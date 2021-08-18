A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by comebacker
Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of the head by a comebacker.
With two on and no outs in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin lined right back up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.
As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into the back of a cart while holding a towel to his face. A’s center fielder Starling Marte had his hands on his head as Bassitt was driven by him.
The team said Bassitt was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital.
The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.
Cole Hamels on 60-day IL without ever pitching for Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Cole Hamels on the 60-day injured list Monday, effectively ending his season before he ever pitched for the defending World Series champions.
The 37-year-old left-hander signed a $3.05 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers on Aug. 4. The four-time All-Star was expected to add depth to a pitching staff that’s been ravaged by injuries and is minus reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate allegations of sexual misconduct.
Hamels will earn about $1 million from the deal.
Manager Dave Roberts said Hamels was building up in Arizona when his arm “didn’t respond well,” although he wasn’t sure whether it occurred during a bullpen session or throwing to hitters. Roberts didn’t elaborate on the specific injury.
Hamels held a showcase for teams last month, and the Dodgers emerged the winner. Now, they’re on the losing end of the deal.
“All the stuff that we had leading up to us courting him, watching other teams court him, our scouts and everyone felt really good about it,” Roberts said. “It’s an easy bet on the player, the person and what he’s done.”
Hamels was limited to one start last season with the Atlanta Braves due to shoulder inflammation and arm fatigue. He went 3.1 innings on Sept. 16 at Baltimore and allowed three earned runs.
Hamels, the 2008 World Series and NLCS MVP with Philadelphia, has spent 15 seasons in the majors. He has a career record of 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 423 games. In his last full season in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA.
AP source: NHL teams OK’d to add sponsor patches on jerseys
Jersey advertisements are coming to the NHL.
The league will allow teams to put sponsor patches on jerseys beginning with the 2022-23 season after the board of governors unanimously approved the move, according to a person with knowledge of a memo sent this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the league had not announced the decision.
The NHL added helmet ads last season, which largely allowed teams to make sponsors whole during the pandemic for previously negotiated agreements.
League officials, including Commissioner Gary Bettman, had said the next step of going to jersey ads would have to be at a value that’s worthwhile in hockey, a sport that has long prioritized the front of the “sweater.” Sportico first reported the addition of jersey ads, saying they can be up to 3.5x3 inches.
The New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators were the first teams to unveil helmet ads last December. Each struck a deal done with the company that sponsors the naming rights for its arena.
The NBA began selling jersey sponsorships in 2017-18, when Nike became the league’s official apparel company. The program has brought in well over $150 million in revenue.
Big Max: Embiid signs $196 million extension with 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid has deep into the decade to try and win his first NBA championship with Philadelphia. Another big-money deal locked up, the All-Star nicknamed “The Process” wants to end his career a Sixers lifer.
The 76ers kept their trust in Embiid and signed the 7-footer to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking him through the 2026-27 season.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because specific terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not made public.
“There’s no place like PHILADELPHIA!!! Excited to continue working towards bringing a title home and eventually retire here #PHILLY,” Embiid wrote on social media.
His new deal will start in 2023-24. Embiid and the 76ers signed a $148 million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season.
The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver’s Nikola Jokic, making him eligible for the supermax contract extension. Embiid led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. Under coach Doc Rivers, the Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Sixers tweeted a photo of Embiid and team owner Josh Harris with the contract that said, “@joelembiid isn’t going anywhere.”
“Joel is the definition of elite — a role model in our community and a true MVP-caliber superstar on the court,” Harris said. “Since he was drafted in 2014, his rare blend of skills, charisma and leadership has transformed this franchise. We couldn’t be more grateful and excited to continue watching him in a 76ers uniform.”
Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick out of Kansas in the 2014 draft, shook off more injuries and averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season. He tore cartilage in his right knee during the playoffs but played through the injury and was unstoppable at times in the post. He scored 36 points in 28 minutes in a Game 3 first-round win over Washington. He followed that up with 39 points in Game 1 and 40 in Game 2 in the East semis. Embiid was 11 of 21 and scored 31 points in Philadelphia’s Game 7 home loss to the Hawks.
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow’s comeback and NFL career are over.
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.
“We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” said coach Urban Meyer, who recruited Tebow to nearby Florida. “Players loved him, locker room loved him, but it was the right thing (to do).”
Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on his 34th birthday. The polarizing player went viral for two botched attempts on the opening drive of the third quarter Saturday night, the second one more egregious than the first.
“He has a bunch of good plays but can’t have a bad play at that position,” said Meyer, who spoke to Tebow about the roster decision Monday night and again Tuesday morning.
