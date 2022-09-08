Serena Williams’ goodbye to U.S. Open a ratings boon to ESPN
NEW YORK — Serena Williams’ long goodbye to the U.S. Open proved a boon to ESPN.
Facing down the possibility of a first-round knockout, Williams instead gave the sports network four nights of prime-time programming last week, with her eventual loss to Ajla Tomljanovic reaching the largest audience of any tennis match in ESPN’s 43-year history.
ESPN happily adjusted on the fly, asking Open officials to move Williams’ doubles match with her sister Venus to Thursday evening, and moving a college football game off its main network on Friday to make room for the match with Tomljanovic.
That Friday match reached 4.8 million viewers, peaking at 6.9 million, the Nielsen company said. It beat the previous record-holder, the 3.9 million who watched the 2012 Wimbledon men’s final between Roger Federer and Andy Murray.
“We knew it was going to be a huge story,” said John Suchenski, ESPN’s programming director, on Wednesday. “I’m not sure we knew how much it was going to play out, audience-wise. Obviously, we’re thrilled by the numbers.”
Williams’ first-round victory over Danka Kovinic last Monday, along with a post-match ceremony, was seen by 2.7 million people — or 289% above comparable first round coverage in 2021, Nielsen said. Wednesday’s victory over Anett Kontaveit reached 2.3 million. Thursday’s sister act, the first time ESPN has shown a doubles match in prime time, averaged 2.2 million.
Orlando City beats Sac Republic 3-0 for U.S. Open Cup title
ORLANDO, Fla. — Facundo Torres broke through with a goal in the 75th minute, then converted on a penalty to give Orlando City its first-ever trophy with a 3-0 victory over Sacramento Republic in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday night.
Torres’ penalty kick in the 80th all but sealed it for the Lions, who had not won a title since joining Major League Soccer in 2015. Orlando native Benji Michel added a stoppage time goal.
Sac Republic, which plays in the USL, was looking to become the second lower-division club to win the Open Cup championship in a quarter-century. The Rochester Rhinos won the title in 1999.
Torres’ first goal came off a tap by Michel, a homegrown player signed before the 2019 season. The Uruguayan’s goal prompted the sellout crowd at Exploria Stadium to chant “We want the cup!”
Michel was fouled in the box to make way for Torres’ penalty, then scored himself in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Orlando City had beaten the New York Red Bulls 5-1 in the Open Cup semifinals to advance to the title game.
Sacramento advanced 5-4 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City in the semifinals. The Republic also downed the San Jose Earthquakes and the LA Galaxy in Open Cup play.
Jets QB Wilson out until at least Week 4, Flacco to start
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Joe Flacco will huddle up for the New York Jets against his former team. And likely a few more opponents after that.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco will start at quarterback in the season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of the injured Zach Wilson — who likely will be out until Week 4 at Pittsburgh.
Flacco starting this week is not unexpected, as it appeared to be trending that way for a few weeks. But the announcement that the game against the Steelers on Oct. 2 is likely “the earliest” Wilson will return from a knee injury was a surprise.
“Now, can it change? Sure, I’m always going to leave that door open,” Saleh said. “You guys know me, I’m the eternal optimist. But we are going to make sure both mind and body are 110% and make sure we do right by him.
“And we feel like, talking to the doctors and everyone, it’s going to be that Pittsburgh week.”
Wilson worked out on the field Monday and Tuesday while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Saleh said Monday “it’s possible” Wilson could play against Baltimore, but that the quarterback would be evaluated in the next few days. Saleh said the second-year quarterback had no setbacks while working out, but the Jets don’t want to rush him back to the field.
Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired
GENEVA — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field.
Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday.
Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively.
Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were four goals up in just 47 minutes at the stadium named for club icon Diego Maradona.
Though Jurgen Klopp’s team has been beaten in just four games in 2022, three were in the Champions League including Real Madrid’s 1-0 win in the final in May.
Eintracht won the Europa League title in May but the German club and the team it beat in the final, Rangers, both found it tough Wednesday on returning to the top-tier competition after long absences.
Eintracht was surprisingly beaten 3-0 at home by Sporting Lisbon just four days after its four-goal rout of Leipzig in the Bundesliga sped up Tedesco’s exit.
Rangers was swept aside in the first half at Ajax before falling to a 4-0 loss.
Robert Lewandowski already tops the scoring chart after his Champions League debut for Barcelona, which beat Viktoria Plzeň 5-1.
