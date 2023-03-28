Tiger and Trout get together to build New Jersey golf club
VINELAND, N.J. — Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout always wanted a golf course, and he picked 18-time major champion Tiger Woods to build it for him.
Trout, the 10-time All-Star centerfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, and a business partner in New Jersey are building a golf club called “Trout National — The Reserve” not far from where Trout grew up in southern New Jersey.
They have hired Woods’ architecture firm, TGR Design, to create the 18-hole course, a practice range and short-game area.
“I love south Jersey and I love golf, so creating Trout National — The Reserve is a dream come true,” Trout said. “And then to add to that we’ll have a golf course designed by Tiger? It’s just incredible to think that this project has grown to where we’re going to be working with someone many consider the greatest and most influential golfer of all time.”
Construction is set to begin this year with plans for the private club about 45 minutes south of Philadelphia to open for member play in 2025.
“I’ve always enjoyed watching Mike on the diamond so when the opportunity arose to work with him on Trout National — The Reserve, I couldn’t pass it up,” Woods said. “It’s a great site for golf and our team’s looking forward to creating a special course.”
Among courses TGR Design has open for play are Bluejack National in the Houston area, El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Payne’s Valley in Missouri.
49ers sign OL Matt Pryor to 1-year deal
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Matt Pryor to a one-year deal on Monday.
The addition of Pryor adds depth at right tackle after starter Mike McGlinchey left in free agency to sign with Denver.
San Francisco brought back restricted free agent Colton McKivitz with a two-year deal. Jaylon Moore also could be in the mix after being drafted in the fifth round in 2021.
Pryor was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round in 2018. He spent his first three seasons with the Eagles and the past two in Indianapolis. He has appeared in 60 regular-season games with 24 starts.
He started nine games last season, playing both tackle spots and right guard.
Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory
GOLD CANYON, Ariz. — Celine Boutier beat Georgia Hall with a birdie on the first playoff hole Sunday to win the LPGA Drive on Championship.
Boutier forced a playoff by making a testy birdie putt at the par-5 18th to close out a 4-under 68, matching Hall (65) at 20-under 268 in the LPGA’s first full-field event of the season.
Playing the 18th hole again, neither golfer found the green with their second shot of the playoff. Boutier, chipping from nearly the same spot as she did in regulation short and right of the green, pitched to about 4 feet. Meanwhile, Hall hit her second shot into a greenside bunker, blasted beyond the hole and failed to convert her birdie effort. That set the stage for Boutier’s winning birdie putt.
With the victory, the 29-year-old Boutier claimed her third LPGA victory and became the winningest French player on tour, moving past Patricia Meunier-Lebouc and Anne-Marie Palli. She had previously won the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open and 2021 ShopRite Classic
After three birdie-filled rounds at Superstition Mountain Golf Club, the final round started with 17 players within three shots of the lead and stayed to form. Hall made the most of her fourth round, posting one of three 7-under par scores, including going 6 under on the back nine to charge into the early lead.
Japan’s Ayaka Furue closed with a 65 and finished third at 19 under. Na Rin An of South Korea was alone in fourth at 18 under with a closing 67, while American Ally Ewing (67) and South Korea’s Jin Young Ko (68) were another stroke back in fifth.
Burns captures Match Play championship
AUSTIN, Texas — Sam Burns went on a tear Sunday afternoon with eight birdies on his final 10 holes and enough help from Cameron Young for a 6-and-5 victory to win the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. It was the second-largest margin in an 18-hole match in this tournament.
Burns won for the fifth time on the PGA Tour.
Young, who had a late rally with clutch birdies to eliminate Rory McIlroy in the semifinals, had to settle for his sixth runner-up finish in the last 18 months.
Burns made it to the championship match Sunday afternoon only when defending champion Scottie Scheffler missed a 4-foot birdie putt on the 20th hole of their semifinal match. Given new life, Burns made birdie from a fairway bunker with a 15-foot putt to advance.
Young had a brief lead early in the title match, and then Burns was unstoppable. He won five of the next six holes. Young had to make a 20-foot birdie putt to halve the 11th hole, and then Young hit into the water on each of the next two holes.
Burns won $3.5 million from the $20 million purse. Young, who won $2.2 million, now has six runner-up finishes in the last two seasons.
McIlroy defeated Scheffler, 2 and 1, in the consolation match.
Lamar Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens
Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, saying the team “has not been interested in meeting my value.”
In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.
“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson said on Twitter. “Any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.”
Jackson may not need a trade to join a new team. The nonexclusive franchise tag allows him to negotiate with other clubs. However, it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes. The decision to make the trade request public may be an attempt to deter the Ravens from matching another team’s offer — or an attempt to spur more interest among other teams by declaring that he wants out of Baltimore.
