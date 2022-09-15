Hasal earns shutout as Vancouver Whitecaps defeat LA Galaxy
VANCOUVER — Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite and Tosaint Ricketts each scored in the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.
Thomas Hasal made two saves for the Whitecaps (10-14-7). Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy (11-12-7).
The teams play again Saturday. The Whitecaps host the Seattle Sounders while the Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids.
Chargers’ Allen out vs. Chiefs because of hamstring injury
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been declared out for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury.
Allen sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen said he felt a slight pull and the hamstring tightened after he planted his foot to the turf during the second quarter. Despite only seeing 22 snaps, he led the Chargers with 66 receiving yards and was tied for the lead in catches with four.
Coach Brandon Staley on Tuesday said Allen’s injury “is going to take some time.” Allen is in his 10th season and has caught at least 95 passes the past five years, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history.
Joshua Palmer is expected to get the start in place of Palmer and DeAndre Carter is likely to see increased playing time. Both had three catches against the Raiders while Carter had a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give Los Angeles a 17-3 lead at halftime.
Tight end Donald Parham will miss his second straight game also because of a hamstring injury.
Cornerback J.C. Jackson could make his Chargers debut after undergoing ankle surgery three weeks ago. Jackson is listed as questionable after being limited in practice for the second straight day. Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract during the offseason.
“I think he’s headed in the right direction, but I think there is still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night,” Staley said.
NBA considered suspending Sarver for more than 1 year
NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was likely spared even stronger sanctioning by the NBA for his racist, misogynistic and hostile words and actions because of one key conclusion by investigators, Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday.
The law firm that spent nearly a year digging into the situation determined Sarver’s use of slurs “was not motivated by racial animus.”
Had that not been the case, Silver indicated, Sarver’s punishment — a one-year suspension and $10 million fine — would have been far more severe.
“It was relevant,” Silver said after the league’s Board of Governors meetings concluded. “I think if they had made findings that, in fact, his conduct was motivated by racial animus, absolutely that would have had an impact on on the ultimate outcome here. But that’s not what they found.”
And that, to Silver, is one of the key distinctions between the Sarver case and the one surrounding then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014, when he was banned for life and fined $2.5 million for racist comments.
The NBA had the option of giving Sarver a longer ban than the one-year suspension. The $10 million fine was the maximum allowable, as was the case with Sterling’s $2.5 million fine eight years ago; NBA rules on maximum fines were changed in 2019.
Another reason Silver, who was the ultimate decider of the penalty in this case, stopped short of suspending Sarver for longer or even banning him: He said he took into account a number of anonymous details that could not be revealed in the investigative report that was published Tuesday, along with other elements of Sarver’s actions in his 18 years owning the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.
Sargent, Pepi, Ferreira on US roster for World Cup warmups
NEW YORK — Josh Sargent, Ricardo Pepi and Jesús Ferreira are in at forward, while Jordan Pefok, Haji Wright and Brandon Vazquez are out.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-man roster Wednesday for the Americans’ final two World Cup warmups, and he emphasized time remains for players to move on and off before he reveals his final Cup roster on Nov. 9.
“I know we’re not going to be the most talented team at the World Cup and we’re going to have to compensate for that by being a cohesive unit, by working for each other, fighting for each other and having a great team spirit,” Berhalter said. “So part of it is leaning on guys that have been there before and been around the group before and understand the team culture and understand their teammates extremely well.”
Like Sargent and Pepi, defenders Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards and Sam Vines, and winger Gio Reyna were picked after missing the four previous matches in May and June.
The 13th-ranked Americans face No. 23 Japan on Sept. 23 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and 53rd-ranked Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain. Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man roster for the tournament in Qatar five days before the FIFA deadline.
Six players from the late spring games were dropped: defenders George Bello, Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson, midfielder Cristian Roldan, winger Tim Weah and Wright.
Robinson, Roldan, Weah and goalkeeper Zack Steffen have been sidelined by injuries.
Other notable omissions included defenders John Brooks, Tim Ream and Shaq Moore, midfielder/defender James Sands and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.
“There’s still some time that they can try to earn their way onto the team,” Berhalter said.
Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against 20th-ranked Wales on Nov. 21, plays No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against 21st-ranked Iran.
Sargent appeared in the first three qualifiers last September but was dropped by the U.S. during a scoring slump at Norwich, which was relegated from the Premier League to England’s second tier. He has revived his play this season, scoring six goals in his last six matches.
NASCAR’s 2023 Cup schedule remains largely unchanged
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday that includes previously announced races at the new downtown Chicago street course and a return to North Wilkesboro in North Carolina along with only one notable date shift.
The Cup Series schedule is largely unchanged from the 2022 version, with the 10 playoff tracks the same, the exhibition Clash again returning to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Daytona 500 opening the season on Feb. 19.