Hearing reset for ex-Raider Ruggs in fatal Vegas crash case
LAS VEGAS — A court hearing was postponed Wednesday in the case alleging ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs caused a fatal crash while driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph last November on a residential street.
A prosecutor and defense attorney told a Las Vegas judge that a crucial police report has not been completed about the rear-end wreck last Nov. 2 that sparked a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max.
Ruggs did not attend the hearing. He has been on house arrest for 10 months on $150,000 bail and strict conditions including alcohol checks.
Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman reset the preliminary hearing for Oct. 12, after prosecutor Eric Bauman said the police detective heading the investigation was preparing “the longest and most comprehensive report he’s ever done.”
Radio host admits he made false claim on Freeman talks
NEW YORK — A radio host admitted he falsely claimed agent Casey Close never informed first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer.
Doug Gottlieb tweeted on June 29 that “Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer,” Close and Excel Sports Management sued Gottlieb in mid-July in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel.
Gottlieb tweeted an apology Wednesday.
“Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit filed against me in this matter and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did,” Gottlieb wrote. “My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms.”
“I appreciate the damage that misinformation like this can cause,” Gottlieb added, “and have been in touch with Casey Close to apologize directly. I have also deleted my original tweet.”
Close, 58, is a principal of Excel and one of three managing partners. He has represented several hundred baseball players, including Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.
Major League Baseball Players Association joins AFL-CIO
WASHINGTON — The Major League Baseball Players Association is joining the AFL-CIO in an effort to strengthen its position in the aftermath of one labor struggle and in the midst of another.
Executive director Tony Clark made the announcement Wednesday alongside AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler during an event at the National Press Club, discussing the MLBPA’s attempt to unionize minor leaguers following a nearly 100-day lockout that delayed the start of the season.
Clark cited lessons learned from 2020, when minor league baseball was not played, as a major impetus for this decision.
“Over the past couple of years, our experiences have suggested now is the right time to have that conversation,” he said. “We are in a world now where strengthening our organization, strengthening our player fraternity by bringing the minor leaguers under our umbrella, as well as joining the AFL-CIO and doing so alongside our brothers and sisters that are part of the labor movement, together we’re going to navigate that chaos, and together we’re going to work through it.”
Shuler called it “an incredible moment for the labor movement.” Clark said baseball players want to strengthen their organization by supporting minor leaguers and becoming part of the AFL-CIO.
The MLBPA is the 58th union to affiliate with the AFL-CIO, the largest labor federation in the U.S. with 12.5 million members. The AFL-CIO’s Sports Council already included players’ associations from the NFL, National Women’s Soccer League, United Soccer League and U.S. Women’s National Team.
Bills TE Knox honors late brother after signing 4-year deal
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The joy Dawson Knox experienced in signing a $53.6 million, four-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday was undercut by the recent death of the tight end’s younger brother.
As a result, Knox couldn’t think of a better way to pay tribute to Luke Knox than by dedicating this season to him.
“I know that he’s up in heaven right now, and he’s smiling down, couldn’t be more excited, so this is for him, too,“ Knox said in a pool report released by the Bills, who are in Los Angeles preparing to open the NFL season on Thursday night against the Rams.
“I know he wanted me to give it my all in everything I did, so there’s a little extra motivation for me there this year, because I know he’ll be able to be watching,” he added. “He’s always been my biggest supporter and wants me to be the best player and be the best man I possibly can be.”
The signing comes three weeks after Luke Knox, a Florida International University player, died of unknown causes.
While the Bills announced the move, which locks up Knox through the 2026 season, a person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed its value to The Associated Press after it was first reported by ESPN. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal the figure, which currently ranks Knox as the NFL’s sixth-highest paid tight end.
Senators sign Stutzle to 8-year, $66.8 million extension
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators have locked up another one of their top young players.
Center Tim Stutzle has agreed to an eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
The deal, which carries an average annual value of $8.35 million and kicks in following the 2022-23 season, is the latest move by general manager Pierre Dorion to solidify Ottawa’s core.
Selected No. 3 overall at the 2020 draft with the pick received in the Erik Karlsson trade with the San Jose Sharks, Stutzle has 34 goals and 87 points in 132 NHL games.
The 20-year-old German finished second on the Senators with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 79 appearances in 2021-22.
Canadiens sign Dach to 4-year, $13.45 million deal
BROSSARD, Quebec — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, $13.45 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old center, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.
