Quartz Hill sweeps cross country meet at Palmdale
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill cross country team dominated a Golden League dual meet at Palmdale High on Saturday morning.
Both the boys and girls swept the meets 15-0, claiming the top seven spots in both races.
Quartz Hill senior Michael Vaughn won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes and 53 seconds, while sophomore Brianne Smith won the girls race in 18:31.
Vaughn was followed in the boys race by junior Edgar Hebmann (2nd, 17:01), sophomore Eric Amaya (3rd, 17:39), senior Brandon Ta (4th, 18:33) and freshman Malik Alexander (5th, 18:47).
Smith was followed by senior Elizabeth Stafford (2nd, 19:36), sophomore Laisette Rachal (3rd, 19:43), senior Grace Ritchie (4th, 19:45) and senior Asiah Giuntoni (5th, 21:09),
Palmdale junior Cristian Vasquez finished eighth in 20:04 and senior Kate Miranda was eighth in the girls race with a time of 23:27.
Quartz Hill will host Highland in the final Golden League dual meet on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Cindric holds on in final restart, wins again at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Austin Cindric used a dominant performance and a good restart with two laps left Saturday for his second straight victory at Phoenix Raceway.
Cindric won again on the track where he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in November.
He led 119 of 200 laps in the No. 22 Ford and was never far from the front of the field, but he had to survive a chaotic restart with a couple laps left for his second victory of the season.
Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old who won in his first Xfinity start on the road course at Daytona last month, was second after starting 27th. Gibbs — who is the grandson of three-time Super Bowl winner Joe Gibbs and part of Joe Gibbs Racing — also won the ARCA race in Phoenix on Friday night.
Gibbs worked his way into the top 10 by the end of the first stage and then moved into the top five late in the race. He took advantage of the final tense restart — which included a stretch of five-wide racing for a few seconds — to push into second place.
Justin Allgaier gave Cindric a hard run on the final restart, pulling to the outside for the pass, but he got too close to the wall, lost traction and Cindric was able to shoot by and win with room to spare. Allgaier fell to eighth, which was his first top 10 of the season.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis out at least 2 more weeks with injury
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least two more weeks with the leg injuries that have kept him sidelined since Feb. 14.
The defending NBA champions announced Friday night that Davis is making progress and has been cleared to enter the next phase of his rehabilitation after an examination by team doctors. He will be re-evaluated in late March.
Davis missed his 10th consecutive game Friday when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers in their first game back from the All-Star break.
The All-NBA big man has Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain, and the eight-time All-Star selection was forced to drop out of last weekend’s game in Atlanta.
Davis missed five games earlier this season due to various injuries before aggravating his leg woes in a game in Denver on Valentine’s Day. He is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocked shots in his 23 appearances this season.
The Lakers have eight games in the next two weeks, and Davis is likely to miss all of them.
Chargers release cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. after 5 years
COSTA MESA — Casey Hayward Jr. was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The cornerback spent five seasons with the franchise after signing as a free agent in 2016.
“While the decision to add Casey to the team was obviously one of the best free agent signings we have ever made, this roster-related decision is one of the most difficult,” general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. “Casey is the consummate professional and a shining example for everyone who aspires to play in the NFL.”
Hayward Jr., who was a team captain, played in 14 games with 13 starts last season with an interception and eight passes defensed. He was inactive for the Nov. 29 game at Buffalo, snapping a streak of 107 consecutive games played.
He was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a career-high 12 tackles in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati on Sept. 13, but struggled in coverage most of the season, especially on deep routes.
During his five seasons with the Chargers, Hayward Jr. had 66 passes defensed, which led the AFC during that span. He led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2016 and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and ‘17.
Hayward Jr.’s release comes with a salary cap savings of $9.5 million. Telesco said during a recent news conference looking ahead to free agency and the draft that the defense must improve in generating pressure and takeaways.
Westwood leads at Sawgrass, gets another shot at DeChambeau
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Lee Westwood gets another shot at winning The Players Championship, and another crack at Bryson DeChambeau.
Westwood made a 25-foot birdie putt on the island-green 17th hole, and he closed out a 4-under 68 with a 5-footer for par to extend his bogey-free streak at the TPC Sawgrass to 44 holes.
It also gave him a two-shot lead over DeChambeau and set up a rematch from last week in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
They were in the final group at Bay Hill, where Westwood took a one-shot lead into the final round only for DeChambeau to make a 5-foot par on the final hole to beat him by one on a big-hitter’s ballpark.
