No fans at champion Lakers’ home games until further notice
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have fans at Staples Center during the upcoming regular season until further notice.
The NBA champions made the long-expected decision official Tuesday for the new season, which will begin Dec. 22.
The Lakers also apparently don’t plan to hang their 17th title banner until fans are in the stands to celebrate the moment with them.
“We appreciate your continued support and look forward to coming together, when it is safe to do so, to celebrate the raising of our banner and the quest for another NBA championship,” the team said in a statement.
The Lakers say they’re following the guidance of state and local health officials in planning to move forward without fans in the stands at their downtown arena. They intend to continue working on a plan to welcome fans whenever governments and the league allow it, but large gatherings are still banned in California under coronavirus restrictions.
The Lakers won the NBA Finals on Oct. 11 in central Florida, finishing off the Miami Heat in six games. Los Angeles spent three full months in the bubble, leaving just four weeks ago.
NBA training camps are expected to start around Dec. 1, putting the Lakers back into training seven weeks after their title-clinching victory.
When the free agent signing period begins next week, the Lakers are widely expected to re-sign Anthony Davis for a second season alongside NBA Finals MVP LeBron James. Los Angeles faces several tougher roster decisions this month, including whether to retain Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris.
NHL could go with temporary realignment for next season
The NHL could go with a temporary realignment of its teams for next season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league also is contemplating a reduced schedule and temporary hubs. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said realignment could help with ongoing travel restrictions for Canada and mandated quarantines for visiting certain states in the United States.
“As it relates to the travel issue, which is obviously the great unknown, we may have to temporarily realign to deal with geography, because having some of our teams travel from Florida to California may not make sense,” Bettman said Tuesday during a Paley International Council Summit panel with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
“It may be that we’re better off — particularly if we’re playing a reduced schedule, which we’re contemplating — keeping it geographically centric and more divisional-based; and realigning, again on a temporary basis, to deal with the travel issues.”
The NHL is targeting a Jan. 1 start for next season. But details are still being worked out in talks between the league and NHL Players’ Association.
The NHL finished last season in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, but Bettman has ruled out using bubbles for an entire schedule.
“We are exploring the possibility of playing in our own buildings without fans (or) fans where you can, which is going to be an arena-by-arena issue,” Bettman said, according to an ESPN.com report.
“But we’re also exploring the possibility of a hub. You’ll come in. You’ll play for 10 to 12 days. You’ll play a bunch of games without traveling. You’ll go back, go home for a week, be with your family. We’ll have our testing protocols and all the other things you need.”
The NHL also could use a hybrid model with some teams in a bubble and some at home, and teams moving in and out of the situations, Bettman said.
Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team.
Daigneault replaces Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.
Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.
“We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role of head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “He has been a selfless and effective leader within our organization since his arrival.”
Heart condition forces Penn St. RB Brown to give up football
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State running back Journey Brown says he has a heart condition that is forcing him to give up football.
Brown posted Wednesday night on Twitter that he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes heart muscle to become abnormally thick and can make it more difficult to pump blood.
Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters Brown’s condition was not COVID-19 related, but it was discovered in September during “a routine COVID test.”
“It’s heartbreaking,” Franklin told reporters.
Neither Penn State nor Brown have indicated whether he tested positive for COVID-19, but the Big Ten requires cardiac screening and testing of those athletes who do before they can return to competition.
Brown was Penn State’s leading rusher in 2019 and was expected to be one of the best backs in the country in 2020. He ended last season with a career game, running for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a victory over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
Pulisic to miss US exhibitions vs Wales, Panama
American star Christian Pulisic will miss U.S. exhibitions at Wales on Thursday and against Panama in Austria next week.
The 22-year-old midfielder and forward from Hershey, Pennsylvania, has not played a match for Chelsea since Oct. 28. He injured a hamstring on Oct. 31 during warmups before Burnley.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Wednesday that Pulisic did on-field work during training this week but was not fit to play in a match.
Pulisic hurt a hamstring after scoring against Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1 and returned to action Oct. 3.
Wrestling world championships canceled
The wrestling world championships have been canceled because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
United World Wrestling says there weren’t enough entries for next month’s tournament in Serbia to meet its criteria for a world championship event. UWW adds that travel restrictions and other “participation hurdles” made it hard for teams to sign up by a Nov. 5 deadline.
UWW had wanted at least eight of the top-10 ranked nations and 70% of the athletes from last year’s world championships to participate. A smaller “Individual World Cup” tournament will be held in Serbia instead.
Survey outlines coronavirus impact on women’s soccer
Women’s professional soccer players have seen wages cut or suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic in 47% of the nations surveyed by international players’ union FIFPro.
FIFPro collected data from players’ associations from 62 countries. In the survey released Wednesday, 69% of the women said that communication about the virus was poor or very poor, and 40% reported that they had received no physical or mental health support during the outbreak.
