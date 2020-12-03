Rockets trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall
HOUSTON — Russell Westbrook is headed to the Washington Wizards and John Wall is moving to the Houston Rockets in a significant swap of point guards — one an MVP, the other a No. 1 overall draft pick — just weeks before the season starts.
The Wizards shipped a future lottery-protected first round pick to the Rockets on Wednesday night.
"Having the opportunity to acquire a player of Russell's caliber and character was something that we could not pass up when looking at both the immediate and long-term future of our team," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a release. "With that said, the decision to part ways with John, one of the greatest players in franchise history, was extremely difficult. What he has meant to our organization and our community is immeasurable and will not be forgotten."
While Wall has played his entire professional career in the nation's capital, the move ends Westbrook's tenure in Houston after just one disappointing season. He arrived from Oklahoma City in July 2019 for Chris Paul and draft picks.
The Rockets had hoped that the 32-year-old Westbrook would be the final piece they needed to win their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95. But instead, Houston was eliminated from the playoffs by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the Western semifinals. Westbrook was the 2017 NBA MVP and is a nine-time All-Star, but has failed to win a title.
Many questioned whether the pairing of two ball-dominant guards like Westbrook and James Harden would work in Houston, but the longtime friends insisted that it would. After the Rockets were sent home from the playoffs early again, rumors started to swirl that the two weren't happy in Houston and both wanted out.
But after spending years building their entire team around Harden, who won MVP honors in 2018, the Rockets weren't interested in parting with him. This move could be new general manager Rafael Stone's way of appeasing Harden so the Rockets can continue their quest for a title this season instead of rebuilding without the superstar. Stone was promoted to GM last month after Daryl Morey stepped down before quickly taking a job with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Westbrook-Wall deal works under the NBA's rules because the two players are owed about the same amount: Each gets more than $80 million over the next two seasons, plus each has a player option of more than $45 million for 2022-23.
And both were looking to move on.
Wall, the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2010 draft, became the face of the franchise for Washington, a five-time All-Star who repeatedly helped get his team to the playoffs.
But Wall's Wizards never reached 50 wins in a season or made it past the conference semifinals.
Wall, who is 30, has averaged 19 points and 9.2 assists for his career.
He has been troubled by injuries of late, appearing in only 41 games in 2017-18 because of left knee surgery, then just 32 in 2018-19 because of a left heel problem that required an operation. While recovering from that, Wall tore his left Achilles tendon and sat out all of last season.
After a report surfaced that Wall wanted out of Washington, Sheppard said on Nov. 23 that Wall "didn't request" to be moved when they spoke that morning.
"There's no plans to trade John," Sheppard said during a video conference with reporters that day.
He said he and Wall speak "pretty much every other day" and characterized their relationship as "very, very close."
"There's no issues with John and I," Sheppard said then. "There's no issues with John and the Wizards."
But he also reaffirmed that his plan is to build around shooting guard Bradley Beal, whose scoring average of 30.5 points last season was second in the league behind Harden.
After a stretch of getting to the postseason four times in five years, Washington has missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons, losing 47 games last season and 50 the season before.
Hall of Famer Magic Johnson believes the pairing of Beal and Westbrook will be what the Wizards need to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.
"Everyone now has to watch out for the Wizards! They traded for Russell Westbrook today," Johnson tweeted. "(Westbrook)/(Beal) will terrorize the East and make the Wizards a playoff team."
Wall was beloved in Washington and team owner Ted Leonsis lauded the player and his contributions to the team and city in a series of tweets Wednesday night.
"He has been a great, all-star caliber player and a fantastic citizen and leader in our community," Leonsis wrote. "I am proud of how hard John has worked to come back to the league after two years away from competing. Our fans, our franchise and I will miss him very much."
NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes
NEW YORK — The NBA said Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week.
The league and National Basketball Players Association said 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets. That means about 9% of the tests were positive.
Michigan pauses football, cancels Maryland game
Michigan’s football game this weekend against Maryland has been canceled, and the Wolverines are pausing practice until Monday.
Michigan says the decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals. The team did not meet in person the previous two days after coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.
Lakers-Clippers, Durant-Warriors set for NBA opening night
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is scheduled to make his Brooklyn debut against his former Golden State teammates before the Lakers begin their title defense in an all-Los Angeles matchup with the Clippers in the NBA’s Dec. 22 opening-night doubleheader.