“Round two,” Westwood said with a smile.
The Stadium Course at Sawgrass is more about position that power, though DeChambeau appears capable of winning on just about any course at the moment. He ran off three straight birdies to start the back nine and was most excited about his 15-foot par putt on the 18th for a 67.
Westwood was at 13-under 203.
The 47-year-old from England had the 54-hole lead at Sawgrass in 2010 only to hit into the water on the par-3 17th to end his chances. He tied for fourth.
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died Saturday. He was 66.
Wife Kay G. Hagler confirmed the death on Facebook on the verified Marvelous Marvin Hagler Fan Club page.
“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”
Hagler was 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts from 1973 to 1987. He was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to his loss to Leonard at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on April 6, 1987.
The fierce left-hander had two of his biggest victories at Caesars Palace, unanimously outpointing Roberto Duran in 1983 and knocking out Thomas Hearns in the third round in 1985.
Hagler was born in Newark, New Jersey, and moved with his family to Brockton, Massachusetts, in the late 1960s. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1983.
AP source: Embiid could miss up to 2 weeks with knee injury
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has a bone bruise on his left knee and could miss at least two weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the injury.
Embiid did not suffer structural damage to his knee and will be evaluated again in two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the severity of the injury had not been announced.
Embiid was injured in the Sixers’ win Friday over Washington. Embiid landed awkwardly after a dunk on his left leg, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought on the court, but the center limped off under his own power.
Embiid has emerged as an MVP candidate after helping the 76ers to the Eastern Conference lead. He’s averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games.
No. 23 Colorado holds off No. 24 USC 72-70 in Pac-12 semis
LAS VEGAS — D’Shawn Schwartz scored on a rebound slam with 3.3 seconds left, McKinley Wright IV shook off an elbow to the head to score 24 points and No. 23 Colorado held off No. 24 Southern California 72-70 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals Friday night.
No. 2 seed USC (22-7) trailed by 10 with 4 1/2 minutes left, but tied it after Evan Mobley hit a 3-pointer and Tahj Eaddy scored on a three-point play with 35 seconds left.
On Colorado’s final possession, Wright had a 3-pointer rim out and Schwartz sneaked along the baseline to slam the ball down. The Trojans couldn’t get off a final shot after Wright deflected a pass in Colorado’s end.
The third-seeded Buffaloes (22-7) shot 12 of 24 from 3-point range to reach the Pac-12 Tournament title game for the first time since winning it in 2012. Colorado moves on to play No. 5 seed Oregon State on Saturday.
Mobley kept the Trojans in it in the first half and dominated at both ends, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots.
Kuzma leads Lakers’ late surge for 105-100 win over Pacers
LOS ANGELES — Kyle Kuzma scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron James added 18 points and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied late for a 105-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Montrezl Harrell had 17 points and Kuzma added 13 rebounds as the defending NBA champions returned from the All-Star break with just their fourth win in 11 games.
Los Angeles trailed by 12 points early in the fourth quarter before Kuzma led a ferocious rally to keep the Pacers winless against the Lakers at Staples Center since November 2015.
Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half for the Pacers, who opened a three-game road trip with their 11th loss in 16 games. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, but Indiana wilted down the stretch.
The Pacers still had the ball at midcourt down 103-100 with 9.9 seconds left, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stole Brogdon’s inbounds pass and hit two free throws to ice it.
Brogdon lit up the Lakers for 18 points in the first quarter. Indiana had an 86-74 lead early in the fourth, but the Lakers made a 22-4 run and seized the lead on Kuzma’s back-to-back 3-pointers.
Dubnyk makes 34 saves in Sharks’ 6-0 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM — Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves for his 33rd career shutout, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist in his return to San Jose’s lineup and the Sharks dominated the Anaheim Ducks 6-0 on Friday night.
The Sharks, who had 10 players with a goal or an assist, won by six or more goals for the first time since an 8-2 win over Philadelphia in October 2018.
Kevin Labanc had a goal and two assists, while Timo Meier and Evander Kane also had a goal and an assist. Erik Karlsson and Fredrik Handemark also had goals.
