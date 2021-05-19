Angels star Mike Trout out 6 to 8 weeks due to calf strain
ANAHEIM — Mike Trout instantly figured something was wrong. And the Angels star was right — he’s now out for the longest stretch of his major league career because of a strained right calf.
The three-time AL MVP is expected to miss six to eight weeks, which would sideline the Los Angeles outfielder through the All-Star break.
“It is not just a little bump in the road. I mean, I’m really crushed about it,” Trout said Tuesday.
The Angels put Trout on the injured list, a day after he came up limping when he headed toward third base on a popup that ended the first inning. Trout said when he put his head down to run, he thought he’d been hit by a line drive.
“I knew it was bad when it happened. I felt the pop and was just hoping for the best,” Trout said. “I wanted to make sure it wasn’t my Achilles. So I guess if there’s any positive that comes out of this, at least it wasn’t that. It was just a freak thing.”
Trout slammed down his batting helmet as he exited the field, an injury interrupting what had been another stellar season.
Trout is leading the majors in on-base percentage (.466) and OPS (1.090) and is sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, along with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. He missed three games earlier this season with a swollen left elbow after being hit by a pitch.
Despite being in a 1 for 17 slump when he was injured, Trout was off to the best start of his career with a .425 batting average in April.
“I’ve been around before with the loss of good players and they have come back at the right time and things worked out really well,” manager Joe Maddon said.
This will be the 29-year-old Trout’s third stint on the injured list in his 11-year career. He missed 39 games in 2017 with a left thumb ligament injury and 15 games the following season due to right wrist inflammation. He was out the final 22 games in 2019 after undergoing foot surgery but was not placed on the IL due to the expanded rosters.
Stanford can retain 11 teams that were scheduled to be cut
STANFORD — Wrestling, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and eight other varsity sports at Stanford that were scheduled to be eliminated will be able to continue because of an improved financial picture, university officials said Tuesday.
The university had announced last July that the 11 sports would be cut after the current school year because of a budget deficit in the athletic department.
“We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed,” university President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement.
Tessier-Lavigne and other university officials said in a letter announcing the decision that retaining all the school’s teams will require a large-scale fundraising campaign.
Serena Williams loses in straight sets to Siniakova in Parma
PARMA, Italy — Serena Williams’ disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2.
She had beaten teenage qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round for her first victory since defeating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska.
Williams is preparing for the French Open in Paris which starts on May 30.
Pujols delivers RBI in debut, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 3-1
LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles’ 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
Pujols went 1 for 4 while playing first base and batting cleanup for the defending World Series champions, who added the 10-time All-Star on Monday after the Los Angeles Angels cut him earlier this month.
After getting loud cheers from the Dodger Stadium crowd and flying out to left in his first at-bat, the 41-year-old Pujols drove Madison Bumgarner’s 0-2 pitch up the middle to score Mookie Betts in the third inning.
Pujols got his 3,254th hit and his 2,113th RBI — the second-most in major league history since it became an official stat. The fifth-leading home run hitter in baseball history was batting .198 in his 10th season with the Angels when they cut him.
Will Smith homered and doubled for the Dodgers, who have won five of six on their nine-game homestand. Gavin Lux added an RBI single in the eighth.
Charles Barkley gives money to employees at his high school
LEEDS, Ala. — Charles Barkley has given $1,000 apiece to the more than 200 employees of a city school system in his native Alabama.
The former Auburn and NBA basketball star graduated from Leeds High School in 1981. The monetary gifts are going to each Leeds City School system employee.
The announcement was made Tuesday on Facebook. The Leeds City Schools page says it’s the latest show of support from Barkley. According to the post, Barkley has provided more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the past 30 years.
“We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year,” the Facebook post said. “Being a school employee is tough, but driving a bus, teaching, coaching, or working in the cafeteria, all while maintaining safety protocols, has been a daunting task during a worldwide pandemic.”
AL.com reports that there are about 226 Leeds school system employees.
The school system says Barkley also is a supporter of girls and boys basketball programs in Leeds, and that he has helped the system get laptops and hotspots for virtual learners during the pandemic.
Mets’ Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch
NEW YORK — New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball. The Mets say Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine the next steps.
In a frightening scene that shook both teams, Pillar was drilled square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Braves reliever Jacob Webb with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Monday night.
Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas said the veteran outfielder was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Pillar later provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account.
“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!” he posted.
Columbus MLS team restores ‘Crew’ to name after fan outcry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus MLS team restored “Crew” to its name after fans objected to a rebranding that had dropped it.
The team announced the franchise would retain the name after meeting with angry team supporters.
Supporters took to social media to vehemently oppose dropping the name after the franchise announced plans last week to rebrand the club as Columbus SC.
“The importance of keeping the Crew as the Club’s primary identifier was clear,” said a statement from the ownership group, which includes Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam. “The decision that came from the discussion was that Columbus Crew will remain the team’s official name moving forward.”
