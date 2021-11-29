Thomas, Osborne lead No. 19 UCLA women over St. John’s
ESTERO, Fla. — Iimar’i Thomas scored eight of her 19 points in the last six-plus minutes, Charisma Osborne added her seventh career double-double and the No. 19 UCLA women broke away late to defeat St. John’s 73-65 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday.
The Bruins (4-2) earned seventh place at the tournament and salvaged a win after back-to-back upset losses to Kent State and South Dakota State. All eight players scored for UCLA with four in double figures.
Osborne also scored 19 points — 12 in the first quarter — and added 11 rebounds and six assists. Natalie Chou and Dominique Onu each scored 10.
St. John’s (3-4) Leilani Correa scored 17 points and Danielle Patterson scored 12 with 10 rebounds. The Red Storm have lost three at the tournament.
St. John’s trailed by as many as 12 with Osborne knocking down early 3-pointers but St. John’s stormed back to tie twice in the third quarter and briefly take a 49-48 lead on a Patterson layup that capped a 7-0 surge.
St. John’s tied twice more as the fourth-quarter and trailed by no more than four until Thomas got hot in the final minutes, knocking down her last four shots.
US eliminated from Davis Cup Finals after loss to Colombia
U.S. captain Mardy Fish hinted at a lack of passion within his team after the record 32-time champion Americans were eliminated from the Davis Cup Finals by following up a lopsided loss to host Italy with a humbling defeat to Colombia on Sunday.
The Americans left Turin 0-2 when Reilly Opelka and Jack Sock retired from the decisive doubles match while trailing 3-0 in the opening set against the accomplished Colombian pair of Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.
Daniel Elahi Galan, ranked No. 111, had leveled the series at 1-1 by beating John Isner 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
“You can see the passion for Davis Cup, playing for their country,” Fish said of Colombia. “It’s infectious for them ... These guys are giving fist pumps every other point. It’s impressive, and it’s something that I hope, as a captain, to strive for and get our players to do.”
Upsets by North Texas, others push bowl-eligible teams to 83
North Texas needed to win its final five regular-season games to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green did it — and the last victory was the most noteworthy of the bunch.
North Texas knocked No. 15 UTSA from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 45-23 blowout Saturday. The Mean Green improved their own record to 6-6, becoming one of 83 teams to reach bowl eligibility this season. Old Dominion also reached six victories by closing with a five-game winning streak. The Monarchs beat Charlotte 56-34.
With enough slots for 82 bowl teams, one eligible team will be left out. For a while, it looked like there might not be enough six-win teams to fill the spots, but the victory by North Texas, along with upset wins by Virginia Tech, Tulsa and LSU, pushed the number higher.
AP source: Rangers agree with Semien (7 yrs), Gray, Calhoun
The Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a seven-year contract with Gold Glove second baseman and potential shortstop Marcus Semien, according to a person familiar with the deal, and the team has also come to terms with right-handed starter Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun.
That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night, when all the deals were pending physicals and not finalized. ESPN, which first reported the Semien agreement, said it was worth $175 million.
Semien was a shortstop in his six seasons with Oakland from 2015-20 before starting 147 games at second base and playing all 162 games for Toronto this year. He signed an $18 million, one-year deal with the Blue Jays in free agency last offseason.
Thomas’ late 3 helps US top Cuba 95-90 in Cup qualifying
CHIHUAHUA, Mexico — Isaiah Thomas made sure USA Basketball’s road to the 2023 World Cup didn’t begin with a major upset.
Thomas scored 21 points, including a sealing 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left, and the Americans erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Cuba 95-90 on Sunday in their World Cup qualifying opener.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to put USA on your chest,” the 32-year-old Thomas said. “So, anytime USA Basketball comes calling, I’m always going to be for it. We have a great group of guys, a great coaching staff and it was fun to be out there. It was a great game. It was a tough game for us.”
The lead was just two after a Cuba basket by Jasiel Rivero with 34 seconds remaining. The U.S. didn’t call a timeout, and Thomas kept the ball in his hands for the entirety of what became the biggest possession of the game for the Americans.