Hertl missed six games after being placed on NHL’s COVID-19 list on Feb. 24. The Czech center said he experienced headaches and a fever for a couple days after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Grubauer notches 4th shutout, Avalanche beat Kings 2-0
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, Philipp Grubauer stopped 18 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Friday night.
Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, who held to recent form by continuing to pile up shots without getting many goals. Colorado had a 45-18 edge in shots.
The Avalanche outshot Arizona 46-14 on Wednesday and needed overtime for a 2-1 win.
The Avalanche held their 15th straight opponent to fewer than 30 shots in a game, surpassing the mark set by the Stanley Cup winning team in 2000-01.
Calvin Petersen made a career high 44 saves for the Kings.
Missouri State out of MVC women’s tournament
No. 21 Missouri State pulled out of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament on Saturday after a positive COVID-19 test was found in Bradley’s program the night before.
The two teams were scheduled to meet in the semifinals, but the Lady Bears decided to skip the game and head home. They’re expected to make the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced Monday.
The conference had decided before the tournament that it would reseed teams in the event a game wouldn’t be played because of the coronavirus. Drake, which was the highest remaining seed, was given a bye to the finals and will play the winner of the Bradley-Loyola, Chicago game on Sunday.
The Bulldogs also had a positive coronavirus test in their program.
Every team has been testing daily and these were the first positive results found. Subsequent contact tracing revealed that both Bradley and Drake had enough players to still safely play.
Another blow to Sabres: Eichel out for `foreseeable future’
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres will be without captain Jack Eichel for what coach Ralph Krueger called “the foreseeable future” in delivering yet another blow to a team in the midst of a nine-game skid.
The injury is not considered season-ending, though Krueger on Saturday was unable to provide a fixed timetable on how much time Eichel will miss.
“An injury of this nature needs more assessment and more time to understand it,” he said. “We just know that it will be some time here from shorter all the way to what you’ve already mentioned (season-ending), but it’s somewhere in between that.”
The update came after Eichel traveled to see a specialist over the past two days to further determine the severity of the injury. Under the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol rules, Eichel is required to spend seven days in quarantine as a result of the trip, meaning he will miss at least Buffalo’s next four games.
He has already missed two games since he was checked into the end boards by Casey Cizikas in the closing minutes of a 5-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. Eichel went to the bench, where he was spotted wincing in pain while flexing his neck.
Randall’s late TD run pushes San Diego past Drake 13-10
DES MOINES, Iowa — Mason Randall scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 3:34 remaining and San Diego beat Drake 13-10 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Randall’s score capped an 11-play, 75 yard drive for the Toreros. Randall was 19-of-25 passing for 234 yards and had two interceptions. Michael Carner and Derek Kline combined for 12 catches for 188 yards receiving. Brandon Eickert kicked field goals of 25 and 36 yards.
Chris Reese and Kevin Glajchen each sacked Drake’s Ben Nienhuis on consecutive plays as the Bulldogs couldn’t get past its 10 on their final possession.
Drake was held to 25 yards of total offense and was 2 of 11 on third-down conversions. Ian Corwin scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and Nathan De Bruin kicked a 43-yard field goal in the third for the Bulldogs.
Vols’ Fulkerson to miss rest of SEC tourney with concussion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee forward John Fulkerson sustained a concussion and facial fracture during a quarterfinal win over Florida and will miss the rest of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The school announced the update Saturday before the Volunteers played No. 6 Alabama in the semifinals.
Fulkerson, a senior, was hurt with 17:10 left Friday and had to be helped to the locker room after taking two elbows to his head from Florida’s Omar Payne. Replays showed Payne caught Fulkerson with a left, forearm shiver to the face, then put his right elbow into Fulkerson’s head.
Officials ejected Payne after the review.
Michigan’s Livers out indefinitely with foot injury
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, a potentially major blow to one of the nation’s top teams with the NCAA Tournament approaching.
The fourth-ranked Wolverines announced the news shortly before the start of their Big Ten Tournament semifinal against No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Livers is averaging 13.1 points per game and has made a team-high 50 3-pointers this season. He is 13 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
Michigan appeared to dodge one injury concern after guard Eli Brooks went down in a loss at Michigan State last weekend. Brooks was able to come back and play in the team’s first conference tournament game, a victory over Maryland on Friday.
Lions sign free agent TE Josh Hill
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent tight end Josh Hill.
The Lions announced the move Saturday.
Hill joins Detroit after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. They signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Idaho State in 2013.
