Lakers’ Anthony Davis out at least 4 weeks for sprained knee
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after spraining a ligament in his left knee.
The Lakers announced the latest major setback Saturday for Davis, the eight-time All-Star with a lengthy injury history, particularly since moving to Los Angeles in 2019.
Davis hurt himself in the third quarter of the Lakers’ road loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels collided with Davis while off-balance and sent the Lakers star to the court. Davis had trouble getting off the court.
The Lakers conducted an MRI exam in Chicago on Saturday that revealed the sprain. Davis will be reevaluated in four weeks, taking his latest injury absence into mid-January at least.
Davis had missed only three of the Lakers’ first 30 games due to injury this season. Instead, LeBron James has endured the biggest injury problems this season for Los Angeles’ star-studded roster.
Davis played in 62 games in his first season with the Lakers before they won their 17th championship in the Florida bubble. Davis then appeared in only 36 games last season while dogged by persistent injury woes that ultimately prevented him from finishing the season in uniform.
Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game this season.
Despite numerous injury problems and a current spate of COVID-19 woes, the Lakers (16-14) began the weekend in sixth place in the Western Conference. Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves are all currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Cole Bassett’s late goal in debut sends US past Bosnia 1-0
CARSON — Cole Bassett scored in the 89th minute of his U.S. national team debut and the Americans set a record for victories in a calendar year with a 1-0 exhibition win over 10-man Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday night.
Bassett, a 20-year-old midfielder for the Colorado Rapids, slammed home a rebound of a shot by 18-year-old Jonathan Gomez, the former Louisville City defender headed to Real Sociedad. Gomez had also just made his U.S. debut as a second-half substitute.
The newcomers teamed up for a goal that salvaged the Americans’ 17th win of 2021, surpassing the team mark set in 2013.
Four Americans made their national team debuts as a U.S. player group consisting almost exclusively of domestic-based talent finished off its December camp. U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter staged the camp to keep his players fit for bigger competitions early next year while attempting to expand the breadth of his player pool.
The U.S. begins a string of three World Cup qualifiers Jan. 27 against El Salvador.
Bassett’s late goal enlivened a quiet night in the U.S. men’s first appearance since February 2020 at the LA Galaxy’s home stadium in the Los Angeles suburbs. The team is 13-2-3 with 11 shutouts at the venue, currently named Dignity Health Sports Park.
Berhalter has now given debuts to 53 players in his 44 games in charge. That’s the third-most newcomers to get a chance under any coach in U.S. history, and Berhalter did it in many fewer games than Bob Bradley or Bruce Arena.
Durant, Irving among 10 Nets in health and safety protocols
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him.
The Nets’ outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high 10 players on the injury report for that reason.
“These are unforeseen circumstances and I hate to say it, it’s almost like we’ve gone back to six months, a year ago unfortunately with the cases rising,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said.
Durant already was scheduled for a night off to rest Saturday against Orlando on the opening night of a back-to-back. Instead, he became ineligible to play anyway when he was added to the injury report.
The Nets decided Friday that Irving would rejoin them for practices and road games, though he remains ineligible to play at home because he hasn’t met New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for athletes playing in the city’s public venues.
The Nets determined before the season that Irving wouldn’t be a part-time player and wouldn’t be with the team unless he could play in all their games. But concerned with the heavy burden Durant has faced — his 37 minutes per game are second in the league — and needing to add a body while they keep losing them, they said the point guard would be back.
“Several months ago we made a decision that was based around what was best for the team,” Marks said. “What was best for the team at that point was continuity and I think we all see that continuity right now over the course of the last week and whatever the future looks like maybe out the window for a while, and we’ve got to navigate that as best we can.”
Irving first needed to get tested to be cleared to play and apparently he either tested positive or had an inconclusive result. The Nets also acknowledged the risk of bringing Irving back at this time, with Marks saying he hadn’t spoken to him about whether he intended to get vaccinated.
