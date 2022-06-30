Reynoso scores to lead Minnesota United over LA Galaxy 3-2
CARSON — Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals in Minnesota United’s 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.
Reynoso scored in the 43rd minute to put United (6-8-3) up 3-0. He also scored in the ninth minute and Franco Fragapane made it 2-0 in the 36th.
Dejan Joveljic and Marky Delgado racked up one goal each for the Galaxy (7-6-3).
Dayne St. Clair saved five shots for United. Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy.
United plays at home on Sunday against Real Salt Lake, while the Galaxy will host CF Montreal on Monday.
Arango, Musovski, Opoku score in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Dallas
LOS ANGELES — Christian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for Los Angeles FC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night.
Arango’s goal put LAFC (11-3-3) ahead 2-1 in the 57th minute. Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd and Opoku capped it in the 86th.
Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas (7-5-5) in the 38th.
Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.
LAFC next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas will host Inter Miami on Monday.
Lakers pick up options on Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel
EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Lakers exercised their team options for next season Wednesday on Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel.
Johnson started 27 of his 48 games last season for the Lakers, who signed the Orange County native as a free agent on Christmas Eve. Johnson emerged as a solid rotation defender and capable winger for the disappointing Lakers, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
Johnson was the eighth overall pick by Detroit in 2015.
Gabriel started five of his 19 games with the Lakers after signing as a free agent March 1. He averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
The Lakers haven’t announced their decision on the team option for Austin Reaves, but he is nearly certain to be back after a strong rookie season by the former undrafted free agent.
Clippers and Blazers to play preseason game in Seattle
SEATTLE — The NBA is returning to Seattle — for the preseason, that is.
The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers will play a preseason game at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 3, the teams announced Wednesday.
It will be the first NBA event since the former KeyArena was gutted and reconstructed as the home of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and WNBA’s Seattle Storm.
The final event in the previous version of the building was a NBA preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in October 2018. That game was the first NBA event in the arena after the departure of the SuperSonics for Oklahoma City following the 2008 season.
Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker said the idea for playing the game in Seattle was the brainchild of Los Angeles coach Ty Lue and Portland coach Chauncey Billups, who have been longtime friends.
The game between the Blazers and Clippers is being dubbed the “Rain City Showcase” and has significant Seattle ties. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was the former head of Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft. The Blazers are owned by the family trust of the late Paul Allen, which also owns the Seattle Seahawks.
Three early Harlem Globetrotter alums get Hall of Fame call
SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Harlem Globetrotters alums Inman Jackson, Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell and Albert “Runt” Pullins will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with the Class of 2022.
The three were added by the Early African-American Pioneer Committee, which recognizes Black players, coaches and contributors from the “Black Fives” era, before the game was integrated in the 1950s.
Jackson has been credited with bringing to the Globetrotters the comedic flair that transformed them from an ordinary barnstorming team into an entertainment icon. Among his contributions: The “Magic Circle,” in which the players show off their ball-handling skills.
At 5-foot-8, Pullins was one of the original Globetrotters and the star attraction in their early days. Boswell was a long-shot artist in a career interrupted when he helped integrate the National Basketball League after many of its players went to fight in World War II.
Reece “Goose” Tatum (2011) and Nate “Sweetwater” Clifton (2014) are among the Globetrotters who have previously been selected for enshrinement by the Early African-American Pioneer Committee.
The Class of 2022 scheduled to be inducted in September also includes four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway, longtime NBA coach George Karl, WNBA champion and two-time NCAA champ Swin Cash, long-time college coach Bob Huggins, WNBA champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen, NCAA national championship coach Marianne Stanley, and former NBA official Hugh Evans.
AP source: Nuggets and Wizards agree to 4-player swap
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal that would send guards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. It’s not likely to be finalized until the league’s offseason moratorium is lifted on July 6.
The trade becomes the latest move by Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth to reshape the lineup around two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Barton and Morris were both starters last season on a Nuggets team that was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by eventual champion Golden State.
ESPN and The Athletic were the first to announce a deal was in the works.
Barton averaged 14.7 points and Morris 12.6 points on an injury-riddled Denver team that was missing point guard Jamal Murray (ACL recovery) for the entire year and Michael Porter Jr. (back) for most of it.