In April, FIFPro released a report warning of COVID-19′s impact, saying it is “likely to present an almost existential threat to the women’s game if no specific considerations are given to protect the women’s football industry.”
Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from COVID-19 list
CLEVELAND — The Browns activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston.
Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. The staffer has not been identified.
Cleveland placed Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week. He was not allowed to be at the facility Monday and participated in team meetings virtually.
Mayfield is expected to practice Wednesday with the Browns (5-3), who reached the midway point of the season with a winning record for just the third time since 1999. They are trying to end an 18-year playoff drought, the league’s longest.
Ronaldo scores in round of friendlies affected by virus
MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo moved closer to becoming the all-time top scorer for a national team on Wednesday in a round of friendlies in which several matches were affected by the coronavirus.
Ronaldo netted once in Portugal’s 7-0 rout of Andorra to take his tally to 102 international goals, seven shy of the 109 scored by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone for a national team.
Coming off a minor knee injury, Ronaldo entered the match after halftime and scored the sixth goal with a close-range header in the 85th minute after having squandered a few good opportunities.
“Everyone was a little anxious to score,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.
Ronaldo was back after recovering from COVID-19 but several other players couldn’t play for their teams because of the virus. The matches involving Italy, Belgium, Germany and the Czech Republic were among those affected by the pandemic.
Norway’s home match against Israel was canceled after a recommendation by local health authorities following a positive test result by an Israeli player.
Many nations rested regular starters ahead of the decisive rounds of the Nations League beginning this weekend.
The biggest surprise was France’s 2-0 loss to Finland.
Rhule: McCaffrey’s injury not expected to be season ending
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said that while he doesn’t anticipate running back Christian McCaffrey playing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a shoulder injury, he doesn’t expect him to miss the rest of the season.
Rhule said McCaffrey has a separation of the AC joint, which is located at the tip of the shoulder where the shoulder blade and collarbone meet. The bones are connected by ligaments.
“It looks like Christian probably won’t play,” Rhule said. “I wouldn’t say that is 100% percent, but I would say it looks like he’s pretty much out for this week and we will see how it is next week.”
McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday.
2021 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon postponed to October
OKLAHOMA CITY — Next year’s annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, run in honor of victims of the 1995 bombing that killed 168 and wounded many more, will again be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, race organizers announced Tuesday.
The 2021 event is set for the weekend of Oct. 2, in another reminder that the effects of COVID-19 — which the state says has killed more than 1,400 people in Oklahoma — won’t leave soon.
The 2020 event initially was pushed to October from April, when it is typically run. This year’s race — marking the 25th anniversary of the attack — was virtual to allow for social distancing.
Seminoles lose 2 starters to injury, 2 other players leave
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State’s struggles continue to mount as the Seminoles lost several players Wednesday for the rest of the season, with some sidelined by injuries and others saying it is time to move on.
Preseason All-American defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and starting offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor will not play the rest of the year due to injuries. Coach Mike Norvell also announced that leading wide receiver Tamorrion Terry has left the team and James Blackman, now a backup quarterback, intends to transfer.
Florida State (2-5, 1-5 ACC) is struggling in Norvell’s first season, suffering double-digit losses against Miami, North Carolina, Louisville and Pittsburgh. The Seminoles play at NC State (4-3, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday.
Stroman indicates he will accept Mets’ qualifying offer
NEW YORK — Pitcher Marcus Stroman has indicated he will accept the New York Mets’ $18.9 million qualifying offer to stay with the team for 2021.
The 29-year-old right-hander did not play this year, missing the start of the shortened season in late July due to a torn left calf muscle, then announcing Aug. 10 he had opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He tweeted his intention to accept the qualifying offer hours before the 5 p.m. EST Wednesday deadline and one day after new Mets owner Steven Cohen held a news conference after buying the team last week from the Wilpon and Katz families for a baseball record $2.42 billion.
Hawks add former Pacers coach McMillan to Pierce’s staff
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce added former Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan to his staff on Wednesday as an assistant.
McMillan has a 661-588 record in 16 seasons as an NBA coach, including with Seattle (2000-05) and Portland (2005-12). He was the Pacers’ coach from 2016 through 2020.
McMillan was fired by Indiana on Aug. 26. His record in four seasons with the Pacers was 183-136. It was the fourth-highest victory total in franchise history, but that success was marred by a 3-16 record in the postseason.
MMA promoter XFC returns with stock bonuses for fighters
ATLANTA — The XFC mixed martial arts promotion is returning to competition this week with a unique strategy to incentivize its fighters.
Every competitor on the promotion’s return show Wednesday night in Atlanta will receive 1,000 shares of stock in the fight company, President Myron Molotky announced. The XFC is also offering 10,000 shares of stock in performance bonuses for the evening’s best fight, submission and knockout, along with a cash bonus.
