Dodgers decline $16M club option on All-Star Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined their $16 million option on two-time All-Star Justin Turner.
The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.
Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As a result, the left-hander will have additional time to consider his future rather than make a decision at the beginning of free agency. The Dodgers did the same thing last year, and Kershaw signed a one-year deal.
Justin Turner will receive a $2 million buyout. The 37-year-old third baseman could still re-sign with the Dodgers for next year, although likely at a lower salary than the $16 million he would have received if the team had exercised its option. During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community.
Turner hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the National League Division Series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.
Turner was named MVP of the 2017 National League Championship Series, earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.
Earlier this month, Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropic efforts.
Trea Turner batted .298 in a team-high 160 games, with 100 RBIs, 21 home runs, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. It was his third 100-plus run season and his first with 100-plus RBIs.
Anderson was 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 30 appearances, including 28 starts last season. The 32-year-old pitcher recorded 138 strikeouts and 34 walks. He finished the first half of the season with a 10-1 record and a 2.96 ERA.
The Dodgers had already declined 2023 options on infielder Hanser Alberto and right-hander Jimmy Nelson.
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
WASHINGTON — USA Basketball still has some work to do before clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup.
Bruno Caboclo scored 24 points, Georghino De Paula added 18 and Brazil greatly improved its chances of making the 32-team World Cup field by beating the U.S. 94-79 in a qualifying game on Friday.
The U.S. would have wrapped up a World Cup spot with a win. The Americans play their next qualifying game Monday in Washington against Colombia — and now might not clinch a World Cup berth until the final qualifying window in February.
“You have to give them credit,” U.S. coach Jim Boylen said. “They played well, they executed well and their size and physicality bothered us. We’ve got to learn from this moment.”
Langston Galloway led the U.S. with 14 points, while Charlie Brown and Alize Johnson each scored 10.
The U.S. still controls its destiny regarding qualifying.
The Americans lead Group F with a 7-2 record, one game ahead of Brazil (6-3). The winner of the Mexico-Uruguay game, to be played later Friday night, will also be 6-3, with the loser 5-4. Puerto Rico moved to 5-4 on Friday night with a 91-79 win over Colombia (3-6).
All the U.S. needs to do is finish in first, second or third place to automatically qualify for the World Cup. The Americans have three qualifying games remaining — one Monday, then two more in February, those being games against Uruguay and Brazil.
Brazil never trailed Friday, leading by as many as 25 points and taking a 58-34 lead into halftime.
“I did not like the way we started, a 30-point first, a 58-point half,” Boylen said. “I thought they hurt us at the defensive end.”
Peterson sparks USC to 96-58 romp over Alabama State
LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Southern Cal cruised to a 96-58 victory over Alabama State on Thursday night.
Peterson sank 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for USC (1-1). He added six rebounds and six assists.
Boogie Ellis hit a pair of 3s and scored 15 for the Trojans, adding four assists and seven steals. Reese Dixon-Waters totaled 13 points. Joshua Morgan scored 11, while Thomas Malik had 10 points off the bench. Reserve Tre White had 12 rebounds to go with six points.
Duane Posey topped Alabama State with 12 points. Christian McCray contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
It was the first matchup between the Hornets and Trojans. USC shot 55.4% from the floor with the starters connecting at a 63.4% clip (26 of 41).
Although USC lost to Florida Gulf Coast 74-61 to open the season, the Trojans are on the best run in program history with 73 wins the previous three seasons. USC is coming off a 26-8 season, tying the school record for wins with a third-place finish in the Pac-12.
Click out as Astros GM 6 days after winning World Series
HOUSTON — Astros general manager James Click will not be given a new contract, a highly unusual move that the team announced Friday — just six days after Houston won the World Series.
Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season and appeared increasingly distant from owner Jim Crane. The 44-year-old Click did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It’s believed to be the first change in general manager following a World Series title since 1947, when the Yankees’ Larry MacPhail was replaced by George Weiss.
Click said Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that his contract expired Oct. 31 and the situation had not been addressed. He also said that he was given little advance notice of Wednesday’s news conference, where the Astros announced that manager Dusty Baker was coming back on a one-year contract.
Click wouldn’t respond Tuesday when asked by reporters whether he had been offered a one-year contract. And he answered indirectly when asked whether autonomy over baseball operations was an issue.
“All of us always want to have areas of responsibility in areas that we can call our own, in areas that we can take pride in,” he said. “Inevitably in any of these jobs, these decisions are multimillion-dollar decisions, and ownership is going to be involved. It’s just a question of degree.”