NFL inisists on indefinite suspension at Watson hearing
The NFL and Deshaun Watson’s legal team presented their arguments before a disciplinary officer for a second day Wednesday, with both sides holding firm as the hearing is scheduled to continue in Delaware on Thursday.
The league is insisting on an indefinite suspension and Watson’s side is arguing there’s no basis for a punishment that significant, two people in attendance told The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the hearing isn’t public.
Former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, is tasked with determining whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.
If either the union or league appeals Robinson’s decision, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.
Watson agreed to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct, but the league is seeking at least a one-year suspension, one of the people told The AP. Watson’s side expects a suspension but wants the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to play for the Cleveland Browns at some point this season, another person told the AP.
Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.
Host Saint John wins Memorial Cup junior hockey title
SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick — Vincent Sevigny and Cam MacDonald scored early and the host Saint John Sea Dogs won the Memorial Cup, beating the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Saint John won its second Memorial Cup title in four appearances, rebounding from a first-round loss to Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playofffs.
The Sea Dogs also won in 2011 in Mississauga, Ontario, and lost in the semifinal games in 2012 and 2017. The event features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.
Riley Bezeau, William Dufour, Josh Lawrence and Peter Reynolds also scored for Saint John, directed by interim coach Gardiner MacDougall of the University of New Brunswick. Nikolas Hurtubise made 25 saves.
Phils: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb on Wednesday, interim manager Rob Thomson said, but there is no timetable for his return.
Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.
“It went very well,” Thomson said.
Thomson deferred all other questions about the surgery to Harper, who is expected to return to Philadelphia sometime this week to address the situation.
Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell.
The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.
From the court to the stage: Stephen Curry to host ESPYs
LOS ANGELES — Fresh off helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship, Stephen Curry will host The ESPYS.
The show, which honors the past year’s top athletes and moments in sports, airs live on ABC on July 20 from Los Angeles.
Curry, who was named the Finals MVP, is nominated for three awards, including best male athlete.
“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry said in a statement.
Off the court, Curry cofounded a multimedia company that focuses on diverse content involving family, sports and faith. Unanimous Media executive produces ABC’s sports reality show “Holey Moley.” Curry’s cofounder, Erick Peyton, will serve as a co-executive producer of The ESPYS.
The ESPYS will honor Vitali Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gretchen Evans will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.
Hall of Fame college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
Leach signs 2-year contract extension with Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has signed a two-year contract extension through 2025 after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive bowl appearance.
MSU football spokesman Brandon Langlois on Wednesday confirmed the extension, which was initially reported by several media outlets. The third-year coach’s base annual salary increases from $5 million to $5.5 million under the new deal.
Known for his high-octane Air Raid offensive scheme — and for being outspoken — Leach is 11-13 in two seasons at MSU and 150-103 over a 20-year head coaching career with stops at Washington State and Texas Tech.
The Bulldogs went 7-6 in 2021 with wins over three ranked schools. Junior quarterback Will Rogers led an offense that ranked fourth nationally in passing at 378.3 yards per game and tied for 28th in total offense (441.5).
MSU is 1-1 in postseason under Leach, dropping last season’s Liberty Bowl 34-7 to Texas Tech. They won the Armed Forces Bowl in 2020 following a 10-game, Southeastern Conference-only schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mets’ deGrom, Scherzer take next steps toward rejoining Mets
NEW YORK — Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer took their next steps Wednesday toward returning to New York’s rotation.
DeGrom, sidelined since last July 7, threw 27 pitches to hitters in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and could progress to a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.
“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said after watching on video from Citi Field. “Tomorrow, if he feels well, we’ll probably be able to talk about that next step.”
A two-time Cy Young Award winner, the 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season because of right forearm tightness. He returned and made spring training starts on March 22 and 27, then was sidelined by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. He did not throw another bullpen session until June 4.
Swiatek plans charity tennis event for Ukrainian children
WIMBLEDON, England — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will host a charity tennis event next month in her home country of Poland to raise funds for children and teenagers impacted by the war in Ukraine.
The event in Krakow on July 23 will feature a mixed doubles exhibition match and Ukraine soccer great Andriy Shevchenko will be a special guest.
“I hope that we can see each other in large numbers in TAURON Arena Krakow and in front of the television to show the strength of sport when it unites us in helping and gives us at least a little joy,” Swiatek said Wednesday on her social media accounts.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine will serve as umpire for the event. They hope to sell at least 10,000 tickets.
