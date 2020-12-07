McDonald scores 30, No. 7 Arizona holds off USC 78-77
TUCSON, Ariz. — Aari McDonald scored 30 points and Cate Reese added 25, helping No. 7 Arizona outlast Southern California 78-77 on Sunday.
The Wildcats (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12) picked up their first marquee win of the season on Friday, beating No. 9 UCLA for their third win in the past four games against top-10 teams. Arizona found itself in another tight game against the Trojans (1-2, 0-2) and fell into an 11-point hole early in the third quarter.
McDonald and Reese keyed a 22-3 run that carried into the fourth quarter and Arizona stretched the lead to 77-72 late. USC’s Madison Campbell hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to pull the Trojans within two.
Reese made 1 of 2 free throws and Endyia Rogers made two to cut it 78-77 with 5 seconds left, but the Trojans couldn’t get the ball back.
Endyia and Angel Jackson led USC with 18 points each.
The Trojans opened one of the Pac-12′s toughest road trips by hanging with Arizona State before losing 63-58.
Arizona grinded out a 68-65 win over No. 9 UCLA and was hoping to avoid a letdown against USC.
Sunday’s game started off as an offensive duel, the teams combining to make 17 of 31 shots in a tight first quarter.
The shooting pace slowed slightly in the second half, but it remained close. USC spread the scoring around and made 15 of 29 shots in the first half to lead 37-34. McDonald carried the load for Arizona, scoring 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting.
USC continued the torrid shooting pace, making four of its first eight shots to stretch the lead to 53-42. McDonald and Reese answered, combining for 11 straight points to tie the game at 53-all. Arizona closed the third quarter on an 18-3 run to lead 60-56.
Arizona went up 77-72 on two free throws by Reese with 22 seconds left and held on after Campbell’s 3 cut it to two.
Felton scores late, UCLA rallies to beat Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. —Demetric Felton scored on a 2-yard run with 1:09 left and UCLA rallied after sputtering for most of the second half to beat Arizona State 25-18 Saturday night.
The Bruins (3-2) dominated early to go up 17-0, struggled as the Sun Devils (0-2) surged into the lead, then came to life at just the right time.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for two touchdowns and was sharp while engineering the final drive after missing two games due to COVID-19 contact tracing. UCLA moved 75 yards in 11 plays on the drive, capped when Felton tried to stop at the 1 but was pushed in by the Sun Devils.
Jayden Daniels accounted for two touchdowns — the second a 1-yard run with 4 1/2 minutes left — and Tyler Johnson had three sacks for the Sun Devils in their first game in a month to COVID-19 issues.
Crew downs Revolution 1-0 to reach MLS Cup final
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artur scored in the 59th minute and the Columbus Crew advanced to the MLS Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday in the Eastern Conference final.
The third-seeded Crew will face the winner of the Western Conference final Monday night between the defending champion Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United.
The Crew will host the title game, set for Saturday.
Columbus beat upstart Nashville with two goals during extra time last Sunday to advance to the conference finals while the team struggled with positive coronavirus cases.
“We’re one step away,” Crew coach Caleb Porter said. That’s what I keep going back to. The job’s not done. We started this tournament, we wanted to make four steps. We’ve made three of the four. I know the guys in that locker room, they’re real happy to put the Eastern Conference championship trophy in the trophy case, and that’s what it’s about, but there’s a much bigger trophy.”
A limited number of fans were on hand at MAPFRE Stadium.
Hovland wins in Mexico; Stanford takes home event in Texas
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Viktor Hovland of Norway holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Sunday for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his second PGA Tour victory this year.
It was the first time since the Mayakoba Classic began in 2007 that it was won with a birdie putt on the final hole. For the 23-year-old Hovland, it’s old hat. He made a 30-foot birdie putt on the last hole to win the Puerto Rico Open in February.
Aaron Wise closed with a 63 and did everything right over the last two holes except make the birdie putts. Tied for the lead, he missed birdie putts from 12 feet on each of the last two holes at El Camaleon Golf Club.
Stanford wins home LPGA Tour event
THE COLONY, Texas — Angela Stanford won her home LPGA Tour event in front of her parents, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Volunteers of America Classic.
