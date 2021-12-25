2 more games postponed for No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC
LOS ANGELES — No. 5 UCLA’s men’s basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1 were postponed Friday because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
No. 8 USC announced postponements of its own against Arizona State on Dec. 30 and No. 6 Arizona on Jan. 2
The Bruins (8-1) have not been played since a Dec. 11 victory at Marquette. Five games have been called off and team activities remain paused.
The Trojans are off to a 12-0 start and are one of five remaining undefeated teams.
USC’s game vs. Oklahoma State on Dec. 21 in Oklahoma City, Okla., was canceled on Dec. 19 due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Trojans program. The program paused all team activities at that time.
Rescheduled dates for the Arizona and Arizona State games will be announced when they are finalized with the Pac-12 Conference.
NHL postpones 14 games; won’t resume play until Tuesday
The NHL pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons.
The league said Friday it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season.
Teams are still scheduled to resume practicing Sunday, but won’t be allowed to take the ice until players, coaches and traveling officials are cleared following a round of COVID-19 tests. The decision to delay the resumption of play will allow what the NHL called “an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results and to assess clubs’ readiness to play.”
The NHL said it will provide further updates on its return to play plans Sunday.
The move comes after the NHL opened its annual holiday break on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, because of a significant jump in players landing in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, and with 10 teams’ schedules paused.
The sudden rash of postponed games also led the NHL to exercise its right to withdraw from participating in the Winter Olympics in February. The league will instead use its previously scheduled Olympic break, which runs from Feb. 6-22, to make up its postponed games in order to complete an 82-game season.
Authorities: Washington’s Everett was driver in fatal crash
DULLES, Va. — A passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over, authorities said.
The passenger — Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night’s crash along a road near Aldie, Virginia, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Everett, 29, of Brambleton, Virginia, was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to a team statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy,” the team statement says. “Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information.”
The cause of the crash remained under investigation on Friday. No charges were immediately filed, said sheriff’s office spokesman Kraig Troxell.
Everett, a special teams captain in 2018, is in his seventh season for Washington. He was placed on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list.
Everett has two career interceptions. He has played in 14 games this year, making five solo tackles and assisting on five others.
“The only thing I want to say is that I was very saddened to hear the news,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said Friday. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young lady and also go out to Deshazor and his family as well. It’s a very difficult situation and we’ll let things go on and let the police and the investigation go through and find out what happened.”
Nick Foles to start at QB for Bears against Seattle
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will start third-string quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Starting QB Justin Fields suffered an ankle injury on Monday night against Minnesota and missed practice Thursday and Friday. Chicago’s other QB, Andy Dalton, has been out with a groin injury that happened just before he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.
Foles started seven games last year for the Bears, but hasn’t played since Week 10 of last season when he got a hip injury other than a relief appearance last December in a win over Jacksonville. Foles also was named Super Bowl LII MVP with Philadelphia.
Chicago coach Matt Nagy said Friday that recently acquired Ryan Willis could be the QB backup if Fields’ ankle hasn’t healed enough for him to play in case of an injury to Foles.
“His injury has not gotten worse since the beginning of the week, it’s getting better,” Nagy said.
Dalton is off of the COVID-19 list, but Nagy said the groin injury “started feeling a little bit worse” after a practice this week.
Nagy said Foles looked sharp at Friday’s practice.
Browns activate QB Mayfield, Colts’ Nelson on COVID-19 list
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield moved a step closer to playing against Aaron Rodgers on Christmas as the Browns activated their quarterback from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday before leaving for Green Bay.
Mayfield has been out since testing positive on Dec. 15, one of a slew of virus cases the past two weeks for the Browns. He missed Monday’s game against Las Vegas as Cleveland started third-string QB Nick Mullens, numerous backups and lost.
Mayfield hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks, but coach Kevin Stefanski, who returned earlier this week after his second positive test in two seasons, said Thursday he anticipated Mayfield starting against the Packers (11-3) as the Browns (7-7) try to bolster their flimsy playoff chances.
The virus continued to wreak havoc across the league, forcing teams to make adjustments in the season’s final weeks.
Indianapolis All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville pass rusher Josh Allen were the most notable new names to go on reserve/COVID-19 lists that seem to change by the minute.
Losing Nelson is a major blow to the Colts, who are hoping to stay in the AFC South race and play at Arizona on Saturday.
Mayfield won’t be cleared until Saturday, when his 10-day quarantine expires. He won’t have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, something he hasn’t done despite being asymptomatic and feeling fine.
Per NFL rules, Cleveland was required to put Mayfield on its roster by 4 p.m. in order for him to be eligible. He’ll travel to Wisconsin separately from the team.
Along with Mayfield returning, the Browns will break in a brand new kicker against the Packers and will be much closer to full strength.
Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon has sprained knee, out 1-2 weeks
MIAMI — The Miami Heat announced Friday that center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to miss no more than two weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
Dedmon suffered the injury Thursday in Miami’s win over Detroit. It’s another blow, albeit perhaps a short-term one, to Miami’s frontcourt depth, now with Dedmon, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris — three of the four tallest players on the Heat roster — all sidelined.
