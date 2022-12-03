Dodgers agree to 1-year deal with pitcher Shelby Miller
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year deal with pitcher Shelby Miller for 2023.
The 32-year-old right-hander was 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in four games as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants last season. Miller spent most of the season with Triple-A Sacramento and Scranton-Wilkes Barre, where he was a combined 2-4 with a 2.87 ERA and 69 strikeouts.
The longtime starter has worked mostly out of the bullpen the last two seasons.
Miller has spent parts of 10 seasons with St. Louis, Atlanta, Arizona, Texas, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh. He is a combined 38-58 with a 4.21 ERA and 644 strikeouts and 312 walks in 167 games.
He was an NL All-Star in 2014 after being traded to Atlanta, with a 6-17 record and a 3.02 ERA in a league-best 33 starts.
Chargers will miss 3 starters on offense versus Raiders
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without three starters on offense for Sunday’s AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Center Corey Linsley, right tackle Trey Pipkins and wide receiver Mike Williams were ruled out on Friday after not practicing this week.
Linsley remains in concussion protocol, and Pipkins continues to deal with an MCL injury to his right knee. Will Clapp is expected to get his third start of the season at center, and Foster Sarell would be the starting right tackle for the second time in four games.
Justin Herbert has taken nine sacks in the last two games, but said some are due to him.
“I think there are times where I could get back to the line of scrimmage, where I have gone down before the line of scrimmage, and that counts as a sack,” he said. “Sometimes that happens, and we just have to keep executing. Just have to get back to the line of scrimmage and get the ball away.”
Linebacker Drue Tranquill and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko did not practice on Friday and are listed as questionable due to illness, but coach Brandon Staley said he expects both to play.
Williams will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games due to a right ankle sprain. Staley said Williams is making progress, but not enough to return this week.
The Chargers go into Sunday’s game with a 6-5 record, and are one game out of a playoff spot.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs questionable for Chargers
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is questionable with a calf injury for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jacobs was listed on the NFL’s injury report Friday, and linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula) also were questionable.
Jacobs was listed as questionable for last Sunday’s game at Seattle, but was cleared on game day. He went on to rush for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including the 86-yarder in overtime of the 40-34 victory over the Seahawks.
Jacobs also caught six passes for 74 yards in that game as well, giving him 303 yards of offense.
Humphries wins monobob gold in return to Park City track
PARK CITY, Utah — Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. had the fastest time in both runs on her way to winning a World Cup monobob race on Friday.
It was Humphries’ second medal in as many monobob races this season and put her atop the World Cup standings. Lisa Buckwitz of Germany was second and Cynthia Appiah of Canada was third.
Humphries won on the Park City track for the first time since 2016. The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour hasn’t been at the Utah track since 2017.
In the two-man race later Friday, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich rallied in the second heat for another victory — his 63rd in his last 76 major international races.
Friedrich trailed the sled driven by Britain’s Brad Hall by 0.15 seconds entering the second run, then posted a time that was 0.41 seconds better than Hall in that heat.
Hall took second and the sled driven by Switzerland’s Michael Vogt was third. The top U.S. sled finished seventh, with Frank Del Duca driving and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor pushing.
The women’s bobsled and four-man events are on Saturday.
Rangers ink free-agent ace Jacob deGrom to 5-year deal
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a five-year contract Friday.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries.
After making his first start last season in early August, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA. He helped the Mets reach the playoffs, then opted out of his contract to become a free agent.
Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical.
Mariners get 2B Kolten Wong from Brewers for Winker, Toro
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners acquired second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.
Seattle also receives cash as part of the deal. ESPN reported the Brewers would be sending the Mariners about $1.75 million.
Milwaukee has been shedding payroll this offseason after going 86-76 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Brewers picked up the $10 million team option on Wong’s contract for 2023 last month, then traded him away.
Wong, 32, batted .251 this season and had a career-best 15 homers to go with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games. He had a .339 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage.
But the two-time Gold Glove winner had an uncharacteristically tough season in the field with 17 errors to match his career high.
After ending a 21-year playoff drought, adding a second baseman had been one of the Mariners’ chief offseason objectives. Wong was Milwaukee’s starting second baseman for the last two years after spending his first eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Winker gives the Brewers a power-hitting outfielder to help replace Hunter Renfroe, traded to the Los Angeles Angels last week.
