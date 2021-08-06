Dodgers sign Hamels, add depth to depleted rotation
LOS ANGELES — Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers through the end of the season, adding more depth to a pitching staff that has been racked with injuries.
Hamels held a tryout for teams last month. The left-hander will report to the Dodgers’ spring training complex in Arizona to get further stretched out before joining the big league club.
The 37-year-old Hamels was limited to one start last season with the Atlanta Braves due to shoulder inflammation and arm fatigue. He went 3.1 innings on Sept. 16 at Baltimore and allowed three earned runs.
Hamels, the 2008 World Series and NLCS MVP with Philadelphia, will be going into his 16th season. He has a career record of 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 423 games. In his last full season in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA.
The defending World Series champions have three starters on the injured list — Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation), Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) and Danny Duffy (flexor strain), who was acquired last week in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave while police and MLB are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against the pitcher.
To make room for Hamels on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated right-hander Yefry Ramírez for assignment.
American Taylor beats Iran’s Yazdani for wrestling gold
CHIBA, Japan — David Taylor seized the most important moment of his wrestling life.
The American scored a double-leg takedown with 17 seconds remaining to beat Iran’s Hassan Yazdani 4-3 on Thursday night and claim the gold medal in the freestyle 86-kilogram class.
“There was no way I wasn’t going to find a way,” he said “It’s the gold medal, man. I was going to rip my arms off if I had to.”
Taylor expected a tough match from the man nicknamed “The Greatest.” Yazdani, the No. 1 seed, won the 74-kilogram class at the 2016 Olympics.
“I like to win 10-0, but getting it done in the last seconds feels pretty good, too,” Taylor said.
He took advantage of Yazdani’s decision to be cautious.
“I think he only tried three times to score,” Taylor said. “I always say that if you want to be the best in the world, you need to take people down twice. You need to get two takedowns. Tonight was a good example of that. I needed two takedowns.”
Barcelona says Messi won’t stay with the club
MADRID — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over.
Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract.
He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager.
Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.
“Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles,” the club said.
It blamed “Spanish league regulations” for not allowing the club to sign a new contract with the player. His previous one had ended on June 30.
US BMX rider Fields released from Tokyo hospital after crash
MISHIMA, Japan — BMX rider Connor Fields was released from St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo on Thursday, five days after a horrific crash in his semifinal race at the Tokyo Olympics left him with a brain bleed and other injuries.
Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, the chief medical officer for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a statement that Fields will be able to return to his home in Henderson, Nevada, in the coming days to begin his rehabilitation.
“A few of us have been able to see and speak with Connor on FaceTime and I am relieved to hear his voice, witness him move around and see that his sense of humor and strength are still intact,” said his mother, Lisa Fields.
“His sly smile says more than any scan, yet those are looking good, too. We are all overjoyed with the news that he is booked on a flight home.”
Family members have not been with Fields in Tokyo because of the strict COVID-19 measures that prohibited them from traveling to Japan for the Olympics. But he’s been cared for by staff from the USOPC and USA Cycling since the cash.
The 28-year-old Fields had already qualified for the finals last Friday based on his first two semifinal heats when the gate dropped for the final one. He was flanked by riders on each side of him as he landed hard on a jump into the first turn. The impact with the ground was severe enough, but Fields also was hit at high speed by two other riders.
He remained motionless while the race concluded. Medical personnel then rushed out to attend to Fields, who eventually was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage in the crash, and while the Olympic neurosurgeon was on standby in case surgery was needed to relieve pressure on his brain, a follow-up CT scan taken the next morning showed no additional injuries.
Tua Foundation donating $93K to girls ranch hit by 8 deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A nonprofit foundation started by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Thursday it would donate $93,000 to an Alabama girls home to cover the funeral expenses of eight children killed in a horrific interstate crash in June.
The Tua Foundation said the donation to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch also would pay for counseling for ranch residents who lost loved ones in the wreck, which happened as a van was returning to the central Alabama facility following a beach trip in June. The chain-reaction pileup was the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that unleashed flash floods and tornadoes in Alabama.
Money was raised during a “Luau with Tua” event held in Tuscaloosa, where Tagovailoa played for the University of Alabama, and the NFL player gave another $46,500.