Tebow also failed to record a catch against the Browns and got no snaps on special teams. Meyer said Tebow’s play lacked consistency, especially in tackling. And if Tebow were going to make Jacksonville’s 53-man roster, he needed to be a special teams contributor.
Meyer said he expects this to be the end of Tebow’s playing career.
Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree to 4-year contract extension
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks signed safety Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension Tuesday that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL.
Adams was on the practice field for the first time this training camp after the deal was signed and announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is expected to be worth up to $70 million and includes $38 million guaranteed.
Adams had been “holding in” since the start of training camp while waiting for a new deal to get done with his rookie contract set to expire after this season. Adams had been attending meetings but hadn’t been participating in on-field activities.
Adams, 25, was acquired from the New York Jets in a massive trade last summer, a deal that cost Seattle two first-round picks. When the trade was made, Seattle seemed determined to find a way to keep Adams around longer than two years. While there was talk about using the franchise tag, a long-term deal was always the best route for Seattle from a salary cap perspective.
Adams had a mixed first season with the Seahawks. He thrived as a pass rusher, setting an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9 1/2. But he struggled at times in coverage and suffered significant hand and shoulder injuries that limited him as the season progressed.
Big 12 teams face forfeits if virus keeps them from playing
IRVING, Texas — Big 12 teams unable to play a game this fall because of COVID-19, or any other reasons, will have to forfeit and be given a loss in the conference standings.
The Big 12 released its game threshold policy Tuesday. A no contest would be declared only if both teams are unable to compete, and there are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled.
Roster thresholds that were in effect for the Big 12 last season are no longer in play. Teams without at least 53 available players, and a minimum number at certain positions, could get a no contest declared last year if unable to play and unable to reschedule the game.
The Big 12 said a forfeit can happen at any point before a completed contest, and when possible would occur prior to the visiting team traveled to the game site.
Both teams would be deemed to have played the game for the purposes of conference standings only, with the team not forfeiting being credited with a win.
Pac-12 officials said last week that its teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games, with the conference reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has been clear that forfeits — not postponements, like last year — were on the table in his league.
Giants send Isaac Yiadom to Packers for Josh Jackson
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have sent Isaac Yiadom to the Green Bay Packers for Josh Jackson in an exchange of fourth-year cornerbacks.
The Giants announced the move late Tuesday afternoon.
Yiadom spent one season with the Giants after being acquired in a trade with Denver for a 2021 seventh-round draft choice. He played in all 16 games with 10 starts. He finished with 47 tackles, a half-sack, five passes defensed and his first career forced fumble.
The Packers had high hopes for Jackson when they selected him out of Iowa in the second round in 2018. But after starting 10 games his rookie season, he struggled.
Jackson started five games in place of an injured Kevin King last season, but was a healthy scratch for two of the Packers’ final three regular-season games and both of their playoff matchups. He had 21 tackles and two passes defensed last year.
The Giants have a deep cornerback room with Pro Bowler James Bradberry, free agent acquisition Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Madre Harper, Sam Beal and two draft picks, Aaron Robinson and Rodarius Williams.
Earlier in the day, the Giants terminated the contracts of running back Alfred Morris and safety Chris Milton and placed cornerback Jarren Williams on injured reserve with a quad injury.
49ers Safety Clinton-Dix looks to prove he can still contribute
SANTA CLARA — For Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a year away from football after being part of a team for nearly his entire life was just what he needed at this point in his career.
After getting cut by Dallas last summer and spending the 2020 season at home, the 28-year-old Clinton-Dix is back on a team after signing last week with the San Francisco 49ers to bolster their safety group.
“I’m nowhere near done and I’m here to prove that now,” Clinton-Dix said Tuesday. “These guys have been working for 15 days. This is my second day. If I’m out here lollygagging or not giving full effort it’s like I’m taking food out of people’s mouths. I don’t want to do that. I’m here to show my teammates that I want to be a part of this organization and do what I can to earn a spot.”
Clinton-Dix has done a lot so far in his career. He was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2014 and became one of the better safeties in the league.
He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 when he had five interceptions. He didn’t miss a single game his first six seasons, playing for the Packers, Washington and Chicago, recording 16 interceptions and 33 passes defensed in 90 games.
Clinton-Dix was reunited with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy last season in Dallas but was unable to make the Cowboys roster and opted to sit out the season rather than join another team’s practice squad.
Celtics complete sign-and-trade, sending Fournier to Knicks
BOSTON — The Celtics finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks on Tuesday, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations.
The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston.
