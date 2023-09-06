Say cheese: Ohtani body double finds way into Angels’ team photo
ANAHEIM — It is next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday.
With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players.
After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a tunnel beyond the left field wall.
During his pregame session with the media, Angels manager Phil Nevin was asked if the body double, with a strikingly similar frame to Ohtani, could potentially pitch or hit.
“Shohei will be in the photo when you see it,” Nevin said with a smile, suggesting that somebody’s Photoshop skills will be pressed into service.
Alas, it could be the only time Ohtani’s No. 17 takes the field Tuesday. He was not in the lineup for the second consecutive day against the Baltimore Orioles because of his latest injury, although Nevin would not confirm or deny if his star hitter could potentially pinch hit in the late innings.
“Maybe,” Nevin said. “I can’t give you all of my secrets.”
USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach Basketball World Cup semifinals
MANILA, Philippines — The United States is headed to the medal round of the Basketball World Cup, bouncing back from its first loss of the tournament in emphatic fashion.
Mikal Bridges scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half, Tyrese Haliburton added 18 and the U.S. was airtight for long stretches defensively on the way to easily beating Italy 100-63 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
The win ensures the 15th top-four finish for the Americans (5-1) in 19 World Cups. They will play either Germany (5-0) or Latvia (4-1) in Friday’s semifinals; those two teams play their quarterfinal game in Manila on Wednesday.
It was 46-24 USA by halftime, with Austin Reaves providing the exclamation point with a follow-slam that had teammates out of their seats. The margin was that big despite Anthony Edwards — the team’s leading scorer entering Tuesday, averaging just over 20 points in the first five games of the World Cup — not even getting on the scoresheet until the first possession of the third quarter.
His heroics weren’t needed. Not much on the offensive end was. The defense — which was shredded for 110 points in a six-point loss to Lithuania on Sunday — held Italy to 6 of 31 shooting over the final 15 minutes of the first half. Lithuania started 9 for 9 from 3-point range vs. the U.S.; Italy started 2 for 21 on Tuesday.
Simone Fontecchio led Italy (4-2) with 18 points.
Michael Andretti rebrands eponymous racing empire to Andretti Global
MONTEREY — Michael Andretti is rebranding his racing empire from Andretti Autosport to Andretti Global to apply the parent company name to his entire organization.
Andretti Global currently operates in eight motorsports series across six continents and is pushing hard to enter both Formula One and NASCAR.
“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments,” said Michael Andretti. “Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future. As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started.”
Along with the name change, the current Andretti Autosport shield will be replaced with the Andretti Global logo. Andretti Formula E will be the first of the Andretti Global teams to take on the new branding when the reigning champions open the season with testing in October.
“The words Andretti and motorsports are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name,” said Andretti Global partner Dan Towriss. “I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values. We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”
Chiefs’ All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice for opener vs Detroit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the All-Pro tight end in doubt two days before Kansas City faces the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details.
“We’ll just see how he does going forward,” Reid said.
Kelce caught a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, helping the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in seven straight seasons and, perhaps most importantly, the 33-year-old Kelce has been a consistent threat in an offense that will be breaking in several new wide receivers.
Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, which he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. He has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season.
Orioles promote Jackson Holliday, MLB’s No. 1-ranked prospect, to Triple-A Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Baltimore Orioles have promoted top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple-A Norfolk, another step in the 19-year-old shortstop’s remarkable rise through the minors in his first full pro season.
Holliday is baseball’s No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and he was the top pick in the 2022 draft. He made his Triple-A debut Tuesday night against Jacksonville, going 1 for 4 with a double and a walk in a 9-4 loss.
Holliday, the son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday, played for Delmarva and Aberdeen at Class A this year, then hit .338 with 15 extra-base hits in 36 games for Double-A Bowie. He’s part of a loaded Orioles farm system that already produced Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson — two key players for the Baltimore team that has the best record in the American League.
Phillies place Trea Turner on the paternity list and recall Wilson
SAN DIEGO — Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday, the same day he was named NL Player of the Week.
Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Turner’s roster spot prior to the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.
Turner was named NL Player of the Week after batting .423, with six home runs, one triple, one double, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases. He had two hits in a 9-7 win against the Padres on Monday, including a two-run homer, to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 15 games.
Turner left the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent and signed a $300 million, 11-year free agent deal with the Phillies in December. He is a one-time Padres farmhand who helped Washington win the World Series in 2019.
Wilson hit .259 with 29 homers and 77 RBIs for the IronPigs this year. He hit two home runs against Syracuse on Sunday to tie Rhys Hoskins (2017) for the most homers in a season in Lehigh Valley franchise history. He made his big league debut with the Phillies on Aug. 9 against the Washington Nationals and became the fifth player in franchise history and the first since Marlon Anderson on Sept. 8, 1998, to homer in his first career plate appearance.
Spanish soccer federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
MADRID — The Spanish soccer federation fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda on Tuesday, less than three weeks after his team won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales.
The coach was among those who applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign despite facing widespread criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the title celebrations in Sydney last month.
Rubiales, who also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture after the final, has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is facing a Spanish government case against him for the conduct that prompted a storm of criticism and led to widespread calls for his resignation.
Bolivia’s top two soccer tournaments canceled due to alleged match-fixing
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s soccer federation canceled two professional tournaments on Tuesday due to an alleged scheme of match-fixing involving referees, players and club executives.