The 29-year-old Winker hit .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs in 136 games for Seattle in 2022 after playing five seasons in the NL Central with the Cincinnati Reds. He batted .305 with a .394 on-base percentage, .556 slugging percentage, 24 homers and 71 RBIs in 110 games with Cincinnati in 2021, when he was a National League All-Star.
Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said after the season Winker had surgery on his left knee and was expected to undergo another operation to repair an issue with his neck.
Toro, who turns 26 on Dec. 20, hit .185 with a .239 on-base percentage, 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 109 games this past season.
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne announces he intends to transfer
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced Friday on social media that he is putting his name in the transfer portal.
Pyne posted on Twitter that being a student-athlete at Notre Dame was “one of my proudest honors ...” as well as, “Now it’s time for me to take on a new challenge, and I will be entering the transfer portal.”
He took over as the starter after Tyler Buchner went out with a season-ending shoulder injury in the second game of the season against Marshall.
Notre Dame went 8-2 with Pyne starting. The third-year player passed for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions. He could have as many as three years of eligibility left after having played during the pandemic season of 2020.
The Fighting Irish still have a bowl game, and will learn Sunday their opponent and the location.
Freshman Steve Angeli is next on Notre Dame’s depth chart. He has not attempted a pass this season.
UFC bans fighters trained by suspended coach during probe
LAS VEGAS — UFC is banning fighters trained by a suspended coach during an investigation into suspicious betting regarding one of his fighters.
UFC said Friday that those coached by James Krause will not be permitted to compete in events during the probe. Krause was suspended Nov. 18 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
UFC said it was “cooperating with multiple ongoing government investigations” regarding Darrick Minner, who is coached by Krause.
Minner lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke by technical knockout at 1:07 of the first round in a UFC fight Nov. 5 in Las Vegas. UFC said in a statement that it was “informed by sources that suspicious betting patterns had been observed on the fight.”
Odds favoring Nuerdanbieke to win moved dramatically in the hours leading up to the fight, according to ESPN, which also reported that money came in because of rumors that Minner was injured.
“Along with the safety and health of its fighters, UFC believes there is no more important component of professional mixed martial arts than the integrity of the sport,” UFC said in a statement. “Weeks prior to the Minner fight, the organization sent formal notification to all fighters and members of their teams that they and certain other defined ‘insiders’ were prohibited from wagering on UFC events.
“UFC will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure compliance with and enforcement of its policies and those of the jurisdictions in which it operates.”
Diamondbacks and RHP Miguel Castro agree to 1-year deal
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks signed hard-throwing reliever Miguel Castro to a one-year contract Friday.
Castro, who turns 28 this month, has already spent eight years in the big leagues, most recently with the New York Yankees. He was 5-0 with a 4.03 ERA in 34 appearances last season.
The 6-foot-7 right-hander has averaged more than a strikeout per inning over the past three seasons. The bullpen was a weak spot for Arizona this year and general manager Mike Hazen said upgrading that area — particularly with power arms — was a priority.
The Diamondbacks finished 74-88 last season, a 22-win improvement over a dreadful 2021.
Arizona also claimed catcher Ali Sánchez off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s appeared in seven major league games with the Mets and Cardinals over the past two seasons.
Tampa Bay Rays enter bid to redevelop Tropicana Field site
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays, in partnership with a global real estate investment and development firm, have submitted a bid to redevelop Tropicana Field and surrounding land on the edge of downtown St. Petersburg.
The club said Friday that in addition to a new ballpark, an ambitious plan for the Historic Gas Plant District would include more than 5,700 multi-family units, 1.4 million square feet of office, 300,000 square feet of retail, 700 hotel rooms, 600 senior living residences and a 2,500 capacity entertainment venue.
The Rays have been pursuing a new home to replace Tropicana Field, the domed stadium where the team has played since its inception in 1998, for more than a decade. The Rays have often ranked near the bottom in annual attendance in the majors. The club’s lease expires in 2027.
Most recently, Major League Baseball rejected a split-season proposal that would have involved building new stadiums in Florida and Canada, with the Rays playing some homes games in the Tampa Bay area and the rest in Montreal.
