Chargers safety James questionable due to hamstring injury
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after being placed on the injury list Saturday due to a hamstring issue.
James leads NFL defensive backs with 100 tackles and is tied for 12th overall after missing last season due to a knee injury. He also has two interceptions, two sacks and three forced fumbles.
James’ addition to the injury report was part of a flurry of moves the team made on Saturday. Wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list after being quarantined for five days and testing negative. Both were deemed close contacts after wide receiver Keenan Allen tested positive on Monday and will miss Sunday’s game.
Lavatai runs for 2 TDs, Navy’s D dominates in win over Army
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Quarterback Tai Lavatai ran for two touchdowns and Navy’s defense limited Army to 57-second-half yards and a season-low 232 overall in a 17-13 victory Saturday in a game played at the Meadowlands to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Navy (4-8) played a complete game, outgaining Army (8-4) on the ground and overall, controlling the clock and converting three big plays, two on fourth-down, that led to all its points.
The Navy defense made the big play at the end, stopping Army quarterback Christian Anderson a yard short at the Navy 46 on fourth down with 91 seconds left.
Bijan Nichols added a 43-yard field goal for Navy, which struggled against a schedule that featured 11 bowl-bound teams. Navy ends the season with a rivalry win, while Army will face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Anderson scored on a 56-yard run on Army’s fourth play from scrimmage and Cole Talley added field goals of 31 and 32 yards, all in the first half. The Black Knights generated little after that in seeing their four-game winning streak snapped and losing to Navy for only the second time in six games.
Army led 13-7 at the half with each team scoring touchdowns on the opening possessions.
Oregon hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach
Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as head coach Saturday, completing a search for Mario Cristobal’s replacement that took less than a week.
Cristobal was hired away from Oregon by Miami on Monday. Five days later, the Ducks landed on the 35-year-old Lanning, who will be a first-time head coach after spending the last four years at Georgia, the previous three leading one of the best defenses in the country.
“We are staged for success and I look forward to building on the strong foundation that currently exists in Eugene,” Lanning said in a statement. “Our goal is to win championships and develop our players both on and off the field. ”
No. 3 Georgia (12-1) has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement that Lanning would stay with the team through its playoff run. Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and special teams coordinator Will Muschamp will be co-defensive coordinators for Georgia after Lanning moves on.
“We are so happy for Dan and his family,” Smart said. “He and (wife) Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community.
“Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program.”
Cristobal returned to his alma mater and hometown following four full seasons in Eugene as head coach. The Ducks went 35-13 under Cristobal, reaching the Pac-12 title game each of the last three seasons.
No. 15 Oregon (10-3) lost the Pac-12 title game against Utah last week and will play No. 14 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
Lanning will be the Ducks’ third head coach since Willie Taggart took the job after the 2016 season, and fourth since Chip Kelly left for the NFL after the 2012 season.
Broncos activate Bryce Callahan, will honor Demaryius Thomas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos activated three players from injured reserve on Saturday, including cornerback Bryce Callahan.
The team also placed outside linebacker Malik Reed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos (6-6) host the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) on Sunday.
Before the game, Denver will honor receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died Thursday night in his suburban Atlanta home at the age of 33. The Broncos players will wear a No. 88 decal on their helmet. In addition, there will be a painted ‘88’ logo on Denver’s sideline.
Callahan has been on injured reserve since Nov. 3 due to a knee injury. Denver also activated inside linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (hamstring) from injured reserve.
So far this season, Callahan has recorded 21 tackles, one sack and four passes defensed. Ojemudia has been sidelined since hurting his hamstring in a preseason game on Aug. 21 at Seattle. He went on injured reserve on Sept. 2.
Reed has five sacks for the Broncos this season along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson to take over at Grambling
GRAMBLING, La. — Former Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders head coach Hue Jackson is taking over as the coach of Grambling’s storied football program.
Jackson, who spent this season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State, fills the vacancy created when Grambling fired eighth-year coach Broderick Fobbs last month.
“Hue is a professional and winner in all areas of life and a mentor to some of the best professional football players in the NFL,” athletic director Traveon Scott said.
Jackson spent 18 years in the NFL as a head coach or assistant with Washington, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Baltimore, the Raiders (who subsequently moved to Las Vegas) and Cleveland. Before that he spent about a decade on staffs at three Pac-12 programs (Arizona State, California and Southern California).
Grambling, a historically Black university where football became famous under College Football Hall of Fame coach Eddie Robinson Jr., has won 25 Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.
NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres’ goal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers.
In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP Colin Campbell said Victor Olofsson’s goal scored with 57 seconds remaining Friday night should have stood because video replays could not “definitively determine” whether the Sabres were offside entering the zone.
The goal was disallowed after a replay showed Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin crossed the Rangers blue line before the puck entered the zone. What review officials failed to take into account was whether Olofsson touched the puck before Dahlin tagged up by getting his skate on the blue line.