The only notable date change is a second stop at Richmond Raceway being moved from August to July, and the shared NASCAR and IndyCar weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway moved from July to August. The event will again be on Indy’s road course.
NASCAR said the Feb. 26 race at Auto Club Speedway in Southern California will be the last on its 2-mile layout. NASCAR has wanted to convert the facility into a short track but the pandemic delayed any progress.
Speedway Motorsports announced last week it was moving the annual All-Star race to North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the race will be May 21. Texas Motor Speedway hosted the all-star race the last two years, and the shift to North Wilkesboro leaves Texas with only one Cup race for the first time since 2004.
There will be only two Cup races held on Saturday nights next year, at Daytona in August and Bristol in September. Atlanta Motor Speedway will also hold one of its two Cup races, on Sunday, July 9, at night.
Flacco to start again for Jets in Week 2 at Browns
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to stay with Flacco this week despite a less than inspired performance by the 37-year-old quarterback and the rest of the offense in a 24-9 loss to Baltimore in the regular-season opener.
Flacco, starting for the injured Zach Wilson, was 37 of 59 for 307 yards and one touchdown — in the game’s final minute — with one interception while facing constant pressure from the Ravens. Flacco was sacked three times and hit 11 times behind a shuffled offensive line, and his lack of mobility didn’t help.
More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend
LOS ANGELES — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season.
The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year.
A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.
NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle and the Seahawks’ 17-16 narrow victory over Denver averaged 19.8 million across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. That is the most-watched Monday night game since New Orleans faced New England in 2009 (21.4 million). It’s also the fourth-biggest audience since ESPN took over “Monday Night Football” in 2006.
Minnesota’s 23-7 win over Green Bay averaged 18.5 million on Fox, and was the most-viewed during the late Sunday afternoon window. Fox’s doubleheader numbers were up 11% over last season, with an average of 15.4 million for its six games.
NFL pleased with Guardian Cap summer results
Guardian Caps helped reduce the number of concussions among NFL players mandated to wear the padded helmets during training camp, according to data from the league.
Offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers were required for the first time to wear Guardian Caps during practice between the start of training camp until the second preseason game.
The average number of concussions among those positions groups dropped from 23 over the previous three-year period to 11 this summer. Of those 11 concussions, six were results of a blow to the face mask, which doesn’t have added protection.
“The benefits of the Guardian Caps exceeded our expectations so far,” NFL executive Jeff Miller said Wednesday. “We saw a more than 50% decrease in concussions among the affected groups.”
Miller noted other injuries, including back injuries and stingers didn’t increase during the preseason among those groups of players. He said more than 200 players continued to wear the Guardian Caps after the mandate ended.
Study: 1-in-5 U.S. adults bet money on sports in past year
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Nearly one in five U.S. adults bet money on sports over the past year, according to a survey released Wednesday.
The report from the Pew Research Center shows that 19% of adults surveyed said they had wagered on sports.
The most common way they did so was by placing bets with friends or family, such as a private betting pool, fantasy league or a casual bet; 15% of respondents said they bet in this manner.
Only 8% said they had made sports bets in person at a casino, racetrack or kiosk, and 6% reported having done so online. The survey did not ask if the online sites were regulated by a government agency, or were unregulated offshore sites.
The survey’s results indicate that the nascent U.S. legal sports betting industry, while growing rapidly, has plenty of room for expansion; more than 80% of all legal sports bets in the U.S. are made online.
As of last Thursday’s kickoff to the NFL season, 31 states plus Washington D.C. offered legal sports betting, and several others will do so soon.
Nashville Predators hire 1st female scout Ronda Engelhardt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators announced Ronda Engelhardt will become a North American amateur scout based out of Minnesota, the first female scout hired by the team.
The hiring of Engelhardt on Wednesday comes a day after the Calgary Flames added Rebecca Johnston for a player development role and the Seattle Kraken promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research.
Engelhardt has been head coach of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Minnesota Whitecaps the past four seasons and won the Isobel Cup in 2019. The native of Roseville, Minnesota, was a U.S. women’s national team player and captain at the University of Minnesota in 2002-03.
Mom must pay $9K for telling daughter to hit sports opponent
LOS ANGELES — A California mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The woman’s daughter punched the opponent in the neck and she collapsed on the court, suffering a concussion. The punch was recorded on cellphone video.
The mother, Latira Shonty Hunt, was criminally charged last year with one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one misdemeanor count of battery. She faced up to a year in jail.
An Orange County judge allowed Hunt, 44, to participate in a diversion program that includes a written apology letter, restitution and anger management classes before she can attend basketball games. She must also stay away from the victim.
“A grown adult directing a child to use violence against another child on the basketball court is reprehensible,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a news release. “By instructing her own daughter to engage in violence, she is not only responsible for injuring an innocent child as if she punched her with her own fist, but she transformed her own child into someone who is willing to hurt another child.”