“Total proceeds from the event will be donated to the support of children and teenagers affected by the war in Ukraine,” Swiatek said.
The 21-year-old Swiatek has been wearing a pin with the Ukrainian colors during her matches. She has a second round match scheduled for Thursday at Wimbledon.
More than 4 million refugees crossed into Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Poland is providing them with free shelter, social and medical care, education and job opportunities.
Piquet apologizes to Hamilton over ‘ill thought out’ comment
SAO PAULO — Former Formula One champion Nelson Piquet apologized to Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday, saying the racial term he used about the Mercedes driver was “ill thought out” but was not meant to be offensive.
The 69-year-old Brazilian has faced heavy criticism this week over comments he made in Portuguese last November on a podcast where he referred to Hamilton as “neguinho,” which means “little Black guy.”
“What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defense for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was never intended to offend,” Piquet, who won three F1 titles in the 1980s, said in the statement. “I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin color.”
Piquet used the term three times during the interview as he discussed a crash between Hamilton — a seven-time F1 champion and the only Black driver in the sport — and Max Verstappen during last year’s British Grand Prix. His daughter Kelly Piquet is Verstappen’s girlfriend.
Stolen Olympic gold medal found in Southern California
ANAHEIM — A stolen Olympic gold medal belonging to a member of the 2020 U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team has been found in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday.
Jordyn Poulter reported the medal stolen May 25 after the Olympian discovered her car broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, police said.
Detectives later arrested a suspect in the theft, but weren’t immediately able to locate the missing medal.
On Monday, the owners of an Anaheim barbershop reported finding the gold medal inside a plastic bag discarded outside their business, police said in a statement. They handed it over to police, who plan on returning it to Poulter.
The 31-year-old suspect is charged with residential burglary, vehicle burglary, identity theft and possession of narcotics, officials said earlier this month.
AP source: Timberwolves, Prince reach 2-year, $16M extension
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back reserve forward Taurean Prince, who became a vital part of the second unit in his first season with the club.
Prince and the Timberwolves have agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the extension, which will keep the 6-foot-7 Prince off the market when NBA free agent and trade negotiations formally open Thursday night.
Acquired last summer from Cleveland in a trade for popular point guard Ricky Rubio, Prince warmed up to coach Chris Finch’s system after a slow start and shot a career-best 45.4% from the floor in his sixth season in the league. His shooting rate inside the 3-point line was also a career high at 56.5%, giving Finch the ability to play Prince at either forward spot depending on the size of the lineup.
Williams, Calhoun among coaches headed to college hoops Hall
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun will join John Beilein and Lon Kruger in a star-studded cast of coaches who will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in November.
Another longtime coach, Jerry Krause of Eastern Washington, will join the quartet along with players Richard Hamilton of UConn, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman and Jimmy Walker of Providence.
The date of the induction ceremony has not been announced, but it typically coincides with the Hall of Fame Classic, which is set for Nov. 21-22 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Williams retired in 2021 after leading two of college basketball’s bluebloods, Kansas and North Carolina, to a combined 903 wins — the third most for a Division I coach — and nine Final Four appearances. He spent his first 15 seasons with the Jayhawks before returning to his alma mater in 2003, where he led the Tar Heels to three national championships in 18 seasons.
Calhoun won three national championships at UConn, the first of them with Hamilton, who was voted the Final Four’s MVP after the Huskies beat Duke for the 1999 title. Calhoun’s other championships came in 2004 and 2011, making him one of six coaches in Division I history with at least three national titles.
Calhoun won 920 games with UConn, Northeastern and Division III Saint Joseph, where he finished his career in 2021.
Icons Series unites 24 pro athletes for Ryder Cup-type golf
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — For those tired of the dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, Tom Brookes has something that might be of interest.
The chief executive of Icons Series is bringing a two-day tournament to Liberty National that features 24 professional athletes from all walks of sports in a Ryder Cup-type competition.
It starts Thursday with two-time major champion Fred Couples leading an American team against four-time major champion Ernie Els and his Team Rest of the World.
