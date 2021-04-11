Rapinoe’s penalty kick gives US 1-1 draw with Sweden
STOCKHOLM — The United States’ 16-match winning streak was snapped in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Carli Lloyd’s 300th national team appearance.
Lina Hurtig put Sweden ahead off a set piece in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick pulled the United States even in the 87th.
The draw extended the U.S. team’s unbeaten streak to 38 games. Rapinoe’s goal was her sixth this year to lead the team.
The Americans have not lost a match since January 2019, when they fell to France. Their 16-game winning streak was the third longest in team history.
Lloyd wore the captain’s armband for her milestone game. The only other players to appear in 300 or more games for the national team are Kristine Lilly (354) and Christie Pearce Rampone (311).
The Swedes shocked the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Sweden went on to play in the final in Rio de Janeiro but fell to Germany.
Both teams have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The United States is the top-ranked team in the world. In Tokyo, the Americans will seek to become the first women’s team to follow a World Cup victory with an Olympic gold medal.
The United States travels to Le Havre for a match against No. 3 France on Tuesday.
Clippers’ Beverley to miss time after breaking left hand
LOS ANGELES — Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is likely to miss the rest of the regular season after breaking his left hand during Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
Beverley was going for a rebound in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ 113-103 victory when he broke the fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand. The Clippers announced before Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets that Beverley had surgery and will be evaluated again in three to four weeks. The NBA playoffs start on May 22.
Beverley, who is averaging 8.0 points per game, had returned to the lineup Tuesday against Portland after missing 12 games due to a knee injury. He also missed eight games earlier in the season due to right knee soreness.
The Clippers acquired Rajon Rondo at the trade deadline, but he has been dealing with a lingering adductor strain injury. Rondo was also out of the lineup on Friday.
NHL’s Canucks get OK to reopen team facilities
The NHL says the Vancouver Canucks will reopen team facilities Sunday and resume play Friday after a COVID-19 outbreak in which 21 players and four staff members tested positive for the virus.
The Canucks’ next game will be their first since March 24. They still have 19 players on the league’s COVID protocol list.
Vancouver general manager Jim Benning said Friday he was optimistic his team would still be able to complete the shortened, 56-game season. With schedule changes, the Canucks will need to play six consecutive days and eight of nine to get to 56 games by May 16.
The Stanley Cup playoffs could start for the rest of the league while the Canucks, who are out of contention, play out the string.
Rain wins again; Martinsville to have doubleheader Sunday
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Rain forced the postponement of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway after just 42 laps Saturday night, setting up a doubleheader Sunday.
The day will start at noon with the completion of an Xfinity Series race that was suspended after 91 laps Friday night. That race has 159 laps to complete, and the Cup completion will begin at 4 p.m. in conditions that weather forecasts suggest will be sunny and in the mid-70s.
Denny Hamlin passed pole-sitter Joey Logano just four laps into the race and led the rest of the way until light drizzle intensified and the drivers were told to come down pit road for a red flag delay. Conditions on the track were good, but pit road was very wet.
Climbing from his car, Martin Truex Jr. joked that visibility wasn’t much of a problem.
“You could see a lot more than we could at Bristol two weeks ago,” Truex said, referring to the dust that was so challenging when the series ran on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Weather forecasts all day called for rain around race time, and monsoon-like conditions arrived around the 7:30 p.m. scheduled start time. Jet dryers circled the track for more than an hour, then made two passes on pit road trying to limit the puddling.
The race got underway at 9:25 p.m.
Ledecky dips under 4 minutes to win 400 free in California
MISSION VIEJO — Katie Ledecky won the 400-meter freestyle Saturday at the TYR Pro Swim Series with the world’s fastest time this year.
She touched in 3 minutes, 59.25 seconds in the outdoor pool. The defending Olympic champion is the only swimmer to go under 4 minutes this year.
Leah Smith finished second in 4:06.37.
Ledecky added the 400 free title to the 200 free she won a day earlier, also with the fastest time in the world this year.
