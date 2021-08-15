Dodgers place Urías on IL with left calf contusion
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left calf contusion.
Urías was hit on his calf by a pitch in the fourth inning Friday night against the New York Mets. He tossed five scoreless innings and was in line for his 14th win before three relievers gave up four runs in the seventh in the Dodgers’ 6-5, 10-inning win.
The stint on the injured list will help the Dodgers to manage the workload for the 25-year-old Urías, who underwent left shoulder surgery in 2017. But it also leaves them without one of their best pitchers as they battle for playoff positioning.
Urías is 13-3 this season with a 3.29 ERA over a career-high 137 2/3 innings.
The Dodgers replaced Urías on the active roster by recalling infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Power puts Penske back on track with another Indy victory
INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power took the lead early Saturday, then watched it shrink over the final half of the race before holding on to win this season’s second Indianapolis Grand Prix.
The Australian, who started second, beat Romain Grosjean by 1.1142 seconds for his first win of the season.
Power earned his fifth win on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. He led 56 of 85 laps and earned his 38th career victory, breaking a tie for fifth all-time with Al Unser.
“Finally, finally,” Power shouted on the radio after crossing the yard of bricks and ending a 13-race victory drought.
Grosjean, the Swiss-born driver from France who won the pole in the season’s other road race at Indy, matched his second-place finish from May’s race on the same course.
Americans Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi were third and fourth, while pole winner Pato O’Ward, of Mexico, wound up fifth.
For Power, it was vindication after a rugged weekend at Nashville when he was involved in multiple collisions, including one with Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin.
“We needed it,” Power said. “I can’t tell you how good these guys have been this year. They’ve given me a good car and we’ve had some bad luck, and I’ve made some mistakes as well. Oh, what a relief, man.”
The crossover weekend is just getting started. Xfinity drivers were scheduled for a 150-mile race on the same road course later Saturday and Cup drivers will qualify Sunday morning before running on the road course for the Brickyard 200.
Goal feast for fans as Man U, Chelsea, Liverpool win in EPL
The return of near-capacity crowds fueled a barrage of goals and a bunch of home wins on the first Saturday of the English Premier League season.
Fans at Old Trafford particularly enjoyed themselves.
More than 72,000 spectators — Britain’s biggest soccer crowd since the pandemic — saw Bruno Fernandes’ hat trick and Paul Pogba’s four assists sweep Manchester United to a 5-1 thrashing of fierce rival Leeds, a statement of intent from a team whose last of its record 20 top-flight titles came in 2013.
It was the highest-scoring encounter on a day featuring 25 goals across seven matches, at an average of 3.57 — much higher than a typical season’s average. The presence of fans may also have contributed to there being five home wins, an immediate swing from last season when there were more away wins (40% compared to 38% for home teams).
Chelsea, the European champion and a big title contender like United, flexed its early-season muscles by overwhelming Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win that could have been heavier in front of nearly 39,000 fans.
Liverpool was the other expected title challenger to begin its league campaign and Mohamed Salah set up two goals before scoring himself — the fifth straight season he has netted in the opening round — in a 3-0 win at promoted Norwich.
There were also wins for promoted team Watford and Everton, who beat Aston Villa 3-2 and Southampton 3-1 respectively, and Leicester, which defeated Wolverhampton 1-0 thanks to a goal by 34-year-old striker Jamie Vardy.
Aside from Liverpool, the only away winner was Brighton, which came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.
Jutanugarn, Hull, O’Toole tied for lead at windy Dumbarnie
FIFE, Scotland — Ariya Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes for an even-par 72 on Saturday at windy Dumbarnie Links, leaving her tied for the lead with Charley Hull and Ryann O’Toole in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open.
Three strokes ahead entering the round, Jutanugarn had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in wind gusting to 28 mph.
“I feel like tomorrow just have to play my own game,” Jutanugarn said. “Today, I was thinking about the outcome so much ... and that’s why I end up today not playing so well. “So, I think tomorrow just have to go back to like yesterday or first round and have good commitment and not really thinking about the outcome.”
The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane. She has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya.
O’Toole had a 68, and Hull shot her third straight 69 to match Jutanugarn at 9-under 207.
“The wind actually felt warmer, as well, so the ball was going a little bit farther,” Hull said. “Especially on last few holes it dropped off a bit. I’ve been feeling confident the last six weeks ever since pretty much, just the couple weeks after U.S. Open. I feel good. I feel really good.”
The 25-year-old Englishwoman won the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship for her lone LPGA Tour title.
Doug Barron eagles 18th to take lead in Shaw Charity Classic
CALGARY, Alberta — Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.
