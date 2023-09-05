Dodgers pitcher Urías arrested near BMO stadium where Messi was playing MLS game
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. on Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday.
Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records. He is due in court Sept. 27.
Major League Baseball intends to investigate.
The 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. Urías was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.
The NL West-leading Dodgers were traveling Monday to Miami where they open a six-game road trip Tuesday against the Marlins. Urías had been set to make his next start Thursday in the series finale.
“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team,” the Dodgers said in a statement.
The club declined further comment.
Rams WR Kupp is still in Minnesota to see a specialist for hamstring injury
THOUSAND OAKS — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was in Minnesota on Monday to see a specialist for his latest injury.
Kupp's hamstring injury has slowed him for roughly five weeks since he pulled up in practice at training camp on Aug. 1, and the Super Bowl 56 MVP had a setback last week. Coach Sean McVay said the injury has been "a little bit out of the norm" compared to a normal hamstring strain or muscle pull.
He left during the weekend to get another opinion, although the Rams haven't given more specifics. Kupp's availability for the Rams' season opener at Seattle on Sunday seems increasingly unlikely, although he hasn't been ruled out.
"We're hopeful that this will give some clarity once he goes and talks to these doctors, because it doesn't fall in alignment with some of the things that have ended up occurring relative to the standard strains of the hamstring," McVay said. "I think we want to be able to get some clarity."
Kupp is expected to be back in Los Angeles before the Rams' practice on Wednesday.
Kupp missed the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury, finishing with 75 catches for 812 yards. He won the triple crown of receiving in 2021, leading the NFL in catches, yards receiving and receiving TDs before he caught the winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.
"I think the most important thing is whenever he's able to take the field, whether that be this week, whether that be Week 2, whatever it is, as long as he's able to have that return to performance, he's feeling like the Cooper Kupp that we all know and love, and he's got some clarity on, all right, what is really going on?" McVay said.
Kupp missed the second half of the regular season in 2018 with a serious knee injury that prevented him from playing in the Rams' first trip to the Super Bowl under McVay.
The Rams' healthy receivers include Van Jefferson, newcomer Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and rookie Puka Nacua.
Angels catcher Max Stassi will miss the entire season because of a family medical issue
OAKLAND — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue.
The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury.
Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the restricted list means he won't be paid the remainder of his $7 million salary for this season, a move that likely allows the Angels to get their payroll below the luxury tax threshold.
"Out of respect for Max and his family, the Angels will not have any further comment," the team said in a statement. "The Angels wish Max and his family all the best."
The 32-year-old Stassi joined the Angels during the 2019 season. He batted .209 with 29 homers and 87 RBIs during parts of four seasons with Los Angeles while providing solid defense.
Stassi is under contract for the 2024 season, scheduled to make $7 million.
Gauff is 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals
NEW YORK — Coco Gauff is the first American teen since Serena Williams more than two decades ago to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals two years in a row, so the 19-year-old from Florida knows her way out of trouble on a tennis court.
As the second set slipped away against Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff needed a chance to think things through after handing over a break with a pair of double-faults and a stumble that left her doing the splits.
So Gauff turned in the direction of the near-constant chatter coming from Brad Gilbert, one of her two coaches sitting in a front-row seat, and said, “Please stop.” A couple of minutes later, Gauff said, “Stop talking.”
That was while Wozniacki was grabbing four consecutive games to go up a break in the third set. And then, just as the match seemed to be slipping away thanks in part to a slew of unforced errors, Gauff straightened out her strokes and pulled way. She collected the last six games for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Wozniacki, the 33-year-old mother of two who recently came out of retirement.
“I was getting frustrated. It wasn’t really directed at him. It was just that I needed to reset,” the sixth-seeded Gauff said. “In that moment, I just didn’t want to hear anything. I just wanted to think about what I was doing.”
Her next opponent will be No. 20 seed Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion. Ostapenko beat defending champion Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday night, after 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic picked up a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 victory over qualifier Borna Gojo.
Djokovic faces No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. on Tuesday. It'll be Djokovic's 13th quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows, and Fritz's first.
Qualifier Wannasaen wins LPGA’s Portland Classic
PORTLAND, Ore. — Teenager Chanettee Wannasaen played a five-hole stretch in 6 under early in the final round Sunday and closed with a 9-under 63 for a four-stroke victory at the Portland Classic to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour since 2015.