The criminal case will be dismissed if Hunt complies with the diversion program, her attorney, Brett Greenfield, said in a statement. The lawyer said Hunt and her daughter took responsibility for their actions.
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help pay for one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects.
Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group and was spent on a new $5 million volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended.
One of the texts from 2017 showed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades.
The texts were in court documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. Messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant. The documents also included messages between Bryant and Favre and Bryant and New.
“Just left Brett Farve,” Bryant texted New on July 16, 2019, misspelling the athlete’s last name. “Can we help him with his project. We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course.”
New responded: “I would appreciate having the opportunity to follow through with all the good things we are working on, especially projects like Brett’s.”
Later that day, New texted Favre to let him know she was meeting with the governor.
“I love John so much. And you too,” Favre responded to New, referring to the Mississippi Department of Human Services director at the time, John Davis.
The texts also showed discussion between Favre and New about arranging payment from the Human Services Department through the nonprofit to Favre for speaking engagements, with Favre then saying he would direct the money to the volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Favre played football at the university in Hattiesburg before going to the NFL in 1991, and his daughter started playing on the volleyball team there in 2017.
McIlroy, Europeans address Ryder Cup status for LIV players
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — For Rory McIlroy, it’s a flat-out “no.”
U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is open to having LIV Golf players on Europe’s team at next year’s Ryder Cup, because, as he said, “I just want to make sure that we win.”
Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, is toeing the official tour line when he says he’s in “limbo” waiting for the conflict to be decided in the courts.
As several of Europe’s top players prepare to play this week’s Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup, the pre-tournament discussion has been about who should and who should not be included on the 2023 team.
“I have said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times: I don’t think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team,” McIlroy said Wednesday of the players who have joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series.
Litigation is ongoing on both sides of the Atlantic involving the PGA and European tours after LIV golfers were excluded from events, and the divide between the players sticking to the traditional tours and those who have joined the lucrative breakaway series is growing.
But Fitzpatrick, who won his first major title in June, is taking a more neutral stance.
“I just want to win the Ryder Cup. ... I want the 11 best guys we can get,” said the Englishman, who lost all three of his matches when the U.S. romped to a record rout in Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, last year. “I’m not really too bothered about where they are going to come from.”
Fitzpatrick even went so far as to reach out to a LIV player at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week.
No. 1 Alcaraz to miss Spain’s Davis Cup Finals opener
VALENCIA, Spain — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will skip the opening round of the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday, which is taking place only three days after the Spanish teenager won the U.S. Open.
Alcaraz arrived in Valencia a day before Spain was scheduled to face Serbia in the group stage.
Sunday’s victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday’s U.S. Open final saw the 19-year-old Alcaraz become the youngest man to lead the ATP computerized rankings since they began in 1973.
Albert Ramos Viñolas and Roberto Bautista Agut will line up for Spain in the singles matches on Wednesday, with Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez in the doubles.
Granollers and Bautista Agut were part of Spain’s victorious Davis Cup team in 2019.
Poland tops Slovenia, France rallies by Italy at EuroBasket
BERLIN — Slovenia roared back from a 23-point deficit, and looked as if it was well on its way to a berth in the EuroBasket semifinals.
Poland had other ideas — and in an absolute shocker, EuroBasket will have a new champion.
Mateusz Ponitka had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and Poland beat Slovenia 90-87 to move into the semifinals of the European championships for the first time since 1971.
Vlatko Cancar led Slovenia with 21 points, and Goran Dragic scored 17.
Luka Doncic was held to 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting, though he added 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Poland led by 23 late in the second quarter and carried a 58-39 lead into halftime, but Slovenia got within one with a 24-6 run in the third quarter.
Dragic scored to start the fourth and put Slovenia on top, and the lead was 73-68 on a jumper by Klemen Prepelic with 6:58 left.
Poland outscored Slovenia 21-7 over the next six minutes, and held on in the final seconds.
A.J. Slaughter and Michal Sokolowski each scored 16 for Poland, which got 14 from Jaroslaw Zyskowski and 11 from Aleksander Balcerowski.
Marseille crowd violence injury tally: 17 officers, two fans
MARSEILLE, France — The crowd violence at the Champions League game between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in injuries to 17 police officers and two German fans, one of whom sustained a serious neck injury after being hit by a flare, national police said Wednesday.
Riot police intervened twice — shortly before Tuesday’s game and then late on — when opposing fans launched flares and fireworks at each other from close range for several minutes inside Stade Velodrome.
National police said 11 of the officers were lightly injured. Seventeen people were detained.
The latest incidents of stadium violence in France came just days after 32 people were injured in a mass brawl between ultras from Nice and German club Cologne last Thursday before a Europa Conference League match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.