The 52-year-old Barron also had five birdies and a bogey at Canyon Meadows. He won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open for his lone tour title.
“I played really nice today,” Barron said. “I hit the ball solid all day. I did make a bogey, but I still hit a good shot on the hole and I made bogey. I just didn’t get up-and-down. I’m fine where I’m at. I did look at the leaderboard going into 18. I wanted to be in the final group, so I think the only way, my only path to the final group was to make eagle, so I can’t believe I did it, That was pretty cool.”
Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ames and Flesch birdied the 18th for 65s, and Mayfair followed an opening 62 with a 67.
Greaser, Piot reach championship match of US Amateur
OAKMONT, Pa. — Trailing on the back nine at Oakmont for the first time all week, Austin Greaser responded by winning four straight holes and closing out Travis Vick on the 17th hole in their semifinal match Saturday in the U.S. Amateur.
Greaser has yet to play the 18th hole in match play in five rounds.
Next up is the 36-hole championship match against Michigan State senior James Piot, who also made a big run around the turn in a 4-and-3 victory over Nick Gabrelcik.
The perks already began pouring in for the finalists, who earn exemptions to the Masters in April and the U.S. Open at The Country Club in June. The winner Sunday also earns a spot in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.
They all knew what was at stake, along with the size of the gallery, with close to 1,000 people following along in the fairway and on the edges of the green.
Greaser, who won the Ohio Amateur last year and is going into his junior season at North Carolina, felt more nerves than ever against Vick, who three times took a 1-up lead.
And then Greaser seized control, starting with a conventional play down the 11th fairway — some players have been going left toward the 10th fairway for a better angle to the pin — and hitting wedge to 8 feet. He hit another pitch to 8 feet below the hole on the par-5 12th.
Pliskova defeats Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to reach Montreal final
MONTREAL — Karolina Pliskova defeated top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 Saturday to reach the final of the National Bank Open.
Pliskova, seeded fourth from the Czech Republic, will play for the title Sunday against the winner of the other semifinal between Camilia Giorgi of Italy and qualifier Jessica Pegula of the U.S.
Sabalenka, ranked No. 3 from Belarus, was inconsistent all match, committing five double-faults and saving just four of seven break points. She threw her racket to the ground in frustration early in the second set. Pliskova finished with 10 aces.
Sabalenka, who leads the WTA Tour in aces, started the match with an ace but struggled to return serves from the sixth-ranked Czech. Pliskova broke early in the match, taking a 2-1 lead after Sabalenka sent a ball long following an extended rally.
Sabalenka began to settle in midway through the second set, coming toward the net, then dropping shots behind her opponent. Pliskova used her strong serve to stay ahead, saving a break point with an ace and two other serves Sabalenka couldn’t control.
Last month, Pliskova beat Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals. She then lost the final to Australia’s Ash Barty.
Opelka beats Tsitsipas to reach National Bank Open final
TORONTO — American Reilly Opelka beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final.
The 6-foot-11 Opelka saved the lone break point he faced, had 17 aces and won 77% of his first-serve points in the match that took 2 hours, 32 minutes. He ended the match with one last blast of a serve that Tsitsipas simply couldn’t corral.
Opelka will face the winner of the night match between top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia and American John Isner.
Unstoppable Haaland leads Dortmund to 5-2 rout of Frankfurt
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus warned against over-praising teammate Erling Haaland after yet another outstanding performance from the Norway striker.
Haaland was involved in every goal Saturday as he led Dortmund to a 5-2 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga opener.
“We always have to be careful not to praise him too much. Only because there are still some things he needs to improve,” Reus said.
Inspired by thousands of Dortmund fans back in the stands and chanting his name, Haaland was generous toward teammates in Marco Rose’s first league game as Dortmund coach. The 21-year-old set up three goals and scored two after starting the season with a hat trick in the German Cup last weekend.
“He can score super goals, play from deep, his speed, his assertiveness – he’s a package, you have to say,” Reus said.
Haaland took his tally to 62 goals scored in 61 competitive games for Dortmund.
Benzema scores twice to lead Madrid to victory in opener
MADRID — Karim Benzema picked up from where he left off last season, scoring twice to lead Real Madrid to a comfortable 4-1 win over Alavés in its Spanish league opener on Saturday.
Playing again under coach Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid also got a goal from Nacho Fernández, one of the defenders stepping in to replace veteran captain Sergio Ramos, who left after 16 seasons because the club didn’t want to extend his contract.
Benzema, the team’s top player and scoring leader last season under Zinedine Zidane, put Madrid ahead with a shot from inside the area after a clever backheel touch by Eden Hazard in the 48th minute. The France striker added his second from close range in the 62nd, six minutes after Fernández had found the net following a cross from Luka Modric.