Brazil’s Bruno Fratus edged Caeleb Dressel to win the 50 free. Fratus touched in 21.80 seconds, with Dressel finishing in 21.83.
Fantasy no more: Blackmore 1st woman to win Grand National
A Hollywood fantasy turned into reality on Saturday when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Britain’s grueling Grand National horse race, breaking down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports.
Blackmore, a 31-year-old Irishwoman, rode Minella Times to a landmark victory at odds of 11-1 in the 173rd edition of the famous steeplechase at Aintree in Liverpool, northwest England
“I don’t feel male or female right now. I don’t even feel human,” Blackmore said. “This is just unbelievable.”
Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to compete in a race that has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839. Women have only been allowed to enter the National as jockeys since 1975, making it a male-dominated event — until now.
“I never even imagined I’d get a ride in this race, never mind get my hands on the trophy,” Blackmore said.
Panthers fill hole on defense; acquire Montour from Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Florida Panthers addressed losing Aaron Ekblad to a season-ending injury by acquiring defenseman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
For Buffalo, the last-place Sabres continued selling off assets by acquiring a third-round draft pick in what is not expected to be their final move before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. The Sabres traded veteran Eric Staal to Montreal last month, and are in negotiations to trade forward Taylor Hall, who is completing a one-year, $8 million contract.
At 9-25-6, Buffalo is all but mathematically out of contention, and in position to match the NHL playoff drought record of 10 seasons.
Montour is a pending unrestricted free-agent completing a one-year, $3.85 million contract.
The Panthers add a two-way defenseman to a lineup that lost its top blueliner in Ekblad, who will miss 12 weeks after having surgery on March 30 to repair a broken left leg.
Avalanche acquire goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.
Dubnyk, 34, gives NHL-leading Colorado some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer. Dubnyk has 26 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience during his career.
This season, he has a 3.18 goals-against average and .898 save percentage for struggling San Jose.
Braves put reliever Martin on injured list for shoulder
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander Chris Martin on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
The move on Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, came after Martin’s workout on Friday showed ongoing problems. He complained of numbness in his fingers and was forced to leave a relief appearance Sunday at Philadelphia.
Mets place 3B J.D. Davis on 10-day IL with bruised hand
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have placed third baseman J.D. Davis on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left hand.
Davis was hit in the hand by a 91 mph fastball Tuesday and hasn’t played since. Two sets of X-rays have come back negative, but he’s been limited by swelling. Davis took grounders before a game Saturday against Miami and was supposed to take batting practice indoors before being evaluated further.
The Mets announced he was headed to the IL shortly before first pitch. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.
Davis hit .288 with 28 homers and an .853 OPS in 196 games over the previous two seasons.
Curling world championship playoffs on hold
The curling world championship playoffs are on hold because of a positive COVID-19 test result inside the bubble set up for a series of events in Calgary, Alberta.
The World Curling Federation said Saturday’s match between the United States and Switzerland has been postponed. The winner was to play Sweden in the semifinals. The Canadian curling federation said the asymptomatic positive test did not involve a competitor on any of the playoff teams.
Organizers said all competitors were to be tested on Saturday morning before play could resume. Scotland had already beaten Canada in the other qualification match, earning a semifinal matchup with the team from Russia.
All six playoff teams earned a spot for their countries in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Last year’s world championships were among the events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s tournament was the last of six curling events planned for a controlled environment in Calgary.
The tournament was scheduled to end on Sunday.
Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association postpones event
The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association postponed its Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis this weekend after one of its teams was exposed to COVID-19.
The PWHPA did not provide details Saturday on which team was exposed or the number of players. The two-game stop was in partnership with the NHL’s Blues, and was to be the association’s third event over the past six weeks.
The teams scheduled to compete are made up mostly of U.S. National team members and based in the PWHPA’s hubs of Minnesota and New Hampshire. Games were scheduled at a community rink on Saturday and at the Blues’ home on Sunday.