If Jackson makes a deal with another team and the Ravens don’t match, that team would owe Baltimore two first-round draft picks.
Umpire ejects Realmuto after bizarre game ball exchange
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was ejected Monday in a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays for an awkward ball exchange that followed a pitch-clock violation.
Home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg had just finished calling a ball on Phillies pitcher Craig Kimbrel for taking too long on the mound when the at-bat in the fourth inning devolved into the bizarre ejection.
Kimbrel asked for a fresh ball after the violation, and Rosenberg threw him one. Kimbrel then threw out that baseball and asked for another. Rosenberg tried handing that ball to Realmuto to throw, but the catcher blindly turned his glove away and the ball dropped to the ground.
Rosenberg immediately ejected Realmuto.
Realmuto, still squatting in his catcher’s position with his back to Rosenberg, turned around and expressed confusion about what had just happened.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson then came to the plate for an explanation.
“How does he expect me to know he’s giving me the ball right there?” Realmuto said to the Philadelphia Inquirer after the game. “I’m not even looking at him.”
Realmuto made his way off the diamond with a few rah-rah fist pumps for the crowd.
Head-scratching sequences such as this one have been popping up at times during spring training as MLB put into place significant new rules meant to speed up the game. Players at times have been experimenting with how best to use the rules to their advantage before the regular season, although Realmuto told the Inquirer his missed handoff had nothing to do with a clock violation.
“I said, ‘Dude, I thought you were throwing the ball,’” Realmuto told the newspaper. “He said, ‘I’m not gonna buy that.’”
The league made a few clarifications to the new rules last week, saying it was incorporating player input.
Rosenberg has been called up from Triple-A for 39 regular season MLB games between 2020-22, according to retrosheet.org. Crew chief Dan Iassogna defended Rosenberg’s decision to the Inquirer after the game.
“Did Randy act hastily? No,” Iassogna said. “I believe Randy felt like the situation warranted an ejection, and that’s what he did.”
Peru players and Spain police brawl at hotel
MADRID — Peru players and Spanish police officers got into an altercation in front of the team’s hotel in Madrid on Monday.
Peru is playing Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday.
Images on social media show Peru players outside watching singing fans when one of the players is pushed back by an officer. The player moved the officer away and a small brawl ensued with other players and Peru staff getting involved with other police officers.
The altercation lasted a few moments while the crowd continued chanting.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was detained.
Earlier Monday, local news agency EFE said a Spanish hotel employee was detained for allegedly racially insulting the Morocco national team in posts on social media.
Tar Heels’ Love plans to enter name in transfer portal
North Carolina guard Caleb Love says he will enter his name into the transfer portal after three seasons with the Tar Heels.
The 6-foot-4 Love announced his decision with a social media post Monday. He had big moments during an unexpected run to last year’s national championship game though he also wrestled with inconsistency for most of his college career.
At his best, Love has game-changing scoring potential and is fearless in taking a big shot. That included scoring 28 points with a huge late 3-pointer to help the Tar Heels beat Duke in the Final Four for the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the rivals and the final game for Blue Devils Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.
This season he led the team by averaging 16.7 points. but his shooting percentages all dipped after showing gains in 2022. He never shot 40% from the field for a season and twice failed to shoot 30% on 3s.
UNC returns Armando Bacot, the program’s career leading rebounder and an Associated Press third-team All-American, and guard R.J. Davis at the core of an expected roster revamp. That comes after the Tar Heels became the first team to go from No. 1 in the AP preseason poll to missing the NCAA Tournament since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Tigers acquire INF Zach McKinstry in trade with Cubs
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers acquired veteran infielder Zach McKinstry in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
The Tigers sent minor league right-hander Carlos Guzman to the Cubs for McKinstry, a .208 hitter with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in parts of three big league seasons.
The 24-year-old Guzman went 9-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 27 games last year, finishing the season with two appearances for Double-A Erie.
McKinstry, who turns 28 on April 29, broke into the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. He was traded to the Cubs for reliever Chris Martin in July.
McKinstry batted .199 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 57 games with the Dodgers and Cubs last year.
Orioles send top pitching prospect Rodriguez to minors
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles optioned right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk, sending one of the game’s top pitching prospects to the minors as opening day approaches.
The Orioles also released utilityman Franchy Cordero and outfielder Nomar Mazara.
Rodriguez went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA at Triple-A last season, and he’s ranked as the game’s No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline. However, he posted a 7.04 ERA in five starts this spring.
Baltimore also reassigned right-hander Eduard Bazardo, outfielder Daz Cameron, right-hander Reed Garrett, catcher Maverick Handley, infielder Josh Lester, infielder Ryan O’Hearn and infielder Jordan Westburg to Norfolk.
Mavs star Doncic avoids suspension after 16th tech rescinded
NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has avoided a one-game suspension for now after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul Monday.
