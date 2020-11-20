World Series champion Dodgers issue layoffs
LOS ANGELES — The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers issued layoffs in the organization Wednesday as a result of revenue losses sustained during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Since March, we have worked hard to minimize the impact on our employees,” the team said in a statement. “The ongoing economic crisis, however, forces us to make difficult personnel decisions throughout the organization, going forward for the 2021 season.”
The number of layoffs and the jobs involved weren’t addressed by the team.
“This is a heartbreaking decision,” the team said. “This year, more than ever, we are truly grateful for the role each member of our Dodgers family plays in our success.”
No fans were allowed at Dodger Stadium during the shortened 60-game regular season, a serious blow to a franchise that has led the majors in attendance every year since 2013, drawing nearly 4 million per year. The team hosted the NL wild-card series before playing the rest of its postseason games in Texas, where the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay for their first World Series title since 1988.
Pac-12 allows flexibility to schedule nonconference games
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference has approved a plan to allow member schools to schedule nonconference football opponents subject to certain conditions if games are canceled.
The conference has had five of its 18 scheduled games during the first three weeks canceled amid COVID-19 issues. California and UCLA were able to schedule a game against each other last weekend on 45 hours’ notice after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests.
“The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.
Colorado was slated to host Arizona State on Saturday but that game was called off earlier this week.
The conference’s new scheduling plan could give the Buffaloes the possibility of facing Colorado State or Wyoming if the Mountain West Conference doesn’t schedule a rematch between the two schools.
The Cowboys and Rams are without opponents due to COVID-19 cases at Utah State and UNLV.
The Pac-12’s CEO Group will allow a nonconference game if all of its testing and coronavirus-related protocols are followed and the game is hosted by a Pac-12 team.
If another conference opponent becomes available by the end of the day Thursday in any given week, the Pac-12 game must be played.
AP source: Hawks trade Dedmon to Pistons for Snell, Thomas
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Dewayne Dedmon, a Lancaster native, to the Detroit Pistons for guards Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade needs approval from the NBA before becoming official.
The deal allows the Hawks to clear a logjam at center. The Hawks selected center Onyeka Okongwu from Southern Cal with the No. 6 pick of the NBA draft on Wednesday night.
Last season, the Hawks acquired center Clint Capela from Houston at the trade deadline. Capela was injured and didn’t play before Atlanta’s season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s expected to play a key role next season.
Snell, who turned 29 this month, averaged 8.0 points in 59 games in 2019-20, his first season with Detroit. The 6-foot-6 guard played three seasons for Milwaukee and three for Chicago prior to that.
Thomas, a 6-foot-3 guard, has played two seasons with the Pistons since being drafted in the second round in 2018. He appeared in only eight games last season, averaging 7.7 minutes.
Dedmon, 31, was acquired for his second stint with the Hawks last season as the team sought to bolster the center position. The 7-foot Dedmon averaged a career-best 10.8 points with 7.5 rebounds for Atlanta in the 2018-19 season.
Angel City FC to share Los Angeles venue with MLS team
LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC, the new Los Angeles entry in the National Women’s Soccer League, will play its home games at Banc of California Stadium starting in spring 2022.
The club will share the stadium south of downtown Los Angeles with Los Angeles FC of Major League Soccer.
Angel City also announced Thursday that Heineken USA will be a major sponsor. The team and brewer will allocate 10% of sponsorship funds in direct support of the LGBTQ community in the Los Angeles area.
Angel City is owned by a mix of celebrities, including actors Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria, and retired soccer stars, including Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach.
Maryland-Michigan State canceled after Terps’ virus outbreak
The Big Ten game Saturday between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak on the Terrapins resulted in a positive test for coach Michael Locksley.
It’s the second straight cancellation for the Terrapins, who were scheduled to face Ohio State last week before several players on the team contracted the coronavirus. Maryland (2-1) has not played since beating Penn State on Nov. 7.
Locksley tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is isolating at home.
Washington Nationals moving Triple-A affiliate to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Washington Nationals are moving their Triple-A affiliate back to upstate New York after two years on the West Coast.
The Nationals announced Thursday that they will relocate from Fresno, California, to Rochester of the International League. The change ends the Rochester Red Wings’ 18-year affiliation with the Minnesota Twins.
