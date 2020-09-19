Briscoe heads into playoffs with Xfinity Series-high 7th win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The final regular-season race of the Xfinity Series proved to be a preview of the upcoming playoffs as title contenders Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric dominated yet another event.
Briscoe passed Cindric with five laps remaining Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, pouncing when Cindric lost power steering. Briscoe raced to his series-best seventh victory of the year while regular-season champion Cindric slipped to a third-place finish.
Ross Chastain, poised for a probable promotion to the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing, followed Briscoe past Cindric in the waning laps and finished second.
Briscoe is hoping for his own promotion to Cup with Ford and Stewart-Haas Racing, which has just one seat unfilled for 2021. Briscoe started the year chasing eight wins, the number he believes will earn him a Cup ride.
“I told all the guys ‘There ain’t no way we are getting beat this week,’” Briscoe said. “I finished second here the last two races and I wanted to win it so bad. I can’t wait to get these playoffs started, I feel like we are on a really good run.”
Dodgers use big 7th inning to beat Rockies
DENVER — Corey Seager homered and had three hits, Edwin Rios also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Thursday night.
Mookie Betts had an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch during Los Angeles’ six-run seventh inning that put the Dodgers ahead 8-2. Los Angeles is 36-15, best in baseball, and increased its lead in the NL West to four games over idle San Diego with nine games remaining for each teams.
Dylan Floro (2-0) got the win with an inning of relief for starter Julio Urias.
Trevor Story homered for Colorado, which lost ground in the NL wild-card race. At 22-27, the Rockies are two games behind Philadelphia for the final postseason berth.
Colorado scored twice in the first to go up 2-0, but Seager led off the fourth with a homer, his 13th, to start the comeback. A hit by pitch with the bases loaded tied it, and LA blew it open in a sloppy seventh inning for the Rockies.
Betts singled to drive in a run, Seager had an RBI double, Will Smith hit a two-run double and a wild pitch by Carlos Estevez and a passed ball by Tony Wolters gave the Dodgers a sixth-run inning.
Bonner, Sun eliminate Sparks 73-58, head for semifinals
BRADENTON, Fla. — DeWanna Bonner scored 17 points with 13 rebounds and the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun eliminated the third-seeded Los Angeles Sparks 73-59 on Thursday night.
The Sun, who swept the Sparks in the semifinals last year, take on top-seeded Las Vegas in a best-of-5 semis beginning Sunday.
Alyssa Thomas added 19 points to lead five Sun players in double figures.
“We’re really excited, 7-3 in the last two years in the playoffs,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said. “Pretty good 10 game stretch.”
The Sun jumped out to a 22-8 lead and led from there after the Sparks shot just 21% in the opening quarter. The Sparks rallied within six before Connecticut finished the second quarter on a 10-0 run. It would have been 12 straight points except Bonner’s layup settled on the back of rim and remained there as the teams headed off the floor.
Briann January hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to give the Sun their largest lead of 20.
Candace Parker had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Sparks, who were without third-leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike, sidelined with a migraine.
“Nneka does a lot for us as a team on both ends of the court,” Los Angeles coach Derek Fisher said. “(We missed) her efficiency offensively on a night when it was difficult to find some rhythm on that end of the floor. She’s a really good defender and rebounder, Most importantly her presence from a leadership stand point helps our team to stay centered some times.”
Cirelli scores in OT, Lighting beat Isles to reach Cup Final
EDMONTON, Alberta — Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to send the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Thursday night.
Cirelli returned in the third after injuring his right knee in the second. Trade deadline pickup Barclay Goodrow set him up for the goal 13:18 into overtime.
Tampa Bay ended each of its three series victories in overtime and goes on to face the Dallas Stars for the title. Only New York lasted more than five games, pushing the Lightning to their limits before their talented core got them into the final.
They’re four wins from the Cup despite being without captain Steven Stamkos all postseason and missing top center Brayden Point for two games against the Islanders. They can thank defenseman Victor Hedman for scoring his ninth goal of the playoffs, Nikita Kucherov for playing 28:22 and Andrei Vasilveskiy making 26 saves while his teammates peppered Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov with 48 shots.
Andersen doubles down at Tour de France, wins Stage 19
CHAMPAGNOLE, France — That’s deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France.
The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.
Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory.