The rebranded crest also will be changed to include the Crew name.
Joshua-Fury fight hits snag after Wilder ruling in US
LONDON — The all-British fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight champion has hit a snag.
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, on Tuesday confirmed reports an arbitrator in the United States has ruled that Fury is contractually bound to fulfil a third fight with Deontay Wilder.
That throws into doubt the proposed Aug. 14 fight between Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, and Fury, the WBC champion, that was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia.
Hearn said he has given Fury’s team until the end of the week to come up with a solution, or he’ll turn to a “Plan B.”
Marshall wins first-ever College Cup 1-0 over Indiana in OT
CARY, N.C. — Jamil Roberts scored in the 98th minute and Marshall beat Indiana to win its first-ever College Cup championship 1-0 in overtime Monday night.
Marshall’s fans rushed the field following Roberts’ game-winner. The Thundering Herd became the first unseeded team to win a national title since Santa Clara in 2006.
“Not bad for a little school from West Virginia with a bunch of internationals, eh?” Roberts said.
Indiana was making its 16th overall trip to the championship game. The Hoosiers were trying for their ninth title and first since 2012.
Roberts, a native of England who was drafted by Sporting Kansas City earlier this year, also scored the lone goal — on Marshall’s only shot — in the team’s semifinal victory over North Carolina on Friday. He finishes the season with five goals.
Santa Clara wins College Cup on penalties over Florida St
CARY, N.C. — Izzy D’Aquila made her attempt and Santa Clara claimed the NCAA College Cup championship on a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw with Florida State on Monday.
Two of Florida State’s penalty attempts hit the post, opening the door for 11th-seeded Santa Clara, who last won a national title in 2001.
Jenna Nighswonger scored for top-seeded Florida State in the 63rd minute but Kelsey Turnbow tied it with a goal for Santa Clara in the 84th. The Broncos prevailed 4-1 on penalties.
“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. It feels so surreal,” Turnbow said. “We’ve been through so many challenges, with this COVID bubble, this past year. And so the hard work, sweat, tears, and determination that our team has put in is finally paying off, and it feels so great to be a champion.”
It was the third straight match to go to a shootout for the top-seeded Seminoles, who won national titles in 2014 and 2018. They defeated Virginia on penalties after a scoreless draw in the semifinals.
Santa Clara advanced to the title game on a 3-1 semifinal victory over second-seeded North Carolina.
The Broncos were making their its first trip to College Cup since 2004. The Broncos won the NCAA title in 2001 with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina.
Federer loses comeback match to Andujar at Geneva Open
GENEVA — Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away from tour on Tuesday, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Geneva Open.
His first match on clay in almost two years kept him on court for almost two hours in only his second tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. The past 15 months have included two surgeries on his right knee.
“It (losing) never feels great,” Federer said. “Looking at the long road that I have been on from the comeback, sure it’s rewarding to be back on a tennis court but you know I expect better from myself.”
In the decisive set, the top-seeded Federer forced a service break before Andujar rallied. Federer saved two match points on his own serve, but the third ended with a wayward forehand under pressure on the baseline.
LeVert to miss Pacers’ play-in game against Hornets
INDIANAPOLIS — The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night’s play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league’s health and safety protocol.
Team officials made the announcement about five hours before tipoff and a day after coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play after missing the second half of Sunday’s victory over Toronto with a migraine headache.
It’s the latest twist for the Pacers in an injury-plagued season. Starting forward T.J. Warren hasn’t played since late December because of a stress fracture in his left foot. Center Myles Turner hasn’t played since mid-April because of a right foot injury. And now LeVert, who had surgery earlier this year to remove a cancerous growth in his kidney after being acquired in a January trade with Brooklyn, can’t return for 10 to 14 days — if the Pacers are still playing.
Backup guard Jeremy Lamb also has been ruled out Tuesday with an injured left knee and starting forward Domantas Sabonis is listed as questionable with an injured left quad.
Bama-Miami; Clemson-Georgia highlight ESPN’s opening weekend
ESPN’s opening weekend of college football features defending national champion Alabama facing Miami in Atlanta and Clemson vs. Georgia in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The network also announced a six-year agreement with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference to continue broadcasting the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff and the Celebration Bowl matching both league’s champions. Both games take place in Atlanta.
In anticipation of a return to normal this season, ESPN announced Tuesday its featured matchups for Labor Day weekend and the first three Saturday night games on ABC.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused most nonconference games to be canceled last season, along with a delayed start to the season in the Power Five conferences.
3-time U.S. Olympic hockey medalist Kacey Bellamy retires
Kacey Bellamy, a three-time Olympian who helped the United States end a 20-year gold medal drought at the 2018 Winter Games, announced her retirement Tuesday.
Bellamy, who turned 34 in April, was a 15-year veteran with the U.S. women’s national team.
“Hockey has given me the most incredible memories, and as tough of a decision that this is, I know in my heart it is right,” Bellamy said. “So I’ve decided to step away from the game and start the next chapter in my life.”
