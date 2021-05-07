NCAA proposal will reduce contact in preseason football camp
INDIANAPOLIS — College football teams will be required to hold at least seven padless practices during the preseason and the number of contact practices will be reduced from 21 to 18 under changes proposed by the NCAA’s oversight committee Thursday.
The football oversight committee’s proposal goes to the Division I Council for approval this month. It is expected to pass and go into effect next season.
The changes to preseason practice come after a five-year study of six major college football teams showed players suffered more concussions during preseason practices than during games.
The committee was considering a new model for preseason camp that included at least nine padless, helmet-only practices to go with eight full-contact practices and eight in which some contact would be allowed and players would be in just helmets and shoulder pads.
Coaches pushed for a few more contact practices and the final model approved by the committee settled on seven no-contact days over the course of 25 preseason practices.
The proposal also bans straight-line contact drills, such as the Oklahoma Drill; limits the amount of full contact in any practice to 75 minutes; prohibits more than two consecutive days of full-contact practices; and reduces the number of preseason scrimmages from three to two.
Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near campus Thursday, Austin police said.
Officers found the 20-year-old Ehlinger after responding to a call at 12:18 p.m. Police did not detail how they found him but said the death is not considered suspicious. No cause of death was immediately released.
Jake Ehlinger had not played the last two seasons after arriving as a walk-on from Austin’s Westlake High School.
Sam Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft last week by the Indianapolis Colts after a college career that saw him rank among Texas’ career passing leaders.
“We grieve and weep with the Ehlinger family. Prayers, love and support,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted.
When Sam Ehlinger was drafted, Jake’s face was accidentally shown on the NFL Network instead of Sam. “Jake deserves all the screen time you can get,” Sam joked with reporters.
Jake’s death is the second tragedy to hit the Ehlinger family. Ross Ehlinger, Sam and Jake’s father, died at age 46 in 2013 of an apparent heart attack while competing in a triathlon in San Francisco.
Texas did not immediately release a statement and a spokesman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Tavatanakit and Thitikul lead home LPGA Thailand by 1
PATTAYA, Thailand — Local stars Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul carded 8-under 64s to share a stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Thailand on Thursday.
Tavatanakit, who became Thailand’s new leading female golfer following her breakthrough win at the ANA Inspiration last month, shot nine birdies against a lone bogey on the sixth hole in drizzle conditions.
Despite no spectators because of the pandemic, Tavatanakit was playing under high home expectations. A Thai has never won this U.S. LPGA Tour event. She kept her cool and led alongside teenage prodigy Thitikul at Siam Country Club.
“I left myself in really good positions on the green,” Tavatanakit said. “I made some mistakes here and there, but I was able to recover and just walk away from the hole with a lot of pars when it wasn’t birdie.”
Coming off a tie for third in Singapore last weekend, Tavatanakit has replaced former world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn as Thailand’s highest-ranked woman at 12th.
“It’s always been my dream to just be in the mix of really good players. But I don’t want to compare myself to anyone,” she said. “I just want to stick to my own goals and don’t really care who’s ahead of me or if I’m behind anyone.”
NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call
The New York Rangers were fined an extraordinary $250,000 by the NHL on Thursday for “demeaning” public comments about head of player safety George Parros.
After the league’s department of player safety fined but did not suspend Washington’s Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum against the Rangers that left Artemi Panarin injured, the team released a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.
The Rangers were fined 50 times more than the $5,000 fine against Wilson for roughing Pavel Buchnevich. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of an NHL team by the league office for making critical comments.
“Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a league executive will not be tolerated,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “While we don’t expect our clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the department of player safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable. It is terribly unfair to question George Parros’ professionalism and dedication to his role and the department of player safety.”
Playing two nights after Wilson threw Panarin to the ice, which the team said knocked him out for the final three games of the season with a lower-body injury, the Rangers and Capitals racked up a combined 141 penalty minutes Wednesday night. Their six fights in the first five minutes were the most of any game in league history.