The two-time NBA All-Star — who averaged 29 points for the Boston Celtics in 2016-17 and spent a considerable amount of time battling injuries since — waited for a screen, used it and connected from near the top of the key for a 93-88 lead.
“We have prepared for those moments,” U.S. coach Jim Boylen said. “We were organized. And he made a huge play.”
Shiffrin ties Stenmark record with win in women’s slalom
KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin marked the return of the women’s World Cup to North America by setting yet another record — and the two-time Olympic champion did it Sunday on home snow.
Shiffrin beat Petra Vlhova — her main rival — for her 46th win in World Cup slaloms. That matched a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.
The 26-year-old Shiffrin was in tears after her 71st World Cup victory was confirmed.
“Getting to the finish knowing I put everything I could into it, that’s always a special feeling,” said Shiffrin, who has endured two difficult years which included the loss of her grandmother in October 2019 and the death of her father less than four months later.
“I’ve had a lot of incredible memories at this race over the years, and I’ve shared it with family and all the people I love, the people who I love the most in the world. And this year, two of them are not here anymore. So it’s emotional, it’s one of the more emotional ones for sure.”
While Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, she can almost consider Killington a hometown race as she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.
Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by .20 seconds after the first run and, although she made an error at the top of her second run, a fantastic finish ensured she was still fastest on that second run.
Shiffrin lifted her arms over her head to soak in the cheers of the passionate home crowd before cupping her hand to her ear as she beamed broadly.
Then she turned to watch her rival.
Vlhova also made a mistake, and that cost her even more dearly than Shiffrin’s. The overall champion was almost a second slower than Shiffrin on the second run to ultimately finish .75 behind in second place.
Florida hires La-Lafayette coach Napier to replace Mullen
Florida went back to Nick Saban’s coaching tree in hopes of finding its next great coach.
The Gators hired Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier on Sunday, ending a quick process that landed them their top target a week after firing Dan Mullen.
The 42-year-old Napier will remain with the Ragin Cajuns (11-1) this week as they prepare to host Appalachian State (10-2) in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday. He is 39-12 in four seasons in Lafayette, including 32-5 the past three years.
“We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the university of Florida,” Napier said in a statement. “Our team, staff and entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of.
“We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead.”
Florida scheduled an introductory news conference with Napier for Dec. 5, the day after his finale in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Roughriders beat Stampeders 33-30 in 2OT in CFL West semi
REGINA, Saskatchewan — Brett Lauther made a 34-yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 33-30 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday in the Canadian Football League’s West semifinals.
Saskatchewan will play at Winnipeg next Sunday in the West final.
After both teams kicked field goals on their initial overtime possessions, Calgary had the ball first in the second overtime and Rene Paredes missed a 44-yard try. After two runs by William Powell, Lauther kicked the winner.
Paredes forced overtime with a 47-yard field goal with 59 seconds left in regulation.
The teams combined for eight turnovers, six in the first half. Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo threw four interceptions, and Calgary’s Bo Levi Mitchell had two picked off.
Duke’s Cutcliffe won’t return after ‘mutual’ separation
David Cutcliffe won’t return for a 15th season as Duke’s coach after the school announced a “mutual agreement for separation” on Sunday following the Blue Devils’ winless Atlantic Coast Conference record.
The school’s announcement came a day after the Blue Devils (3-9, 0-8) closed a three-win season with a 47-10 home loss to Miami. That marked the first winless slate for Duke in league play under Cutcliffe, who took over in December 2007.
Cutcliffe, 67, transformed Duke from one of the nation’s worst performers into a regular bowl contender and even claimed a division title in the ACC in 2013. But the Blue Devils slid badly over the past two seasons, first in the year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic that saw Duke rank far and away as the nation’s worst team in turnover margin.
This year, Duke started 3-1, only to lose all eight ACC games. Seven of those came by at least 25 points, a rare show under Cutcliffe of the Blue Devils being consistently unable to play competitively in the league.
Associate head coach Trooper Taylor will serve as interim coach while Duke searches for Cutcliffe’s permanent successor.