He has 116 receptions for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns in 117 games. Hill has made 61 starts.
Dustin Johnson decides again not to go to Japan for Olympics
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — One year later didn’t make Dustin Johnson change his mind. He’s not going to the Olympics.
Johnson didn’t want to go to Tokyo a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a one-year delay, because of a crammed summer schedule and his desire to stay fresh for the PGA Tour’s postseason that culminates with the FedEx Cup.
He won the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize for the first time.
Johnson said he didn’t put forward his name to be among the maximum of four Americans who can play in the Olympics. The Masters champion is No. 1 in the world. Countries can have as many as four players provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking on June 21, the day after the U.S. Open.
Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Garbiñe Muguruza ended her almost two-year wait for a title with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win against Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
“It means a lot,” the ninth-seeded Muguruza said, “it’s never easy to win.”
In her third attempt at a title this season, the former No. 1 hit seven aces and saved seven of the nine break points she faced to beat Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova.
It’s the 27-year-old Spanish player’s first title since winning in Monterrey in April 2019. Muguruza lost the Qatar Open final last week to Petra Kvitova and the Yarra Valley Classic final last month to Ash Barty.
Overall, it’s Muguruza’s eighth career singles title, including two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.
Krejcikova’s only previous singles final was a 2017 loss to Kiki Bertens in Nuremberg, Germany.
Lewandowski gets 32nd Bundesliga goal, Bayern beats Bremen
BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski scored again Saturday as Bayern Munich extended its Bundesliga lead with a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen.
Lewandowski took his season tally to 32 league goals and matched the record of scoring against 16 different teams within a season. He managed the same feat last season. Former Bayern great Gerd Müller and Bremen striker Aílton are the only others to manage it.
Lewandowski has so far only failed to score against Leipzig this season. The teams meet in Leipzig on April 3, when the Poland striker will be aiming to become the first player to score against every opponent in a season.
By scoring his 268th league goal on Saturday, Lewandowski also matched Klaus Fischer’s haul from 1968-88. Only Gerd Müller, who scored 365 goals for Bayern between 1965-79, has more.
Lewandowski is closing in on Müller’s league record of 40 goals from the 1971-72 season.
Man City moves closer to title; Chelsea held in top-4 bid
LONDON — Manchester City only needs to win five of its remaining eight games to secure the Premier League trophy.
A 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday moved Pep Guardiola’s side 17 points ahead of second-place Manchester United, but having played two games more.
Everton was previously in the title mix but a 2-1 home loss to Burnley was the latest setback in its attempt to make the top four.
It’s Chelsea in the fourth Champions League spot even after a 0-0 draw with Leeds. West Ham can move level on points with Chelsea on Sunday with a victory at Man United and still have a game in hand.
Benzema brace leads Madrid fightback in 2-1 win over Elche
BARCELONA, Spain — For the second time in a week, Karim Benzema came to the rescue of Real Madrid’s Spanish league title defense with goals in the final minutes.
Benzema scored two late goals to lead a 2-1 comeback win and avoid a costly slip to modest Elche on Saturday. The French striker’s brace came six days after his 88th-minute goal salvaged a 1-1 draw with league leader Atlético Madrid.
Elche defender Dani Calvo headed the visitors in front in the 61st minute at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.
But Benzema responded with a 73rd-minute equalizer and added an exquisite half-volley from the side of the area for the injury-time winner.
Sassuolo beats Verona 3-2 in Serie A to boost European hopes
MILAN — Sassuolo boosted its chances of qualifying for the Europa League by beating Hellas Verona 3-2 on Saturday to leapfrog its opponent into eighth place in Serie A.
Manuel Locatelli got Sassuolo off to the perfect start by firing the hosts in front in the fourth minute but Darko Lazović leveled two minutes before halftime.
Filip Đuričić restored Sassuolo’s lead shortly after the break. Federico Dimarco volleyed in another equalizer in the 79th but Hamed Traorè scored what was to prove the winner three minutes later.
It was a tense finale and Verona coach Ivan Jurić was sent off for dissent in the dying minutes.
Sassuolo moved a point above Verona and eight points below sixth-place Napoli.
FA Cup final could see virus-tested crowd bigger than 10,000
The FA Cup final could see the biggest English football crowd since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with the government hoping for more than 10,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium game.
The May 15 showpiece has been lined up as a pilot to assesses how supporters could return to venues with them being tested in advance for the coronavirus and potentially without social distancing.