The Lakers will be back in action against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 as one of five games on the Christmas lineup.
The NBA announced the national TV schedule for the first three nights of the season on Wednesday. The complete schedule for the first half of the season, shortened to 72 games because of the coronavirus, will be released Friday.
The opening-night games on TNT will be played without fans in the arenas, as both New York and Los Angeles are prevented from having them because of virus restrictions.
Though the 2019-20 season didn’t end until October, the NBA’s hurry to start the 2020-21 campaign allows it to play on Christmas, when it traditionally draws some of its strongest viewership.
The schedule on ESPN and ABC that day: New Orleans at Eastern Conference champion Miami, Golden State at Milwaukee, Brooklyn at Boston, Dallas at the Lakers, and the Clippers at Denver.
Sounders back in West final after 1-0 win over FC Dallas
SEATTLE — Defender Shane O’Neill scored on an open header early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the MLS Western Conference playoffs.
Seattle advanced to the Western Conference final for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and ended the season for Dallas for the second straight year. The Sounders will face either Minnesota United or Sporting Kansas City in the West final next Monday. Seattle will host if it faces Minnesota, and will travel if Kansas City advances.
Alexander, Dodgers agree to $1M, 1-year contract
LOS ANGELES — Reliever Scott Alexander and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Wednesday to a $1 million, one-year deal on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration before the deadline for teams to offer 2021 contracts to their unsigned players.
The left-hander was on the team’s opening day roster this year. Alexander had a 2-0 record with a 2.92 ERA. He pitched 12 1/3 innings while appearing in 13 games. He was optioned in early September to the team’s alternate training site, where he spent most of the month.
Alexander wasn’t on any of the Dodgers’ rosters throughout the postseason, which culminated in the team winning its first World Series championship since 1988.
Boise State-UNLV football game canceled
Boise State’s football game at UNLV scheduled for Friday night has been canceled, the Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday night.
The Mountain West said the game would not be rescheduled and the decision was made after guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists.
It’s the second straight cancellation for Boise State. It’s game against San Jose State last Saturday was called off just a few hours before kickoff after nine players were ruled out due to positive COVID-19 tests or contact tracing that left the Broncos lacking depth at specific positions.
Boise State is scheduled to play at Wyoming, while UNLV’s next game is scheduled to be at Hawaii, both on Dec. 12
Kent State/Miami (Ohio) football game canceled
Kent State’s football game at Miami (Ohio) scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Golden Flashes’ program.
The Mid-American Conference issued a statement saying the game has been declared a no contest.
It’s the second cancellation for Miami, which had its Nov. 17 game against Ohio wiped out.
Kent State said the cancellation was “made out of an abundance of caution in consultation with university leaders and medical professionals, with the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff as our first priority.”
Kent State’s next scheduled game is against Ohio on Dec. 12.
Las Vegas Bowl canceled because of COVID-19
The Las Vegas Bowl has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Executive director John Saccenti says it was a difficult decision but the right one considering the game was founded to help drive tourism to the gambling mecca.
The decision comes as Nevada state officials ordered a statewide pause that includes smaller public and private gatherings.
The game was slated to be the first bowl game played in Allegiant Stadium and was to feature a new matchup between the Pac-12 Conference and Southeastern Conference as part of a rotating cycle that also includes the Big Ten.
Conference USA changes football schedule
Conference USA has announced a change to this weekend’s football schedule.
WKU at Charlotte, which had been previously scheduled to be played on Dec. 1, has been re-scheduled for Sunday at noon at Richardson Stadium.
Along with this schedule addition, the FIU at Charlotte game that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill added to US roster
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added Wednesday to the U.S. roster for a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had said Tuesday that Yueill was awaiting clearing of coronavirus testing protocols and would join training after he cleared.
The 23-year-old Yueill made his U.S. debut against Jamaica in a June 2019 exhibition and has seven international appearances. His addition increases the roster to 23 players.
Orlando midfielder Andrés Perea was added Tuesday after Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived.
Goals galore for Ronaldo, Giroud, Neymar in Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal. Olivier Giroud put on a four-goal masterclass. Neymar got the goals that mattered most to leave Manchester United facing a possible Champions League exit.