Alavés pulled one back with a penalty kick converted by Joselu Mato in the 65th, and Vinícius Júnior completed the scoring with a header two minutes into stoppage time.
The result kept Madrid unbeaten in league openers since 2008. It went without a title last season before Zidane quit and Ancelotti was re-hired. The Italian coach had won four titles with Madrid in his first stint with the club from 2013-15.
About 4,000 fans were at the Mendizorroza Stadium as Spanish health authorities allowed the league to restart with crowds of up to 40% of the venues’ capacity.
It was Madrid’s first of three straight away matches. The team’s first home game is scheduled for September, when it hopes to have the field of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium ready. The venue is undergoing renovation but will continue hosting matches while construction work goes on.
Bobby Bowden remembered for faith, family and football
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Bobby Bowden lived life with three guiding principles: faith, family and football.
The longtime college football coach may have been known across the country for winning two national championships and 377 games, including 314 of them at Florida State from 1976 to 2009. But the eulogies delivered for him Saturday focused almost entirely on how his faith led him in life as well as how much he valued his family — and that included his thousands of players.
More than 300 players and coaches were among the crowd of about 2,500 who returned to the Donald L. Tucker Center to remember Bowden, who died last Sunday at 91 of pancreatic cancer.
The two-hour service included sons Tommy and Terry Bowden as well as daughter Ginger Bowden Madden. Longtime Florida State assistants Mark Richt and Mickey Andrews also spoke as well as players Bobby Butler, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn and Derrick Brooks.
Notre Dame has its quarterback: Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.
Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice Saturday in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon.
Notre Dame opens Sept. 5 at Florida State.
Coan started for Wisconsin in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten title game. He completed 70% of his passes and threw for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns two seasons ago.
Coan broke his foot before last season’s abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play, losing the starting job to former blue-chip recruit Graham Mertz.
Coan transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book, who was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans.
Coan, a graduate transfer heading into his senior season, was competing against underclassmen Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner, a freshman.
Bills owners committed to sharing costs on proposed stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to paying a portion of the projected $1.4 billion in their proposal to build a stadium.
“When it comes to the future new home of the Bills, (the Pegulas) have always known that, like virtually all NFL stadiums, this will ultimately be some form of a public/private partnership,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia said in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday.
Raccuia’s comments are the team’s first public statement since discussions with state and county officials on the team’s future home opened two months ago. The statement is timed at ending speculation the Bills want taxpayers to pay the entire cost.
How the costs will be split is unclear, and to be determined in negotiations, which are expected to resume once Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over as New York governor following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation last week.
The Bills want to replace the newly renamed Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973. The proposal calls for the stadium to be built in a Bills-controlled parking lot across the street from their current home.
Beltre going into Rangers Hall of Fame with PA man Morgan
ARLINGTON, Texas — Much of what Adrian Beltre now hears about his Hall of Fame-caliber career comes from his son, a baseball fanatic who grew up in the Texas Rangers clubhouse during his father’s last eight big league seasons.
“When AJ (Adrian Jr.) sees stuff like that, I can see in his face that he’s proud, which just makes me emotional,” Beltre said. “And I always try to be humble with him and kind of teach how to be, you know, hungry for what you want, but stay humble.”
The four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman, who retired in 2018 after 21 big league seasons, will be inducted into the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday night. He went to his only World Series in 2011, his first season in Texas, and joined MLB’s 3,000-hit club in a Rangers home game in 2017 at their old stadium across the street.
Beltre and Chuck Morgan, in his 38th season as the public address announcer for the Rangers spanning three different stadiums, will be the 23rd and 24th inductees in the team’s Hall of Fame since the first class in 2003.
The Rangers retired Beltre’s No. 29 jersey two years ago, in their last season at Globe Life Park before moving last season into the new Globe Life Field with a retractable roof. His first time on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be for the Class of 2024.
Spanish Vuelta: Defending champion Roglic wins opening stage
BURGOS, Spain — Two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic won the opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Saturday.
Roglic was fastest in the short first stage in the city of Burgos, finishing the 7.1-kilometer (4.4-mile) time trial in 8 minutes, 32 seconds.
Alex Aranburu finished second, six seconds behind, and Jan Tratnik was another two seconds back in third.
Roglic had also opened with a win in 2020 en route to his second consecutive Vuelta title.
Sunday’s second stage will take riders through a flat 166-kilometer (103-mile) route that should favor the sprinters.
The three-week Grand Tour race will finish in Santiago de Compostela.
