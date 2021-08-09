Abraham Ancer of Mexico wins FedEx St Jude Invitational
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff.
Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns’ 5 1/2-foot putt — on the same line as Ancer — lipped out.
“This is surreal,” said Ancer, the 30-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who was born in McAllen, Texas. “I felt I left so many shots out there on the back nine, but you never know.”
Ancer, who finished second at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, played more aggressively on the second extra trip down the par-4 18th.
“I went right at it and the shot played perfectly in my mind and it came out just how I pictured it,” he said.
Harris English, the leader after each of the first three rounds, faltered on the back nine to give Ancer, Burns and Matsuyama a chance.
Ancer closed with a 2-under 68 to match Matsuyama and Burns at 16-under 264. Matsuyama shot a 63, and Burns had a 64. English, the 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, was a stroke back after a 73.
On the first extra hole, Ancer, Burns and Matsuyama, coming off a bronze-medal playoff loss in the Tokyo Olympics, made decent runs at birdies. Matsuyama had the shortest attempt — from 20 feet — and it nearly went in the cup before lipping out.
English was seeking the fifth title of his career — and third this season — but collapsed on the back nine. Ahead by two strokes at 20 under at the turn, he played the back nine in 5 over, missing a 13-foot birdie putt on 18.
Bryson DeChambeau, two strokes behind English after a third-round 63, had a 74 to tie for eighth at 12 under. He missed the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.
Emotional Messi says he wasn’t prepared to leave Barcelona
MADRID — Struggling to control his emotions, Lionel Messi said Sunday in his farewell to Barcelona that he wasn’t prepared to leave the club.
Messi began crying even before he started speaking at his farewell ceremony at the Camp Nou Stadium.
“This is very hard for me after so many years, after being here my entire life,” he said. “I wasn’t prepared.”
Messi called his unexpected departure from the club “the most difficult” moment of his career.
Messi’s family and some of his teammates were at the Camp Nou for the player’s farewell.
Messi avoided speaking specifically about his future, saying he received offers from several clubs after the announcement that he would leave the Catalan club.
Barcelona announced Thursday it could not keep its greatest player because it wasn’t able to fit a new contract within the Spanish league’s financial fair-play regulations. The club’s salary cap has been significantly slashed because of its huge debt. President Joan Laporta blamed the club’s struggles on the coronavirus pandemic and particularly on the previous administration led by Josep Bartomeu.
Messi asked to leave at the end of the 2019-20 season but had his request denied by Bartomeu. The Argentina star had agreed to stay and had reached agreement with Barcelona on a new contract, but the club wasn’t able to make it work because of its dire financial situation.
Messi spent nearly two decades with the Catalan club after arriving from Argentina as a teenager to play in its youth squads. He made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2004, then played 17 seasons with the main squad. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.
Messi leaves as Barcelona’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals. He played in 778 matches with the club, also a record. He is also the overall top scorer in the Spanish league with 474 goals from 520 matches.
He led the Spanish league in scoring in eight seasons, and was the top scorer in the Champions League six times. His 26 goals against Real Madrid are a record for the “clasico” matches against Barcelona’s fiercest rival.
Phillies retire Halladay’s No. 34 in tribute to late ace
PHILADELPHIA — On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute Sunday.
Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raúl Ibañez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 for their eighth straight victory.
Halladay’s wife and two children were unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols, Ibañez said. Halladay died in a plane crash at 40 years old on Nov. 7, 2017.
Halladay spent four of his 16 seasons in Philadelphia from 2010-2013. He was twice an All-Star with the Phillies and won the second of his two Cy Young Awards following the 2010 season when he went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA.
The right-hander tossed a perfect game at Miami on May 29, 2010, and threw the second no-hitter in postseason history that Oct. 6 against Cincinnati.
Virus disrupts opening day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Opening day for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was disrupted by the postponement of the Washington-Indiana game because the Wizards didn’t have enough players available due to COVID-19 protocols.
The league made the announcement Sunday, about six hours before the game was scheduled to tip off. The NBA said the player shortage was because of ongoing contact tracing within the team.
The schedule opened with Atlanta facing Boston. Other games on opening day were Toronto-New York, Portland-Charlotte, Houston-Cleveland, Oklahoma City-Detroit, Denver-Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers against Phoenix.