The decision to cancel the tournaments came after a meeting of a soccer council in the region of Santa Cruz. All 17 clubs of Bolivia’s first division took part in the meeting, and 14 agreed to stop the two competitions.
Two clubs were against it and one abstained.
The decision follows Monday’s move by Bolivia’s soccer body to bring charges to the country’s public prosecutor’s office.
The majority of top-flight Bolivian clubs also fired the three members of the country’s refereeing commission — Alejandro Mancilla, Wilson Estrada and Juan Carlos Cardozo.
Some Bolivian club executives said in separate statements that some of their players were also caught in the scheme, without revealing their names.
Bolivia’s soccer body said it will ask the region’s governing body CONMEBOL to organize a quick competition until the end of December to replace the canceled tournaments involving the country’s first and second divisions.
Fernando Costa, the president of country’s soccer body, said on Aug. 30 there was “a web of corruption” in Bolivian soccer that included referees, players and club executives, but did not give names.
Local media published on Monday several recordings that were interpreted as confirmation of his charges.
Domestic violence charges dropped against Arizona Coyotes minority owner
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Domestic violence charges have been dropped against Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway, who had been arrested after a dispute with his wife in Colorado last spring.
Barroway issued a statement Tuesday saying the district attorney’s office in Pitkin County, Colorado, had decided to dismiss the case against him.
“The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally,” the statement said. “As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation. Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false.”
The NHL suspended Barroway indefinitely on March 23 after police said a verbal altercation between him and his wife had turned physical. Online court records showed Barroway was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault strangulation, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Barroway spent a night in jail after police arrested him at an Aspen hotel, the police report said. Under a court order, he was prohibited from having contact with his wife, except when it involved their children, and he was prohibited from drinking alcohol.
A prominent hedge fund manager, Barroway owns 5% of the Coyotes.
Patriots’ Jack Jones to serve 1 year of probation, community service in firearms case
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones has agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced in connection with his June arrest at a security checkpoint at Boston’s Logan Airport for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
The deal was reached during a hearing Tuesday in Boston Municipal court.
Jones, 25, was arrested in June after two firearms were found in what police identified as being his carry-on luggage. He was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. He was also charged with an airport security violation.
Tuesday’s court filing showed that the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office dropped all the weapons charges. He received pre-trial probation for the security violation.
In a motion stating its decision not to continue to pursue the case further, the state attorney’s office said it determined it couldn’t prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt “that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident.”
“He is grateful to have this incident resolved and he is looking forward to Sunday night’s game,” Jones attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio wrote in an email to The Associated Press.
While this is the end of Jones’ legal case, it’s yet to be determined whether he will face further discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Robin Fraser out as coach of the Colorado Rapids
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Robin Fraser is out as coach of the Colorado Rapids with the team languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
The Major League Soccer club announced the decision Tuesday. Chris Little will serve as the interim coach until the club names a successor.
Fraser went 47-48-34 spanning all competitions since taking over on Aug. 25, 2019. He guided Colorado to two playoff appearances, including the top spot in the West in 2021.
But the Rapids have fallen on hard times this season. They’re 3-10-13 and in the bottom of the standings.
“This was a difficult decision but one we felt was necessary to best position the club to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for trophies,” Rapids President Pádraig Smith said in a statement. “We wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Little has been with the Rapids since 2021.
Pelicans’ Murphy has a meniscus injury in his left knee, AP source says
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, a 2021 first-round draft choice who emerged as a frequent starter and reliable scorer last season, injured the meniscus in his left knee while working out at team headquarters on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the injury has not been discussed publicly by the club or Murphy.
The severity of the injury, which was first reported by ESPN, is not immediately clear, and Murphy is expected to receive additional examinations in coming days, the person said.
Murphy, who is among New Orleans’ top 3-point shooters, averaged 14.5 points per game last season, his second in the NBA.
Drafted 17th overall out of Virginia in 2021, Murphy worked his way into a regular role by the end of his rookie season and started 65 games last season, when he averaged about 31 minutes per game.
Murphy shot 41% from 3-point range during the 2022-23 season and also distinguished himself as a player who could finish with a flourish above the rim — so much so that he was invited to participate in the NBA All-Star weekend dunk contest. Murphy finished second in the dunk contest behind Philadelphia’s Mac McClung.
The recovery time from meniscus injuries is wide-ranging, depending on severity.
If Murphy needs a surgical repair, he could be sidelined for several months. If he only requires an arthroscopic meniscectomy, he could return before the Pelicans’ opening regular season game on Oct. 25 at Memphis.
New Orleans’ first preseason game is on Oct. 10, at home, against Orlando.
Mets’ Carlos Carrasco is done for the season after breaking his pinky in a weightlifting mishap
WASHINGTON — New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco broke his right pinky finger in a weightlifting accident and will miss the rest of the season, manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday.
Carrasco, 36, was lifting weights before Sunday’s game against Seattle when he set down a 50-pound dumbbell and it flipped over, landing on his pinky, Showalter said before New York played at Washington.
He had surgery the same day to set the bone and a follow-up procedure on Tuesday to insert a pin.
“He’s going to be fine to pitch again next year,” Showalter said. “By the time he’s ready to throw, he should be OK.”
Carrasco went 3-8 with a 6.80 ERA in 20 starts this season. He only recorded five outs in his most recent appearance, a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 26 when he was pulled after he allowed five runs on seven hits.
“He was wild in the zone a lot,” Showalter said. “He had some good outings this year, but not nearly as many as he would have liked or we would have liked.”