Neymar scored early and late at Old Trafford as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 in the latest bout of a fierce Champions League rivalry to take control of its destiny in Group H.
United was left to regret not substituting midfielder Fred who seemed lucky not to be sent off in the first half when head-butting PSG’s Leandro Paredes.
Fred finally saw a red card in the 70th minute just as United tried to come back from PSG taking a 2-1 lead through another Brazilian, Marquinhos.
PSG and United are joined on nine points by Leipzig, which got a stoppage-time winning goal to beat İstanbul Başakşehir 4-3 in a thrilling game.
United has perhaps the toughest task in the final games next Tuesday, traveling to Leipzig while PSG hosts Başakşehir.
Borussia Dortmund was the only team to advance Wednesday, drawing 1-1 at home against Lazio to become the ninth team in the round of 16.
Juventus was already safely into the next round before Ronaldo marked his 750th goal for his clubs and Portugal. It was a simple tap-in at the far post in a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.
Chelsea and Sevilla had also advanced before Giroud tore apart the Spanish side on its home turf. The France forward’s perfectly balanced quadruple came from shots with his right and left feet, a header, and then from the penalty spot.
Olympic fans from abroad may have health tracked by app
TOKYO — A mobile app could be among the measures used to track the health of fans from abroad if they are permitted to attend next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
An interim report on contingencies for holding the Tokyo Games was released on Wednesday. It was compiled by the Japanese government, the Tokyo city government and local organizers.
The portion concerning the app was leaked earlier in the day by Japanese newspaper Nikkei. It was met on social media by unhappy replies from Japanese citizens who fear the Olympics could put their health in jeopardy.
Japan, with a population of 125 million, has controlled the virus better than most countries with just over 2,100 deaths attributed to COVID-19. But Tokyo has seen record numbers of infections in recent weeks.
Gwen Berry wins humanitarian award, insists US can do better
Gwen Berry won a humanitarian award Wednesday for raising social justice issues in the United States — a journey that began in 2019 when she raised her fist on the medals stand at the Pan-Am Games during the national anthem.
Berry, the 31-year-old hammer thrower, won the Toyota Humanitarian Award, given annually by USA Track and Field, for her role in the debate about social inequality on and off the playing field over the past 16 months.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee placed Berry on probation for her actions after winning a gold medal in August 2019. Berry was an outspoken skeptic of the USOPC when it took steps to deal with social injustice issues in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing in May.
Berry has consulted with the USOPC but declined a spot on athlete-led committees that were formed to tackle some of the issues, including the federation’s stance on controversial Rule 50, which bars protests at the Olympics.
Jaguars sticking with Glennon even though Minshew is healthy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Quarterback Mike Glennon is getting another start for the Jacksonville Jaguars even though Gardner Minshew is fully healthy.
Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday he’s sticking with Glennon at Minnesota (5-6) on Sunday. He added that Minshew has been cleared to practice in full after recovering from a sprained thumb on his throwing hand, an indication Marrone and his staff have given up on the 2019 sixth-round draft pick who was a rookie sensation.
It probably helped that Glennon was solid in his first start since Week 4 of the 2017 season. He completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-25 loss to Cleveland last week. His best throws went for scores, a 46-yarder to Collin Johnson and a 2-yard strike in tight coverage to Tyler Eifert.
Nova’s Wright says bubble stay takes mental toll on players
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Villanova stayed in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” at the Mohegan Sun resort casino for a full week, playing four games, including two that were not on it schedule when the Wildcats arrived.
Coach Jay Wright says he’s not worried about the physical toll that took on his 12th-ranked team. His players, he said, were in good shape after Tuesday’s 87-53 rout of Hartford left them at 3-1.
But the mental struggles, he said, were real.
The coaches and players were basically locked in their hotel rooms for seven days, coming out only to eat, play basketball, get tested for the novel coronavirus and go for one or two walks outside as a group.
“Everything was perfect here,” Wright said. “The rooms, the security, the food was great. It was run extremely professional. But you’re inside from Monday (Nov. 23) to Tuesday (Dec. 1). I just really learned the mental impact that has on young guys, especially when they thought they were going to leave twice.”