Because replays were inconclusive, Campbell said officials should have followed league policy in staying with the original call of a goal being scored.
Stars goalie Bishop’s career ending over knee issue, GM says
DALLAS — Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop’s career is over because of a degenerative condition in his right knee, general manager Jim Nill said Saturday.
The Stars recalled Bishop from a conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars of the AHL after he allowed eight goals on 34 shots in his only game. The 35-year-old was placed on long-term injured reserve and is set to talk to reporters Tuesday.
“It’s no secret, he has a degenerative knee injury and he went down there, he wanted to be a big part of this,” Nill told The Dallas Morning News in San Jose, California, where the Stars were playing Saturday night. “In the end, by going through the process, going down there and playing, he found out that it’s the end of his career.”
Bishop’s $29.5 million, six-year contract runs through the 2022-23 season. Dallas signed Bishop after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in 2017.
The last game for Bishop was a 6-3 loss to Colorado in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the playoff bubble in Canada on Aug. 31, 2020. Battling the knee injury, Bishop played once in each of the first three playoff series. The Stars reached the Stanley Cup Final behind Anton Khudobin, losing to Tampa Bay in six games.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson experiences ‘regression’ in foot
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson has experienced a “regression” in his surgically repaired right foot, further delaying the Pelicans star forward’s long-awaited return to the court.
“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal,” the Pelicans said in a statement released Saturday after the team practiced.m“As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing.”
This marks the second setback since Williamson was cleared in late November to participate in five-on-five practices at full speed. When he was scheduled to take part in his first full practice of the season on Dec. 2, the team announced that it wanted him to rest instead because of renewed foot soreness.
At that time, first-year head coach Willie Green outlined why the club was being cautious and patient with Williamson’s recovery, even as the Pelicans struggled to win without him in the lineup.
“It’s more important to be patient,” Green said. “We’re talking about somebody’s career. Any time you’re dealing with that aspect of professional sports, that is important. That’s how we’re looking at this.”
The Pelicans have started this season 8-20 without Williamson. But since beginning 2-14, New Orleans has gone 6-6 in its past 12 contests. The Pelicans next play Sunday night in San Antonio.
Williamson played in just 24 games as a rookie because of a preseason right knee injury (lateral meniscus). In his second season, he played in 61 of 72 games, averaging 27 points per game.
He hurt his foot last summer while performing basketball drills with his stepfather, with whom he has entrusted his offseason training. The Pelicans revealed the injury on the first day of training camp in September, saying they hoped he’d be ready to play by the regular-season opener on Oct. 20. Williamson agreed with that timeline, which has since proved overly optimistic by at least two months.
Titans activate WR Julio Jones from injured reserve
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Julio Jones from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jones hasn’t played since Nov. 7 due to a hamstring injury. He has 21 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns in the six games he has played this season.
The return of Jones gives the Titans’ offense some help as they deal with the absences of receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry. Brown went on injured reserve Nov. 27. Henry also is on IR and hasn’t played since Oct. 31 as he recovers from surgery on his right foot.
In other moves, the Titans activated safety Dane Cruikshank and wide receiver Racey McMath from injured reserve, placed tight end Tommy Hudson on IR and waived safety Brady Breeze. They also elevated wide receiver Cody Hollister and defensive lineman Kevin Strong from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
White finishes 8th, ticket still unpunched for 4th Olympics
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Shaun White will have to wait at least one more week to get an inside track on a trip to his fourth Olympics after an eighth-place finish Saturday at the season’s first qualifying event.
The three-time gold medalist could not put together a completely clean run on any of his three trips down the halfpipe at the U.S. Grand Prix. He failed to earn the podium spot that would put him in the best position for the trip to Beijing.
Ruka Hirano of Japan won the contest with a run of 89.25 that featured five straight double-cork tricks. Jan Scherrer of Switzerland finished second and Yuto Totsuka of Japan finished third, a half-point ahead of two-time Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano, who also is from Japan.
“I feel like they all have a similar style of riding,” Scherrer said of the Japanese. “And somehow it’s just better than the Europeans and the Americans. At the end, it always looks like they’re less scared of doing stuff than me for example.”
Raibu Katayama of Japan was taken off the halfpipe via sled after hitting his head on the decking during his second run. He could be seen moving as he was taken off the course, and he went to the hospital for observation.
Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey finished fifth and sixth, meaning they, along with White, will head into next week’s Dew Tour still in search of a top finish that would vault them ahead in the race for three men’s spots on the U.S. Olympic team.
Swiss skier Odermatt dominates 2nd GS of World Cup season
VAL d’ISÈRE, France — Marco Odermatt let out a scream and pumped his right fist after finishing a men’s World Cup giant slalom Saturday.