AP source: All-Star Randle agrees to extension with Knicks
All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deals can be signed before Friday at noon Eastern time.
Randle could have become a free agent after next season. The new deal takes effect following next season and brings his contract’s total value to five years and $140 million.
ESPN first reported the deal.
Randle earned the new deal by leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his best season. He set a career high by scoring 24.1 points per game and matched his high by averaging 10.2 rebounds in his seventh season.
Randle also set career highs with 6.0 assists per game and his 41% shooting on 3-pointers. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.
Yanks C Sánchez latest player to test positive for COVID-19
NEW YORK — Catcher Gary Sánchez became the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week.
Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sánchez came from a rapid test and the Yankees were awaiting the results of a PCR test.
After Monday’s game against Baltimore, Cole tested positive and was scratched from his scheduled start on the next day. Montgomery tested positive on Tuesday.
“I guess I’m little concerned about everything, but we just got to do keep doing the best we can,” Boone said as the Yankees prepared to face Seattle.
The three positive results occurred after the Yankees returned from playing six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in Florida, where COVID-19 cases are surging.
“We were in Florida this past week and that’s been one of the places with some rising cases and things like that,” Boone said. “So I’m sure that could have played a role, but it’s hard to know who contracted what, when and how.”
At least 85% of New York’s players are vaccinated, resulting in a loosening of restrictions, but the Yankees still have been hit hard of late.
Since the All-Star break, star outfielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have tested positive along with relievers Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga.
Sánchez is batting .216 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs in 84 games. He did not start Wednesday but entered New York’s 10-3 win over Baltimore as a pinch-hitter.
Sinner, 19, beats Korda, 21, in 2 tiebreakers at Washington
WASHINGTON — Jannik Sinner beat Sebastian Korda 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) at the Citi Open on Thursday in a matchup between two youngsters considered possible future stars of men’s tennis who also happen to be doubles partners this week.
Sinner is a 19-year-old from Italy who reached the quarterfinals at the French Open last year and the fourth round there this year before losing to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal each time.
Korda is a 21-year-old from the U.S. who is only the third man in the last 50 years to reach the fourth round in his debuts at both Roland Garros, which he did in 2020, and Wimbledon, which he did last month.
The two have gotten to know each other on tour and Sinner said Korda texted him about joining up in doubles at the hard-court tournament in Washington. After facing each other on a breezy, 90-degree afternoon, they were scheduled to team up at night against Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe.
In a contest between a couple of other members of the sport’s youth movement, Jenson Brooksby of Sacramento, California, eliminated No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-3, 6-4. Both are 20; Auger-Aliassime turns 21 on Sunday.
Harris English shoots 62 to take 2-shot lead in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harris English shot an 8-under 62 on Thursday to match his lowest PGA Tour score and take the first-round lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
The 2013 winner at TPC Southwind, English had a two-stroke lead over Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter and Matthew Wolff, with Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Marc Leishman another shot back at 65.
DeChambeau returned to competition after missing the Tokyo Olympics because of a positive test for COVID-19.
The 32-year-old English birdied the first four holes — making a 27-foot putt on the par-4 second — and added birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 9 to match the course front-nine mark of 7-under 28. The 28 also is English’s career-low for nine holes.
Titans add Matt Barkley to compete for backup QB position
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans haven’t needed their backup quarterback since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starter in 2019, though competition for that job took another twist on Thursday.
The team signed free agent Matt Barkley and released DeShone Kizer, who had played on the practice squad last season. That was the most notable of several moves made as the Titans also signed tackle Brent Qvale, guard Ross Reynolds and tight end Donnie Ernsberger.
They placed cornerback Greg Mabin and offensive lineman Spencer Pulley on injured reserve.
Barkley, 31, will compete with Logan Woodside for the No. 2 spot after spending his last three seasons in Buffalo. The backup hasn’t seen much action the past couple of seasons as Tannehill has started 30 consecutive games for the Titans, including four playoff contests.
Barkley has bounced around the league since being drafted in the fourth round by Philadelphia in 2013. He has taken snaps for the Eagles, Chicago Bears and the Bills over the years, playing in 19 games while going 2-5 as a starter.
