AP source: MLB, players agree to keep zombie runner for ‘22
Automatic runners in extra innings are sticking around for a third straight season.
Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, Major League Baseball and the players’ association reached a tentative agreement to keep the controversial rule starting each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season.
The deal is subject to approval by baseball owners, which likely will take place next week, a person familiar with the agreement said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. The agreement was first reported by the New York Post.
The agreement regarding on-field rules modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1 this year, due to the delayed start of spring training.
Another new rule will benefit Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. With the designated hitter adopted in both leagues, pitchers who start games in the batting order can remain in the game as a DH after leaving the mound. A DH can also enter the game to pitch. That change will apply to multiple seasons.
49ers sign return specialist McCloud
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers signed free agent wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal on Tuesday.
McCloud has been one of the more productive returners since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2018. He led the league in yards on punt returns with 367 last season and had the most combined yards on punt and kick returns with 1,143 for Pittsburgh.
The Niners had been seeking to upgrade their return game this offseason after ranking as the least efficient team on kick returns last season, according to Football Outsiders, and finishing below average in punt return efficiency.
In four seasons with Buffalo, Carolina and Pittsburgh, McCloud has 64 catches for 390 yards and eight carries for 84 yards on offense and averages 22.4 yards per kick return and 9.5 yards per punt return.
Judge asks $21M, Yankees offer $17M; Gallo, Torres top deals
TAMPA, Fla. — The New York Yankees reached agreements on one-year contracts with 10 of their 11 players eligible for arbitration and exchanged proposed salaries with slugger Aaron Judge, who asked for a raise from $10,175,000 to $21 million and was offered $17 million.
New York reached agreements Tuesday with outfielder Joey Gallo ($10,275,000), second baseman Gleyber Torres ($6.25 million), left-hander Jordan Montgomery ($6 million, right-hander Jameson Taillon ($5.8 million), infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($4.7 million), right-hander Chad Green ($4 million), left-hander Wandy Peralta ($2.15 million), right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga ($1.65 million), infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar ($1.3 million), right-hander Clay Holmes ($1.1 million) and catcher Kyle Higashioka ($935,000).
OL Terron Armstead says he’s signing with Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Terron Armstead has become the Miami Dolphins’ latest big free agent move, announcing Tuesday night that he’s joining the team after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
Armstead instantly becomes the presumed starter at left tackle for the Dolphins, whose offensive line struggled at times last season. His decision came one day after visiting Miami, then leaving without a deal completed.
A person with knowledge of the agreement said Armstead will sign a five-year deal worth nearly $75 million, with about $44 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Armstead nor the team revealed those terms publicly.
“I’ll be taking my talents to South Beach,” Armstead said in a video posted to his social media platforms Tuesday night, using the same line LeBron James used in 2010 when he announced he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat. “Miami, what’s up?”
Armstead is a three-time Pro Bowl selection — 2018, 2019 and 2020 — but was limited to eight games for the Saints last season while dealing with a knee injury and COVID-19-related issues.
Darin Ruf receives $6,25M, 2-year deal from Giants
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a $6.25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
He will earn $3 million in salary both this season and next. The deal, which avoids arbitration, includes a $3.5 million club option for the 2024 season with a $250,000 buyout.
The 35-year-old Ruf batted .271 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs for the 107-win NL West champions last season.
Ruf is scheduled to make an annual donation to the Giants Community Fund — $15,000 in both 2022 and 2023 and $17,500 in 2024.
San Francisco also avoided arbitration by giving one-year contracts to catcher Curt Casali for $2.6 million, right-hander Dominic Leone for $2.25 million and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski for $3.7 million.
Two St. Peter’s NCAA games land in Nielsen’s top 20
NEW YORK — Here’s a safe bet: Two men’s basketball games featuring St. Peter’s University landed among the 20 most-watched television programs in prime time last week for the first time ever.
The NCAA tournament’s underdog darlings hit the big time with their victories over Kentucky and Murray State, the Nielsen company said.
Fans are obviously intrigued by their story, since the Jersey City school’s second game against Murray State had more viewers than the game with Kentucky, one of the NCAA’s blue bloods.
The CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” has a winning streak that has now reached four straight weeks as the most popular program.
The opening round of the men’s NCAA tourney led CBS to a dominant win in the ratings, as the network averaged 5.5 million viewers in prime time. ABC had 3.2 million, NBC had 3.1 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo had 930,000.
Randle fined again, this time $40,000 for language to ref
NEW YORK — Julius Randle was penalized $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for directing hostile language at a referee, bringing his total to $130,000 in fines this season.
The latest came for his actions at the end of New York’s 108-93 loss to Utah on Sunday. Randle engaged in lengthy conversations with the officials as well as shoving Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
Last season’s winner of the Most Improved Player award has lost his emotions at times in this disappointing season for the Knicks. He was fined $50,000 earlier this month for initiating an on-court altercation by forcefully shoving Phoenix forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a referee in his attempt to get at the Suns swingman, and for not complying with an NBA investigation.
He also was docked $25,000 in January for egregious use of profanity in interviews and $15,000 in October for throwing a ball into the stands.
The Knicks also were penalized $25,000 in January for violating league access rules when Randle refused to speak to the media.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked Tuesday if he was concerned about the outbursts from Randle, who sat out the game against the Hawks because of a sore right quadriceps tendon.
“You’re human, there’s going to be emotions involved in it,” Thibodeau said, “but we have to make sure we’re controlling our emotions.”
Warriors’ Green fined $25K for directing profanity at ref
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green $25,000 on Tuesday for directing profane language toward a game official.
Green was ejected in the third quarter of the Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night after getting called for two technical fouls in an eight-second span. He was arguing a foul call and then continued yelling at the referee after his ejection.
The Warriors, playing for the first time since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, lost the game 110-108. Green was in their starting lineup for the first time since returning from a calf injury last week.
Falcons sign ex-Georgia star Lorenzo Carter to 1-year deal
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Former Georgia football star Lorenzo Carter is returning home to play for the Atlanta Falcons.
Looking to bolster its pass rush, the Falcons announced Tuesday they have signed the outside linebacker to a one-year contract.
Carter, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. The previous season, he starred on Georgia’s team that reached the national championship game before losing to Alabama.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Carter played in 49 games for the Giants, with 33 starts. Last season, he had a career-best five sacks, along with eight quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 14 games.
The Falcons had only 18 sacks last season, fewest in the league. Their sack leader, Dante Fowler Jr. with 4.5, was released. No one else from last year’s team had more than two sacks.
Atlanta also confirmed the re-signing of all-purpose star Cordarrelle Patterson, who agreed last week to stay with the Falcons for a two-year, $10.5 million deal.
Missouri turns to Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates as coach
Missouri is hiring wildly successful Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia.
The university’s Board of Curators approved Gates’ hiring on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old Gates took over Cleveland State’s program in 2019 and, after winning just 11 games in his first season, engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball. The Vikings went 19-8 and made the NCAA Tournament last season, then went 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT this season.
Gates replaces Cuonzo Martin, who was fired after his third losing season in five years at Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.