NFL to honor John Madden on Thanksgiving broadcasts
From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL’s biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored.
The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” to begin on the first Thanksgiving following his death last December.
“No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life — family, football, food and fun.”
The league plans for the Thanksgiving tribute to Madden to be an annual event starting Nov. 24, when there will be special segments on all three broadcasts by CBS, Fox and NBC dedicated to Madden.
A recording of Madden discussing Thanksgiving and the holiday’s relationship to football will serve as the lead-in to the three games that day: Buffalo at Detroit on CBS, the Giants at Dallas on Fox and New England at Minnesota on NBC.
Madden worked for all three of those networks during a career that included 20 games on Thanksgiving when he worked at CBS and Fox.
“There’s no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game,” Madden said at the Bears-Lions Thanksgiving game in 1997. “There are just certain things that go together: the turkey, the family, the tradition, football. ... And we have it all today.”
Madden began the tradition of handing out a turkey leg to the star of the game beginning in 1989 when Philadelphia’s Reggie White got it following a win over Dallas.
The following year Madden gave out victory legs to Dallas’ Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman and joked that he wished he had more for the offensive linemen. A barbecue owner in Texas took up the challenge and created an artificial six-legged turkey.
For this year’s games, the “Madden Player of the Game” will have a $10,000 donation made in their name by the NFL Foundation to the youth or high school football program of their choice.
There will also be “John Madden Thanksgiving” logos on the 25-yard lines and a patch on the uniform jerseys featuring an image of Madden with his fist up in the air.
Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy Thursday night.
The Panthers (3-7) piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field goals after he missed two critical kicks in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons 11 days earlier.
Marcus Mariota finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted once.
Atlanta fell to 4-6, leaving Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) alone atop the NFC South. The Bucs play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
Carolina improved to 2-3 since coach Matt Rhule was fired and replaced on an interim basis by Steve Wilks.
Foreman, who ran for 118 yards and three TDs in the last meeting on Oct. 30 in Atlanta, capped off a crucial seven-play, 84-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run off right tackle to give Carolina a 19-9 lead with 1:51 left in the third quarter.
The Falcons cut Carolina’s lead to 22-15 when Mariota found a wide-open KhaDarel Hodge for a 25-yard touchdown with 3:01 left in the game after the Panthers botched a coverage assignment. Younghoe Koo, who had made 71 straight extra points, missed his second PAT of the game to keep the margin at seven points.
The Falcons got one last shot to tie the game, taking over at their own 34 with 2 1/2 minutes to play. But Carolina’s Marquis Haynes sacked Mariota twice and the Falcons turned the ball over on downs at their 15.
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
LOS ANGELES — Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.
Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win.
Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice.
Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Danault tied it 1-all early in the second period on a one-timer set up by Viktor Arvidsson shortly after a Kings power play expired. Danault had gone eight games without a goal before netting his fifth of the season.
Los Angeles appeared to take the lead when Anze Kopitar put the puck in the net at 6:09 of the second, but the goal was waived off because Fiala was called for hooking.
Chicago struck first on a power play late in the opening period. Raddysh positioned himself right in the slot to bury a one-timer from Jonathan Toews for his fourth goal.
It was the second power-play goal in 10 opportunities over the past five games for the struggling Blackhawks.
Chicago ended the game 1 for 4 on the power play. Los Angeles was 0 for 4.
Miami Heat’s home arena will get new name after FTX collapse
MIAMI — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.
The building had been called FTX Arena since June 2021, and a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship agreement between FTX and the county was just getting started.
In a joint statement Friday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Heat said the news regarding FTX was “extremely disappointing.”
“Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena,” the statement read.
FTX entered into a number of sports-related deals, including with Mercedes for Formula One racing and a sponsorship deal with Major League Baseball — whose umpires wear the company’s logo. Earlier Friday, Mercedes said it would immediately remove FTX logos from its Formula One cars.
Some of the top athletes in the world also had FTX deals, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Miami-Dade County, which owns the arena and negotiated the naming rights deal, struck the agreement with FTX in March 2021. The name of the building changed from AmericanAirlines Arena to FTX Arena three months later.
The Heat were to receive $2 million a year as part of the deal. Most of the rest — roughly $90 million over the lifetime of the agreement — was to be paid to the county, the vast majority of it earmarked toward fighting gun violence and poverty.
FTX filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, ending a disastrous few days for what had been the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world when the week began. The company’s CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has resigned.