The Massachusetts native also won silver at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. The defenseman also played in nine International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships, one of only two players to win eight gold medals. The 2020 worlds were pushed to this year and were rescheduled for May 6-16 in Nova Scotia, Canada, before local health officials scrapped plans to hold the tournament.
Kelli Stack, a longtime teammate with Bellamy, was surprised by decision with the 2022 Beijing Olympics only nine months away. She said the decision was easier for Bellamy with so much unknown because of COVID-19. Playing in tournaments means being secluded in a hotel room off the ice.
“It’s not like she’s going to be missing out on a ton of memory building with her teammates,” Stack said.
Bellamy has been a member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association since its founding in 2019, trying to strengthen women’s pro options after playing in both the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the National Women’s Hockey League.
Knee still hurting, Koepka can walk but not run at PGA
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Brooks Koepka’s preparation for the PGA Championship included playing the AT&T Byron Nelson last week in Texas — just to see if he could walk 18 holes without pain in his surgically repaired right knee.
He missed the cut, but the walking wasn’t a problem. Playing to the standard of a four-time major champion while doing 2 1/2 hours of rehab a day might be tougher.
“Every day’s been a long day,” Koepka said Tuesday.
Koepka is two months removed from surgery to repair a dislocated kneecap and ligament damage. He’s in better shape than he was at the Masters, where he hobbled his way to a missed cut while struggling to bend his knee enough to read putts or retrieve the ball from the cup. But he’s hardly at full strength.
“I can’t run. I’m not where I want to be. But at the same time, it’s what I’ve got to deal with, so just move on,” Koepka said. “I still have days where it sucks, when my knee just doesn’t feel good waking up and it’s not going to feel good all day, but those are getting less and less.”
Koepka won his most recent major and second PGA two years ago at Bethpage Black. At the time, he had also won back-to-back U.S. Opens, and he swaggered into brawny Bethpage with a confidence bordering on arrogance, saying majors were “the easiest” tournaments to win because he only had to worry about a small portion of the field beating him.
Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss at least 2 weeks
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon in his team’s regular-season finale.
Bucks officials said Tuesday that the 28-year-old will be out for at least two weeks and would be evaluated again at that point. Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after a leg injury had knocked him out of a 118-112 loss at Chicago a night earlier.
The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and open a first-round series with the Miami Heat on Saturday.
Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played 57 games and made three starts this year. He is averaging 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.
Jaguars trade Scott to Eagles for Houston, 6th-round pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded cornerback Josiah Scott, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round selection in 2023.
Scott became expendable after Jacksonville signed Shaquill Griffin in free agency and used a second-round pick (No. 33 overall) on Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars also have 2020 first-rounder CJ Henderson as well as experienced backups Tre Herndon and Sidney Jones at the position.
Houston was considered a long shot to make the Eagles’ opening day roster and likely will be in the same spot in Jacksonville. He originally signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He also spent time with Carolina and Philadelphia, where he played in the final three games of last season.
Saudis put World Cup every 2 years back on FIFA’s agenda
GENEVA — Playing the World Cup every two years instead of four is back on soccer’s agenda.
Saudi Arabia’s soccer federation has formally asked FIFA to look at staging biennial World Cups for men and women, soccer’s world body said Tuesday.
The proposal “requesting a feasibility study to be carried out on the impact” of playing both tournaments every two years will be put to the FIFA annual meeting of 211 member federations. The congress is being held as a remote meeting on Friday.
A biennial men’s World Cup was floated by FIFA’s then-president Sepp Blatter more than 20 years ago.
The idea now returns near the end of the busiest and most congested season in modern soccer.
Block king: Myles Turner, not Rudy Gobert, wins season title
NEW YORK — Upon further review, Indiana’s Myles Turner is the NBA’s blocked-shot champion for this season.
The NBA said Tuesday that Turner will be recognized as the winner in that category, even though he did not play in the required 70% of games that are typically needed for someone to qualify as a statistical leader.
Turner averaged 3.4 blocks per game in 47 games. Utah’s Rudy Gobert averaged 2.7 blocks per game in 71 games.
By NBA rule, Turner would have needed to appear in 51 games to qualify for the award, so he fell four games short. But if Turner he had played in those four additional games to reach the minimum and didn’t even block a single shot, his average would have been 3.1 per game — still well ahead of Gobert.
The exception to that rule has been established for years. The NBA allows someone to be recognized as a stat champion if, at the end of the season, “the player would have led the league in the category had he played the required number of games with his current category total.”
Russian swimmer Kolesnikov lowers 50 back world record again
BUDAPEST, Hungary — For the second consecutive day, Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke.
The 20-year-old Kolesnikov clocked 23.80 seconds to win the gold medal at the European Championships on Tuesday.
That was 0.13 faster than his previous record set in the semifinals a day earlier, when he became the first man to break the 24-seconds mark. He first set the record of 24.00 at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.
The 50 back is not an Olympic event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.