Buchnevich was thrown out of the game for cross-checking Capitals forward Anthony Mantha in the second period and has his own hearing with the department of player safety Thursday. He’s likely facing a suspension for the final two games of the season.
Owner James Dolan on Wednesday also abruptly fired team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton and turned those jobs over to former assistant Chris Drury. It was not clear how much the team’s statement had to do with the Rangers dumping Davidson and Gorton.
Nadal reaches Madrid Open quarters, Barty into final
MADRI — Rafael Nadal got through another young opponent and showed signs he was getting closer to his best form on clay as he defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 to make it to the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
Nadal overcame eight aces and saved five break points against the Australian. The five-time Madrid champion cruised past Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the second round on Wednesday.
Nadal struggled at times against the aggressive style of the 76th-ranked Popyrin but was able to stay in control for most of the match on the Magic Box center court.
“I knew he was coming with confidence, he has this energy that the young players have,” Nadal, 13 years older, said. “From what I could do, it was a good match, and I’m happy to make it to the quarterfinals again here.”
Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev lost to Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-1. The Chilean broke serve twice in the third set to reach his second Masters 1000 quarterfinal.
Earlier, U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem reached the last eight by defeating Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7), 6-4. The third-seeded Austrian is playing in his first tournament since taking a few weeks off after a slow start to his year.
“There were some good, long rallies. I was many, many times out of breath,” Thiem said. “It was perfect for me to get back a little bit the match rhythm, to run down a lot of balls. As it’s my first tournament, as it’s my way back, a buildup for the next week, it was great for me.”
The women’s top-ranked player, Ashleigh Barty, cruised into the final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over wild card Paula Badosa, the first Spanish woman to reach the semifinals in Madrid.
Badosa had been the only opponent to defeat Barty since February. Barty has won 16 straight matches on clay and will be playing in her fourth final this year, having won the previous three.
Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fight
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — At age 44, Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring for an exhibition fight.
The boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.
Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades. Among the opponents he beat were Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya before he retired in 2015 — though he stopped mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in 2017.
In the 26-year-old Paul, Mayweather will face a star created on the internet. Followed by more than 20 million on YouTube, Paul began boxing in 2019 with a six-round bout against fellow YouTube star KSI. A former high school wrestler, Paul will have a 6-inch height advantage over Mayweather, but obviously gives away plenty in ring experience and mastery.
The undercard will feature heavyweights Jean Pascal against Badou Jack, and super welterweight Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson will make his boxing debut.
The pay-per-view telecast will be on Showtime.
Pacers suspend assistant coach, fine Bitadze after dust-up
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they are suspending assistant coach Greg Foster for one game and fining center Goga Bitadze an undisclosed for an argument they had during a loss to Sacramento.
A statement from the team called it an “internal matter” and no additional details will be released.
The third-quarter incident Wednesday began after Bitadze allowed Maurice Harkless to grab a rebound and score on a dunk, which prompted Foster to scold Bitadze for his effort. When Bitadze answered by making a 3-pointer, he appeared to curse at Foster. Finally, when play stopped with 2:26 to go, a heated exchange between the two occurred and another player intervened to prevent it from escalating.
Indiana’s defense has struggled all season and is currently allowing 115.0 points per game, 25th in the league. The Pacers have given up at least 109 points in 17 of their last 19 games and have now fallen into the 10th and final spot in the East to make the play-in round.
Bitadze, meanwhile, has replaced injured center Myles Turner in the starting lineup.
“We’re in a frustrating stretch here,” first-year coach Nate Bjorkgren said Wednesday. “There’s a lot going on with the challenges and navigating through a season. The competitive juices are flowing and things like that will happen.”
Recent reports also have called Bjorkgren’s future with the team into question because of concerns over his communication and relationships with players and others inside the organization. On Wednesday, Bjorkgren said he blamed himself for those concerns.
