Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: NBA Finals Game 4: Lakers vs. Heat; MLB National League Division Series Game 1: Dodgers vs. Padres.
Vrabel says Titans hope NFL allows them to return Wednesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans stand by how they’ve followed the NFL’s protocols for the coronavirus pandemic and hope the league will allow the team back inside the building Wednesday.
The NFL’s first team to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak has had a couple of what Vrabel called “really good days” with testing, and the coach said they’re hoping for more good news early Wednesday.
“And then we’ll kind of see where we’re at with the league and hopeful to return and get back in the building,” Vrabel said.
One positive test could derail that timeline.
If allowed back inside the team’s headquarters Wednesday, that would keep the Titans (3-0) on target to host Buffalo (4-0) on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NFL’s six remaining undefeated teams. Vrabel says he’s working through a variety of schedules to be ready for when they can get back.
The NFL and its players union had people in Nashville meeting with the Titans to review how the team handled the outbreak and checking protocols. The Titans, and any other team with an outbreak or exposed to a team with an outbreak, now have new protocols to follow including all meetings held virtually and everyone must wear face coverings and gloves at practice.
Vrabel said the Titans followed the protocols that were in place and that both he and general manager Jon Robinson put a lot of thought into doing just that.
USC O-lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker opts back in for season
LOS ANGELES — Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has opted back into the upcoming season, giving an enormous boost to the Trojans’ offense.
Vera-Tucker announced his decision Tuesday on social media. He opted out in September when the Pac-12 was planning not to play until spring.
Vera-Tucker started 13 games at left guard as a sophomore last season, making the All-Pac-12 first team. He is expected to move to left tackle this season as the replacement for first-round pick Austin Jackson, now the Miami Dolphins’ rookie starting left tackle.
“The opportunity to rejoin my teammates, represent the Trojan Family, continue to advance towards my degree and compete for a Pac-12 championship is something I could not pass up,” Vera-Tucker said in his announcement video. “I’m eager to lead my teammates down the tunnel of the Coliseum next month and show the college football world that the Trojans are ready to play.”
Vera-Tucker was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America second team in August. His return stabilizes a line that also needs to replace right tackle Drew Richmond, who graduated.
NHL targeting Jan. 1 to begin next season
Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday night the NHL is targeting a Jan. 1 start for next season.
That declaration came after recent talks between the league and NHL Players’ Association. The new date is a month after the tentative Dec. 1 start.
“It was just over a week ago that we celebrated the successful completion of our 2019-20 return to play with the crowning of the Tampa Bay Lightning as Stanley Cup champions,” Bettman said. “Based upon what we have learned and what we know and what we still don’t know, I can say that we are now focused on a Jan. 1 start for next season.”
That could mean kicking things off with the Winter Classic that has become a staple of New Year’s Day. The Minnesota Wild are scheduled to host the St. Louis Blues in that game at Target Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Twins.
Rodgers, Tonyan lead Packers to 30-16 victory over Falcons
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan on three of his four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 30-16 victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
The Packers (4-0) opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games for the first time in franchise history. Todd Gurley’s two touchdown runs couldn’t stop the Falcons from their first 0-4 start since 1999, when they followed a Super Bowl season by going 5-11.
Green Bay was missing its top two receivers. Davante Adams sat out a second straight game with a hamstring injury and Allen Lazard had gone on injured reserve with a core problem.
Stanton, Yankees power way to 9-3 win against Rays in opener
SAN DIEGO — Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning for New York’s fourth home run of the game, and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-3 Monday night in the opener of their AL Division Series at Petco Park.
Stanton homered to straightaway center field on a 2-2 pitch from John Curtiss with one out. The slugger took several steps with his bat still in his hands as he watched the ball sail through the warm San Diego night before beginning his trot.
Not yet Tua time: Fitzpatrick to remain Dolphins’ starter
MIAMI — Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback for at least another week, further delaying the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins announced Tuesday on Twitter that Fitzpatrick will get the nod Sunday at San Francisco. The disclosure ended speculation coach Brian Flores was about to turn the offense over to Tagovailoa, drafted with the fifth overall pick as a potential franchise quarterback.
Ramsey, Tate unlikely to face team discipline for fight
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and New York Giants receiver Golden Tate are unlikely to be disciplined by their teams for their postgame fight at SoFi Stadium, judging by comments from both players’ coaches Monday.
The NFL still might weigh in with fines after it investigates the clash rooted in a family feud between Ramsey and Tate, the uncle of Ramsey’s two children.
“I spoke to him, and (I was) just making sure that we’re all on the same page that we can’t allow some of those things to get in the way and have something bad happen for yourself or this football team,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday night. “These are grown men, and I didn’t get into the he-said, she-said.”
Giants coach Joe Judge said his players told him Ramsey had initiated the altercation, although that wasn’t clear to other observers at the stadium. Neither Tate nor Ramsey spoke publicly Monday.
Bucs TE O.J. Howard ruptures Achilles tendon, out for season
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon.
