From stadium to sea, Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans
LOS ANGELES — From the stadium to the sea, the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled plans Tuesday for this summer’s MLB All-Star Game, the franchise’s first time as host in 42 years.
Dodger Stadium had been scheduled as the site in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the schedule and the game was canceled. Last year’s game was played in Denver.
The stadium, LA Live in downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Monica Pier located 18 miles west of Chavez Ravine will be the backdrops for events starting July 15.
“No city and no city’s fans have supported their team like the Dodgers’ fans have,” team President Stan Kasten said. “They are hungry for this game and they are very excited that we are finally going to have it.”
The All-Star Game is July 19.
“I hope I make it,” said Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, an eight-time All-Star. “All the road teams that come in and get to play here, they say what a great place Dodger Stadium is. We’re excited to share it.”
Capitalizing on the 42 years since they hosted, the Dodgers will be honoring Jackie Robinson, who wore No. 42 when he broke baseball’s color barrier with the franchise 75 years ago. His widow, Rachel, turns 100 on the day of the All-Star Game.
“There’s a lot of opportunity that came from Jackie and all the other players that kind of came through,” Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said.
The Futures Game and the celebrity softball game will be played on a Saturday for the first time.
The Home Run Derby is July 18, the same day workouts will be held.
State Dept.: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the State Department said Tuesday.
“The U.S. government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms. Griner,” the department said.
Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.
Now, though, U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to a State Department section — the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs — that is focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans classified as being wrongfully detained in other countries. A consular officer did visit in March.
“Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home,” said Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.
The president of the WNBA players’ union, Nneka Ogwumike, noted in a separate statement that “it has been 75 days that our friend, teammate, sister, Brittney Griner, has been wrongfully detained in Russia.”
“It is time for her to come home,” Ogwumike added. “Having learned that the U.S. government has now determined that BG is being wrongfully detained we are hopeful that their efforts will be significant, swift and successful.”
The WNBA released a statement Tuesday night saying: “Today’s news on Brittney Griner is a positive development and a next step to getting her home. The WNBA is in constant communication with the U.S. government on Brittney’s case, working together to get her home safe and as soon as possible.”
Heat’s Herro overwhelming pick as NBA’s Sixth Man of Year
MIAMI — Tyler Herro was told before the season began that he wouldn’t be in the Miami Heat starting lineup. To his credit, he saw that as an opportunity.
“I said, ‘Let’s go for Sixth Man of the Year,’” Herro said.
And that’s what he got.
Herro was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s top sixth man this season, the first player to win the award as a member of the Heat. He averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league, plus had a huge role in Miami securing the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs.
“It means a lot,” Herro said. “I accepted the sixth-man role for a reason. I wanted to be the best sixth man in the league.”
By overwhelming agreement of the 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league and vote on season-ending awards, that’s what Herro was. He received 96 first-place votes and 488 total points, well ahead of runner-up Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns was third.
“Everyone who knows me knows I love Tyler Herro’s game (and swag) - much respect on an incredible 6th man campaign,” Love tweeted.
Love got three first-place votes and 214 points in the system where players received five points for a first-place nod, three for second place and one for third. Johnson got one first-place vote and 128 points.
Baseball signed by Zelenskyy to be sold for Ukraine relief
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy autographed a baseball for an American collector in 2019, he likely had no idea it would one day be used to help his nation during a time of need.
The official Rawlings Major League baseball is being sold by Randy Kaplan, a renowned collector of balls signed by world leaders, with a portion of the proceeds going to war relief efforts in Ukraine, auctioneer RR Auction of Boston said Tuesday.
The ball was expected to sell for at least $15,000 but the leading bid as of Tuesday had already exceeded that amount, an RR spokesperson said.
“With what’s going on in the world right now it makes sense to auction it at this point because the proceeds will help the people in Ukraine,” Kaplan said in a telephone interview “What’s going on in Ukraine is a disgrace and it’s breaking my heart to see the people dying there. Their needs are just so dire right now.”
The ball is signed with black felt tip both in Ukrainian Cyrillic and in Latin letters. It is accompanied by a transmittal letter signed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, which reads: “Dear Mr. Kaplan, Please find enclosed a baseball, signed by the President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the visit to New York in September 2019.”
Pitt WR Addison, Biletnikoff winner, in transfer portal
Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison is exploring his options.
The rising junior and 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal. Addison put in his paperwork by the May 1 deadline and his entry became visible Tuesday.
Two people with access to the NCAA’s database confirmed to The Associated Press that Addison’s name was in the portal. The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal that information publicly.
Now that Addison’s name is in the portal, he can officially be recruited by other schools. The move does not preclude him from staying at Pitt.
The decision comes amid reports that Addison, who caught a single-season school record 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns for the ACC champions last fall, is considering USC as a potential destination.
Pitt’s offense is in a transition period after quarterback Kenny Pickett left for the NFL, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple left for the same job at Nebraska and wide receivers coach Brennan Marion left for same position at Texas.
USC transfer Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti are competing for the right to replace Pickett. Joey Yellen, who transferred to Pitt from Arizona State before the 2020 season, entered the portal last week and transferred to Hawaii.
Addison could not enter this year’s NFL draft because he wasn’t three years removed from graduating high school, per NFL rules. Should he stay healthy, he is expected to go early in the 2023 draft.
Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his ‘best’ match of year
MADRID — Novak Djokovic feels like the hard work is starting to pay off.
Trying to regain his best form after a slow start to the season, Djokovic looked sharp in his opener at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to advance to a third-round match against Andy Murray.