He left 11 other riders he’d been with in a breakaway for dead with an acceleration 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the finish in Champagnole in eastern France.
He held up two fingers at the line — one for each of his stage wins.
The focus now shifts to the time trial where Roglic will be aiming to secure his first Tour title, and the first at the 117-year-old race by a Slovenian.
Baylor-Houston, FAU-Ga Southern postponed day before games
Baylor’s season opener against Houston, scheduled less than a week ago, was one of two Bowl Subdivision games postponed Friday — the day before before they were supposed to play.
Florida Atlantic’s opener against Georgia Southern was postponed earlier in the day, following the results of FAU’s COVID-19 testing Thursday. In both cases, the schools involved said they would try to find make-up dates.
The postponements illustrate the uncertainty surrounding college sports. The number of FBS games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 is 16 and the pandemic’s impact is being felt in other sports; one of college basketball’s premier tournaments is moving from Hawaii to North Carolina and the NCAA delayed the start of the basketball season to Nov. 25.
Athletes are scrambling too: Minnesota star receiver Rashod Bateman has re-joined his team after opting out of the season, and hopes to be able to play when the Big Ten starts in late October. A similar return played out earlier this week at Ohio State.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway to have fans in October
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open to fans for the first time in 2020 for the IndyCar doubleheader Oct. 3-4.
The speedway will allow up to 10,000 fans each of the three days of track activity. The facility holds more than 300,000 spectators and was closed for the NASCAR and IndyCar doubleheader in July, as well as the Indianapolis 500 in August.
Spectators who attend in October will be split into two groups -- 5,000 fans seated in Turn 1 and 5,000 in Turn 4.
Teen ace Sam Mayer goes 2-for-2 in big night at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sam Mayer celebrated his recent promotion to JR Motorsports with a sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway. The teen sensation opened Thursday night with his first NASCAR national series victory with a Truck Series win and followed it immediately after with an ARCA Series win.
It was quite the party for the 17-year-old Mayer, who was hired this week to race in the Xfinity Series next season for JR Motorsports. He won in his seventh career Truck Series start — fourth this year — for an upset in the opening race of the playoffs.
Mayer passed title contender and teammate Brett Moffitt with 30 laps remaining to score the victory for GMS Racing. He’s the second youngest Truck Series winner behind Cole Custer, who was 16 when he won at New Hampshire in 2014.
“What? Oh my gosh, Bristol, dude. I love this place,” Mayer said in somewhat disbelief. “That feels so good.”
Mayer had little turnaround before the ARCA event, held an hour after his Truck Series win. He completed 400 laps and the ARCA win was his fifth victory in 12 ARCA starts this year, all with GMS.
Mayer has won four consecutive races at Bristol this year in various series.
N.C. State parents OK’d to attend Saturday football game
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University said Friday it has received permission from the state to allow up to 350 fans to attend its Saturday home football game against Wake Forest University.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the gathering limit to The Associated Press on Friday morning.
Jets WR Jamison Crowder out vs. 49ers with hamstring injury
NEW YORK — Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for the New York Jets’ game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers because of a hamstring injury.
Crowder’s absence is a big blow to Sam Darnold and the offense, which struggled despite the receiver having seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss at Buffalo last Sunday.
Rays OF Meadows placed on injured list; could miss playoffs
BALTIMORE — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with an oblique strain that will keep him sidelined into the postseason.
The injury occurred while Meadows took a swing in the opener of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Orioles. The Rays won both games to earn a berth in the AL playoffs, and they’ll need a deep run to get Meadows back in the lineup.
49ers rule out All-Pro TE George Kittle for game vs. Jets
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week because of a sprained left knee.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Kittle won’t make the trip to face the New York Jets on Sunday after hurting his knee during a season-opening loss to Arizona.
Kittle played the second half of that game after being hit by Cardinals safety Budda Baker late in the second quarter while trying to catch an errant pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. But he was diagnosed with a sprained knee Monday and didn’t practice all week before being ruled out.
Penguins re-sign F Jared McCann to 2-year deal
PITTSBURGH — Jared McCann is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The team announced Friday it has re-signed the 24-year-old forward to a two-year contract that runs through the 2021-22 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $2.94 million.
McCann tied a career high with 35 points during the 2020-21 season, collecting 14 goals and 21 assists in 66 games. He added one assist in Pittsburgh’s four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and was a healthy scratch for Game 3.