His most productive season was 2016, when he started six games for the Bears and threw for 1,611 yards with eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Chicago went 1-5 in that stretch. Barkley last started in 2018 for Buffalo, throwing for 232 yards and two TDs in a win over the New York Jets.
Indians extend lease, ending relocation speculation
CLEVELAND — Soon to be known as Guardians, the Indians aren’t leaving home anytime soon.
Ending rampant speculation they would be relocating, the Indians agreed Thursday to a 15-year lease extension at Progressive Field, keeping them at their downtown ballpark through 2036 and perhaps longer.
The agreement, which still needs legislative approval, includes two additional five-year options that could make it a 25-year deal through 2046.
Also, the Indians are partnering with the city, Cuyahoga County and state to spend $435 million for renovations on the ballpark, which opened as Jacobs Field in 1994 but is now one of Major League Baseball’s oldest facilities.
The deal was unveiled during a virtual news conference at the ballpark with owner Paul Dolan, Gov. Mike DeWine and local leaders. The plan does not include new taxes or increases and would be funded by current revenue sources.
The club has been in talks with the city and county, which owns the 35,000-seat stadium, on extending the lease for several months. The current lease is scheduled to expire following the 2023 season.
Officiating head Al Riveron, NFL’s 1st Hispanic ref, retires
CANTON, Ohio — NFL officiating chief Al Riveron, a Cuban who became the league’s first Hispanic referee, retired Friday.
Riveron worked as an on-field official for nine years and became a member of the NFL’s officiating staff in 2013 as a senior director.
He will be replaced by two of the league’s senior vice president in officiating, Walter Anderson, a former referee, and Perry Fewell, a former coach.
“Al has been a tremendous advocate for officiating during his distinguished career,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said in a memo to staff. “We thank Al for his contributions to football and wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Riveron, 61, had a tough act to follow. Actually, two.
He succeeded Dean Blandino as head of officiating in 2017. Before Blandino, Mike Pereira held the job. Both are now with Fox Sports, and both were popular with fans and the media because of their forthrightness and skill explaining officiating decisions.
Riveron’s personality featured a quiet determination, and he rarely was as open in discussing officiating calls as were Pereira and Blandino.
Griffin joining ESPN as NFL, college football analyst
Robert Griffin III has not totally shut the door on his NFL career but he is taking the next step toward his future beyond the playing field.
The Heisman Trophy winner and former Pro Bowl quarterback has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst. Griffin will be in the booth for a college football game on either ESPN or ABC and will also contribute to ESPN’s studio coverage, including during the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl.
The deal allows Griffin to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises.
“ESPN has been great through this whole process and understanding that I still want to play,” said Griffin, an NFL veteran and the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner while playing for Baylor. “I still love the game. If that opportunity doesn’t come, I’ll be giving everything I have to ESPN and this process.”
Griffin was a guest analyst on “NFL Live” in 2017, a year when he didn’t play. He signed with Baltimore in 2018 and was there for three seasons after previous stops in Washington (2012-15) and Cleveland (2016).
Citing knee, Federer out of Toronto, Cincinnati tournaments
Roger Federer pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati on Thursday, citing lingering issues with his surgically repaired knee and shedding doubt on his status for the U.S. Open.
The withdrawals by Federer, who turns 40 on Sunday, were announced separately by the two events.
This news follows the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics after he said he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season.
Federer has not competed since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz on July 8.
Play begins at Toronto on Monday, and at Cincinnati on Aug. 16. They traditionally are the two primary tuneups ahead of the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament and scheduled to begin Aug. 30 in New York.
Federer is a seven-time champion in Cincinnati and has won two titles in Canada.
SEC, Sankey agree to contract extension through 2026
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference extended the contract of Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose league is set to grab even more prominence and wealth with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
The league announced the extension through 2026 on Thursday, five days after the two traditional football powers accepted invitations to join the SEC starting in 2025, if not earlier.
The league’s presidents and chancellors approved the extension for the 57-year-old Sankey, who became the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015. His previous deal was through 2023. The league didn’t disclose financial terms.
“College athletics is in the midst of a transformational period, and the SEC is fortunate to have a highly impactful leader to guide us forward at this critical time in our history,” said Georgia President Jere Morehead, who is currently serving as president of the SEC.