Junior Brandon Slater was asked what kind of fun the players had in their free time, understanding they were not allowed in the public areas of the resort. He made it clear that this was basically a week-long business trip.
Popovich knows filling US Olympic roster may be a challenge
Game 7 of the 2021 NBA Finals, as of now, would be played on July 22.
The opening cermony of the Tokyo Olympics, as of now, would be the next day.
And when presented with this potential scheduling conundrum, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich — who will coach USA Basketball men’s national team at the next Olympics — came up with a very quick, very lighthearted solution.
“I don’t think we’re going to let the finals go seven games,” Popovich said.
All jokes aside, Popovich knows that the NBA schedule and how it comes very close to the start of the rescheduled Tokyo Games will be a challenge for USA Basketball to navigate next year when choosing the 12 players who will try to win a fourth consecutive men’s Olympic gold medal.
Popovich will be head coach of the Olympic team for the first time, succeeding Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
“The Olympics is always on my mind, just as Coach K told me it would be,” Popovich said Tuesday. “You can’t get away from it. So, this scenario, as it stands right now, does seem problematic in the sense that organizing things and figuring out who’s going to be part of the team is yet to be determined.”
There is a plan. As with everything else in a coronavirus world, it’s tentative, but there is a plan.
The pool of finalists — if past form holds, it’ll be around 40 or 50 names — will be revealed by USA Basketball sometime in early 2021, the first step in what the Americans hope is a somewhat normal sequence of events leading up to the Tokyo Games.
Dolphins’ Tua remains limited in practice with thumb injury
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday because of a lingering thumb injury, leaving in doubt his availability Sunday against Cincinnati.
Tagovailoa missed last week’s game against the New York Jets because of the injury to the thumb on his throwing hand. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced him and threw two touchdown passes in Miami’s 20-3 win.
Tagovailoa, whose left hand was taped for practice, said coach Brian Flores and the medical staff won’t rush his return to the lineup.
Jack Aitken to drive for F1 team Williams at Sakhir GP
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Jack Aitken will drive for Formula One team Williams alongside Nicholas Latifi in this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.
The 25-year-old Aitken will take the place of regular driver George Russell. The team released Russell to drive for Mercedes in Bahrain because Lewis Hamilton is unable to race after testing positive for COVID-19.
Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One champion, was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.
US Tennis Association winter championships off
The U.S. Tennis Association has canceled its National Winter Championships in Arizona and Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The youth tournaments were supposed to run from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3.
The USTA said Wednesday that it took into account recent CDC recommendations to limit interstate travel and problems created by different quarantine and health regulations across states and regions around the country.
The singles and doubles championships for boys and girls in the 12s and 14s age categories were supposed to be played in Tucson, while the 16s and 18s categories were scheduled for Orlando.
Joe Ross, Nationals agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract
WASHINGTON — Joe Ross and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $1.5 million contract Tuesday, one day before the deadline for teams to offers deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
The 27-year-old right-hander, who had been eligible for salary arbitration, was 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in nine starts and 18 relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened season, striking out 57 and walking 33 in 64 innings. He had a $1.5 million salary, which became $555,556 in prorated pay.
Ross is 21-19 with a 4.29 ERA in 57 starts and 21 relief appearances over five big league seasons, all with the Nationals. He was a member of Washington’s 2019 championship team, taking the loss in Game 5 of the World Series against Houston.
Royals sign lefty starter Mike Minor to 2 year, $18M deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals have finalized an $18 million, two-year deal, reuniting the 32-year-old starter with the club that helped him revive his career.
Kansas City announced the signing Monday, bringing in the 2019 All-Star to boost a rotation that leaned largely on unproven youngsters in 2020. The contract includes salaries of $7 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2022 plus a $13 million club option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout. If traded, the option becomes mutual with the buyout owed if either side declines.
Brewers agree to terms with C Luke Maile
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are taking a step to shore up their catching situation after getting little production from that position last season.
The Brewers have agreed to terms on a major league contract with Luke Maile, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.
Maile, who was with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, missed the entire abbreviated season due to a fractured right index finger. The 29-year-old played for Tampa Bay from 2015-16 and Toronto from 2017-19.
He is well regarded for his defense and has a career batting average of .198 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 215 games.