The Bucs placed the fourth-year pro on injured reserve Tuesday, the third time in Howard’s career that an injury has ended his season prematurely.
Howard, the 19th overall pick in the 2017 draft, had 11 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in four games, helping the Bucs to a 3-1 start. He had a 28-yard TD reception before being injured early in the fourth quarter of last week’s 38-31 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Latest: Raiders’ Maurice Hurst placed on COVID-19 list
The Las Vegas Raiders have placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Hurst is the first Raiders player placed on the list since the start of the regular season. The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.
Hurst didn’t attend the charity function last week that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for their conduct at the event that violated COVID-19 protocols.
Indians expect manager Terry Francona back for 2021 season
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians expect manager Terry Francona to return for the 2021 season after he missed 48 games in 2020 due to health reasons.
President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said Tuesday that the 61-year Francona is back home in Arizona resting and recovering. Francona was hospitalized during the season after undergoing surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then dealing with blood clotting complications.
Antonetti has been in daily contact with Francona, Cleveland’s manager for the past eight seasons. The Indians have made the playoffs eight times since he came to the club in 2013.
North Dakota State QB Trey Lance to enter NFL draft
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who had a record-breaking season last year in leading the Bison to the FCS championship but only played one game this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tuesday he will bypass the spring season and enter the NFL draft.
Lance announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter. Last year as a redshirt freshman, he set an NCAA record for all divisions by throwing 287 passes without an interception while throwing 28 touchdown passes and running for 14 more scores.
New York Red Bulls hire Gerhard Struber as coach
HARRISON, N.J. — The New York Red Bulls hired Gerhard Struber as their coach Tuesday, giving the veteran of the Austrian soccer his first U.S. coaching job.
Struber becomes the team’s 15th full-time head coach and 18th coach overall in 25 seasons. He will take over a team that’s seventh in the Eastern Conference at 6-7-2. The top 10 teams in the East advance to the MLS Cup playoffs.
The Red Bulls fired coach Chris Armas last month and Bradley Carnell has been the interim coach. Struber will assume coaching duties once he receives his U.S. work visa, the club said.
Phoenix Rising player suspended 6 games for homophobic slur
TAMPA, Fla. — Phoenix Rising midfielder Junior Flemmings received a six-game suspension from USL Championship for using a homophobic slur during a match against the San Diego Loyal.
The slur was directed at Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, who is gay. San Diego players walked off the field and forfeited the Sept. 30 match in protest.
Flemmings is currently on leave and could face further discipline by the Rising. The league suspension includes all the league’s playoff games.
The USL Championship’s action comes after an investigation that included interviews with 11 people, including players and match officials.
The Loyal, coached by former U.S. national team star Landon Donovan, was leading 3-1 when the players decided to leave the field in support of Martin.
The incident came a week after the Loyal asked to forfeit their 1-1 tie at the Los Angeles Galaxy II because San Diego’s Elijah Martin was called a racial slur.
The USL Championship is the second tier of U.S. soccer, below Major League Soccer.
Packers say no fans at home games while virus rampant
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers say that any plans to have fans for home games this season are on indefinite hold due to high COVID-19 rates in the area.
Packers officials said that fans won’t be admitted until there’s a “marked improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and positivity rate.”
The Packers have played two of their eight scheduled home games already. They don’t have another home game until Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Memphis expanding capacity for football games
The Memphis Tigers will be allowed to more than double their home crowd to nearly 12,000 fans in the stands at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium starting with their Oct. 17 game against UCF.
The university announced the move Tuesday after the Shelby County Health Department loosened restrictions requiring 12 feet between fans to 6 feet.
Athletic director Laird Veatch says he can’t wait to have more fans on hand for an important game, an increase possible because fans followed safety protocols during the Tigers’ last home game.
PGA player withdraws from Vegas tournament
Tony Finau has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, meaning the No. 16 player in the world has withdrawn from first of two PGA Tour stops in Las Vegas.
The self-quarantine also would keep him out of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek next week in Las Vegas.
Finau said he was feeling well and was otherwise in good spirits.
He is the 10th player to test positive since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule June 8. Since then, it has held 18 tournaments in 14 states and the Dominican Republic, including the U.S. Open in New York.
Finau’s positive test result was the first since Scottie Scheffler and Sam Horsfield ahead of the U.S. Open last month.
Players withdraws from Women’s PGA Championship
Charlotte Thomas has withdrawn from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after her caddie tested positive for the coronavirus.
Thomas dropped out because she was in close contact with the caddie and will begin a 14-day quarantine. The 27-year-old Thomas was among the field set to play beginning Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club just outside Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
A rookie in 2019, Thomas tied for 54th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last weekend and tied for 35th in the Cambia Portland Classic last month. She did not make the cut in the Ana Inspiration, the last major for women.
Red Wings GM self-isolating
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will spend the NHL’s two-day draft in self-isolation after recently being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Yzerman is experiencing no symptoms, and multiple test results have been negative, the team announced Tuesday, a little over an hour before the first round of the draft was set to begin. Yzerman will oversee Detroit’s draft process by remotely staying in contact with his staff.
