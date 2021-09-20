Herta cruises past his father with Laguna Seca victory
MONTEREY — The new faces of IndyCar dominated at Laguna Seca, where Colton Herta won the race, Alex Palou moved an easy Sunday drive away from the championship and Romain Grosjean was treated like a rock star.
Herta routed the field — and ran over “either a squirrel or bunny” while doing so — as he won from the pole Sunday, same as he did in 2019 when IndyCar last raced the sprawling permanent road course. He later congratulated the dead animal embedded under his car for its first career IndyCar victory.
“He’s done a lot more than a lot of IndyCar drivers,” Herta joked.
But for the actual driver it was his second win of the season and Herta tied his father, Bryan, with a pair of wins at Laguna Seca.
“This place is so awesome, it’s my favorite track in North America,” the Andretti Autosport driver said. “It’s an amazing track for me and my family, it’s been so good to us.”
Indeed.
Laguna Seca was site of Herta’s fifth career victory in three seasons, which moved him one past his dad’s tally. Bryan Herta won four races spanning 13 seasons and was masterful at Laguna Seca, where he won back-to-back in 1998 and 1999 and had a career average finish of seventh.
Now the strategist for his son, Bryan Herta beamed from the Andretti timing stand.
“He feels like a veteran when you work with him now,” Bryan Herta said. “You know, it’s like two different hats. Still have the Dad hat when we go home, but when we’re at the racetrack it’s all professional and it’s been a lot of fun to be part of this with him.”
Jin Young Ko wins rain-shortened Portland Classic
WEST LINN, Ore. — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.
Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.
Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.
“I really wanted to play yesterday, but we couldn’t play,” Ko said. “I tried to make a no bogey-free round today, but I made it. I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it.”
She took a break after the Olympics, skipping the major Women’s British Open.
“I spent a great time in Korea after the Olympics, maybe over six or seven weeks,” Ko said. “I had a lot of practice with my same coach and I had a lot of workouts, three times or four times each week.”
Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.
Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).
Homa rallies to win Fortinet Championship at Silverado
NAPA— Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in the season-opening Fortinet Championship.
Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former University of California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269.
Homa won for the second time this year and the third time on the PGA Tour. He won at Riviera in Los Angeles in February.
McNealy shot a 68 to finish second. He birdied the 16th, then made a double bogey on 17 and an eagle on 18. The son of billionaire and former Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy, the 25-year-old player grew up in Palo Alto and starred at Stanford.
Mito Pereira (68) was third at 16 under. Marc Leishman (65) and Talor Gooch (68) followed at 15 under. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (66) tied for sixth at 13 under. PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson (75) was 7 under.
Larry Bird museum planners assembling memorabilia collection
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird in Terre Haute are starting to assemble thousands of items ahead of its expected opening next year.
The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center, which remains under construction with an anticipated completion date of March 2022. It will include items donated by Bird and others from his career with the Boston Celtics, Indiana State University and the U.S. Olympic team.
The site for work on cataloging the memorabilia is being modified for security and should be ready within weeks, the Tribune-Star reported.
“As other items are collected, they can be housed in one location,” memorabilia consultant Shelly Keen said. “It’s just going to make things move a little more swiftly than what it was before.”
Bird grew up in the southern Indiana town of French Lick. He created excitement during his days at Indiana State in Terre Haute when he led the school to the NCAA title game in 1979, although the Sycamores lost to Magic Johnson’s Michigan State team.
When the Celtics won the 1984 NBA Championship, Bird dedicated the win to Terre Haute. He was the Indiana Pacers coach and a top team executive after his playing career.
French league meeting to discuss fan violence at Lens-Lille
PARIS — The French league said Sunday that its disciplinary commission will meet on Monday to discuss the fan violence that marred Saturday’s match between Lens and Lille.
The game was interrupted for about 30 minutes when fans from the northern rivals clashed at halftime.
After the first half, a large group of Lens supporters invaded the field and ran to the away section where they tried to confront Lille fans. Riot police and stewards intervened. An emergency meeting took place to decide whether the match at Stade Bollaert should continue. After the second half got underway there was no further violence.
It was the second high-profile incident of the season in France following serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game in August, which was called off and will be replayed next month.
Tim Wilkerson races to 2nd NHRA Funny Car victory in 3 weeks
CONCORD, N.C. — Tim Wilkerson raced to his second Funny Car victory in three weeks Sunday, beating Cruz Pedregon in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway.
Wilkerson had a 3.927-second run at 331.36 mph in a Ford Shelby Mustang in the final for his 22nd career victory. He moved to sixth the in season standings.
“It was tremendous pressure today and a crazy day,” Wilkerson said. “It was a tough day and we barely made it to the rounds in the semifinals and finals. I’m very proud of my guys. We were thrashing and I’m worn out. Sometimes, there’s too much time to stare at the (car) and make changes. Today, I made wholesale changes and lived with them, and it worked out.”
Josh Hart won in Top Fuel, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the second race in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
Hart beat points leader Brittany Force with a 3.770 at 324.12 for his second career victory. Koretsky drove to his first career victory, topping points leader Greg Anderson with a 6.629 at 207.27 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Sampey edged Joey Gladstone with a 6.861 at 196.62 on a Suzuki for her first victory of the season and 44th overall.
Japanese RHP Arihara designated for assignment by Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — Right-hander Kohei Arihara was designated for assignment Sunday by the Texas Rangers, who signed the Japanese pitcher to a two-year contract last winter.
The move with Arihara before the series finale against the Chicago White Sox cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for the Rangers to reinstate right-hander Mike Foltynewicz from the COVID-related injury list.
Arihara is 2-4 with a 6.64 ERA in 10 starts this season. He has made three starts since returning from the injured list after having surgery in May for an aneurysm in his throwing shoulder.
He has made three starts since being activated from the IL on Sept. 1, giving up six runs in four-plus innings Wednesday against Houston.
Texas could assign Arihara outright to the minors if he clears waivers. He could then be invited to spring training as a non-roster player with the chance to compete for a spot in the starting rotation.
The 29-year-old Arihara pitched six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League before signing a $6.2 million contract with the Rangers last December. He got $3.6 million this season and is due $2.6 million in 2022.
The Rangers also had to pay a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara.
Padres starter Arrieta departs in 1st with groin strain
ST. LOUIS — San Diego Padres pitcher Jake Arrieta departed Sunday’s start at St. Louis with a right adductor groin strain after facing six batters.
Padres interim pitching coach Ben Fritz made a mound visit after Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run double, and summoned manager Jayce Tingler and trainer Mark Rogow.
After a short conference, Arrieta was pulled from the game and replaced by Craig Stammen.
The 35-year-old former Cy Young Award winner was signed by the Padres last month after being released by the Chicago Cubs.
Arrieta was activated off the injured list on Sept. 3 after missing 10 games with a strained left hamstring. He was 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in three starts for the playoff-contending Padres before facing the Cardinals.
Arrieta allowed five runs, four of them earned, on two hits and a walk, against St. Louis.
The Padres placed fellow starting pitcher Blake Snell on the injured list with a left adductor groin strain on Sept. 15.
