Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through ‘24
LOS ANGELES — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series.
Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85.
Barnes said the team approached him a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s good. Some security and to be around the Dodgers the next two years,” he said. “It’s a great organization. I’ve been a part of some special teams here. ... It’s a great group of guys and I believe in what’s happened in this organization.”
A member of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series champions, Barnes is hitting .179 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 31 games this season. He has thrown out five of 14 runners attempting to steal, playing 26 games at catcher.
Barnes has a $2.6 million salary this in 2022, the second season of a two-year contract that originally guaranteed $4.3 million.
Barnes, 32, was acquired from Miami before the 2015 season and is the third-longest tenured player currently on the Dodgers behind Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner.
Lightning clear cap space by trading McDonagh to Predators
The Tampa Bay Lightning traded veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators on Sunday, clearing significant salary cap space to make more moves this offseason.
They received defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash in the deal. Exchanging McDonagh’s $6.75 million cap hit for Myers’ $2.55 million could allow the Eastern Conference champions to bring back top left winger and playoff star Ondrej Palat.
Tampa Bay might also now have the room to bring back defenseman Jan Rutta, who like Palat was set to be a free agent when the market opens July 13.
McDonagh, 33, was a key part of Tampa Bay winning the Stanley Cup back to back in 2020 and ‘21 and reaching the final this past season. He is under contract for four more years and gives the Predators another seasoned player on the blue line who has reached the playoffs in each of his 12 NHL seasons.
Myers has now been traded in consecutive offseason after going from Philadelphia to Nashville last summer in the deal that sent defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Flyers. The 25-year-old becomes Tampa Bay’s latest value rehab project after struggling so much last season the Predators put him on waivers and loaned him to Toronto’s top minor league affiliate.
AP source: Dragic, Bulls agree on 1-year deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because free-agent deals can’t be announced until Wednesday. The Athletic first reported the agreement.
The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.
Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.
The Bulls took a big step by winning 46 games with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way and posting their best record in seven years. They settled their biggest offseason issue when they agreed to a five-year max contract with LaVine last week.
Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter’s death
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter. Julia Budzinski was 17.
“The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement Sunday. “This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family. I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”
The Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays lined up along the foul lines before first pitch Sunday for a moment of silence. Rays manager Kevin Cash said his team was “heartbroken.”
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, who roomed with Budzinski during his minor league career, expressed support for his grieving friend before Detroit hosted Kansas City on Sunday.
Elsewhere, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered a similar message from Chicago, where his team was facing the Cubs.
Bullpen catcher Luis Hurtado coached first base in Budzinski’s absence.
Budzinski and manager Charlie Montoyo left the dugout in the third inning of the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays’ clubhouse was closed after the 11-5 loss.
Budzinski played four games for Cincinnati in 2003 and retired in 2005. After managing in Cleveland’s minor league system, he joined the then-Indians big league staff in 2017. Toronto hired Budzinski in November 2018.
Ryan Lochte’s 6 Olympic swimming medals up for auction
All of Ryan Lochte’s Olympic silver and bronze medals are up for auction, with the proceeds going to a charity benefitting children.
The 37-year-old swimmer earned 12 medals over four Olympics, including six gold that he plans to keep for now.
“I’m not one to be all sentimental about medals,” Lochte told The Associated Press by phone Sunday from a Mexican vacation. “My medals are just sitting in my closet collecting dust. The memories that I have is what means the most.”
The medals are being sold in three lots by Boston-based RR Auction. The sale ends July 21.
The first lot is Lochte’s first individual Olympic medal, a silver in the 200-meter individual medley from the 2004 Athens Games in which Michael Phelps won gold. It has an estimate of $10,000 or more.
The second lot is a pair of bronze medals from the 2008 Beijing Games, in which Lochte finished third in the 200 IM and 400 IM. The estimate is $12,000 or more.
The third lot features three medals from the 2012 London Games. Lochte finished second in the 200 IM, second in the 4x100 freestyle relay, and third in the 200 backstroke. The estimate is $60,000 or more.
Zhou involved in frightening 1st-lap crash at British GP
SILVERSTONE, England — Zhou Guanyu said he was “all clear” Sunday after a frightening first-lap crash that brought the British Grand Prix to an immediate halt as safety crews attended to the only Chinese driver in Formula One.
Zhou’s car slid upside-down across the gravel and his Alfa Romeo seemed to be wedged between fencing and a tire barrier at the first corner. The race was red flagged and George Russell, one of the drivers involved in the crash, sprinted from his car to the tire barrier to check on Zhou.
Zhou was taken to the track’s medical center for observation and credited the head-protecting “halo” device on the cars for protecting him.
“I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!” he wrote on Twitter.
Alex Albon of Williams was also taken to the medical center and then his team said he’d been transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for a precautionary check. Albon had spun into the pit wall after being struck by Sebastian Vettel from behind as drivers tried to avoid the incident involving Zhou. Williams said Sunday evening Albon had been “given the all clear” and discharged from hospital.
Meronk first Polish winner on European tour with Irish win
THOMASTOWN, Ireland — Adrian Meronk became Poland’s first winner on the European tour Sunday with a superb closing stretch at Mount Juliet for a 6-under 66 and a three-shot victory in the Irish Open.
Meronk was one shot behind Ryan Fox of New Zealand with four holes remaining when he went birdie-birdie-eagle to give himself room for error on the tough closing hole. He made par and walked off the 18th green soaked in a champagne celebration.
“It’s such a relief,” Meronk said. “After coming quite close a couple of times, to finally open the door it’s just a dream come true.”
Fox closed with a 64, and he feared a bogey on the final hole might cost him in the end. Meronk played so well over the closing stretch that it didn’t matter.
Meronk, who finished at 20-under 268, Fox and Thriston Lawrence (67) already were exempt for the British Open. The three spots available from the Irish Open went to American John Catlin, David Law of Scotland and Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay. They all finished on 273.
Meronk, who played college golf at East Tennessee State, will be the first Polish player in the British Open at St. Andrews in two weeks. That’s a label he knows well. He already was the first Pole in the U.S. Open last year at Torrey Pines, and the first to even earn a European tour card.
Ganassi wins in Canada for 4th IMSA victory of season
BOWMANVILLE, Ontario — Renger van der Zande navigated lapped traffic to make the winning pass with 10 minutes remaining in Chip Ganassi Racing’s IMSA sports car race victory Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
It was the fourth win of the season for Ganassi in the Daytona Prototype class, and IMSA’s first weekend racing in Canada since 2019 because of a two-year pandemic pause.
Despite power steering issues, van der Zande drove the No. 01 Cadillac into a battle with Oliver Jarvis of Meyer Shank Racing in the closing minutes of the 2-hour, 40-minute race. Jarvis in an Acura was slowed by lapped traffic shortly after the race’s final restart and van der Zande pounced and slid his Cadillac in between the two cars and into the race lead.
“I knew it was time to go when we had the first few laps, and I was screaming on the radio to get traffic,” van der Zande said. “I needed traffic to get by. To be honest, it’s maximum attack, full risk. That’s what you do when you’re behind in the championship.”
Van der Zande pulled away to win by 3.509 seconds for his 18th career IMSA win — and the 10th for co-driver Sebastien Bourdais. The duo also won at Long Beach and Detroit, and teammates Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn drove the No. 02 to victory at Sebring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.