a month ago.
At that tournament, the Belarusian two-time Grand slam champion reached the final.
Azarenka will face Greek Maria Sakkari, who rallied from a set down to eliminate Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 to make her second semis of the season.
Kelderman stays in Giro pink; Černý win eclipsed by protests
ASTI, Italy — Dutch rider Wilco Kelderman remained the overall leader of the Giro d’Italia heading to the final two days but Josef Černý’s stage win was overshadowed by rider protests at the start on Friday, and race director Mauro Vegni hinted at legal action.
The route was slashed in half shortly before the start in Morbegno.
It was meant to be the longest stage of the race, at 258 kilometers (160 miles), but riders were upset at having to endure such a lengthy stage in poor weather conditions in the third week of the Giro and sandwiched between difficult mountain stages.
Bennett sprints to win Vuelta’s 4th stage, Roglic keeps lead
EJEA DE LOS CABALLEROS, Spain — Irish cyclist Sam Bennett won a sprint finish on the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, and defending champion Primoz Roglic kept the red leader’s jersey.
After being put into position by his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates, Bennett stayed close to Jasper Philipsen at the front and shot forward at the finish line to claim his third career victory at the grand tour.
“I really didn’t think I was going to catch him, but I got more and more speed and accelerated until the end,” Bennett said. “My team did their job perfectly. They all came together just when we needed them.”
Roglic maintained his five-second lead over Dan Martin in the general classification. Richard Carapaz stayed third, 13 seconds behind, with Enric Mas next 32 seconds behind.
Trophy for MLS team with top record to be awarded after all
The Supporters’ Shield, the trophy given to the MLS team with the best regular-season record, will be handed out after all this season.
The Supporters’ Shield Foundation, which oversees the annual award, reversed its recent decision to dispense with the Shield during a season disrupted by the pandemic.
“We had based our initial decision on the many schedule imbalances throughout the 2020 season,” the foundation said in a statement Friday. “However, the conversations we have had over the last week have proven that a winner should be declared no matter what.”
The Shield has been handed out since 1998. The 1996 and 1997 teams were later inscribed on the trophy.
Toronto FC is leading the standings with four games remaining. D.C. United and the Los Angeles Galaxy have won the Shield four times.
Madrid striker faces prison for violating COVID-19 isolation
BELGRADE, Serbia — Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic faces a six-month prison sentence in Serbia for flouting the country’s coronavirus isolation rules, state prosecutors said Friday.
Jovic briefly returned home from Spain in March and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriend’s birthday party despite being ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.
Prosecutors are now taking the case to court and saying he should be sentenced to a six-month prison sentence after he refused to pay 30,000 euros ($35,000) for humanitarian purposes in exchange for dropped charges.
Rennes loses unbeaten Ligue 1 record after losing to Angers
PARIS — Rennes lost its unbeaten record in the French league after losing to Angers 2-1 at home on Friday.
The defeat leaves Rennes in third place behind defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and leader Lille, which is the only remaining unbeaten side.
Things started brightly for Rennes in the 17th minute when forward Adrien Hunou netted from close range after midfielder Flavien Tait’s shot was saved.
Angers equalized in the 26th when former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal struck home with a deflection after latching onto striker Stephane Bahoken’s pass, and took the lead in the 57th through midfielder Angelo Fulgini’s opportunist effort.
Sassuolo held by Torino to 3-3 after another comeback
SASSUOLO, Italy — Sassuolo missed the chance to go top of Serie A despite another late comeback as it was held to 3-3 by Torino, which picked up its first point of the season on Friday.
It was a thrilling finale to the match, with four late goals in eight minutes.
Sassuolo was a surprise second heading into the match, two points behind early leader AC Milan, which was playing on Monday.
Torino was rock bottom and without a point from its opening three matches but it was the visitor which took the lead in the first half through Karl Linetty.
Filip Đuričić leveled in the 71st but two goals in as many minutes from Andrea Belotti and Saša Lukić had Torino 3-1 up with 11 minutes remaining.
Sassuolo came back from 3-1 down on Sunday to win against Bologna 4-3 and threatened to do so again when Vlad Chiricheș and Francesco Caputo scored within a minute of each other but it couldn’t find the winner in the remaining five minutes.
Cologne recovers from bad start to draw with Stuttgart 1-1
STUTTGART, Germany — Sebastian Andersson rescued a 1-1 draw for Cologne after his side’s calamitous start against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Stuttgart’s Orel Mangala scored before any visiting player had even touched the ball. Gonzalo Castro surged forward and the ball worked its way through Daniel Didavi and Sasa Kalajdzic, who laid the ball back for Mangala to hammer it to the roof of the net after just 24 seconds played. Didavi then struck the crossbar in the third minute.
A penalty conceded by Atakan Karazor provided the visitors a lifeline in the 23rd minute. Andersson dusted himself off to equalize from the spot.
Tanguy Coulibaly should have restored Stuttgart’s lead before the break but Timo Horn got his hand to the ball to palm the French midfielder’s effort away.
Elche deals Valencia 3rd straight loss in Spanish league
BARCELONA, Spain — Elche beat Valencia 2-1 to deal the visitors a third consecutive loss in the Spanish league on Friday.
Valencia continues to struggle after not replacing several of its starters that it sold during the summer transfer window, including Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres, and Dani Parejo.
Elche dictated the first half against a Valencia side that was unable to threaten its area. José Fernández curled in a strike to give Elche the lead in the 19th minute. Fidel Chaves added another goal with a pinpoint shot in the 37th.
Valencia improved after halftime through the incursions of right back Thierry Correia, but Elche goalkeeper Edgar Badía saved tries by José Gayà, Carlos Soler and Gabriel Paulista.
Valencia pulled one back after coach Javi Gracía sent on Kang-In Lee. The South Korean midfielder threaded a pass through Elche’s defense that left left back Toni Lato alone to round Badía and score with 15 minutes remaining.
