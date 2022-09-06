US rolls past Panama for 1st win at AmeriCup tourney
RECIFE, Brazil — The plan Alex Jensen laid out for the team USA Basketball sent to the AmeriCup tournament was simple. Get better every day, and let the results take care of themselves.
It seems to be working.
Norris Cole scored 17 points, Craig Sword added 11 and the U.S. got its first win of this year’s AmeriCup by rolling past Panama 88-58 on Monday. The Americans (1-1) led by as many as 38 points, never trailed and outscored Panama 48-9 from 3-point range.
“We’ve got to peak at the right time,” said Jensen, the U.S. coach. “I think we took a step in that direction tonight.”
The U.S. opened AmeriCup with a six-point loss to Mexico and has been rolling since. The Americans led Venezuela 48-21 at halftime Sunday before rain caused some leaks and forced the game to be stopped; that contest will resume Tuesday.
Combine that score with Monday’s effort, and the U.S. has outscored foes 136-79 in its last six quarters.
“I thought we got better,” Jensen said.
Jeremy Pargo scored 10 points and Gary Clark had 11 rebounds for the U.S., which will have Wednesday off before a quarterfinal matchup against a to-be-determined opponent.
“We’re just focused on us and who we have to play,” Cole said. “We’re not looking ahead. We’re taking it game by game. I take the scouting report game by game.”
Isaac Hall Machore led Panama with 12 points. At 0-3, Panama was eliminated.
Jets’ Wilson works out, still ‘possible’ to start vs. Ravens
NEW YORK — There’s still a chance Zach Wilson will open the season for the New York Jets under center instead of on the sideline.
Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing on the field Monday while testing out his surgically repaired right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12.
“He looked good, felt good,” Saleh said.
And Saleh left the door open for Wilson potentially starting Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, returning less than a month after surgery.
“Yeah, it’s possible,” Saleh said.
While it could be a little gamesmanship mixed with optimism, Saleh added the Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision Wednesday on whether he or Joe Flacco will start. The coach added “it does nothing for us from game plan standpoint” to rush to name a starter for Week 1. He said Wilson, Flacco and Mike White are all capable of running Mike LaFleur’s offense at a high level, and the game plan would remain the same regardless of who’s under center.
It might still be wishful thinking to expect Wilson to be completely healthy in time for the game.
Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery in Los Angeles on Aug. 16. He was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, but the Jets have insisted they won’t rush the second-year quarterback back to the field.
“Everyone heals differently, and we’ll see what happens (Tuesday),” Saleh said.
Yanks’ Benintendi having wrist surgery, could play this year
NEW YORK — New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have surgery this week after breaking a bone in his right wrist, but the AL East leaders hope he can play again this season.
“I think the possibility of him returning is still in play,” manager Aaron Boone said after Monday’s 5-2 win over Minnesota.
The surgery is set for Tuesday.
Benintendi broke the hook hamate bone while taking a swing Friday night at Tampa Bay and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.
An All-Star this season with Kansas City, the 28-year-old Benintendi was traded to the Yankees in late July. After a slow start with his new team, he recently began to produce more.
Benintendi is batting a combined .304 with 51 RBIs. He is hitting .254 with 12 RBIs in 33 games for the Yankees.
No. 13 Wolfpack loses TE Pennix for 4-6 weeks to injury
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State tight end Trent Pennix is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with an apparent injury to his left arm, which he suffered in the 13th-ranked Wolfpack’s win at East Carolina.
Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that Pennix will return this season and won’t need surgery for the injury. Doeren didn’t specify the nature of the injury.
Pennix was hurt on a 10-yard catch with 13:46 left in the third quarter. He took a hard hit to the left arm from Pirates safety Gerard Stringer and stayed down on the ECU sideline before eventually walking off the field holding his left arm.
The Wolfpack also saw linebacker Payton Wilson exit before halftime with an upper-body injury, though Doeren said he was day-to-day. Wilson missed nearly all of last season with injury after ranking among the Bowl Subdivision’s top tacklers in 2020.