Dedmon appeared to injure the knee as he planted for a shot near the rim early in Thursday’s game. He tumbled to the floor in pain, writhing for a few moments before limping off. Tests Friday confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprain.
“I felt like everybody else felt when he went down and slapped his hand on the floor,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Your heart sinks.”
Dedmon has averaged 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 17 minutes per game this season. He and Duncan Robinson are the only players who have appeared in each of the first 33 Heat games this season.
IIHF cancels U18 women’s championship for 2nd straight year
The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend.
The IIHF announced Friday that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
The U18 championship was scheduled to take place Jan. 8-15 in Sweden. It’s the second straight year that the tournament has been canceled after the 2021 event was scrapped due to the pandemic.
News of the cancellation came two days before the men’s junior hockey championship was set to begin in Canada.
The IIHF “has prioritized/held top division mens events during the pandemic but the top division womens events - cancelled again. UNACCEPTABLE,” longtime U.S. hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield posted on Twitter. “Figure out how to safely play the U18 Worlds this season, just like the U18 men & #WorldJuniors. These players DESERVE to play too.”
Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser questioned the IIHF’s stated reason for canceling the women’s U18 tournament.
“Nothing to do with safety, if they can pull (off) the (men’s tournament),” she wrote on Twitter. “Where there is a will, there is always a way. I question the ‘will’ part.”
“Disappointed. Nope. OUTRAGED!” added the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association on Twitter. “These women deserve better. Yet again.”
The IIHF said in a release that the decision to cancel the January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee.
Toronto’s William Nylander enters NHL’s COVID-19 protocols
TORONTO — Toronto forward William Nylander entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Friday, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players on the list.
Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, defenseman Morgan Rielly and goaltender Jack Campbell also are in the protocols along with coach Sheldon Keefe, two assistants and four other members of the organization.
The NHL shut down for its annual Christmas break after the lone remaining game Tuesday night. The league is scheduled to resume play Monday night with 14 games.
2-time Olympic champ Hanyu spectacular at Japanese nationals
Two-time and reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu returned from a long injury layoff to land two quadruple jumps and score a world-leading 111.31 points in his short program at the Japanese championships on Friday.
The 27-year-old Hanyu, who has been out for eight months with an ankle injury, punched the air with his fist after finishing his clean program in Saitama, Japan. He landed a quad salchow, a quad toe-triple toe combination and a triple axel to post a score nearly five points ahead of American Nathan Chen’s score at Skate Canada.
Hanyu and Chen are expected to go toe-to-toe for Olympic gold at the Beijing Games in February.
“Everything went exactly as I’d planned it over six days of practice,” Hanyu told Kyodo News.
The Japanese championships and Russian championships are running through the weekend, and with the U.S. nationals in early January, they should give figure skating fans a glimpse of who to watch at the Winter Games.
COVID-19 outbreak claims another Premier League match
LONDON — A coronavirus outbreak at Everton has forced the postponement of the club’s match at Burnley, the Premier League said Friday.
It’s the third match of the Boxing Day lineup to be postponed as part of a Sunday program that still features six games. Defending champion and league leader Manchester City hosts 2016 winner Leicester among the six games scheduled to go ahead Sunday.
The Premier League has now called off 13 matches because of coronavirus issues in two weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.
Everton had asked for the postponement citing virus cases and injuries, and the league’s board “regrettably approved” the request.
“The Board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad. They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfill their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVD-19 cases and injuries,” the league said in a statement.
On Thursday, coronavirus outbreaks at Leeds and Watford forced postponements of their Sunday matches. Leeds was scheduled to travel to Liverpool and Watford was set to play at Wolverhampton.
‘All Madden’ documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports
Many gamers will receive the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster.
Or as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell succinctly puts it: “John Madden is to the NFL what Elvis Presley is to rock-and-roll. He’s the king.”
Madden’s successful career and impact on generations of players and fans is the focus of a 90-minute documentary, appropriately named “All Madden.” It will premiere Saturday at 2 p.m. EST on Fox.
“When you get to the younger generations of people that only know Madden as a game, don’t even necessarily know it’s a person. And that that name has a life behind it, and that life has multiple careers within it. The ability to share that ride has been a great joy,” said Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi, the project’s executive producer and co-director.
“He still permeates the game, which is an amazing tribute to his reach and all the different ways beyond football that he seeped into American popular culture.”
Madden retired in 1979 after coaching the Oakland Raiders for 10 years and one Super Bowl title. His .739 winning percentage is second to Vince Lombardi among those who have coached in at least 140 regular-season and playoff games.
Madden says he did not want to become a television analyst at first, but developed a passion for it the more he learned about it. He remains the only football commentator who has worked for all four broadcast networks.
The documentary features an extensive interview with the 85-year-old Madden and includes his wife, Virginia, and sons Joe and Mike. It also includes Lawrence Taylor, Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Goodell among the 38 people interviewed.