“I would probably rate it as the best performance of the year. I felt very good on the court,” the top-ranked Djokovic said after saving all five break points he faced and converting the three he had against the 21st-ranked Frenchman.
It was the Serb’s 18th straight win over Monfils. The match was interrupted at 2-2 in the first set as rain forced the roof on center court to be closed.
“Just generally very, very good performance,” he said. “I’m very pleased, considering, you know, that up to today I was not playing my best tennis in the few tournaments that I played this year and still kind of finding my rhythm, finding my groove.”
Djokovic arrived in Madrid with a 5-3 record in the three tournaments he played. He had needed three sets in each of his last three victories this season, all in Serbia before losing the final there to Andrey Rublev.
Reds put slumping Votto on COVID-19 injured list
MILWAUKEE — The Cincinnati Reds put slumping first baseman Joey Votto on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, making the move before a game against Milwaukee.
Manager David Bell said Votto hasn’t tested positive for the virus.
“We’re precautionary as far as being able to put him on that COVID IL, which is really a day-to-day thing until we know more,” Bell told Cincinnati reporters.
Votto was in the original starting lineup to face the Brewers, but showed symptoms.
The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats.
Cincinnati is struggling with the worst record in the major leagues at 3-19. The Reds had lost six in a row and 17 of 18 going into the series opener against the Brewers.
The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
On Monday, Votto linked to a blog post on Fangraphs.com that carried this headline: “Is This the End for Joey Votto?” On his Twitter account, he posted: “Five months to go. Enjoy the show.”
He didn’t offer any explanation about his tweet.
The Reds are scheduled to hold a Star Wars Joey Votto bobblehead giveaway at Great American Ball Park on Saturday night when they play Pittsburgh.
Cubs place LHP Drew Smyly on bereavement list
CHICAG — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa.
Smyly was slated to start Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs.
Left-hander Locke St. John was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Iowa on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Gsellman went 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 17 games last season with the New York Mets. He agreed to a non-roster deal with the Cubs in March.
Twins INF Sanó having knee surgery, no timeline for return
BALTIMORE — Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sanó will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and there’s no timeframe for his return, manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday.
Sanó was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He sustained the injury on April 26 while celebrating Minnesota’s 5-4 victory over the Tigers, a game decided on the final play.
Sanó returned to play Saturday but left early because of knee pain.
“He did try to play through it but he did something during the course of that game, and we had to take him out,” Baldelli said.
Sanó was not in the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon before the Twins faced the Orioles. Baldelli said the procedure will take place later this week.
“He was definitely in favor of getting this done, and I think our medical staff agrees with him,” Badelli said.
It’s uncertain how long Sanó will be sidelined.
“I don’t have a timeline,” Baldelli said.
It’s been a difficult season for the 28-year-old Sanó, who’s batting .093 (5 for 54) with one home run. Making matters worse was that he’s going to miss time after sustaining an injury during a postgame celebration.
“There’s no way to talk about (the injury) without mentioning that,” Baldelli said. “Frankly, dwelling on that doesn’t accomplish much. The guy just wants to get (the surgery) done as quickly as possible so he can get back on the field.”
Sano broke into the majors with the Twins in 2015 and he spent his entire career with the club. He hit 34 homers in 2019 and 30 last season.
NFL assigns 4 international players to AFC South teams
NEW YORK — The NFL has added four players from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom to each team in the AFC South as part of the league’s International Player Pathway Program.
The NFL announced Tuesday that defensive back Marcel Dabo from Germany will join Indianapolis, defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye from the United Kingdom to Houston, tight end Thomas Odukoya from the Netherlands with Tennessee and defensive back Ayo Oyelola from the United Kingdom with Jacksonville.
The AFC South teams will keep the players on the roster through training camp. Then the teams can get an international player exemption for an extra player on the practice squad, and teams also can promote any of the players to the active roster.
A random draw chose the AFC South to add the international players this year as the sixth division taking part in the program. This is the sixth year of the program that has assigned 24 players to different teams to help build a path for international players to compete in the NFL.
The NFL held a combine in the United Kingdom and Mexico last October with 12 picked for additional training and development. After a pro day in March, Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka and Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi from Nigeria were signed by the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals in April.
2-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson retires at age 35
Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday at age 35.
The 6-foot-8 (2.03-meter) South African was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 — No. 32 at the time, Anderson was the lowest-ranked finalist in tournament history — and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.
Anderson won seven ATP Tour singles titles, most recently at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, last July. All of his trophies came on the speedier surfaces of grass or hard courts, which helped add oomph to his booming serves.
“Tennis carried me far beyond my roots in Johannesburg, South Africa, and truly gave me the world,” Anderson wrote on Twitter in posts about what he called a “difficult decision to retire.”
“I’ve experienced so many different challenges and emotions; this sport can be exhilarating and at the same time lonely,” he said.
Anderson played college tennis at Illinois, where he won the 2006 NCAA men’s doubles championship and was an All-American for three seasons. In 2007, he helped Illinois to a runner-up finish as a team.
After turning pro that year, Anderson claimed his first tour-level title at home in Johannesburg in 2011.
Anderson reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2018, after his run to the title match at the All England Club.
That included a 13-11 fifth-set victory over 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals after facing a match point, and a 26-24 fifth-set victory over John Isner in the semifinals, before the loss to 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.
That match against Isner served as the tipping point for the sport’s four major tournaments to discuss adding tiebreakers for the final set — and all four announced this year they now will play tiebreakers at 6-all in the deciding set (third for women, fifth for men) from now on.
Anderson, who will turn 36 on May 18, is 1-5 in 2022 and is ranked 107th this week. Elbow injuries limited him to 15 matches in 2019.
