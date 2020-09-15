Santa Anita postpones fall opener 1 week due to wildfire
ARCADIA — Opening day of Santa Anita’s fall season will be pushed back a week until Sept. 25 because of poor air quality caused by a wildfire burning near the Southern California racetrack.
The meet had been set to open Saturday.
The city of Arcadia, home to Santa Anita, ordered the residents of one neighborhood to evacuate as the fire that began Sept. 6 in the mountains north of the track continued to grow. The fire has cast a shroud of smoke that has given Los Angeles some of its worst air quality in decades. The Red Cross is using Santa Anita as an evacuation zone for residents.
Racing secretary Steve Lym said the smoke has impacted some horses’ training schedules.
“As excited as we are to welcome back live racing, we are first and foremost committed to safety,” said Aidan Butler, executive director of California operations for The Stronach Group, which owns the track. “This is the responsible decision to make at this time so people can plan accordingly.”
The three stakes races that had been set for this weekend will be run next weekend. That’s when seven races whose winners are guaranteed entry to the Breeders’ Cup in November will be run as well.
Bradley Wright-Phillips leads LAFC over Portland Timbers 4-2
LOS ANGELES — Bradley Wright-Phillips had a goal and an assist to lead Los Angeles FC to a 4-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday night.
LAFC (4-4-3) rebounded from consecutive 3-0 losses. Portland (4-4-2) had its three-match road winning streak snapped.
Portland’s Eryk Williamson opened the scoring in the 25th minute before LAFC scored three goals in a 10-minute stretch.
Mark-Anthony Kaye scored in the 37th minute with an assist from Wright-Phillips, and Diego Rossi scored in the 41st. Francisco Ginella crossed a deflected free kick to Wright-Phillips, who tapped the ball into the net for his fifth goal of the season in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.
Portland ended the first half a minute later when Jeremy Ebobisse floated a header over goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.
LAFC’s Danny Musovski scored the only goal in the second half, in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
LA Galaxy unbeaten in 6 games, tie Earthquakes 0-0
SAN JOSE — David Bingham made two saves to help the LA Galaxy to a scoreless draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday night.
The Galaxy (4-3-3) stretched their unbeaten streak to six but had their four-match win streak snapped. Los Angeles has outscored opponents 11-4 during the stretch.
San Jose (2-4-4) hasn’t won since returning from the MLS is Back tournament, losing three of five matches, including a 7-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Thursday night.
Andy Rios’ goal in the 89th minute for San Jose was called back due to offsides. Jackson Yueill had a clear shot in the 34th from inside the 18-yard box, but Bingham deflected the ball away. Guram Kashia had the Earthquakes’ only other shot on target.
Daniel Vega made two saves for the Earthquakes. Vega stopped Sebastian Lletget’s near-post header from the center of the 6-yard box. Lletget scored twice in the Galaxy’s 3-0 over Los Angeles FC on Sept. 6.
Dodgers homer past Astros on Sunday
LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor and AJ Pollock homered, leading the Dodgers to the victory.
Eight relievers combined on a four-hitter. Brusdar Graterol opened with an inning of one-hit ball, striking out three. Victor González (3-0) got the win with two scoreless innings.
George Springer hit a leadoff drive in the sixth for Houston. Zack Greinke (3-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings in his second straight loss.
The Dodgers took three of four in this shortened season from the team that beat them in the 2017 World Series, after which the Astros’ cheating scandal was revealed. Even with fans banned because of the coronavrius pandemic, they made their feelings known.
For the second straight day, the Astros were bombarded with messages towed by planes over Dodger Stadium.
NFL reminds teams to follow sideline rules on face coverings
The NFL on Monday reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the COVID-19 requirements for wearing face coverings, saying such carelessness or disregard could put the season “at risk.”
There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players did not use face coverings.
Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations, sent a memo to the 32 clubs. He stressed that teams “must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.”
After congratulating the teams for overcoming coronavirus challenges and beginning the regular season on time, Vincent strongly cautioned against undoing that work.
He referred to the game-day protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association that reflect the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations.
Those require all individuals with bench area access, including coaches and members of the club medical staff, to wear face coverings at all times.
“Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs,” the memo said. “The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”
Punishment for not adhering to the protocols has not been announced, but could include anything from fines to ejection from the sideline.
During the Sunday night game between Dallas and Los Angeles, Rams coach Sean McVay often was shown on camera without a face covering. He hardly was the only coach or team member with a bare face during the 13 games Sunday.
Murray given wild card into French Open
PARIS — Andy Murray received a wild card into the French Open on Monday.
The former No. 1 was the only non-Frenchman of eight players to be given a free pass into the main draw of the clay grand slam which starts in 13 days.
Murray was also awarded a wild card into the U.S. Open, after his struggles with pelvic and shin injuries dropped his ranking to 129th. He went two rounds in New York, and improved to 110th, but still too low for the French Open when it published its main draw entry list.
Murray’s best French Open result was the final in 2016.
Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria and Eugenie Bouchard of Canada were the only non-Frenchwomen to receive wild cards.
Pironkova, who made the U.S. Open her first comeback tournament since 2017 after having a son, achieved an impressive first-time run to the quarterfinals, where she was stopped by Serena Williams.
Pironkova’s best result at Roland Garros was the quarterfinals in 2016.
Bouchard reached her first final in more than four years in Istanbul on Sunday and lost in a third-set tiebreaker.
She lost to eventual champion Maria Sharapova in the French Open semifinals in 2014, the same year she reached the Wimbledon final.
Air Force will play Army, Navy in football this season
The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two football games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy.
The Falcons’ abbreviated schedule will include hosting Navy on Oct. 3 at the Air Force Academy and a trip to West Point, New York, to face Army on Nov. 7. The military schools annually take part in competing for the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which goes to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.
Navy currently has possession of the trophy after beating both schools last season.
Air Force was in a holding pattern after its conference, the Mountain West, decided in August to postpone fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been practicing since Aug. 24 in compliance with protocols.
Army is off to a 2-0 start after beating Middle Tennessee State and Louisiana-Monroe. The Black Knights have 12 games on their schedule.
Navy lost 55-3 to Brigham Young on Sept. 7. The Midshipmen have 11 games listed, including Army on Dec. 12.
Last season, Air Force finished 11-2, which included a loss to Navy and a win over Army. The Falcons beat Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl as they closed the season with an eight-game winning streak. It was their longest since 1998.
Coach Troy Calhoun returns a strong nucleus that includes inside linebacker Demonte Meeks, along with offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg. They were all named to the preseason all-Mountain West team.