N.C. State hosts Charleston Southern on Saturday in its home opener.
Mbappé sides with Pogba after blackmail, witch doctor claims
PARIS — Kylian Mbappé has spoken to Paul Pogba after being implicated in lurid claims involving a witch doctor and said on Monday he wants to believe his France teammate who is the subject of alleged blackmail.
“Today, I prefer to believe the word of a teammate,” Mbappé said at a news conference ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League game on Tuesday against Juventus, Pogba’s current club.
Pogba cannot play because of a knee injury.
French authorities are investigating allegations Pogba was the target of an extortion plot by his brother and childhood friends who demanded 13 million euros ($13 million) from the former Manchester United midfielder.
Mbappé was dragged into the story by being named in social media posts by Pogba’s brother, Mathias.
Paul Pogba reportedly told investigators the blackmailers aimed to discredit him by claiming he asked a witch doctor to cast a spell on French superstar Mbappé.
Pogba denied that allegation and Mbappé sided on Monday with the player he won a World Cup with in 2018.
“He called me, he gave his version of the facts,” Mbappé said. “It’s his word against the word of his brother. He (Paul Pogba) already has certain problems and I think it’s not the time to add to them for him. We’ll see how that all goes, I’m pretty detached from all that.”
French officials have said Pogba paid 100,000 euros (nearly $100,000) to the group including his brother that tried to extort millions more.
Pogba reportedly made the payment after he was threatened by masked, armed men in a Paris apartment in March while he was in France for a national team game.
Pogba having knee surgery; World Cup status at risk
TURIN, Italy — Reacquired Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was undergoing surgery on his right knee and at risk of missing the World Cup with France.
Pogba could be out for up to two months after tearing his meniscus and Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday that he won’t play for the club again until January.
France will be defending the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.
Pogba was injured in July during a preseason tour in the United States, having rejoined Juventus two weeks earlier from Manchester United.
It’s been a rough period for Pogba, amid an inquiry into allegations that he was targeted by extortion attempts by his brother and childhood friends.
TCU starting QB Morris out with sprained knee from opener
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained left knee and will miss the next game for the Horned Frogs.
Chandler got hurt late in the third quarter of TCU’s season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado on Friday night. A defender landed on Chandler’s leg at the end of a quarterback keeper.
Coach Sonny Dykes said Monday that Chandler won’t play in the home opener Saturday night against FCS team Tarleton. The quarterback will be week to week after that.
The Horned Frogs have an open date after the Tarleton game, then play at SMU on Sept. 24. They open Big 12 play Oct. 1 at home against ninth-ranked Oklahoma, the school Morris transferred from before the 2021 season.
In the opener at Colorado, TCU went with Morris as the starter over Max Duggan, the fourth-year player who has 29 career starts for the Horned Frogs.
Morris completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards, and ran four times for 18 yards against the Buffaloes before getting hurt. Duggan was 2-of-3 passing for 27 yards after that.
NFL returning to London for international combine in October
NEW YORK — The NFL is holding an international combine in London for the second consecutive year.
Forty-four athletes will be selected to participate in the combine in front of NFL evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 3-4.
Instead of team scouts, the NFL that evaluates the players and selects a handful to train in the United States for three months, after which final choices are made to allocate players to NFL teams for the 2023 season. And then, they still need to win a spot on the team roster.
It will be the fourth international combine after one in Australia in 2018, another in Germany in 2019 and London last year.
“Hosting the International Combine in London for the second year provides tremendous exposure for our great game,” said Roman Oben, NFL vice president of football development. “The combine allows us to evaluate new talent globally, shine a spotlight on our sport and provide an opportunity for participants to compete at the highest level.”
Athletes representing as many as 13 countries will be evaluated for a potential position in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. The program, instituted in 2017, aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.
Washington defensive end Efe Obadu, Philadelphia left Tackle Jordan Mailata and Las Vegas fullback Jakob Johnson earned NFL roster spots following the program.