“He has effectively introduced change and advancement for the conference while respecting the institutional traditions that make the SEC unique. His leadership and ability to foster collaboration through the COVID-19 pandemic helped establish a framework for all of college sports, and those leadership skills will be critical as we move forward with change in the years ahead.”
The SEC managed to hold a 10-game conference-only season in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
AP source: Wizards agree to 3-year deal with Dinwiddie
The Washington Wizards have agreed to a $62 million, three-year deal with guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced, said Dinwiddie is heading to the Wizards in a sign-and-trade.
The 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie joins a backcourt that’s being vacated by Russell Westbrook after Washington agreed to deal Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dinwiddie played only three games last season for the Brooklyn Nets. He went down in December with a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament. In 2019-20, he averaged 20.6 points per game for the Nets.
Cousins returns to Vikings quarterback room after quarantine
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was activated Thursday from the COVID-19 reserve list after completing the NFL’s required five-day quarantine for unvaccinated players deemed a high-risk close contact with an infected person.
Admittedly frustrated by the rarity of him missing practice, Cousins vowed to go to even greater lengths to create social distancing and avoid another absence — even if it means setting up Plexiglas around his seat or “meeting outside under a goal post in January.”
As for getting vaccinated, as the league has urged, Cousins described his stance as “a very private health matter” but declined to elaborate further.
“I do believe that as a leader of the team it’s very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact, because that is what it’s going to come down to,” Cousins said.
He later added: “I’m at peace with where I’m at, and I’ll follow the protocols vigilantly.”
The Vikings also activated Nate Stanley, bringing their quarterback cadre much closer to full strength after a tenuous stretch of practices in the early portion of camp. Rookie Kellen Mond, the player who tested positive, remained on the reserve list and away from the team.
The reason Cousins triggered the high-risk close contact quarantine period, he said, was that the Vikings discovered the quarterback meeting room was too small to allow proper distancing — not that he was actually too close to Mond. The quarterbacks have since moved to a different space.
Sharks sign goalie Adin Hill to 2-year deal
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Adin Hill to a two-year contract Wednesday that avoids salary arbitration.
The Sharks acquired Hill last month in a trade from Arizona and are counting on him to team with James Reimer as their goaltending duo next season.
The 25-year-old Hill appeared in 19 games last season for Arizona, going 9-9-1 record with a .913 save percentage, 2.74 goals against average and two shutouts.
Hill has appeared in 49 career games with a 19-21-4 record, 2.79 goals against average and .909 save percentage.
Hawks sign draft picks Johnson, Cooper before summer league
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks signed first-round draft pick Jalen Johnson on Thursday before the forward participates in the team’s summer league in Las Vegas.
The former Duke standout was the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft last week. The Hawks on Thursday also signed their second-round pick, point guard Sharife Cooper from Auburn, to a two-way contract.
Johnson, Cooper and 2020 second-round pick Skylar Mays will be on the summer league team that will compete in Las Vegas from Sunday through Aug. 17. The team will be coached by Hawks assistants Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett and newly named G League College Park SkyHawks coach Steve Gansey.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson could play at either forward spot. He played only 13 games as a freshman at Duke last season. He averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Motorcycling great Valentino Rossi retiring at end of year
SPEILBERG, Austria — Motorcycling great Valentino Rossi is retiring at the end of the season.
The nine-time MotoGP world champion announced his decision Thursday at the Styrian GP — at the venue where Rossi took his first grand prix podium in the 125cc class in 1996.
“I have decided to stop at the end of the season,” the 42-year-old Rossi said. “It’s hard to make this decision, I would have wanted to race for another 25 years but the moment has come to say, ‘Stop.’
“So, unfortunately, this will be my last half season as a MotoGP rider.”
Rossi is regarded as one of the best ever racers, with the Italian having won seven premier class titles and nine overall across MotoGP, in 250cc and 125cc.
He’s won a record 115 grands prix — 89 of them in the premier class — and his 235 podium appearances are also more than any other rider.
But Rossi’s last podium was more than a year ago and he hasn’t won a race since 2017. He sits 19th in the season standings, with just 17 points after nine races.