Woods returns with 3 shots that look like the Tiger of old
ORLANDO, Fla. — Except for riding in a cart instead of walking, Tiger Woods at times looked just like he did a year ago in the PNC Championship on Saturday. Just not very often.
“Two good shots — three — came off exactly how I wanted,” Woods said.
The fact he could play alongside 12-year-old son Charlie was enough of a success considering the injuries to his right leg from a car crash 10 months ago in Los Angeles. Woods has said doctors discussed amputation. For three months, he said he was immobilized in a makeshift hospital bed at his home in Florida.
He and Charlie combined for a 62 in the scramble format, tied for fifth, three shots behind Stewart and Reagan Cink.
What he got out of this remarkable return had more to do with camaraderie than competition.
“We had so much fun out there,” Woods.
One of those shots that stood out to Woods was on the par-5 third hole, where he hit 4-iron from 220 yards that drew slight back toward the flag and settled 8 feet behind the hole. That was shot he saw in his head and then in the air.
Blocking Nebraska, Rettke carries Badgers to national title
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a reason Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke was named the college women’s volleyball National Player of the Year on Friday.
On Saturday night, the five-time, first-team All-American’s 11th and final kill gave Wisconsin a 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Nebraska and the Badgers’ first national championship.
Rettke also finished with a career-high 13 blocks in her collegiate finale.
“Oh, my God, I cannot believe it,” Rettke said in the immediate moments after the win. “I’m just so proud of this team and how we battled and how we fought.”
The 6-foot-8 middle blocker showed her value in the decisive second set when she generated three-straight points with a kill and consecutive blocks.
Wisconsin (31-3) set a championship game record with 24 blocks.
“That’s something that we worked so hard on all year. ... just getting those blocks,” she said. “Twenty-four blocks — that’s insane, that’s absolutely insane.”
Despite falling behind 2-1, Nebraska fought back to knot it in a spirited fourth set. Wisconsin emerged for the fifth to take a 7-0 lead before the Cornhuskers went on a 7-3 to get back in it. They closed to 14-12 after a review showed a deflection at the net off a Wisconsin defender went out of bounds. The call merely set the stage for Rettke’s heroics.
A 9-3 Wisconsin run in the marathon second set brought the Badgers to within 17-16 and they went on to a 31-29 set win to even it one apiece.
Nebraska bolted to a quick 5-1 start in the first set and maintained control in taking it 25-22 despite the Badgers forcing three set-point saves.
In front a championship-record crowd of 18,755 at Nationwide Arena, Wisconsin played in its fourth NCAA final in program history and the second time in the past three years. The Badgers lost championship matches in 2000, 2013 and 2019.
Postponement gives Browns practice, more time before Raiders
CLEVELAND — Gifted two days by the NFL to possibly get healthier, the Browns practiced for a game they expected to play Saturday.
Nothing has gone as scheduled during another wild week in Cleveland.
With a protracted COVID-19 reserve list seemingly changing by the hour, if not the minute, the Browns got in lively, indoor workout as they got ready for Monday’s postponed game against the Las Vegas Raiders — still not knowing what players will be available.
The Browns currently have 24 players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and 11 other starters on the COVID-19 list, after the virus swept through the team in recent days and threatened to derail Cleveland’s playoff hopes.
The NFL’s decision to relax some testing policies could result in the Browns getting back some key players by Monday, but coach Kevin Stefanski, who is still isolating after a positive test and remains uncertain for the game, isn’t counting on anything.
AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don’t intend to pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was fired for cause and the team does not intend to pay him for the final four years remaining on his contract, a person familiar with the termination told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because neither side has publicly discussed details of Meyer’s termination. It remains unclear how much Meyer made annually. ESPN first reported Meyer being fired for cause.
Owner Shad Khan dismissed Meyer early Thursday after weeks of analysis that focused on Meyer’s mounting public blunders and even more missteps behind the scenes. The person said firing Meyer for cause was not tied to any one incident during his 11 months on the job, a tumultuous tenure that was filled with off-the-field drama and negative headlines.