Wannasaen arrived at Portland ranked 367th and having missed nine straight cuts in her rookie season. The 19-year-old from Thailand shattered the tournament scoring record by five strokes with a 26-under 262 total for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Wannasaen is just the third qualifier to win on tour. Canada’s Brooke Henderson was the last Monday qualifier to win, taking the same Portland event in 2015. The other qualifier to finish first was American Laurel Kean, who claimed the State Farm Classic in 2000.
Third-round leader Megan Khang failed in her bid to win consecutive events, closing with a 1-under 71 and finishing sixth.
Xiyu Lin of China was second after a final round 64 for a 22-under 266. China’s Ruoning Yin (64), American Gina Kim (66) and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (67) tied for third another stroke back.
Denny Hamlin signs multiyear contract extension to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Denny Hamlin is staying with Joe Gibbs Racing.
The organization announced Monday that Hamlin signed a multiyear extension to keep driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The company said in the release terms of the contract extension will not be disclosed.
Hamlin first drove in a Cup Series race at Kansas in October 2005 and has since made more than 600 starts all for owner Joe Gibbs.
Gibbs said in a statement it was amazing to think Hamlin first drove for the team nearly two decades ago.
"He's been a big part of Joe Gibbs Racing ever since then and we look forward to that continuing for years to come," Gibbs said.
Hamlin has 50 career Cup Series wins, tied for 13th all time in NASCAR history. He won three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s at Darlington Raceway and one Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Hamlin is part of his 17th NASCAR playoffs and has reached the final championship four times: 2014, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Hamlin said his relationship with Joe Gibbs and his team "means a lot to me. We have accomplished so much together over the years."
Hamlin had a strong car at Darlington on Sunday night, leading a race best 177 out of 367 laps. But problems in the pits and a late accident dropped him to a 25th-place finish in the Southern 500.
Hamlin was asked last Thursday and at NASCAR playoff media day if he still hoped to drive for JGR and quickly answered, "100 percent."
Hamlin and the 15 other NASCAR playoff drivers compete at Kansas on Sunday.
Nick Bosa's holdout from 49ers is endangering his status for the start of the season
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers began their first game week preparation of the season with their best defensive player nowhere to be found.
Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa's contract holdout that kept him out of all of training camp is now seriously threatening to last into the regular season as the two sides have been unable to come to a resolution.
“We just have to play with who we’ve got," All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga said Monday. “We’d love to have Bosa, obviously. That’s a no-brainer. Best defensive player in the NFL and it shows. We just have to prepare as if he’s not going to be here. That’s an upper-echelon, that’s a front-office question. I don’t know if I can answer more on that. Once he’s here we’d love to have him.”
For now, the Niners will prepare for the opener at Pittsburgh on Sunday with Drake Jackson and Clelin Ferrell as the starters at defensive end.
Those two players combined for five sacks and 39 pressures last season, a far cry from the 18 1/2 sacks and 90 pressures Bosa provided on the way to winning the award as the NFL's top defensive player.
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw said the team might need to utilize more aggressive pressure packages to make up for Bosa's absence if he doesn't sign soon but would prefer it not come to that.
"We hope the (front) office figures it out,” Greenlaw said. “We don’t really look at it as saying we’re missing somebody. It’s just next man up and you just play ball.”
Ex-Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph confirms retirement after 12-year NFL career
EAGAN, Minn. — Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph has retired after a 12-year career in the NFL he spent mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.
Rudolph played last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching Tom Brady's last regular-season touchdown pass before injuring his knee in the final regular-season game. Rudolph was sidelined for the playoff game and not re-signed after becoming a free agent in the offseason.
Rudolph confirmed his retirement Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The Vikings are planning to honor him Sept. 24 during their home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2011 played 10 years for the Vikings, totaling 4,488 yards to rank second on the franchise's career list for tight ends behind Steve Jordan. Rudolph's 48 touchdowns are the most among tight ends and sixth overall in Vikings history.
He had a consecutive starts streak of 93 straight games that ended because of a foot injury late in the 2020 season. Rudolph played for the New York Giants in 2021.
Jaxson Dart is Mississippi's starting QB after strong camp and opener, coach Lane Kiffin says
OXFORD, Miss. — There's no doubt that Jaxson Dart is Mississippi's starting quarterback now.
Dart survived challenges from transfers Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard in fall camp and turned in a strong opener in a 73-7 victory over Mercer. Coach Lane Kiffin confirmed Monday that Dart will start for the 22nd-ranked Rebels at No. 24 Tulane on Saturday.
Dart, who started most of last season, completed 18 of 23 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns against Mercer. He also ran four times for 36 yards.