NFL rookie donates $3K for South Carolina sportscaster’s dog
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An Atlanta Falcons rookie who played college football for South Carolina has paid a big chunk of the veterinary bill for a South Carolina TV sports director’s rescue dog.
Tight end Hayden Hurst footed $3,000 of the $5,000-plus bill for Wilbur, an Irish settler/golden retriever mix belonging to Mike Gillespie of WOLO-TV in Columbia. The dog needed surgery to remove a life-threatening intestinal blockage, according to the GoFundMe page created to help raise money for Wilbur’s care.
“Hopefully Wilbur and Hayden can meet someday, because honestly, he saved his life,” Gillespie, who adopted the abandoned dog four years ago, told The Post and Courier.
Wyoming plans for high school basketball to start on time
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming High School Activities Association says it plans for high school basketball and wrestling to start on time.
The association said Thursday the state health department approved its plans for students to safely participate in those sports. Practices are scheduled to start on Nov. 23.
Maui Invitational moving to North Carolina during pandemic
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.
Dates for the tournament announced Friday have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25.
This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.
Pushed to the limit, Djokovic finds a way to win in Rome
ROME — Novak Djokovic was being pushed so hard in the first set by Filip Krajinovic that he urgently needed somewhere to sit down and catch his breath.
Since it was 5-5 and not time for a changeover, he plopped down on one of the new boxes installed behind the court for players’ towels — which are there because ball kids are no longer providing towel service amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It would take Djokovic quite a bit more work before he finally closed out the first set in 1 hour, 28 minutes and went on to finish off a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory for a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 14th straight year on Friday.
“It was a great battle,” said Djokovic, who is playing his first tournament since being defaulted from the U.S. Open. “Definitely one of the longest sets I’ve ever played. We went toe to toe. It could have gone a different way.”
Nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal faced much less resistance in beating Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3 in more pleasant evening conditions. His next opponent will be eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman, who got past Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
It’s Nadal’s first tournament in seven months after skipping the U.S. Open due to travel concerns amid the pandemic.
Earlier, with the temperature on Campo Centrale soaring to 32 degrees C (90 F), Djokovic said “we both struggled physically in that first set.”
Osaka says she’s out of French Open with injured hamstring
PARIS — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured left hamstring.
Osaka joins defending champion Ash Barty in skipping the French Open, which opens on Sept. 27 in Paris.
In another blow to the clay Grand Slam, tournament organizers announced a further reduction in crowd sizes, because of France’s worsening coronavirus epidemic.
The new limit, decreed by the Paris police department, is 5,000 spectators per day, organizers said in a statement late Thursday. They’d previously been planning for 11,500 spectators, split among three sites at Roland Garros.
Spectators to attend European Tour event in Scotland
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Spectators will attend a European Tour event for the first time since the resumption of golf after the coronavirus outbreak when the Scottish Open is staged at The Renaissance Club next month.
A total of 650 spectators each day on Saturday and Sunday will be allowed into the East Lothian venue, the tour said Friday.
They will be subject to daily temperature checks and health questionnaires, the tour added, and must follow stringent health protocols including enhanced social distancing.
Gonzolo Higuaín signs with Miami after leaving Juventus
MIAMI — Gonzalo Higuaín signed with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami on Friday, a day after the 32-year-old forward terminated his contract with Italian champion Juventus.
Higuaín signed as a designated player whose salary largest is not counted under the league’s salary cap.
He dropped off last season to eight goals in 32 Serie A matches last and 11 goals in 43 games overall for Juventus, returning to Turin after splitting the 2018-19 season on loan to AC Milan and then Chelsea. He scored 48 goals in 105 league matches over three seasons for Juventus and 66 goals in all competitions.
Liverpool signs Thiago, adds new dimension to its midfield
Liverpool completed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday, bringing in one of the world’s most technically gifted players to add another dimension to the English champions’ midfield.
The 29-year-old Thiago ended his seven-year spell at Bayern by moving for an initial fee of 20 million pounds ($26 million), with a potential additional 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) later.
Bayern routs Schalke 8-0 in record win for Bundesliga opener
BERLIN — The new Bundesliga began in an empty stadium on Friday with eight-time defending champion Bayern Munich routing Schalke 8-0 for a record in the league’s opening match.
And it should have been more.