“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer told NFL.com in his first public comments since he hastily left the facility without telling anyone Wednesday. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner.
“It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”
Meyer said he was devastated and added a familiar refrain from recent weeks: “I tell people losing eats away at your soul. Once you start losing, it’s hard on everybody.”
Florida is an “at-will” employment state, meaning employers or employees can terminate employment at any time and without any advance warning. That could make it tougher for Meyer to prove he was wrongly fired or should be owed the remainder of his contract.
School scrutinized after ESPN blowout is ‘scam,’ Ohio finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio school whose legitimacy was scrutinized after its supposedly top-tier football team got clobbered in an ESPN-televised game didn’t live up to its billing educationally either: It turned out to be “a scam,” according to an investigation by the Ohio Department of Education.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he is asking the attorney general and other officials to determine whether any laws were broken by what claimed to be the Columbus-area Bishop Sycamore High School. DeWine also said he’ll work with state education officials and lawmakers on enacting changes recommended by the department to avoid a repeat of the situation.
“Ohio families should be able to count on the fact that our schools educate students and don’t exist in name only as a vehicle to play high school sports,” DeWine said in a written statement Friday.
The state found no evidence that Bishop Sycamore enrolled multiple students this year and concluded it didn’t meet minimum standards, including for academic offerings and student safety, according to the ODE investigation launched after the team’s televised 58-0 loss to Florida-based powerhouse IMG Academy in August.
Bishop Sycamore’s report filed with the department for this school year listed only one enrolled student and stated its physical address as a home in a residential neighborhood.
Goggia and Johnson go 1-2 in World Cup downhill for 3rd time
VAL d’ISÈRE, France — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia held up seven fingers after finishing a women’s World Cup downhill downhill Saturday.
One for each victory in her last seven downhill starts.
Goggia stretched her unbeaten run in the discipline to a year when she and her American rival Breezy Johnson finished 1-2 for the third time this season.
Goggia has won all seven World Cup downhills she competed in since Dec. 18, 2020. The Italian missed the final two races of last season with a knee injury.
“I am really happy but I know I still have to work a lot in this discipline,” said Goggia, who became only the third skier to win at least six downhills in a single calendar year, after Annemarie Moser-Pröll achieved the feat in 1973 and 1978, and Picabo Street in 1995.
Goggia beat Johnson by .27 seconds, with Austrian skier Mirjam Puchner .91 behind in third. The rest of the field finished more than 1.3 seconds off the lead.
The result sent Goggia past Mikaela Shiffrin to the top of the overall standings, leading the American three-time champion by 10 points.
Shiffrin sat out the race but was set to compete with Goggia in a super-G on the same hill Sunday.
Ferreira takes ski halfpipe win, closing in on Beijing spot
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Alex Ferreira joked that all the spins in his winning run of the men’s ski halfpipe final left him feeling dizzy.
This might straighten things out for Ferreira: He’s a virtual lock to make the U.S. Olympic team for the Winter Games in Beijing. The silver medalist in Pyeongchang now has back-to-back wins in back-to-back competitions in the same Copper Mountain halfpipe.
Ferreira scored 95.75 points at the Dew Tour contest Saturday to edge teammate Aaron Blunck. Brendan Mackay of Canada wound up third while two-time reigning Olympic champion David Wise finished fifth.
The 27-year-old Ferreira is firmly in the driver’s seat to make the U.S. team with three qualifying events remaining. Not that he’s viewing the situation in that prism.
Bennett adds to US success in Val Gardena with downhill win
SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — The big jumps and the varied terrain on the Saslong course remind the American racers of home. Then there’s Babs, the innkeeper at the hotel where the U.S. ski team has been staying for decades in Val Gardena, who treats the athletes like her own children.