"Jaxson played really well and, like I've said, had a really good camp and spring," Kiffin said. "So he's the starting quarterback. I've said all along we're extremely excited about that room, the depth in that room."
The blowout afforded Kiffin a chance to get all three passers into the game.
Sanders was 8-of-14 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State.
Howard, who came over from SEC rival LSU, was 3 of 4 for 56 yards.
"That position has been dramatically improved like you saw (with) the play from all three guys that went in," Kiffin said.
But Dart, who won a competition for the job last season, showed his command of the offense, even if it was against an FCS team.
"I think Dart's grown tremendously over the offseason," Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins said. "That first game, the first half, was a testament to that, really. You see him going through his reads, not forcing the ball.
"He played a really, really good game, a complete game."
Baylor QB Blake Shapen out 2-3 weeks with MCL injury. A transfer QB will start vs. No. 14 Utah
WACO, Texas — Baylor will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for at least two to three weeks because of an MCL injury suffered in the season-opening upset loss to Texas State, meaning he will miss Saturday's home game against 14th-ranked Utah.
Bears coach Dave Aranda updated Shapen's status during his weekly availability Monday, a day after the quarterback had an MRI. The coach said starting safety Devin Lemear also would be out two to three weeks with a dislocated elbow.
Both got hurt Saturday night when Baylor, a nearly four-touchdown favorite, lost 42-31 at home to Texas State. Shapen completed 21 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns. The second TD came in the fourth quarter after he returned for a series with his knee fully taped and in a brace.
Mississippi State transfer quarterback Sawyer Robertson is expected to start Saturday against the Utes. He was 6-of-12 passing for 113 yards against Texas State, but the Bears' final two drives resulted in an interception and a fumble.
Utah, which began its season last Thursday with a 24-11 win over Florida, is in its final Pac-12 season before joining Baylor in the Big 12.
Georgia football staffer Jarvis Jones arrested for speeding, reckless driving
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones, who now works on the football staff at his alma mater, was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs' season opener, police said.
Jones' arrest late Friday is the latest driving investigation to tarnish the two-time reigning national champions, who have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, just hours after a celebratory parade through Athens.
The 33-year-old Jones is player coordinator for the Bulldogs. He played at Georgia from 2010-12 under former coach Mark Richt, setting school records for sacks in a season (14.5) and tackles for loss (24.5) that still stand.
An Athens-Clarke County police report shows Jones was arrested shortly before midnight last Friday for maximum limits speeding and reckless driving. He was released on $2,400 bond about an hour later.
No other details were available because of the Labor Day holiday.
After being selected No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh in the 2013 NFL draft, Jones spent four seasons with the Steelers. He retired before the 2017 campaign after being released with an injury settlement by the Arizona Cardinals.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Jones would face "internal discipline."
"It's a personnel matter and I really can't comment further on it," Smart said.
At least 14 Georgia players have either been arrested or ticketed for speeding and reckless driving since the crash that killed Willock and LeCroy. Police said LeCroy, while driving an SUV leased by the university, was racing former Georgia star Jalen Carter when she lost control of the vehicle. Carter, a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, received probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.
Georgia opened its season this past Saturday with a 48-7 victory over Tennessee-Martin.
NC State's Ashford won't play against No. 13 Notre Dame after leaving opener on stretcher
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford won't play this weekend against No. 13 Notre Dame after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the season-opening win at Connecticut, coach Dave Doeren said Monday.
Ashford spent Thursday night in the hospital for tests before being released on Friday and returning to Raleigh. Doeren said Ashford will play again, but the timetable is uncertain.
"He's probably going to need at least a week probably to shake that one off," Doeren said. "I would equate that to a whiplash-type thing, so he's pretty sore. We've just got to get the soreness out and get him back to who he was. He'll play again and all that, we just don't know how long it's going to take."
Ashford was hit late by a UConn player at the end of a kickoff return with 1:54 left in the third quarter. He went down and lay motionless for about 10 minutes as both teams knelt and watched emergency crews work on him. The Huskies' Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness for the blindside hit on the play.
American boxing trainer charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to return from England
MANCHESTER, England — An American boxing trainer was charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport in northwest England.
Brian McIntyre, who was in Chris Eubank Jr.'s corner for the English fighter's win over Liam Smith in Manchester on Saturday night, appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday after the weapon was allegedly found in his luggage on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 53-year-old McIntyre was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Oct. 9.
"Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate," police said in a statement.
Eubank Jr. brought the 53-year-old McIntyre in as his new coach alongside other changes to his training regime in preparation for the rematch against Smith.
