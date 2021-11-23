Joseph is 4th Chargers player to test positive for COVID-19
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday following a positive test.
He is the fifth Chargers defensive player over the past two weeks that has either tested positive or had to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact.
Joseph missed Sunday’s 41-37 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a shoulder injury and will be out for this week’s game at Denver because he is unvaccinated. Players must miss at least 10 days if they are unvaccinated following a positive test.
Defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington remain in protocol after positive tests last week. Linebackers Drue Tranquill, who first went on the list on Nov. 11, and Joey Bosa were activated before the Pittsburgh game.
Bosa was an unvaccinated close contact and tested negative five straight days.
“I’ve been taking care of myself and been taking precautions to not get it,” Bosa said. “I’m not too worried about it. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen. But I think as long as I’m sticking to the rules and doing what’s necessary, I don’t have to worry about it.”
Rangers get OFs McKinney and Reks from Dodgers for cash
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers acquired outfielders Billy McKinney and Zach Reks from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash in a deal announced Monday.
McKinney is a Dallas native who was Oakland’s first-round amateur draft pick in 2013. He has appeared in the majors in each of the past four seasons, and played at least 37 games for three different teams in 2021.
The 27-year-old McKinney hit a combined .192 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 116 games for Milwaukee, the New York Mets and then the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers traded him to the Mets on May 26, and less than two months later he was dealt to Los Angeles, where he also appeared in four postseason games.
Reks, a left-handed hitter, made his big league debut this year and went 0-for-10 over six games for the Dodgers.
Angels sign reliever Aaron Loup for 2 years, $17 million
ANAHEIM — Left-handed reliever Aaron Loup has agreed to a $17 million, two-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
The club announced the deal Monday for Loup, adding one of the most effective relievers on the free agent market to right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard in an impressive early-offseason haul for the perpetually pitching-poor Angels.
The 33-year-old Loup went 6-0 with a 0.95 ERA in 65 appearances last season for the New York Mets, posting the lowest ERA among all major league relievers with at least 50 innings. He held batters to a career-low .192 average and was particularly dominant against left-handed hitters, limiting them to a .167 average with only two extra-base hits.
Lowe will make $7.5 million in each of his two guaranteed seasons under the contract. The Angels also have a club option for 2024 at $7.5 million with a $2 million buyout.
Loup will be a key component of another rebuilt bullpen for the Angels. They have made pitching their top concern in general manager Perry Minasian’s tenure.
Last week, the Angels landed Syndergaard with a $21 million, one-year deal to join their rotation alongside MVP Shohei Ohtani and young starters Patrick Sandoval and José Suárez.
The Angels also have said they will attempt to re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias, who has emerged as likely the top reliever on the free agent market after an outstanding sole season with Los Angeles. Iglesias declined a qualifying offer earlier this month from the Angels, but has said he would like to return.
Loup also pitched for Toronto, Philadelphia, San Diego and Tampa Bay before joining the Mets last year. He has a career 3.05 ERA.
The Angels designated left-hander Hector Yan for assignment in a corresponding move.
Giants’ Posey, O’s Mancini win Comeback Players of Year
NEW YORK — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini were named baseball’s Comeback Player of the Year Award winners on Monday night.
Posey, the National League winner, sat out the 2020 season after twin girls adopted by him and his wife were born prematurely. He announced this month he was retiring after 12 seasons. Mancini, who took the American League prize, missed the entire 2020 season while being treated for stage 3 colon cancer. They were selected in balloting by the 30 team beat reporters at MLB.com.
The 34-year-old Posey hit .304 with 18 home runs, 56 RBIs and an .889 OPS for the 107-win Giants. The batting average was his highest since 2017 and the homer total his best since 2015.
Mancini, 29, batted .255 with 21 homers, 71 RBIs and a .758 OPS as a first baseman and designated hitter for Baltimore. He hit his 100th career home run against Toronto on June 20th in his 531st career game, becoming the fastest Oriole to reach the mark after debuting with the team. He was runner-up to the Mets’ Pete Alonso at the All-Star Home Run Derby.
Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to HOF ballot
NEW YORK — David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers.
Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year’s balloting. Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%.
Justin Morneau, Jimmy Rollins and Jake Peavy also are new to the ballot along with Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, A.J. Pierzynski and Mark Teixeira, the Hall and BBWAA said Monday.
Holdovers include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel and Billy Wagner.
Sosa also will be on the ballot for the final time after receiving 17% last year.
BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 25.
Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 24 along with anyone elected by the Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era committees, which are scheduled to meet on Dec. 5.
No was elected by the BBWAA in last year’s vote, and Schilling asked after the vote that the Hall remove him from the ballot.
“It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything,” he said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.
Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs and Bonds has denied knowingly using them. Bonds also has been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decadelong relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.
Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season for violating MLB’s drug policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz’s name was alleged to have appeared on a list of players who tested positive during 2003 survey testing.
Red Sox pick up manager Cora’s option for 2 seasons
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have picked up Alex Cora’s option for two more seasons, rewarding their manager for taking them to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after serving his one-year sign-stealing suspension.
Cora, 46, is now under contract through 2024.
“Alex’s leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. “Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park.”
A former infielder who was a member of Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, Cora is 284-202 in three seasons as manager.
In his first year, 2018, he led the club to a franchise-record 108 victories and a World Series title. Cora was let go a year later when he was identified as the ringleader in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
After Ron Roenicke managed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Cora was brought back to the Boston dugout. The Red Sox went 92-70, then beat the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game and the Tampa Bay Rays in the divisional round before losing to the Astros in the ALCS.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox,” he said. “We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of.”
Cubs acquire OF Ramirez from Guardians for cash
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash on Monday.
The 27-year-old Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games for Cleveland last season. He was designated for assignment on Friday.
A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Ramirez is a .271 hitter over parts of three seasons with Miami and the Guardians. He ranked sixth among NL rookies with 116 hits for the Marlins in 2019.
The Cubs finished fourth in the NL Central at 71-91 and missed the playoffs after making them five of the previous six years.
Oklahoma City Thunder ending COVID requirements for fans
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday that beginning Dec. 1, fans attending games in person will no longer be required provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.
“We have decided to lift our vaccination/testing requirements,” citing a decline in coronavirus cases and an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations in Oklahoma County, according to a team statement.
“Since we announced the protocols in September, the Oklahoma Department of Health reports the percentage of Oklahoma County residents 12 and older who are fully or partially vaccinated has risen to 85%,” according to the statement.
“The number of COVID cases statewide has dropped approximately 60% and hospitalizations have declined at similar rates,” the statement said.
The requirements remain in place for games scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.
The NBA suspended the 2020 season in March that year after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for the virus prior to a scheduled game in Oklahoma City.