Germany winger Leroy Sané starred and scored on his Bayern debut and Jamal Musiala became Bayern’s youngest ever goalscorer at 17 years, 205 days, but otherwise it was business as usual as they totally dominated and the visitors tried limiting the damage.
Schalke’s winless run stretched to 17 games, while Bayern extended its winning run to 22.
Lyon’s winless run in French league continues against Nimes
LYON, France — Lyon’s winless run in the French league stretched to three games after being held by visiting Nimes to 0-0 on Friday.
Nimes goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet made a fine save in the 90th minute to deny Lyon substitute Tino Kadewere a late winner from Memphis Depay’s corner.
Earlier, Moussa Dembélé thought he’d scored for the home side, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check as the ball had gone out of play.
Lyon, a Champions League semifinalist last season, started the league with a 4-1 win over Dijon thanks to Depay’s hat trick, but Rudi Garcia’s side was then held by Bordeaux and beaten by Montpellier.
Lyon faced Nimes without the suspended Houssem Aouar, sent off in Montpellier, as well as Bertrand Traoré and the injured Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, who are both expected to leave the club.
Pandemic disrupting FIFA’s World Cup, Club World Cup program
GENEVA — The coronavirus pandemic has forced one edition of FIFA’s Club World Cup to be postponed, is pushing back another, and causing concern about delays to 2022 World Cup qualifying games.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed on Friday an inevitable rescheduling to the traditional seven-team tournament for continental club champions that was scheduled in Qatar in December.
South America’s champion will not be known until January after the 2020 Copa Libertadores group stage resumed only this week after a six-month shutdown.
8 of 10 Premier League matches this weekend streamed in US
NEW YORK — NBC moved eight of this weekend’s 10 Premier League matches to its online streaming service Peacock behind a pay wall because it wanted to broadcast golf’s U.S. Open and the Tour de France on its television networks.
NBC took over Premier League U.S. broadcasts from Fox starting with the 2013-14 season and on typical weekends in recent seasons had two Saturday matches on NBCSN followed by a late game on NBC, and several Sunday matches on NBCSN.
But there will be just two televised matches this weekend, Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace on NBCSN at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday and Leicester vs. Burnley on NBCSN at 2 p.m. Sunday. After originally announcing Chelsea vs. Liverpool would be on USA at 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday, NBC moved that high-profile match to Peacock.
Rick Cordella, Peacock’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer, said a goal was for “people to download, register and use the new service.”
But a change in the distribution of kickoff times also is a factor, and Cordelia said the emphasis on streaming this weekend is an anomaly. The Premier League continues to play in empty grounds because of the novel coronavirus, and all September games are being televised live in Britain. The usual blackout of 3 p.m. matches (10 a.m. EDT) does not apply, and fewer games are being scheduled for the traditional 3 p.m. kickoff time.
The Tour de France fills the 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. EDT Saturday slots on NBCSN and the golf overlaps the 12:30 p.m. NBC slot. Sunday’s 7 and 9 a.m. slots on NBCSN are taken by motor racing from San Marino followed by the Tour de France.
FIBA tournaments to be in bubble
FIBA is moving to “bubbles” for upcoming EuroBasket qualifiers and other continental cup tournaments.
The governing body of international basketball says the November and February qualifiers “should be conducted in ‘bubbles’ instead of home and away games.”
The FIBA executive committee took into consideration the “health and safety of players, coaches and officials” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Each regional bubble will consist of four or eight teams. Host cities will be announced later.
Hamburg defender Leistner to miss 3 games for assaulting fan
FRANKFURT, Germany — Hamburg defender Toni Leistner was banned for five games Friday, two of them suspended, for assaulting a fan who he said had insulted his family.
After Dynamo Dresden beat Hamburg 4-1 in the German Cup on Monday, Leistner leapt into the stand during a TV interview and pushed a Dresden supporter. Leistner was born in the city of Dresden and previously played for the team.
The incident happened at one of the first German games to be played in front of a significant number of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Man City star Aguero out for up to 2 months, Guardiola says
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be out for up to two months as he recovers his fitness after surgery on his left knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.
Aguero had an operation on June 24, two days after getting hurt in an English Premier League match against Burnley.
The Argentina international published a video on Twitter on Thursday, showing himself running with a ball in an individual training session, but Guardiola said an imminent return to the team was unlikely.