The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run.
Braves sign former Rays right-hander Anderson to 1-year deal
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract on Friday.
Under terms of the deal announced by the Braves, The 32-year-old Anderson will earn $875,000 while he is in the majors and $185,000 if he is in the minors.
Anderson has been slowed by injuries since putting together an impressive stretch with Tampa Bay. The reliever has a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings for his career.
He had right elbow surgery in October 2021 and did not pitch in the majors last season. He spent most of the year with Triple-A Durham.
Anderson made his major league debut with Miami in 2019, when he had a 3.92 ERA and one save in 45 games. He was traded to Tampa Bay during the 2019 season and posted a 2.11 ERA in 23 games with the Rays.
Anderson has a 7-6 record and eight saves in 93 career games, all in relief. In 2020, Anderson had six saves and a 0.55 ERA in 19 games with the Rays.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Anderson, infielder Rylan Bannon was designated for assignment.
The Braves continued to add depth to their bullpen. On Wednesday, Atlanta re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, its former first-round draft pick, from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash.
Allard, 25, was Atlanta’s top choice, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. He was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 relief appearances last season while also spending time at Triple-A Round Rock.
AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news.
Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Jackson has started 60 games during his five-year career with the Panthers and has 14 interceptions.
The Panthers are expected to start Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson at cornerback moving forward. Both are former top-10 draft picks.
The Panthers (3-7) visit the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Nov. 20.
Kentucky’s Tshiebwe misses second game with knee injury
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne.
Though the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again, senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler entered the game with 14:41 remaining in the first half after missing Monday night’s 95-63 victory over Howard with a right leg injury.
Tshiebwe, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, had a procedure on the knee last month and had anticipated being ready for the opener. There was no immediate word on whether Tshiebwe would return for Tuesday night’s game against Michigan State at the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.
Former Rangers executive Daniels named Rays senior adviser
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays hired long-time Texas Rangers executive Jon Daniels as a baseball operations senior adviser on Friday.
Daniels spent the previous 21 seasons with the Rangers, including the last 17 overseeing their baseball operations department. He was the longest-tenured top executive in team history.
Daniels was named the Rangers’ general manager on October 4, 2005. He was only 28 and became the youngest GM in Major League Baseball history.
The Rangers made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11 and reached the postseason five times during Daniels’ tenure.
The Rays promoted Kevin Ibach to vice president of player personnel. Also, Samantha Bireley was promoted to assistant director, baseball operations. Jeremy Sowers was named assistant director of major league operations.
Will Cousins, Chanda Lawdermilk and Carlos Rodriguez moved into assistant general manager roles.
Refsnyder agrees to $1.2 million, 1-year deal with Red Sox
BOSTON — Outfielder Rob Refsnyder has a $1.2 million salary for his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration.
The deal includes $100,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 350, 400 and 450.
Refsnyder, 31, hit .307 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 57 games last season. He has a .242 career average with 12 homers and 56 RBIs for the New York Yankees (2015-17), Toronto (2017), Tampa Bay (2018), Texas (2020), Minnesota (2021) and the Red Sox (2022).
Boston said Thursday the deal was agreed to a day earlier.
Canada ties Bahrain 2-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition
An own goal off the leg of Ali Abdula Haram in the 81st minute gave Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain at Manama on Friday night in its next-to-last exhibition before the World Cup.
Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla with a high shot after a long ball from Montreal teammate Kamal Miller deep in Canada’s end.
Mahdi Haumaidan tied the score from inside the penalty area in the 14th off a pass from Abdulla Yusuf, who had beaten Joel Waterman. Haumaidan’s shot went in off the right hand of goalkeeper Dwayne St. Clair.
Waterman was making his international debut.
Yusuk’s penalty kick put Bahrain ahead 2-1 in the 65th. Canada tied the score when Zachary Brault-Guillard’s low cross bounced off the legs of Lucas Cavallini and Abdula Haram.
“A very good test and the sort of test we needed,” Canada coach John Herdman said. “We knew Bahrain were going to treat this like a big match and they brought a real intensity. It’s what we needed to just shake off some of the rust and for me to be able to assess some players at this level. I think what we learned is there were some good moments but there’s still some work to be done. We’ve got to get the team into some cohesion and get them back into that match rhythm.”
Canada, back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, opens Group F against Belgium on Nov. 23, before facing Croatia four days later and Morocco on Dec. 1.
The exhibition was played in 84-degree heat (29 Celsius).