Pistons sign Sirvydis, make deals with 3 others official
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have signed Deividas Sirvydis, who played most recently for Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
The Pistons announced the move Tuesday night. They also officially confirmed their deals with Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor and Josh Jackson.
The 6-foot-8 Sirvydis, a Lithuania native, was picked in the second round of the 2019 draft. The Pistons acquired his rights in a trade with Dallas that year.
College hoops back at MSG with Villanova-Virginia on Dec. 19
NEW YORK — College basketball is coming back to Madison Square Garden this month.
In a matchup between the past two NCAA champions, Villanova and Virginia are scheduled to square off Dec. 19 in the heart of New York City, the arena announced Tuesday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be allowed to attend the Holiday Hoops Classic — the first college game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped at halftime of a March 12 quarterfinal between St. John’s and Creighton. Not long after that, the rest of the 2019-20 season was scuttled and the NCAA Tournament was canceled, wiping out an East Regional and the annual NIT championship slated for “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”
MSG normally hosts several early season events featuring top programs from around the country, but all the restrictions and uncertainty created by COVID-19 this year has left many teams scrambling for available venues and opponents as they schedule on the fly.
Curling will go to Calgary ‘bubble’ for big 2021 events
Curling officials say they will try to create a pandemic-free “bubble” environment in Canada that will allow the sport to proceed with many of its biggest tournaments in 2021.
The men’s world championships, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Tim Hortons Brier and the Canadian mixed doubles championships will all take place in a controlled access environment at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre. The world championships, which will determine six of the 10 countries in the 2022 Olympics, will be April 3-11; dates for the other events have not been decided.
Lionel Messi fined 600 euros for tribute to Maradona
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi was fined 600 euros ($720) for taking his jersey off to pay tribute to Diego Maradona, the Spanish soccer federation said on Wednesday.
The federation’s competitions committee fined the Argentine player for his actions after scoring in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish league on Sunday.
After a strike from outside the box, Messi took off Barcelona’s blue-and-burgundy to reveal the red-and-black of Maradona’s jersey from his stint at Newell’s Old Boys. Messi then blew a kiss with both hands to the sky as he looked upward.
After the game, Messi posted a photo of his tribute alongside an older image of Maradona in the same shirt, adding the message “Farewell, Diego” in Spanish. Maradona died last week at the age of 60.
Player in Swedish league charged with match-fixing
MALMO, Sweden — A player in the Swedish league was charged Wednesday with deliberately getting a yellow card during a match in May 2019.
Sweden’s public prosecutor said the unnamed player, who was with Elfsborg at the time of the incident, was charged with violating the Gaming Act by taking a bribe. Two other people also have been charged in connection with the match-fixing case.
Preliminary investigation leader Staffan Edlund said the player received a large amount of money shortly after the match from people who had placed bets on him getting booked.
In an interview with Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Edlund said the amount the player received was 300,000 kronor ($35,000).
Good news for Raptors: In Tampa, no conflict with badminton
Nick Nurse isn’t exactly sure yet how the practice setup for the Toronto Raptors will work this season.
He is certain of this much: It won’t be the most challenging of his career.
Go back to 30 years ago, when the Raptors coach and reigning NBA coach of the year was in England leading the Derby Rams. His team could afford to rent a court to hold practices on Tuesdays and Fridays. And the Rams couldn’t get on the floor until exactly 7 p.m., because badminton nights never ended early.
“Literally, it’d click 7 o’clock, and they’d take the nets down and we’d come onto the floor,” Nurse said.
It wasn’t perfect, but Nurse made it work.
To the best of everyone’s knowledge, there is no badminton club in Tampa, Florida that will be needing to share a venue with the Raptors this season. Toronto will open the season playing “home” games at Amalie Arena, home of the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and the plan is for the Raptors to practice inside a ballroom at a nearby hotel when they’re in Tampa.
About 250 fans allowed into Atlético’s Copa del Rey game
MADRID — A crowd of about 250 people will be allowed to watch Cardassar play Atlético Madrid in a Copa del Rey match this month, marking the return of fans to a top soccer competition in Spain.
Fourth-division club Cardassar announced on Wednesday that its Dec. 16 game against visiting Atlético will have a limited number of fans at the Es Moleter stadium in the Balearic Islands.
Cardassar said 150 children and 100 club members will have access to tickets. Fifty members of the media will also be in the stadium.