“We are very excited to partner with the Rochester Red Wings and to have our Triple-A affiliate back in the region,” Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “The Red Wings are a well-built, well-run organization that will be an asset to our player development system, and we are proud to be a part of Rochester, New York’s rich baseball tradition that dates back to the late 1800s.”
Washington’s Triple-A franchise was in nearby Syracuse of the International League for 10 seasons, a run that ended two years ago. The New York Mets bought the Syracuse Chiefs in 2017, but the Nationals supplied players for one more season.
Conor McGregor agrees to UFC return vs Poirier on Jan. 23
Conor McGregor has agreed to return to the UFC for a rematch with Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23 at UFC 257.
UFC President Dana White confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that McGregor has ended his latest retirement from mixed martial arts by signing an agreement for a 155-pound fight with Poirier.
White hasn’t decided whether UFC 257 will be held in Las Vegas or in the UFC’s coronavirus-secure bubble in Abu Dhabi.
“But if the world continues in the direction it looks like it’s headed, it will 100% be Fight Island,” White told the AP.
McGregor (22-4) has fought in the UFC cage just twice since November 2016, but he dramatically stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 last January. The 32-year-old Irish veteran remains the biggest star in combat sports despite retiring for the third time in four years last June amid frustration with his inability to book the fights he wanted due to the pandemic.
National team soccer defies pandemic, fuels clubs tensions
GENEVA — Amid a coronavirus spike across Europe, the international soccer break proved to be a notable success for national teams.
The 162-game group stage of the Nations League was completed this week with only two matches canceled and the Final Four line-up confirmed.
Top-ranked Belgium and recent World Cup champions France, Spain and Italy all qualified for a mini-tournament next October in a competition still struggling for acceptance in a congested soccer calendar.
However, dozens of players are returning from national team duty either infected with COVID-19 or facing periods in quarantine ahead of league games this weekend, fueling the endless “club vs. country” tensions.
Sophia Popov shoots 64 to lead Pelican Women’s Championship
BELLEAIR, Fla. — Women’s British Open winner Sophia Popov left top-ranked playing partner Jin Young Ko and everyone else behind Thursday in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
Popov shot a 6-under 64 in windy conditions to take a two-stroke lead over Ashleigh Buhai, with Ko eight shots behind after a 72 in her first LPGA Tour start of the year.
Popov was the surprise winner at Royal Troon in August.
“I think I’m playing with a different confidence level,” Popov said. “You know, the shots are there. I always had them I felt like. I think mentally I’ve never felt as freed up as I do now. I don’t know if that’s from winning the tournament or just overall just having more fun out here. Having obviously an exemption for the next couple years just frees up the swing a little bit, my mindset, I can be a little bit more aggressive, and I think I just took advantage of that.”
At the tricky Pelican Golf Club, the German birdied the last five holes for a front-nine 29, then cooled off on the back with two birdies and two bogeys — the last on the par-4 18th.
Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace tied for lead at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Moving on from a devastating summer of losing his child, Camilo Villegas made a 10-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday for a 6-under 64 and a share of the lead with Matt Wallace in the RSM Classic.
Villegas and Wallace each finished on the Seaside course at Sea Island with big putts. Villegas capped off a bogey-free round on the ninth hole for his lowest score on the PGA Tour in four years. Wallace hit into a hazard on the 18th and saved par with a 30-foot putt.
They were a shot ahead of eight players, a group that included Sea Island resident Patton Kizzire and Robert Streb, who won his only PGA Tour title at Sea Island five years ago. They each had 5-under 67 on the Plantation course, which played about three-quarters of a shot harder.
Villegas was trying to return from a shoulder injury that kept him out all of 2019 when he and wife learned early this year their 2-year-old daughter, Mia, had tumors developing on her brain and spine. She was going through chemotherapy when she died in July.
Tiger Woods to play with 11-year-old Charlie in Father-Son
Tiger Woods still has one tournament left this year that might feel as big as any to him.
The PNC Championship announced Thursday that Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has paired major champions with their sons since 1995, the year before the 44-year-old Woods turned pro.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Woods said. “It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer, and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship.”
The PNC Championship is Dec. 19-20 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando in central Florida.
The most television exposure Charlie received was last year at Augusta National when Woods wrapped his son in his arms after winning the Masters for the fifth time, completing a comeback from four back surgeries. It was his 15th major, but the first his son saw him win.
NASCAR’s Truck Series returning to The Glen for tripleheader
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — NASCAR’S Truck Series will return to Watkins Glen International next summer for the first time in just over two decades.