The PWHPA says the games will be rescheduled.
Late goals hurt Man City, boost Liverpool in Premier League
One stoppage-time goal slowed Manchester City’s march to the Premier League title.
Another ignited Liverpool’s push for the Champions League qualification positions.
A day of dramatic finishes in England’s top flight began with City losing 2-1 to 10-man Leeds, whose winning goal — scored by Stuart Dallas for his second of the match — came from a breakaway in the first minute of added-on time at Etihad Stadium.
City’s fourth league defeat of the season should only delay the inevitable as it closes in on regaining the title. Pep Guardiola’s team leads by 14 points with six matches remaining, though second-place Manchester United has two games in hand.
At Anfield, Liverpool was heading for another disappointing result at home when right back Trent Alexander-Arnold curled a stunning effort into the corner also in the first minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa.
Liverpool, which had lost its last six league games at Anfield, moved into fifth place and stayed two points behind Chelsea, which jumped to fourth after a 4-1 win at Crystal Palace in Saturday’s other game. American international Christian Pulisic scored twice for Chelsea at Selhurst Park.
West Ham started the day in fourth place but dropped to sixth ahead of its match against third-place Leicester on Sunday.
Union Berlin draws 1-1 as Bayern worries grow before CL game
BERLIN — Marcus Ingvartsen scored late for Union Berlin to grab a 1-1 draw and cut Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead on Saturday ahead of Bayern’s decisive Champions League game in Paris on Tuesday.
Union’s visit came at the wrong time for the European champion, weakened by injuries and focused on the second leg of the quarterfinals in the Champions League. Bayern lost the first leg 3-2 to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
Bayern struggled to break through Union’s stubborn defense until the 18-year-old Jamal Musiala finally made the breakthrough in the 68th minute, but Robert Andrich set up Ingvartsen for the visitors’ equalizer in the 85th.
Leipzig cut Bayern’s lead to five points with six rounds remaining with a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen.
Bremen made a good start until Dani Olmo broke the deadlock in the 23rd. Alexander Sörloth grabbed two more for Leipzig before the break, and Marcel Sabitzer made sure of the win after Milot Rashica pulled one back with a penalty.
Ibrahimović sets up 2 goals before red card, Milan wins 3-1
MILAN — Zlatan Ibrahimović set up two goals but was also sent off as AC Milan won 3-1 at relegation-threatened Parma on Saturday to keep its small Serie A title hopes alive.
Ibrahimović had a hand in both Milan’s first-half goals but was shown a straight red card on the hour mark. Riccardo Gagliolo reduced the deficit but substitute Rafael Leão sealed the result in stoppage time as Milan moved to within eight points of league leader Inter Milan, which hosts Cagliari on Sunday.
Milan is in a tight fight for second place with Juventus and Atalanta. Both play on Sunday.
In Parma, Milan got off to a perfect start as Ibrahimović sent a throughball to Ante Rebić, who gathered with his back to goal, spun round and fired powerfully into the top right corner.
The 39-year-old Ibrahimović was also involved in Milan’s second, a minute from the break. Theo Hernández played a one-two with the Sweden forward and touched it onto Franck Kessié, who drilled into the bottom left corner.
Parma had a triple chance to get back into the match five minutes into the second half but Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a double save to deny first Andrea Conti and then Graziano Pellè, and Juraj Kucka’s attempt was over the bar.
Mbappe nets 21st league goal as PSG wins 4-1 at Strasbourg
PARIS — Kylian Mbappe struck his league-leading 21st goal of the season as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain won 4-1 at Strasbourg to stay three points behind leader Lille on Saturday.
Coach Mauricio Pochettino defended his decision to play Mbappe for 88 minutes even though PSG has a big game coming up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The jet-heeled forward looked sharp and put PSG ahead in the 15th minute.
Mbappe latched onto a pass, cut inside a defender and slotted the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Matz Sels, who could have done better.