The government will assess the scientific data from the cup final that could pave the way to large-scale crowds on a more widespread basis from June 21, including the rescheduled European Championship, with the semifinals and final in July among seven games at Wembley.
Liensberger ends Austrian 6-year wait for women’s slalom win
ÅRE, Sweden — Katharina Liensberger ended Austria’s six-year wait for a women’s World Cup slalom victory on Saturday.
In the last race before the World Cup Finals, Liensberger overtook first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin with a free-flowing final run, beating the American by 0.72 seconds.
“I felt like flying, it was a flight from top to bottom,” Liensberger said. “I just gave it all. That’s really amazing. If there’s something you love and you put all your energy in it, you can really achieve it.”
Shiffrin, who turned 26 on Saturday, was chasing her 70th career win. She led Liensberger by 0.19 after the opening run, but had lost her advantage by the second split of her final run.
Swiss skier Odermatt wins to go top of GS standings
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Marco Odermatt won a men’s World Cup giant slalom on Saturday to go top of the discipline standings with one race remaining.
The Swiss skier had a blistering final run as he improved from fourth position to win the race by more than a second.
Odermatt overtook his main rival in the GS standings, Alexis Pinturault, and built a lead of 25 points. A race win is worth 100 points.
The Frenchman finished Saturday’s race in fourth.
Pogačar takes Tirreno lead after winning tough 4th stage
PRATI DI TIVO, Italy — Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar won the tough fourth stage of the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race on Saturday to take the overall lead from Wout van Aert.
Pogačar, a Slovenian rider for UAE Team Emirates, held off a lively challenge from Simon Yates on the steep uphill finish to beat the British rider by six seconds.
Sergio Higuita edged Mikel Landa in a sprint for third, 29 seconds behind Pogačar at the end of the 148-kilometer (92-mile) leg from Terni to Prati Di Tivo that was considered the race’s toughest test.
Pogačar moved into the overall lead, 35 seconds above Van Aert and Higuita. Van Aert had led the standings since winning the opener on Wednesday.
Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut to win Qatar Open
DOHA, Qatar — Nikoloz Basilashvili downed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the final of the Qatar Open for his fourth ATP title.
The Georgian earned the first two break points at 3-2 in the second set, and he took his chance before going on to close out the match in 90 minutes.
Basilashvili had only won two matches from his previous 16 going into the tournament, but he saved a match point to defeat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.
Medvedev to meet doubles specialist Herbert in Open 13 final
MARSEILLE, France — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev will bid for his 10th career title when he meets unseeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert in an unusual-looking Open 13 final.
Sunday’s decider pits two-time Grand Slam runner-up Medvedev against a player who owns all four majors in doubles but has never won a singles title, and is ranked 93rd.
Medvedev, who climbs to No. 2 in the rankings next week, led 6-4, 3-0 against qualifier Matthew Ebden when the Australian retired through an unspecified injury on Saturday.
6N: England topples France to redeem woeful title defense
LONDON — England redeemed a woeful Six Nations title defense by beating trophy favorite France 23-20 thanks to a late Maro Itoje try in an empty Twickenham on Saturday.
England was heading to a third defeat in four matches until the 76th minute. Replacement prop Will Stuart broke to the line and lock Itoje dived over from the ruck. Referee Andrew Brace decided no try, believing Itoje was held up by flanker Cameron Woki. But Brace asked Television Match Official Joy Neville to review.
Neville said Itoje brushed the grass with the ball and it was a try.
Itoje smiled among his congratulating teammates, a hero again after coming into the game heavily criticized for being the poster boy of the indiscipline that has undone England’s campaign.
Bottas leads Day 2 of F1 testing as Mercedes finds its form
SAKHIR, Bahrain — It was finally back to business as usual for Mercedes on the second day of pre-season testing on Saturday, with the Formula One team overcoming its struggles and topping the leaderboard.
Valtteri Bottas found speed late in the session to finish .124 seconds ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and .171 ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll. McLaren’s Lando Norris was fourth fastest with Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, who did 124 laps, placing fifth.
The outcome was a welcome relief for Mercedes after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton lost the rear of his car and went off into the gravel in the morning, bringing out a red flag as the session was briefly halted.
The British driver ended the day with 58 laps completed, the same tally as Bottas, but he was down in 15th overall.