The XFC says it is currently the only publicly traded MMA promotion, and Molotky hopes to motivate his fighters to bolster the XFC’s growth by giving them a financial stake in the company, along with their normal fight purses.
Mets to keep farm teams in Syracuse, Binghamton, Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Syracuse, Binghamton, Brooklyn and St. Lucie will be the New York Mets’ four minor league affiliates next year, leaving Columbia, South Carolina, and Kingsport, Tennessee, to be dropped.
Returning Mets president Sandy Alderson made the announcement Tuesday during a news conference to introduce Steven Cohen, who bought the Mets last week from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion.
The Syracuse Mets are in the Triple-A International League and St. Lucie has been in the Florida State League, which had been Class A Advanced. It appears St. Lucie will be low Class A next year.
Alderson did not give the level for Binghamton and Brooklyn.
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been in the Double-A Eastern League and the Brooklyn Cyclones in the Class A short season New York-Penn League, which Major League Baseball has targeted for possible elimination as part of the drop of guaranteed minor league affiliations from 160 to 120 next year.
Olympic leaders raise hopes for safe Tokyo Games with fans
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Encouraged by progress this week in finding a COVID-19 vaccine and staging sports events in Japan, the IOC is getting “more and more confident” that next year’s Tokyo Olympics can have fans in the venues.
After the 2020 Summer Games were postponed by one year, the International Olympic Committee has put faith in progress for rapid testing for COVID-19 and vaccines to ensure that the world’s biggest sports event can take place starting July 23.
News from pharmaceutical firm Pfizer on Monday of promising trials of its vaccine followed Tokyo hosting an international gymnastics competition at the weekend.
Lisicki’s latest comeback ends because of ligament tear
BERLIN — Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki ended her latest comeback attempt Wednesday because of a severe knee injury.
The German player has struggled with injuries in recent years and was trying to rebuild her form when she tore an anterior cruciate ligament on Monday during a doubles match in Linz, Austria.
“I already had surgery (and) got all fixed up by the best doctors. It’s going to be a long (and) very tough road back but I’m lucky to be surrounded by the best medical team!” Lisicki wrote on Instagram.
Lisicki lost in qualifying for the singles event in Linz. She was coming off her best run since 2018 after winning three matches in a row at the Prague Open, and also played in the World TeamTennis series in the United States in July.
Lisicki lost to Marion Bartoli in the 2013 Wimbledon final and had a career-high ranking of 12th in the world in 2012. Her current ranking is 690th, reflecting her relatively few tournament appearances over the last two years.
Germany’s Toni Kroos slams UEFA, FIFA over crowded schedule
MADRID — Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticized soccer authorities UEFA and FIFA for a crowded schedule, suggesting they overlook players’ interests in favor of their own.
“At the end of the day, we players are just the puppets of FIFA and UEFA with all these additional (competitions) that are invented. Nobody is asked,” Kroos said Wednesday in a podcast called “Einfach mal Luppen” that he regularly hosts with his brother Felix Kroos, who plays for German second-division team Eintracht Braunschweig.
Toni Kroos referred to the international Nations League tournament, which started in 2018, and plans to expand the Club World Cup to include more clubs.
FIFA: VP Clarke has to decide on quitting over controversy
FIFA said it was right for Greg Clarke to resign as English Football Association chairman over discriminatory comments and should decide whether he will also resign as a vice president of the world governing body.
Clarke was forced out of the FA on Tuesday within hours of making heavily criticized remarks on race, sexuality and gender during a British parliamentary hearing.
“FIFA’s zero tolerance position on discrimination remains steadfast and clear: any form of discrimination, including racism, sexism and homophobia, has no place in football,” FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday. “In the circumstances and given the nature of his comments, FIFA considers that Mr. Clarke did the right thing to resign as chairman of the FA yesterday.”
But Clarke remains a vice president of FIFA with a term running through 2023. Clarke was elected by the congress of European governing body UEFA, so FIFA would appear unable to remove Clarke from its ruling council without opening an ethics case.
Cyclist gets 9-month ban for crash that left rival in coma
AIGLE, Switzerland — Cyclist Dylan Groenewegen was banned from racing for nine months on Wednesday for causing a sprint-finish crash that left a rival in a coma and with severe facial injuries.
The International Cycling Union said its disciplinary panel ruled Groenewegen cannot compete again until May 7. He will miss the spring season of one-day classic races plus week-long races including Paris-Nice, where he has won stages in previous seasons.
“The crash in the first stage of the Tour of Poland will forever be a black page in my career,” the Dutch rider said in a statement published by his Jumbo-Visma team.
Groenewegen, who has four Tour de France stage wins in his career, veered right in a sprint to the finish line on Aug. 5, forcing Fabio Jakobsen to crash into roadside barriers.
Jakobsen was awarded the stage win after Groenewegen was disqualified. He was treated in a medically induced coma and left needing reconstructive surgery on his face and jaw.