The Swiss skier celebrated his third win of the season and seventh overall after dominating the race and winning it by almost six-tenths of a second.
Odermatt best handled challenging course conditions on the Face de Bellevarde following overnight snowfall as he defeated overall champion Alexis Pinturault by .59.
Austrian skier Manuel Feller finished 1.24 behind in third for his second career podium in the discipline.
“Amazing, I don’t know what to say. This is a really cool victory today,” said Odermatt, who had two podiums including a super-G win in Beaver Creek, Colorado, last week.
“Probably the worst preparation on a race I ever did and to manage to still ski like this, it’s a good mindset. Yeah, this is really cool,” he added.
Odermatt also triumphed in the season-opening giant slalom in Austria in October and became the first male skier to win the first two GS races in a season since Ted Ligety achieved the feat in 2013.
The Swiss skier leads the overall standings with 446 points, 136 ahead of Matthias Mayer and 217 ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who both sat out Saturday’s race.
Pinturault trails by 241 points in fourth.
Croatian skier Filip Zubcic, who was third after the opening run, skied out halfway through his second run, and GS world champion Mathieu Faivre was more than two seconds off the lead in eighth.
River Radamus posted the third-fastest time in the final run as the American improved from 23rd to 13th position, trailing Odermatt by 2.33 seconds.
Gut-Behrami edges Goggia to win a World Cup super-G
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — It was Lara Gut-Behrami’s turn to edge Sofia Goggia for victory in a World Cup super-G race on Saturday, reversing the result of their duel in Canada last weekend.
Gut-Behrami raced down the typically tricky St. Moritz terrain 0.18 seconds faster than Goggia through lightly falling snow on a cold, still morning with a finish-area temperature about minus-7 Celsius (20 F).
Asked about their budding rivalry, Gut-Behrami noted it was “good for the sport, people like these stories,” though it was not an extra motivation for her.
“At the start I don’t think I’m racing against an opponent or fighting against someone. You mustn’t forget the other girls,” she told Swiss broadcaster RTS, singling out Mikaela Shiffrin, her fellow former World Cup overall champion.
Shiffrin was exactly one second further back of Goggia in third to complete a high-class podium and retain her lead in the overall World Cup standings.
It was just Shiffrin’s second World Cup super-G in almost two years after taking a break from speed disciplines on the season-long circuit. She had placed sixth last Sunday at Lake Louise, Alberta when Goggia had beaten Gut-Behrami by 0.11.
Virus cases in Japan force cancellation of WCup ski jumping
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland — Amid a rising number of cases in Japanof the omicron variant of coronavirus, all ski jumping World Cup events there this season were canceled Saturday.
Japan on Friday announced it has now found a total of 12 omicron cases, including new arrivals from the United States, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has re-imposed a ban on foreign visitors.
The International Ski Federation said the decision to cancel three ski jumping events — all scheduled less than one month before the Beijing Olympics opens Feb. 4 — was “due to the current COVID-19 regulations.”
Sapporo was to host separate men’s and women events in January and Zao would have hosted a women’s competition the week after Sapporo.
FIS said it is looking for replacement venues.
English Premier League top 3 all win to intensify title race
LONDON — The English Premier League’s top three kept up the furious pace of their title race by picking up hard-fought wins on Saturday, although all three needed second-half penalties to do so.
Manchester City maintained its one-point lead after Raheem Sterling’s 100th league goal secured a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton in the early kickoff, and chasing duo Liverpool and Chelsea responded with slim victories of their own.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield nearly dealt a damaging blow to Liverpool’s title hopes but Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the 67th minute secured a 1-0 win for the Reds after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez frustrated the hosts for much of the game.
At Stamford Bridge, Jorginho had to convert two spot kicks — the second in the fourth minute of stoppage time — for Chelsea to beat Leeds 3-2. His first penalty in the 58th put Chelsea 2-1 up but Joe Gelhardt equalized in the 83rd.
Liverpool remained in second place with Chelsea another point back in third.
City was perhaps a bit fortunate to come away with a sixth straight league win after Pep Guardiola’s team was awarded a disputed spot kick for handball when Joao Moutinho blocked a cross from Bernardo Silva with his arm outstretched. Wolves argued the ball hit his armpit, but the decision was upheld after a VAR review.
Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle.
One race to go to decide F1’s best title fight in years
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — On the pole for the Formula One finale is Max Verstappen, a breakthrough young star with an entire sports-obsessed country behind him. He is short on words, instead allowing his aggressive driving to speak for him.
Next to him on the starting grid at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday is Lewis Hamilton: The seven-time world champion is a trailblazer — the only black driver in F1 — a global sports icon and activist for social change.
After 21 races of the most competitive, dramatic season in at least a decade, they arrived at Yas Marina Circuit tied in the standings, a statistic so improbable it’s not happened since 1974.