The Rays are partnering with the real estate investment and development firm Hines, which also joined the club in exploring the prospect of building a stadium in downtown St. Petersburg in 2008. That plan involved building on the site of Al Lang Stadium, where spring training games were once played.
“For decades, Hines has demonstrated the knowledge, expertise, and reliability to deliver complex projects of this size and magnitude,” Rays president Matt Silverman said. “Hines has been acquainted with this site for 15 years, and we know that Hines will be here 15 years from now, fulfilling its promises and vision for the Historic Gas Plant District.”
The Rays’ proposal was among four bids submitted to the city by Friday’s deadline. A developer is expected to be selected by the end of January.
Florida formally dismisses QB Kitna amid child porn charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has formally dismissed quarterback Jalen Kitna from the team following his arrest on five child pornography charges that police said included an image of a man having sex with a young girl.
The Gators scrubbed Kitna’s name from their roster and his biography from their website late Thursday, just hours after Kitna’s first court appearance. Kitna was released from jail on an $80,000 bond and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no internet access.
Kitna, 19, returned with his parents, retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna and wife Jennifer, to Burleson, Texas.
Although Kitna remained enrolled in classes Friday, the University Police Department issued him a trespass warning that bars him from campus for three years, pending the outcome of his court case. Kitna also would need to have to go through a student code of conduct hearing to be eligible to return, an unlikely outcome given the severity of the allegations.
Kitna sobbed into his hands during his 75-minute court appearance, which included attorneys on both sides arguing bond details and conditions of his release. He wore a solid green smock typically given to inmates being kept under close watch because of welfare concerns.
Fury keen to complete unbeaten trilogy against Chisora
LONDON — Tyson Fury wants a fourth straight knockout on his unbeaten record when he meets his old punching bag Derek Chisora in a WBC heavyweight title fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
Fury has already beaten Chisora twice. He gave his fellow Briton his first loss in 2011 by unanimous decision, and Chisora was retired by his corner in 2014 after the 10th round.
Despite 12 losses in 45 fights, Chisora has been given a second world title shot by a charitable Fury wanting to keep busy.
Fury announced his retirement after stopping Dillian Whyte in the sixth round in April, then changed his mind. Attempts to match up with unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua failed.
The champion said he’s focused with trainer SugarHill Steward on boxing smarter as he gets older. He’s 34.
“Everything has been slowed down to do maximum damage and that’s what we’re going for every time,” Fury said. “This will be my fourth fight in a row where we are looking for a knockout.”
Fury has an 18 centimeter height advantage on Chisora, a reach advantage of more than 28 centimeters, and will be three kilograms heavier.
Fury weighed in at 122 kilograms, about seven kilos more than he was against Whyte, and Chisora was 119, his heaviest in five years.
Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won’t play Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago.
“What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all!”
The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s game.
This will be the fourth game that he’s missed, having sat out Green Bay’s first two games while recovering from a knee injury that required three surgeries and caused him to miss all but one game in the 2021 season. Bakhtiari’s knee issue also caused him to miss an Oct. 23 loss at Washington.
Green Bay’s Friday injury report also listed safety Darnell Savage as doubtful for the Bears (3-9) game. Savage left the Packers’ 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced all week.
Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) are questionable. Campbell has missed four straight games and Doubs has been unavailable for Green Bay’s last three games.
Steelers RB Najee Harris expects to play against Falcons
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris expects to play Sunday when the Steelers travel to Atlanta.
Harris practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his abdomen late in the first half of a 24-17 victory over Indianapolis on Monday night. Harris said he “felt good” and sees no reason why he won’t be in the lineup as Pittsburgh (4-7) tries to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
Harris walked off the field against the Colts grimacing in pain, though he’s not sure exactly when he was injured. The 2021 first-round pick had run for 35 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season before exiting. The pain grew to the extent that Harris said he went to the hospital for evaluation.
“I didn’t even get tackled when I first (started) feeling it,” Harris said. “I got a bounce, and the pain just kept getting bigger and bigger.”
Reserves Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland played well with both Harris and usual backup Jaylen Warren out, running for a combined 92 yards as the Steelers won for the second time in three games.
“I think that shows how good our (position) room is,” Harris said.