Moments earlier, Strasbourg midfielder Adrien Thomasson hit the post with a fine shot from just outside the penalty area, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas well beaten.
Brazilian, US surfers win opening WSL event in Australia
NEWCASTLE, Australia — Defending World Surf League champion Italo Ferreira won an all-Brazilian men’s final Saturday over Gabriel Medina at the Newcastle Cup, the first of four WSL tour events in Australia over the next six weeks as the world’s top competitors prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.
The 2019 world champion edged Medina in a tight decider at Merewether Beach to move to the top of the world rankings after two events. A pair of seven-point rides was enough for Ferreira to win the title from two-time world champion Medina, securing a 14.94 two-wave total in comparison to Medina’s 13.27.
The 26-year-old Ferreira’s win was his seventh WSL title. He now heads to the Narrabeen Classic at Sydney, which is scheduled to begin next Friday, replacing Hawaii’s John John Florence as tour leader.
Florence has already qualified for the United States for July’s Tokyo Games, where surfing is making its Olympic debut.
Earlier Saturday, four-time world champion Carissa Moore of the United States beat Australian rookie Isabella Nichols to win the women’s Newcastle event.
No. 15 seed Kudermetova, Kovinic set for Volvo Car final
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Veronikia Kudermetova of Russia and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro will play for their first WTA title Sunday in the Volvo Car Open championship.
Kudermetova, the 15th seed, rolled past Spain’s Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-3, continuing a run at the year’s opening clay-court tournament where she hadn’t lost a set in four matches this week.
Kudermetova, 23, reached the final of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open in January before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.
Sonego beats Fritz to reach Sardegna final
CAGLIARI, Sardinia — Lorenzo Sonego is one step away from becoming the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after beating second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the Sardegna Open.
Third-seeded Sonego held off a spirited comeback from Fritz to prevail 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 and set up a final against Laslo Djere of Serbia.
Sonego was a set and 3-0 up — after winning five straight games — before Fritz started his comeback but the 25-year-old Italian recovered to romp to victory in the third and reach his first clay-court final.
It was easier for Djere in the other semifinal as he dominated fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia to win 6-2, 6-0 in a match that lasted just 52 minutes.
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country for 2nd time
MADRID — Primoz Roglic won his second Tour of Basque Country title on Saturday.
He was second to Frenchman David Gaudu in Saturday’s sixth stage to clinch overall victory, finishing 52 seconds in front of Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard.
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was third overall, more than a minute behind countryman Roglic.
Gaudu was fifth overall, behind Britain’s Adam Yates. Veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde was seventh overall.
Roglic also won the Tour of Basque Country in 2018.
Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for draft with no agent
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open.
Pippen announced his intentions Saturday morning with a social media post. He said he was blessed to come to Vanderbilt.
“We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine,” Pippen said.
The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league’s 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he ranked second in the Southeastern Conference both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game.
Brent Sutter quits as coach of Canadian hockey team he owns
RED DEER, Alberta — Brent Sutter, the former NHL star who coached the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames, quit as coach of the Western Hockey League team he owns.
Sutter has run the Red Deer Rebels for 20 seasons and coached them for 15. He remains the club’s president and general manager.
“At this time, I feel this is the right thing for our organization,” Sutter said Saturday in a statement. “Being involved in the game as long as I have both as a player and head coach, I’ve never looked at the game selfishly. The most important thing has always been what’s best for the hockey club.”
The Rebels are 6-6-2 in a WHL season shortened and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s players are living in their home rink. Assistant coaches Ryan Colville and Brad Flynn and assistant general manager Shaun Sutter take over the coaching for the rest of the season.
The 58-year-old Sutter is from Alberta. He won two Stanley Cups as a player with the New York Islanders and coached the Devils and Flames from 2007 to 2012. He guided the Rebels to WHL and Memorial Cup titles in 2001 and coached Canada to the gold medal at the men’s junior hockey worlds in 2005 and 2006.