The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won her seventh LPGA Tour title and first since the major Evian Championship in 2018. She finished at 7-under 277 at Old American Golf Club in the event that started in bone-chilling cold Thursday.
Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh, tied for the third-round lead, each shot 70 to tie for second in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash
ARLINGTON, Texas — Errol Spence Jr. defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships with a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night in the Texan’s first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career.
Two judges scored it 116-112 for Spence with the other at 117-111 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was Spence’s third title defense on his home turf and came 14 months after he escaped injury in a high-speed crash near downtown Dallas.
The wreck in October 2019 was a month after a thrilling split-decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles. Spence (27-0, 21 knockouts) went the distance for the third straight time to beat Garcia (36-3, 21 knockouts). Garcia’s three losses have come in his last six fights.
The crowd of 16,102 was considered a sellout in the pandemic. It filled about 20% of AT&T Stadium’s 80,000-seat capacity, with fans spread through all four decks and spacing between a few hundred pairs of chairs at ring level.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was fifth at 4 under after a 70 in her second LPGA Tour start of the year.
AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever
Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.
The Crimson Tide were the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.
Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots.
Alabama’s poll appearance streak passed Florida’s run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State’s streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989-2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981-2002.
BYU was the only top-10 team to lose, falling in a thriller at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 14 and the Chanticleers jumped three spots to No. 11.
DePaul at Iowa St men’s hoops canceled for COVID
The DePaul at Iowa State men’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday has been canceled under guidelines for COVID-19 protocols in the Blue Demons’ program.
DePaul has yet to play this season. It has had five games either canceled or postponed.
The Blue Demons’ next scheduled game is set for Friday at Seton Hall.
Texas football team pauses activities due to virus positives
Texas said all football team activities have been paused after three players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday after getting home from a win at Kansas State.
The players and staff were not identified. Texas said all of them tested negative on Friday and went to the game. They tested positive after the team returned home. All will be tested again Monday and Tuesday before the program will determine when team activities can resume.
Texas is ranked No. 23 after its 69-31 win Saturday.
Trail Blazers close facility for deep cleaning
The Portland Trail Blazers have closed their facility for deep cleaning after three positive COVID-19 tests came back in a span of four days.
Sunday was to have been the first full day of training camp for the Blazers. They, along with all other NBA teams, began having players back in their facility for individual workouts last week. The team did not say if the positive tests involved players, staff or some combination of the two.
Portland is scheduled to open its preseason slate at home Friday against Sacramento, a game that — for now — is set to be televised nationally on ESPN.
Blazers President Neil Olshey, in a statement distributed by the team, said the decision to close the facility was made “out of an abundance of caution.” The team has also completed contact tracing, Olshey said.
The Blazers did not say how long their facility would be closed. There was no immediate announcement about the team’s plan for practice Monday, or if any talks had taken place about postponing or canceling Friday’s preseason opener.
“It’s something you’ve got to deal with,” Miami Heat guard and National Basketball Players Association vice president Andre Iguodala said Sunday when told of the Blazers’ situation — the first facility shutdown in the league since teams began gathering last week. “Hope for the best but prepare for the worst and see what happens from there.”
The league told its teams on Saturday that clubs found to not be complying with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks.
NBA teams began coronavirus testing to prepare for camp around Nov. 24, and the league said 48 players — almost 9% of all tested — were positive for COVID-19 in the first week of that program.
Bulls’ Temple recovering from COVID-19
Garrett Temple of the Chicago Bulls says he’s recovering from COVID-19.
The guard and forward says he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Nov. 28 and is isolating in a Chicago hotel. He is mostly symptom-free after experiencing a headache and fatigue as well as some congestion, shortness of breath and a cough, though he did not lose his taste or smell.
Temple hopes to return to the Bulls’ facility midweek.
Through contact tracing, Temple believes he contracted the virus at a family Thanksgiving gathering in Louisiana.
“Most of my family did not get it, which is good,” he said. “My dad, my mom, nobody over 60, nobody with underlying conditions has it, which is great. My wife and my son are both negative, which is great.”
Temple has averaged 6.4 points for nine teams since entering the NBA in 2010. He signed a one-year contract with Chicago after spending last season with Brooklyn.