Warren is listed as questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury. Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is also questionable with a rib injury. The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was limited in practice all week after an uncharacteristically quiet performance against Indianapolis, where he registered three tackles and just one quarterback hit.
Thorns coach resigns after players ask her to step down
Portland Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson resigned Friday, just five weeks after she led the team to the National Women’s Soccer League championship.
Wilkinson issued a statement that said players had asked for her resignation and she complied. Wilkinson said she was investigated and cleared of wrongdoing by the NWSL and its players union after she self-reported that she and a player had developed feelings for one another but had never acted upon them. She said she and the player eventually “stopped all communication outside of work.”
“The investigative process and player and staff willingness to use human resources and league reporting is critically important,” Wilkinson said. “If the women’s game is to avoid further power imbalances and player abuses, these systems must be used and there must be trust in the process and its results. We must keep highlighting these processes.”
The investigation revealed no evidence of abuse of power or coercion.
“The Portland Thorns and Coach Wilkinson followed all League processes and policies and fully cooperated with this investigation,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. “The joint investigative team conducted a thorough investigation that resulted in a finding of no violation of League policies.”
Wilkinson’s resignation comes during a turbulent time for the team and the NWSL.
Team owner Merritt Paulson announced Thursday he is putting the Thorns up for sale, a move that came in the wake of an investigation commissioned by U.S. Soccer into abuse and misconduct in women’s soccer. A report on the investigation conducted by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates detailed systemic misconduct that impacted multiple teams, including the Thorns.
The investigation was launched last year after North Carolina coach Paul Riley, the former coach of the Thorns, was accused of sexually harassing and coercing players. Riley, who was fired by the Courage, denied the allegations. He was one of five coaches in the league who were dismissed or stepped down last year amid claims of misconduct.
The Yates report detailed how the Thorns mishandled complaints about Riley when he coached the team in 2014-15.
Paulson stepped down from a decision-making role with the team in October and two Thorns executives were fired. But calls had persisted for him to sell the Thorns.
The team doesn’t have a timeline for finding a buyer. A goal is to find an owner that will keep the team rooted in the Portland community.
Paulson has owned the Thorns since the creation of the NWSL in 2013. The club has won three NWSL titles, including this year’s championship when it beat the Kansas City Current in the final.
Campbell’s Iowa State staff shakeup ousts OC Manning
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews will not return next season after the Cyclones finished 4-8 and last in the Big 12.
“Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time.” coach Matt Campbell said Friday. “Tom and Dave are tremendous men who have had a hand in our success over the last few years, and we wish them and their families all the best in the future.”
Iowa State went 1-8 in the Big 12 while ranking last in scoring average (20.2 points) and rushing yards per game (108). Quarterback Hunter Dekkers still passed for more than 3,000 yards and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson led the league in catches (107) and yards (1,107) and is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
Manning was in his second stint with the Cyclones. He was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from from 2016-2017. He left for one season in the NFL before returning to Iowa State in 2019. Andrews was the director of football strength and conditioning the past three seasons.
The school’s announcement said Campbell is doing a “top to bottom” review of the program after its first losing season since 2016.
Florida Atlantic hires Tom Herman as football coach
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman will take over at Florida Atlantic as it heads into its first season in the American Athletic Conference.
The hire comes just days after FAU fired Willie Taggart, who went 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls. Details of the contract with Herman were not immediately available.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Tom Herman to Paradise,” FAU Director of Athletics Brian White said Thursday. “Throughout the process and the more we talked with Coach Herman, the more it became apparent to me that he was the right person to lead our football program. Beyond his knowledge of the game, which is obvious by his success over the years, he also truly cares about the young people in his program.”
FAU’s final season in Conference USA ended with a 5-7 record and an overtime loss to Western Kentucky. The Owls will be in the American next season.
Herman returns to college football after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst.
Herman was 22-4 at Houston, a mark that helped him land the head coaching job at Texas where he went 32-18 with four straight bowl trips in 2017-2020. He also was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State during the Buckeyes’ 2014 national championship season, as well as stops at Iowa State, Rice and Texas State.
“All the pieces are in place at FAU for us to be successful,” Herman said. “There are already great young men on this team, great facilities, a great location, a great recruiting base and great leadership, all of which are important to building a successful program.”