The league’s decision cleared Doncic to play at Indiana on Monday night as the fading Mavericks try to stay in the Western Conference playoff race.
Dallas entered the game against the Pacers 11th in the West, one spot out of the play-in tournament a year after going to the conference finals.
The Mavs are on a four-game losing streak, including consecutive losses to lowly Charlotte. Doncic got the technical that was rescinded in the second of those losses Sunday.
The technical came with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter of a 110-104 loss when Doncic argued a no-call after missing a shot on a drive to the basket.
Crew chief Kevin Scott said in a pool report after the game that Doncic used “a profanity directed at the officials in protest to a no-call that was correctly judged in postgame video review.”
It’s the second time Doncic has had a technical foul rescinded this season.
AP source: Texas reaches deal with Terry as full-time coach
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has reached an agreement with Rodney Terry to be the Longhorns’ full-time head basketball coach, taking the interim tag off his title after he led the program to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Texas was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami on Sunday, ending its longest postseason run since 2008. Terry and Texas officials reached the agreement Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.
Terry took over the Longhorns as acting head coach when Beard was first suspended on Dec. 12 after a felony domestic violence arrest. Terry was giving the title of interim head coach when Beard was fired Jan. 5.
Texas won the Big 12 Tournament championship and questions about Terry’s future with the program were amplified as the Longhorns kept winning in the postseason. Texas fans wondered what more he needed to prove and Longhorns players publicly advocated for him to get the job.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had praised Terry’s job handling the team in crisis and gave him a raise, though only through April. He’d also noted Terry inherited a veteran roster and strong staff of assistants built by Beard.
Villanova All-American Siegrist declares for WNBA draft
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova star and AP All-American Maddy Siegrist will not return for a fifth season and has declared for the WNBA draft.
Siegrist led Villanova to a 30-7 overall record and the Sweet 16 for the second time ever this season. She led the country in scoring at 29.2 points per game and averaged 9.2 rebounds. She’s the two-time Big East Player of the Year.
Siegrist played four seasons and is the career leading scorer in Villanova basketball history for both men and women with 2,896 points. She also became the career leading scorer in Big East history for men and women with 1,693 points, in regular-season conference games only.
“I can’t thank Villanova enough for welcoming me into the greatest community on Earth,” Siegrist said. “From the first day I stepped on campus, I knew this would be my forever home. My college basketball career was everything that I dreamed of and more. However, when I look back on my career it is the people at Villanova and the relationships that I made that I am going to cherish forever.”
The NCAA granted athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic an extra season of eligibility. Siegrist decided the time was right to jump to the WNBA.
Michigan’s Parris wins Hodge Trophy as top college wrestler
NEWTON, Iowa — Michigan’s Mason Parris, who went unbeaten while winning the NCAA heavyweight championship, has been named winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s top college wrestler.
WIN magazine on Monday announced Parris received 38 of 64 first-place votes from a panel of retired coaches, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, media members, past winners and fans.
Three-time national champion Carter Starocci of Penn State finished second in the voting and four-time champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell was third.
Parris went 33-0 this season and earned bonus points in 64% of his wins with 11 falls, three technical falls and seven major decisions. He averaged three takedowns and 9.7 points per match this season, and 17 of his wins were against nationally ranked opponents.
He outscored his opponents 49-6 in the NCAA championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this month, beating Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet 5-1 in the title bout.
Parris is the third straight heavyweight to win the Hodge Trophy, which has been presented since 1995 and is named for the undefeated, three-time NCAA champion for Oklahoma from 1955-57.
Flyers’ chairman Scott to retire; Hilferty becomes successor
PHILADELPHIA — Dave Scott will retire as chairman of the Philadelphia Flyers’ parent company Comcast Spectacor and be replaced by Dan Hilferty.
Hilferty, who was recently named CEO of Comcast Spectacor, will succeed Scott as chairman of the company on April 17 and as the team’s governor on July 1.
Scott joined Comcast Spectacor in December 2013 and the Flyers have struggled under his reign. They will miss the playoffs for a third straight season and haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1975.
“Our number one goal for the Flyers will be to consistently compete for the Stanley Cup,” Hilferty said. “It is going to be a process that will take time to get on that path, but I’m confident we are headed in the right direction with Danny Briere as interim GM, Coach Tortorella, and our hiring of a President of Hockey Operations soon. Our leadership team will be fully focused to deliver on this for our fans while also continuing to make the sports complex the best location for sports and entertainment in the nation.”
As Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, Hilferty will lead the company’s entire portfolio, including the Philadelphia Flyers. Spectacor Sports and Entertainment CEO Valerie Camillo will continue to work directly with Hilferty, overseeing the Wells Fargo Center, including its continued transformation, and lead the Flyers’ business operations.