The sanctioning body’s schedule announced Thursday that the race will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, and will be part of a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series. The weekend will be capped by the Cup Series race on Sunday.
Rublev beats already-qualified Thiem at ATP Finals
LONDON — The lights went out unexpectedly at the O2 Arena, causing the start of the match between Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals to be delayed Thursday.
The already-qualified Thiem was short of energy, too, when play eventually began.
The U.S. Open champion lost to Rublev 6-2, 7-5 in a contest that had little real consequence for either player, with Thiem assured of being the winner of the group after previous victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal and his Russian opponent unable to qualify for the semifinals after back-to-back losses.
Upcoming ESPN documentary examines Woods and racial identity
A look at Tiger Woods through the prisms of race and identity will be the subject of an of an ESPN documentary debuting later this month.
“Tiger Woods: America’s Son” will premiere on Nov. 29. The one-hour documentary explores the significance of Woods becoming the first Black golfer to win a major championship at the Masters in 1997 and how it changed perceptions of him across racial and ethnic lines.
The documentary is the latest project from ESPN’s The Undefeated, which explores the intersection of sports, race and culture. TheUndefeated.com launched in May 2016 to provide reporting and analysis centered on Black athletes as well as issues outside sports.
Big-hitting Nienaber shares Joburg Open lead with Norris
JOHANNESBURG — South Africans Wilco Nienaber and Shaun Norris both shot an 8-under 63 Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Joburg Open, which made its return to the European Tour schedule for the first time since 2017.
The duo was one shot clear of American Johannes Veerman and Aaron Cockerill of Canada, who both made late-afternoon runs at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg. Veerman birdied his last hole and Cockerill made two birdies on his last three.
Rhys Enoch, Adilson da Silva, Richard McEvoy, Benjamin Follett-Smith and Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño all carded 65s and were another shot back.
On a morning of low scores, Nienaber and Norris both made eagles at the par-5 No. 12. Nienaber also had nine birdies but was held back by three bogeys. Norris made six birdies to go with his eagle and didn’t drop a shot all round.
New FIFA rules to protect female players’ maternity rights
GENEVA — Female soccer players should soon get their maternity rights protected under new employment rules announced Thursday by FIFA.
The governing body of soccer is preparing to mandate clubs to allow at least 14 weeks of maternity leave paid at a minimum two-thirds of a player’s full salary. National soccer bodies can insist on more generous terms.
MLB minimum salary rises $7,000 next year to $570,500
NEW YORK — The major league minimum salary will rise to $570,500 next season, a hike of $7,000.
Under Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ association, the minimum was $535,000 in 2017, $545,000 in 2018 and $555,000 in 2019.
In the final two seasons of the five-year deal, the increase is calculated as the rise from October to October in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.
The October 2020 figure was announced Nov. 12 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the MLB rise was confirmed by the commissioner’s office on Thursday after it conferred with the players’ association.
American triple jumper Craddock suspended for missing tests
MONACO — American triple jumper Omar Craddock was suspended Thursday in another case related to missing doping tests.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said the Pan American Games champion has been charged for whereabouts violations and is under provisional suspension awaiting a hearing.
Craddock was a two-time NCAA champion at Florida and won gold at the PanAm Games last year in Lima, Peru. His best result at the world championships came in 2015 when he finished fourth.
Athletes can be banned for two years if they are unavailable for testing, or fail to update details where they can be found by sample collection officials, three times within 12 months.
Knicks waive group of veterans ahead of NBA free agency
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis on Thursday, just a year after signing them in free agency.
The Knicks signed all the veterans as part of a seven-player class in the summer of 2019. They enter free agency Friday with only Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock remaining from the group, having traded Marcus Morris to the Clippers during the season.
Former Knicks President Steve Mills insisted at the start of last season that the Knicks got the players they wanted with that group. But successor Leon Rose cut most of them as he prepares to reshape one of the league’s worst rosters.
The moves have them well-positioned for free agency. Portis’ option would have paid him $15.8 million in 2020-21. Gibson was due $9.5 million and Ellington and Payton were each set to earn $8 million.
Seahawks stadium gets new name: Lumen Field
SEATTLE — The home stadium for the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders has been renamed Lumen Field.
The Seahawks made the announcement Thursday ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals. The stadium was previously named CenturyLink Field but the company rebranded as Lumen Technologies earlier this year.