Fournier agreed to his new $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
Boston hoped to re-sign Fournier, who it acquired from Orlando at the trade deadline for a pair of second-round draft picks, but was limited by its efforts to stay under the luxury tax threshold. Those efforts were lessened some after the Celtics traded the remainder of the four-year, $140 million deal they gave point guard Kemba Walker in 2019 to Oklahoma City in June.
The Celtics were unwilling to outbid the Knicks’ offer in the end. In a twist, Walker is also headed to New York after agreeing to a buyout with the Thunder and signing a two-year, $17.8 million deal.
The hope had been that Fournier would give Boston some wing depth and another ball handler. But his arrival and integration into the Celtics’ system was immediately stunted by stints on the COVID-19 list, limiting him to 16 games.
Pistons sign C Luka Garza, F Chris Smith to 2-way contracts
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons signed Luka Garza and Chris Smith to two-way contracts on Tuesday.
Detroit selected Garza, the AP national player of the year, with the No. 52 overall pick in the draft. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center played well for the Pistons during the NBA Summer League, averaging 15 points and 9.6 rebounds. He averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds last season at Iowa.
The team signed Smith as an undrafted free agent, giving a player an opportunity after having a season-ending knee surgery last year at UCLA.
The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in eight games last season. Smith averaged eight points over four seasons with the Bruins.
Bills’ Dawkins details 4-day hospital stay for COVID-19
Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said he spent four days in the hospital with the coronavirus and there were days where he didn’t know if he would survive.
“I don’t want to scare anybody, but there was moments that I was like, I don’t know if I’m gonna make this,” Dawkins said. “I was down bad where I could barely move and I was just hurting.”
Dawkins has been slowly making his way back into the lineup after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 12, and he received his most extensive work to date during team drills at Tuesday’s practice. He shared his harrowing experience afterward, calling it one of the lowest points of his life.
“I never even thought I could even get that low because I’m so animated,” Dawkins said. “And that hit hard. Even with the mental stuff, it hit every part of me and I was shocked that it could even hit that. Being in the hospital was probably the hardest part because I was like, man, I’m in the hospital and my team is out there working. And I’m here. I’m not helping if I’m not present.”
Dawkins said that he had received two doses of the vaccine, but was not fully vaccinated when he was infected; he had not yet reached the end of the two-week window following his second shot. He said the symptoms were plentiful and that he lost roughly 15 pounds because of dehydration and a reduced appetite.
“If there was a checklist for it, it was everything,” Dawkins said. “It was shortness of breath, it was the hot and cold, it was the cough, it was everything. The dehydration, all of the body stuff. Everything was just at its highest worst.”
The nature and severity of the symptoms made Dawkins wonder how others could handle the virus given that he’s a top-level athlete in the prime of his career.
“One hundred percent that was the first thing that I thought of,” Dawkins said. “I said, ‘Man, how am I a professional athlete and I’m down bad like this?’ I said, ‘I can’t imagine people who aren’t healthy and don’t work out and really don’t do anything.’ Man, just God bless them because I just got off of an offseason where I was grinding every day. And then as soon as I come back, I got hit with it. So it was just like, this is crazy but this is a world fight and I just got hit with a bullet.”
Gruden supports requiring proof of vaccination at home games
HENDERSON, Nev. — Coach Jon Gruden said he supports the Las Vegas Raiders’ new policy requiring fans attending regular-season home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.
The policy will take effect for the Raiders’ home opener on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.
“Every state, every team is probably going to have a different view on this. I support the decision that was made,” Gruden said after practice Tuesday as his team prepared to depart for joint practices in LA before Saturday’s game against the Rams. “I know it’s a touchy subject for a lot of people, but I do support the direction we’re heading, and I encourage everybody that I know to get the vaccine and come and join us.”
The Raiders had more than 50,000 fans for last Saturday’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, with a mask mandate in place.
The Raiders implemented the change for the regular season in accord with new directives from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak regarding large events. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.
Voters to decide bond question for proposed soccer stadium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It will be up to Albuquerque voters to decide whether they want to foot the bill for a new soccer stadium.
The City Council voted 7-2 Monday to put the bond question on the Nov. 2 ballot following a two-hour debate.
If approved, the city would borrow $50 million for the project. Officials said that would give them enough to build a “bare bones” stadium and they would have to find additional money for something better. Seeking more money from the state Legislature would be one option.
Some critics have questioned the push for a stadium, saying the city should put more money into public safety to address violent crime and Albuquerque’s record number of homicides.
Even supportive councilors acknowledged they still had limited information about the city’s plans.
“Without question, there are questions, and these questions need to be answered,” said Isaac Benton, who co-sponsored the bill to put the issue on the ballot.