Among the players are Hall of Fame football players Marshall Faulk and Michael Strahan, recently retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps, baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, boxer Canelo Álvarez of Mexico, Tottenham striker Harry Cane, recently retired women’s tennis No. 1 Ash Barty and retired Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
Emoni Bates says he’s transferring to hometown E. Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Emoni Bates, one of the top recruits in the 2021 men’s basketball recruiting class, says he’s transferring from Memphis to Eastern Michigan.
Bates, in an Instagram post Wednesday, announced his decision to return to his hometown of Ypsilanti to play for the Eagles of the Mid-American Conference.
An EMU spokesman said he could not confirm Bates’ transfer.
Bates averaged 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game his freshman season at Memphis and started 13 of 18 games. He missed 15 games because of a back injury before appearing in the Tigers’ two NCAA Tournament games.
The 6-foot-9 forward announced in April that he would leave Memphis and later said he would decide among Michigan, Arkansas, Seton Hall, DePaul, Louisville and Eastern Michigan.
Playoff to decide Serie A title if 2 teams finish level
MILAN — Starting next season, the Italian league title will be decided by a playoff if the top two teams finish with the same number of points.
The Italian soccer federation announced the rule change after getting approval from the Serie A clubs.
Previously, the head-to-head record had been used as the first tiebreaker between teams finishing on the same number of points, a rule which nearly came into play last season.
AC Milan clinched the scudetto on the last day of the campaign with a win at Sassuolo to finish two points above defending champion Inter Milan. Had the Rossoneri drawn the match, they would have still won the title as they had the better head-to-head record over their city rival.
There will be no extra time in the title-deciding playoff match, which will go straight to penalties if the game is drawn after 90 minutes.
Kobayashi to sub for Hawksworth with Lexus in Canada
Kamui Kobayashi will substitute for injured driver Jack Hawksworth this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and drive the Vasser Sullivan Lexus in the GTD Pro class.
Hawksworth will miss his third consecutive race with injuries suffered in a motocross accident.
Kobayashi is coming off a stint in the IMSA sports car six-hour race at Watkins Glen, where the No. 48 Ally team with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller finished fifth in the Daytona prototype class.
The Japanese driver is a two-time World Endurance champion and has been driving in WEC for Toyota Gazoo Racing since 2016. He is now the team principal of Toyota Gazoo. Kobayashi has raced in Formula 1, WEC, Super Formula and IMSA, won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2021 and is the course record holder at circuit. Kobayashi has also two overall wins in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2019 and 2020.
St. Pete mayor reopens talks on future of Rays stadium site
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida, is reopening talks about the future of the Tropicana Field site where baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays play their home games.
Mayor Ken Welch said Wednesday that two previous proposals for the 86-acre (348,000-square-meter) downtown location are being scrapped, with a new round of plans to be solicited beginning in mid-August. Welch, St. Petersburg’s first Black mayor, has made a priority of including such things as affordable housing and greater job opportunities along with Rays baseball.
Welch said the goal is to choose a new redevelopment plan by year’s end. The Rays’ Tropicana Field lease is up in 2027 and Welch said the new plan should envision including a stadium at the site.
Big 12 picks Roc Nation’s Brett Yormark as next commissioner
DALLAS — Brett Yormark, an executive with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and former CEO of the Brooklyn Nets, was named Big 12 commissioner Wednesday, another unconventional hire by a major conference amid the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics.
Yormark is taking over for Bob Bowlsby, who came to the league a decade ago after stints as athletic director at Stanford, Iowa and Northern Iowa.
The background for Yormark isn’t in college athletics, but could play an interesting role for a conference bracing for challenges in revenue with the impending departures of Oklahoma and Texas while adjusting to athletes cashing in on use of their celebrity.
Yormark is expected to start Aug. 1, but will be likely to make his first public appearance at Big 12 football media days in the Dallas area July 13-14.
FIFA to put more World Cup tickets up for online sale
ZURICH — FIFA will put more World Cup tickets up for sale next week on a first-come, first-served basis.
Soccer’s governing body said Wednesday that a total of 1.8 million tickets for the World Cup in Qatar have already been sold ahead of the next sales round, which opens Tuesday on the FIFA website. The tournament is being played from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.
The cheapest tickets for fans from outside Qatar are priced at 250 Qatari riyals ($69).
The tournament has a total capacity of about 3 million tickets, with about 2 million placed on general sale and 1 million allocated for FIFA stakeholders such as member federations and sponsors, plus hospitality programs.