The naming is still subject to approval by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority, which was expected to happen later Thursday. In-stadium signage is being changed with the hope that rebranding of the facility is completed prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season.
The stadium opened in 2002 as Seahawks Stadium and the current naming rights agreement began in 2004 when the stadium became Qwest Field.
English sports gets $400M bailout, in talks on fans’ return
LONDON — English sports are receiving 300 million pounds (almost $400 million) from the government — with half going to rugby — to help them survive without fans being allowed into venues during the pandemic.
It has been eight months since full stadiums were allowed, although the government also expressed hope Thursday that fans could soon be allowed back in to watch games.
Even with England in a second national lockdown that runs through Dec. 2, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said there is “definitely a chance” that supporters could return to sports before the end of the year as restrictions are eased.
Serie A accepts $2 billion offer from equity funds
ROME — Desperate for cash amid the coronavirus crisis, Serie A’s 20 clubs voted unanimously Thursday to accept a 1.7 billion euro ($2 billion) offer from a consortium of private equity funds that will be charged with improving the sale and promotion of the league’s TV rights.
“There are still a lot of checks to be done but we’ve accepted the offer,” Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said. “We’ve done something unique in a really dramatic time. ... The economic impact on clubs (from the pandemic) is about 600 million euros ($700 million).”
The consortium featuring CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and FSI will control 10% of the league’s new media company.
Once the contracts are signed, the first order of business will be selling TV rights for the next three seasons.
On thin ice: Dutch speedskating race under threat from virus
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A near-mythical Dutch speedskating race could fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic — even if the looming winter is cold enough to stage it for the first time in more than 20 years, organizers said Thursday.
The Elfstedentocht, or Eleven Towns Tour, a roughly 200 kilometer (125-mile) speedskating race along frozen canals and lakes in the northern province of Friesland, hasn’t been staged since Brussels sprouts farmer Henk Angenent won the last edition on Jan. 4, 1997.
The event can only go ahead when the ice across the region is thick enough to carry thousands of skaters who take part. It has only been held 15 times since the first official race in 1909 and the gap since the last race is now the longest ever.
After long break, Shiffrin grateful just to be racing again
Set for a return to ski racing after 300 days away, Mikaela Shiffrin is looking for the answer to a question she has been asking herself since March.
How will it feel to compete again?
“Hopefully it is a positive experience. And I don’t mean, ‘hopefully I win,’ but hopefully it is a positive experience to be a ski racer, still, and hopefully that will be the driving force,” Shiffrin said Thursday, two days before the longest break in her decade-long World Cup career is expected to end at a slalom in Levi, Finland.
“It didn’t really feel it was that long of a break,” she said. “This spring, summer, fall, this period since I last raced has been the busiest, most stressful time of my life. ... I feel like racing is actually going to be like going on a vacation. Right now, I am just so grateful to be here.”
The two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time overall World Cup champion is approaching her first race since Jan. 26, when she picked up her 66th career win at a super-G in Bulgaria.
Her father, Jeff Shiffrin, suddenly died a week later following an accident at the family’s home in Colorado.
Tigers waive Brandon Dixon so he can pursue job in Japan
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers on Thursday requested unconditional release waivers on utilityman Brandon Dixon so he can pursue an opportunity in Japan.
Dixon led the Tigers with 15 home runs in 2019, but the 28-year-old had only 13 at-bats in the majors during this year’s shortened season. Those came near the end after he was called up from the alternate training site.
Dixon played for Cincinnati in 2018 before the Tigers claimed him off waivers. He has hit .228 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs in 196 big league games.
Brewers promote Matt Arnold to senior VP and general manager
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Thursday and said it “formalizes how we have operated over the last few years.” Stearns previously held the title president of baseball operations and general manager.
Arnold, 41, joined the Brewers as a vice president and assistant general manager in October 2015. He was promoted to senior vice president and assistant general manager in June 2019.
Rooney wants to become top-level coach like Gerrard, Lampard
DERBY, England — Wayne Rooney outlined his desire to become a top-level manager like former England teammates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard as he prepared for his first match as interim coach of second-tier English club Derby.
Derby fired former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu after slipping to last place in the Championship and has turned to Rooney on a temporary basis.
His first game in charge is against Bristol City on Saturday but the record scorer for Manchester United and England is thinking much longer term, having been inspired by the appointments of Lampard at Chelsea and Gerrard at Scottish team Rangers.