Dach’s contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season.
In a corresponding move to get under the NHL’s offseason salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goaltender Carey Price would be put on long-term injured reserve.
The 35-year-old played just five games last season because of a knee injury after leading Montreal to a surprise berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray’s backup
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday’s season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy’s absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray’s primary backup.
Injured reserve sidelines players for at least four games.
The 36-year-old McCoy went 2-1 as a starter last season for the Cardinals, filling in midseason when Murray was out with an injury. He completed 75% of his passes for 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
McLaughlin signs extension with Team Penske ahead of finale
MONTEREY — IndyCar newcomer Scott McLaughlin is here to stay with a multi-year contract extension from Team Penske just as the New Zealander heads into his first championship race since joining the series.
The extension announced Wednesday is the third in a month given out by Roger Penske, who also recently extended the contracts of NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.
McLaughlin, who was last year’s IndyCar rookie of the year in a class that included Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson, heads into Sunday’s season finale mathematically in the title hunt. His win last week at Portland was his third of the season and moved him to fifth in the standings, 41 points behind teammate and IndyCar leader Will Power.
McLaughlin moved to IndyCar after winning three consecutive titles driving for Penske in Australian V8 Supercars. The 29-year-old assumed Penske was moving him to NASCAR but instead he was slotted for IndyCar.
Horschel, Homa among 6 players added to Presidents Cup team
Billy Horschel finally made a U.S. team as one of six players added Wednesday to a stacked American team that will try to win the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time.
Captain Davis Love III took two other newcomers to team competition with Max Homa, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour last season and Cameron Young, a 25-year-old who nearly won two majors as a rookie.
The other picks went to three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and Kevin Kisner, who thrives in match play and contended at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship.
The Presidents Cup is Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, and these matches would seem to be as lopsided as any since the event began in 1994 to give players from outside Europe a chance to play team competition like the Ryder Cup.
Luka goes wild, scores 47 to lead Slovenia past France
COLOGNE, Germany — Luka Doncic was asked Tuesday about whether he or Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had the better chance of setting a EuroBasket scoring record.
Doncic quickly picked Antetokounmpo.
A day later, he might have proved himself wrong.
Doncic scored 47 points — the second-most by anyone in the history of the European championships — and led Slovenia past France 88-82 on Wednesday for the top seed out of Group B going into this weekend’s start of the knockout round.
“Luka, obviously, is a fantastic player,” said France center Rudy Gobert, one of the world’s top defenders.
Doncic had 27 of Slovenia’s first 36 points, made 15 of 23 shots from the field, plus had team highs of seven rebounds and five assists.
Eddy Terrace had 63 points for Belgium against Albania in 1957. That’s the only EuroBasket performance in which someone had more points than Doncic did on Wednesday; the previous second-best effort was 46 by Greece’s Nikos Galis against Sweden in 1983.
Premier League postpones game because of planned rail strike
LONDON — The Premier League has postponed Brighton’s home game against Crystal Palace on Sept. 17 because of a planned rail strike.
The league on Wednesday cited the “exceptional circumstances” of the planned walkout of rail workers that would leave no public transportation for fans.
“The Premier League has consulted with both clubs, police, the Safety Advisory Group for Brighton & Hove City Council and other relevant authorities in exploring alternative plans but all have agreed there was no other option but to postpone the fixture,” the league said in a statement.
More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union plan to strike on Sept. 15 and 17, “effectively shutting down the railway network,” it said earlier this month, in a dispute over pay and working conditions exacerbated by a deepening cost-of-living crisis.
Strikes in August paralyzed rail service across the country.
Defending Vuelta champion Roglic withdraws after crash
MADRID— Primoz Roglic’s quest to win an unprecedented fourth straight Spanish Vuelta title ended Wednesday when he withdrew from the race because of a crash the day before.
The Slovenian cyclist did not start the 17th stage, won by Rigoberto Urán of Colombia.
“Thank you for all the beautiful moments in this Vuelta,” Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma team wrote on Twitter. “You had ambitious plans for the final days, but sadly it isn’t meant to be.”
Roglic went down hard 75 meters (80 yards) from the finish while going for the victory in Tuesday’s 16th stage, crossing the line with bruises and bleeding from his right shoulder, arm and leg.
The injuries did not appear serious but the team and the rider decided it was better not to continue as the race entered the tough final stages.