The Red Wings have 10 selections through the seven-round draft, starting with No. 4 overall.
Bayou Classic to be played in Shreveport next year
SHREVEPORT, La. — The next Bayou Classic, the annual Louisiana football game featuring Grambling State and Southern University, is temporarily moving from New Orleans to Shreveport in the spring.
Organizers joined school leadership, Shreveport Mayor Adrian D. Perkins and representatives from Shreveport-Bossier’s Sports Commission on Monday to announce the move, news outlets reported. The game will be played April 17 at Independence Stadium. More details will be released later.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwestern Athletic Conference schools voted during the summer to play a conference-only spring season beginning in late February. The Classic will close the regular season for both teams.
9 cities to host swimming’s US Open in November
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nine cities will host the U.S. Open in November, allowing over 1,800 swimmers to compete, with results from each location combined by USA Swimming.
The national governing body said Tuesday that instead of the usual 700 to 800 swimmers competing in one location, the event on Nov. 12-14 will feature four timed finals sessions and a men’s and women’s flight per session. All federal, state and local health guidelines will be followed at each site and entry limits will reflect local restrictions.
The long-course event’s host cities are: Beaverton, Oregon; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, North Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; Indianapolis; Irvine, California; Richmond, Virginia; San Antonio, Texas; and Sarasota, Florida.
Ozil wants to help unwanted Arsenal mascot by paying wages
LONDON — Out-of-favor Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil wants to save Gunnersaurus from extinction.
Ozil expressed sadness on Tuesday after discovering that Jerry Quy — the man who fills the Arsenal dinosaur mascot — was made redundant by the London club after 27 years.
With fans not allowed into games since March, Gunnersaurus has been absent from the Emirates Stadium for matches. Even if the giant fluffy green mascot returns when spectators are allowed back, someone else could be inside.
“I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years,” Ozil tweeted. “I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much.”
Ozil, who used the hashtag that read out “Justice for Gunnersaurus,” is one of Arsenal’s top-earning players — on more than $20 million a year.
Minnesota trades goalie Dubnyk, forward Donato to San Jose
The Minnesota Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk and forward Ryan Donato to the San Jose Sharks in two separate deals Monday, continuing their makeover under general manager Bill Guerin.
For Donato, the Wild received a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. The Sharks parted with their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft for Dubnyk and also received Minnesota’s 2022 seventh-rounder in return.
The 34-year-old Dubnyk was surpassed by Alex Stalock on the depth chart this season, after taking more than a month off from mid-November to mid-December to support his wife as she dealt with a medical condition. Dubnyk finished with a 3.35 goals-against average that was the third-worst of his career, and his .890 save percentage was his lowest in 10 years.
Capitals sign Dillon to 4-year deal, Kempny out 6-8 months
The Washington Capitals lost one defenseman possibly for the season, and brought another one back.
Washington re-signed Brenden Dillon to a $15.6 million, four-year contract Tuesday, an announcement that came minutes after saying Michal Kempny would miss six to eight months following surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Dillon will count $3.9 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season.
Like Kempny in 2018 when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, Dillon fit in seamlessly after they acquired him at the trade deadline. As much as they are up against the flat, $81.5 million salary cap, the Capitals could use long-term injury relief with Kempny to keep Dillon.
Red Wings put Justin Abdelkader on buyout waivers
NEW YORK — NHL teams continue to clear salary cap space with free agency coming up later this week.
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Justin Abdelkader on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of buying out his contract. The Montreal Canadiens did the same with defenseman Karl Alzner, who had been relegated to the minors for much of last season.
Abdelkader had three years remaining on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4.25 million. His buyout will span six years for Detroit.
Oilers say McDavid tests positive for COVID-19
EDMONTON, Alberta — Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.
McDavid, a 23-year-old forward, is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms, according to the Oilers.
“He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols,” the team said Monday night in a statement.
McDavid, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is widely considered the best player in the NHL. The captain of the Oilers had 34 goals and 63 assists in 64 games during the pandemic-shortened season.
The NHL made it through its postseason in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton without one positive test in August and September. McDavid’s Oilers were eliminated in the opening round of the postseason in Edmonton in early August.
Démare narrowly beats Sagan as Thomas withdraws from Giro
VILLAFRANCA TIRRENA, Sicily — French rider Arnaud Démare won the first mass sprint of this year’s Giro d’Italia in a three-way photo finish on Tuesday, and Portuguese rider João Almeida added a couple of seconds to his overall lead in the fourth stage.
Démare finished just ahead of Peter Sagan and Davide Ballerini.
Real Madrid, Shakhtar moving stadiums for Champions League
NYON, Switzerland — Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will move to different stadiums to play Champions League games this season, UEFA said Tuesday.
The Group B rivals got permission to change venues from the stadiums they used in last season’s competition.
Madrid will start using the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at its training center when it hosts Shakhtar in the group opener on Oct. 21.
The 6,000-capacity venue has hosted Madrid’s Spanish league games since June during renovation work at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and while fans have not attended games during the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.