It’s been the perfect recipe for success over the years and Bryce Bennett added another win for the team at the Dolomites resort Saturday in the first classic downhill of the World Cup season.
The 6-foot-7 Californian joined teammate Steven Nyman (three downhill victories) and Bode Miller (one super-G victory) as American winners on the Saslong.
“It’s a magical place for us and I’m really stoked on Bryce to keep the tradition going,” Nyman said.
For his first career victory, Bennett finished 0.14 seconds ahead of Otmar Striedinger of Austria and 0.32 ahead of Niels Hintermann of Switzerland amid perfect conditions.
“The feeling was fast,” Bennett said. “I was flying off the jumps.”
Bennett had never finished better than fourth (twice in Val Gardena and once in Bormio) and now can go to the Beijing Olympics with newfound confidence.
“It just happened — finally. It’s been a long time,” Bennett said. “It was out of left field a little bit. ... There were no expectations of this.”
The entire U.S. team has been stepping it up lately, with Travis Ganong posting a podium finish in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle regaining his speed after breaking his neck last season — plus Nyman making yet another comeback from injury at age 39.
Brady joins growing list of absentees for Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Jennifer Brady has become the latest withdrawal from next month’s Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of injury.
Australian Open officials on Sunday confirmed the 2021 finalist would miss the tournament due to a left foot injury, and said in a tweet: “wishing you a speedy recovery Jen.”
Brady, ranked 25, made her maiden grand slam final at last year’s event at Melbourne Park , losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.
The 26-year-old American has not played competitively since being forced to retire from her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko at Cincinnati in August.
Brady’s withdrawal follows that of the world fourth-ranked player, Karolina Pliskova, who announced Thursday that she would not be coming to Australia due to a right hand injury sustained during a practice session.
Earlier this month, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu said she would be taking time away from the sport to address mental health concerns, while 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams said she would not travel downunder following ‘advice from her medical team’.
Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer is out of the men’s draw as he continues his long recovery from knee surgery.
The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.
Sevilla beats Atlético to close on leaders; Gavi leads Barça
BARCELONA, Spain — Lucas Ocampos’ late goal helped Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 and keep the pressure on Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Saturday, while Barcelona’s young talents got it a much-needed win.
Ocampos blasted a ball that came off the crossbar past Jan Olbak with two minutes remaining to clinch the victory over the defending champions.
Second-placed Sevilla moved to within five points of Madrid before it plays Cádiz on Sunday without several virus-infected players.
Barcelona has long been out of contention for the title, but its fans could at least believe in a brighter future for the team after 17-year-old Gavi Páez teamed with two more youths to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a three-game winless run.
Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
Elche rallied with two goals early in the second half, but Gavi assisted 19-year-old Nico González to score the 85th-minute winner.
8-man Nancy upsets Troyes in French Cup penalty shootout
PARIS — Down to eight men, second-division side Nancy reached the last 32 of the French Cup by beating French league side Troyes 4-2 in a penalty shootout after they finished regulation time 1-1 on Saturday.
Troyes is the first Ligue 1 team to get knocked out of the French Cup. Sitting at the bottom of the second division, Nancy had lost its last three games.
“I’m very disappointed we didn’t qualify,” Troyes coach Laurent Batlles said. “We must be able to do much more, both individually and as a team, especially at home in front of our supporters and in our stadium.”
Suk Hyun-jun and Yasser Larouci missed their spot kicks for Troyes, both blazing over the bar.
Troyes midfielder Brandon Domingues scored just before halftime and Nancy striker Andrew Jung equalized in the 64th.
The visitors first lost Maxime Nonnenmacher, who picked up a second yellow card in the 32nd. Then Saliou Ciss got a straight red card for a bad tackle on Nassim Chadli in the 76th. Souleymane Karamoko was ejected for a second booking in stoppage time.
French league sides Lille, Rennes, Nantes and Clermont advanced to the last 32 on Saturday.