One of them will emerge as the world champion: Either Hamilton earning a record eighth title that would break a tie with Michael Schumacher. Or Verstappen, who would be the first Dutch victor in F1 history.
“This is what this epic championship deserves,” Mercedes head Toto Wolff said after Vertstappen claimed the pole on Saturday.
This is a title fight that’s been called among the greatest in sport history, likened to both James Hunt vs. Niki Lauda in 1976 and Ayrton Senna vs. Alain Prost in 1990.
The contenders have gone wheel-to-wheel across four continents, combining for 17 wins; Verstappen won nine, giving him the title if the season ends in a tie. They’ve crashed into each other three times — Verstappen’s car actually landed atop Hamilton’s once — and their teams have feuded openly to ensure the fourth season of the Netflix docuseries “Drive To Survive” will be the best one yet.
Aussie duo Leishman and Day take 3-shot lead in QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Fla. — Marc Leishman holed out for eagle for the second straight day as he and Jason Day posted an 8-under 64 in the modified alternate shot format Saturday to build a three-shot lead in the QBE Shootout.
Leishman made eagle on the 10th hole during the scramble in the first round. This time, he holed out from 96 yards on the par-4 seventh hole to give the Australian duo command of the unofficial event at Tiburon Golf Club.
Defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, were still in the mix for a fourth title at the Greg Norman charity event. They had a 66 and were tied for second with the teams of Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, and Billy Horschel and Sam Burns.
Graeme McDowell and Corey Conners were another shot behind.
Tulane temporarily shuts men’s hoops amid virus outbreak
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane is temporarily shutting down its men’s basketball team because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Tulane in a statement released Saturday afternoon said the Green Wave is canceling upcoming games against Texas A&M on Dec. 14 and Grambling State on Dec. 18.
The team also will not hold any meetings or practices during the shutdown. The university did not specify how many players or members of the coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 or when the positive tests were performed.
Tulane said the Green Wave expects to play its next game on Dec. 21 at home against New Orleans.
Montpellier ends Brest 6-match winning run in French league
BREST, France — Montpellier ruthlessly ended Brest’s six-match winning run in the French league after a 4-0 win at the Brittany club on Saturday.
Montpellier’s third straight win extended its unbeaten record against Brest in the top flight, and lifted Olivier Dall’Óglio’s players to fourth in the standings.
Both coaches faced their former club: Michel Der Zakarian was appointed Brest coach in June after he left Montpellier. He succeeded Dall’Oglio, who joined the southern side.
Brest played with pace in the first half but could not convert its chances and was punished against the run of play just before the interval as Elye Wahi headed home a a cross from Teji Savanier.
The goal gave the visitors a new lease of life and Montpellier striker Stephy Mavididi made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half with a superb half-volley.
Junior Sambia gave more luster to the win at the hour mark after Savanier — Montpellier’s best player this season — set up Valere Germain in the box with a lofted ball over the Brest defense. Germain flicked the ball for Sambia, who scored into an empty goal.
Germain completed the rout five minutes from time with a shot to goalkeeper Marco Bizot’s right side.
Brest is 12th in the standings, four points behind Montpellier.
Juve’s domestic woes continue in 1-1 draw at Venezia
MILAN — Juventus’ domestic problems deepened as it was held at relegation-threatened Venezia to 1-1 in Serie A on Saturday.
Mattia Aramu scored in the second half for Venezia to cancel out Álvaro Morata’s opener.
Juventus qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League as a group winner midweek but it has been a different story in Serie A. Saturday’s draw left Juventus 11 points below league leader AC Milan, which drew at lowly Udinese 1-1.
Juventus is also in trouble off the field as it is being investigated for false accounting. Coach Massimiliano Allegri has said he and his players were not being distracted by that.
“We played well in the first half, applying ourselves tactically, creating several chances and also finding the goal. At the beginning of the second half, however, we had a blackout,” Allegri said. “I’m disappointed.
“We cannot return to Turin satisfied this evening because we have lost two more points on the road.”
The Bianconeri were six points below fourth-placed Atalanta, which had a game in hand.
Venezia inched six points above the drop zone after ending a run of three straight losses with a significant result for the promoted side.
Bayern extends league lead as Dortmund draws at Bochum
BOCHUM, Germany — Bayern Munich extended its lead in the Bundesliga to six points after Jamal Musiala scored in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mainz and Borussia Dortmund was held by local rival Bochum to 1-1 on Saturday.
Karim Onisiwo headed Mainz into a surprise lead in the 22nd minute in a stadium empty because of coronavirus restrictions, but Kingsley Coman evened the score for Bayern just after the break. The 18-year-old Musiala earned Bayern the win with his sixth goal of the season in the 74th after finding space in a crowded penalty area.
Bayern’s win restored a commanding lead in its pursuit of a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title and all but ensured the team will take the symbolic prize of being top at the Christmas break, with two games to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.