Benton amended the measure to express the city’s intent to execute a “community benefits agreement” with the neighborhood where a stadium may eventually be built. He said he thinks the project has promise and that the whole city should have a chance to weigh in.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that the vote comes less than a month after city-hired consultants completed a feasibility analysis for a potential multiuse stadium.
The analysis assumed a 24-event calendar devoted primarily to the New Mexico United soccer team. It also included two high school sporting events and two potential concerts, though promoters have indicated concert opportunities for the new stadium may be limited.
UAB Health mandates shots as events canceled, masks ordered
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A major state employer, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, said Tuesday it would require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as communities large and small canceled events and more schools ordered face masks to confront the worsening surge of the coronavirus.
UAB Health announced that both employees and others working in its hospitals and clinics must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12. The requirement affects 16,000 employees and could help boost the state’s last-in-the-nation ranking for the shots.
Employees of UAB Health already are required to be vaccinated against other health threats including the flu, the system said, and COVID-19 is threatening its ability to provide care.
Athletics activate SS Elvis Andrus from paternity list
CHICAGO — The Oakland Athletics reinstated shortstop Elvis Andrus from the paternity list on Tuesday.
Andrus was in the starting lineup for Oakland’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He was placed on the paternity list on Saturday.
Andrus entered Tuesday batting .231 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 113 games.
Infielder Vimael Machín was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster. Machín is batting .107 in 13 games over three stints with the A’s this year.
Lewandowski leads Bayern to German Super Cup win in Dortmund
DORTMUND, Germany — Robert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the German Super Cup and give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first win in charge on Tuesday.
The Poland star, who scored a record 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season, opened the scoring in the 41st minute and got the decisive third goal in the 74th after Marco Reus had pulled one back for Dortmund.
Nagelsmann had endured a difficult start as Bayern had not won any of its four preseason friendless and was held to a draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga’s opening game on Friday.
The Super Cup was preceded by a minute’s silence for former Bayern and West Germany great Gerd Müller, though it quickly became a minute’s applause as Thomas Müller (no relation) held a jersey with Müller’s old No. 9. Müller, who was known as “Der Bomber” for his scoring prowess, died Sunday, aged 75.
Bayern made a better start but the biggest early chance fell to Reus when he was played through by Jude Bellingham. Manuel Neuer produced a brilliant save with his right foot.
French club Lyon demotes Marcelo after locker room incident
LYON, France — French club Lyon demoted center-back Marcelo to the reserve squad on Tuesday in response to his “inappropriate behavior” after the team lost on Sunday.
The 34-year-old Brazilian scored an own goal in a 3-0 loss to Angers that left Lyon with just one point from two matches.
“The inappropriate behavior of Marcelo in the locker room after the match in Angers justifies this decision, which was taken unanimously by Olympique Lyonnais’ management team,” the club said on its website.
French media reported the sides were negotiating a settlement to terminate Marcelo’s contract. The team did not provide details of Marcelo’s alleged behavior.
“Olympique Lyonnais’ management reiterates that all of its players must demonstrate an unwavering mindset and a commitment to quickly return to recording results in line with the club’s ambitions,” the team said.
Lyon had high hopes after a fourth-place finish last season and said it was “working on several specific recruitment targets, in close consultation with coach Peter Bosz.”
Jakobsen earns Vuelta stage win 1 year after horrific crash
MOLINA DE ARAGÓN, Spain — About a year ago, Fabio Jakobsen was on a hospital bed fighting for his life in an induced coma after a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland.
On Tuesday, he was a stage winner again at a Grand Tour race, taking the lead in the final stretch of the closing sprint to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta.
“It’s a dream come true,” said the Dutchman from team Deceuninck-Quick Step. “After the crash, it was a long way back. But I’m happy I’m here.”
Rein Taaramae held on at the top of the overall standings despite crashing with a couple of kilometers (miles) to go.
It was Jakobsen’s biggest victory since he needed reconstructive facial surgery after being pushed into the roadside barriers by Dylan Groenewegen in the final sprint of the first stage at the Tour of Poland. Groenewegen later received a nine-month suspension by the International Cycling Union.
“It took a lot of time and a lot of efforts by a lot of people,” Jakobsen said. “This is also their victory. I’m talking about the doctors, the surgeons, the medical staff in Poland until my second family here, the team, and everybody in between. It’s also my family’s victory because they are the reason why I am here.”
Jakobsen passed Arnaud Demare only a few meters (feet) from the finish line at the end of the 163.9-kilometer (101.8-mile) flat stage into Molina de Aragón.