Herdman plans to announce his 26-man roster on Sunday, and Europe-based players will report before an exhibition Thursday against Japan at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Defender Doneil Henry was scratched because of an injury in warmups.
“It’s been one of the toughest moments of my career today to see the big man suffering in there,” said Herdman, who was awaiting an assessment of Henry’s injury.
Defender Alistair Johnston played his 27th consecutive international match, tying the Canadian record set by Bruce Wilson. Ayo Akinola made his first appearance since injuring a knee against the U.S. during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
GLASGOW, Scotland — The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years on Friday.
The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff and No. 14 Danielle Collins were expected to roll over the Czechs in their singles but neither could win a set.
Gauff won all three previous matches against Katerina Siniakova but fell 7-6 (1), 6-1. Gauff made 39 unforced errors in her fifth straight singles defeat.
Collins was overwhelmed by Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3. The latter won eight games in a row from 3-1 down.
Vondrousova only recently returned to the tour after six months out following wrist surgery. In her second minor comeback tournament last week in England, she won the singles and doubles and carried the form to Glasgow.
Switzerland, the 2021 runner-up, took an unassailable lead over Canada after Viktorija Golubic rallied to beat Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5.
Golubic stood in for Jil Teichmann, who was on court for four hours on Wednesday. The switch was inspired as Golubic refocused in the second set, broke early, and held her ground.
Fernandez beat Bencic in the tournament two years ago but Bencic won their most recent contest last month in Guadalajara and carried it on.
Three minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests
NEW YORK — Free agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games, and Boston pitcher Starlin Santos and Miami outfielder Deivis Mosquera for 60 games each under baseball’s minor league drug program.
Curbelo tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug, the commissioner’s office said Friday.
Santos, 20, tested positive for Stanozolol and Mosquera, 18, for Nandrolone. Those two are on Dominican Summer League rosters and will start serving their suspensions next season.
Curbelo’s penalty will start when he signs with a major league organization. A sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2016, he was released from Double-A Birmingham in August.
There have been 47 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.
Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.
“It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday.
Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle and knee in the loss at Detroit. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game.
“It is what it is,” Stokes said Wednesday. “That’s what I keep telling myself. Life happens. I know what I signed up for. So I know every chance I go out there, what I could be doing to myself.”
The Packers (3-6) released an injury report Friday that ruled out Stokes, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) for Sunday’s home game with the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). This will be the second straight game that Campbell and Jean-Charles have missed.
Linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion) is doubtful, while offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and wide receiver Amari Rodgers (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday’s game.
Stokes had started each of the Packers’ nine games this season. He has started a total of 23 games since the Packers took him out of Georgia with the 29th overall selection in the 2021 draft.
The Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008. They’re trying to avoid dropping six straight games in the same season for the first time since 1988.
Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners
NYON, Switzerland — Bayern Munich and Celtic were fined by UEFA on Friday for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games.
Bayern fans spelled out an expletive on a pitch-side barrier fence to protest the 70 euros ($72) ticket price they had to pay at the stadium of Czech opponent Viktoria Plzeň on Oct. 12.
That’s the maximum price traveling fans can be charged to attend a Champions League game since UEFA set the limit three years ago.
UEFA fined Bayern 15,000 euros ($15,500) for a disciplinary charge of a “provocative message of an offensive nature.”
Celtic was fined 17,500 euros ($18,000) for the club’s second disciplinary case this season of displaying a slogan opposing the British monarchy.
The banner at a home game against Leipzig on Oct. 11 read: “Against hunger and the crown.”
Celtic has historic links to the republican movement in Ireland and many fans traditionally oppose the British monarchy.
4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos.
Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis started for Tannehill and is 1-1 as his replacement.
“We’ll see how it goes over the next couple of days,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Tannehill. “I think he’s making progress and feeling better.”
The Titans (5-3) will be without four starters on defense, including Jeffery Simmons, the 2021 Pro Bowl defensive tackle who is in a walking boot after aggravating his sprained left ankle. Simmons had played the previous two games despite not practicing.
The other three are outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and strong safety Amani Hooker. Hooker is missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Backup safety Josh Thompson also is out with a knee injury.
The Titans might get two players off injured reserve before Sunday. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks and nickelback Elijah Molden both practiced all week. The Titans must activate them Saturday for them to play against the Broncos (3-5).
“They were moving around OK,” Vrabel said. “We’ll see how they feel in the morning, and we’ll have till tomorrow to make a decision. But it was good to have them out there.”