League champion Lille defeated second-division team Auxerre 3-1. Lille has high ambitions in the cup as it is virtually out of contention for the league title.
Abraham nets 2 as Roma wins at title-chasing Atalanta 4-1
MILAN — Tammy Abraham scored twice as Roma claimed its first win against one of the top Serie A teams by 4-1 at Atalanta on Saturday.
Abraham scored his first less than a minute into the match and Nicolò Zaniolo doubled Roma’s lead. An own goal from Bryan Cristante made it 2-1 at the end of the first half.
Cristante had another own goal ruled out shortly before Chris Smalling all but secured the win in the 72nd minute. Abraham capped a brilliant match for Roma 10 minutes later.
Roma moved to fifth, five points below fourth-placed Napoli and six below Atalanta in third. League leader Inter Milan has six more points than Atalanta.
“What a win. What. A. Win,” Abraham said.
“A lot of people doubted us today, they said it was mission impossible for us as a team, but this is by far one of the best wins we’ve had this season. You can see by everyone’s reaction.”
Juventus was below Roma on goal difference alone after winning at Bologna 2-0. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker in Serie A at the end of the season.
Relegation-threatened Cagliari played fellow struggler Udinese late.
Hertha beats Dortmund 3-2 to leave Bayern 9 points clear
BERLIN — Hertha Berlin finally delivered the performance its long-suffering fans were waiting for by coming from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Former Bayern Munich youth player Marco Richter scored twice to give Hertha fans an early Christmas present and do his old team a favor. Bayern was left nine points clear at the top at the halfway stage, the league’s winter break.
Just, there were few fans in Berlin’s Olympiastadion to see it. Capacity was capped at 5,000 due to restrictions against the coronavirus. Hertha’s players celebrated with those lucky enough to attend, while Mariah Carey singing “Merry Christmas” blasted around the mostly empty 74,000-capacity stadium.
It was arguably Hertha’s best performance of the season, and it gave new coach Tayfun Korkut his second win from four games in charge since taking over from the fired Pál Dárdai. Korkut’s players were clearly keen on atoning for Tuesday’s lackluster showing in the 4-0 loss in Mainz.
EPL schedule takes another hit amid growing virus concerns
The English Premier League’s pandemic-affected schedule took a further hit on Saturday when a COVID-19 outbreak in Aston Villa’s squad sparked the postponement of its match against Burnley, reducing the number of fixtures in the round to four.
England continued to be the most heavily disrupted of the major soccer countries in Europe, reflecting the growing public health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.
So depleted was the Premier League schedule, there was only one game on Saturday -- Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Leeds. That was played despite Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saying there had been more coronavirus cases among the club’s players and staff.
Villa-Burnley was scheduled to be the other game but it was called off around two hours before kickoff, with Villa telling the league it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday.
The league approved Villa’s request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.”
Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already been called off because of coronavirus outbreaks in squads.
The league said the games set for Sunday — Newcastle-Manchester City, Wolverhampton-Chelsea and Tottenham-Liverpool — “are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”
The total number of games to have been postponed over the past week stands at 10. Only six games were called off in the whole of last season because of the coronavirus.
World junior hockey pre-tournament games pushed back
RED DEER, Alberta — Pre-tournament play in the world junior hockey was pushed back Saturday because of the COVID-19 surge.
Hockey Canada said it amended the schedule due to the “changing epidemiological situation” surrounding the omicron variant of COVID-19. The warm-up games were set to start Sunday, with Canada scheduled to play Switzerland in Red Deer. The tournament is set to start Sunday, Dec. 26.
While the updated schedule hasn’t been finalized, the pre-tournament games won’t start until Thursday. Hockey Canada also paused the sale of tickets for the pre-tournament games. Eleven games were scheduled as part of the pre-tournament schedule, with each team playing a minimum of two games.
The teams arrived in Canada this week. Players and staff were required to produce two negative tests before departing for Canada and have been tested every day since their arrival.
