5-time All-Star John Wall signs with LA Clippers
LAS VEGAS — Five-time All-Star John Wall signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Wall posted photos on his social media accounts of him signing his contract and receiving congratulations from owner Steve Ballmer in Las Vegas, where the Clippers have a team in the NBA Summer League.
“John is one of the great downhill drivers and shot creators of his era,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. “He will add depth to our backcourt with his initiating, passing and point-of-attack defense.”
The 31-year-old guard averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds while starting 40 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season. He sat out all of last season while the Rockets considered a long-term plan for him.
Wall had left heel surgery that caused him to miss most of the 2018-19 season. He sat out the entire following season while recovering. He played in just 41 games in 2017-18 after being limited by a left knee injury.
Wall played for the Washington Wizards from 2010-20 after being the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Kentucky.
Ohtani among Baseball Digest’s 80 MLB icons in last 80 years
NEW YORK — It took four seasons for Shohei Ohtani to join the biggest major league stars of the last eight decades.
To commemorate Baseball Digest’s 80th anniversary, the publication selected 80 iconic players essential to telling the story of the game from 1942-2021.
Even though he didn’t arrive in the big leagues from Japan until 2018, the two-way phenom has made such an astounding impact as a hitter AND pitcher that Ohtani was one of 10 active players chosen by a 12-member panel of longtime MLB observers and participants.
The others spotlighted in the July/August issue were Mookie Betts, Miguel Cabrera, Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Max Scherzer, Mike Trout and Justin Verlander.
Ohtani, who turned 28 on July 5, was the AL MVP last year and the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year. No player since Babe Ruth has been such a force both at the plate and on the mound.
Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in April 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers was picked as the greatest of 30 iconic moments in the magazine’s history.
Mertens, Zhang reach women’s doubles final
WIMBLEDON, England — Elise Mertens will have a chance to win a second straight Wimbledon doubles title after reaching the final alongside Zhang Shuai.
The top-seeded duo beat American pair Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Centre Court.
They will play 2018 champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova. The Czech pair beat fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-2, 6-2.
Mertens teamed with Hsieh Su-wei to win last year’s final.
Krawczyk was looking for a second title at this year’s Wimbledon after teaming with Neal Skupski to win the mixed doubles on Thursday.
Both junior finals will feature an American.
In the boys’ final, Michael Zheng will face third-seeded Mili Poljicak of Croatia. In the girls’ final, top-seeded Liv Hovde will take on Luca Udvardy of Hungary.
Padres’ Profar placed on concussion IL after scary collision
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday, a day after he collapsed while trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with shortstop C.J. Abrams.
Profar was eventually placed on a stretcher and then taken off the field on a cart and to a hospital following the collision in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against San Francisco. He was also diagnosed with a strained neck before being discharged from the hospital overnight.
Manager Bob Melvin said Profar is doing “remarkably well. Obviously it was pretty severe in nature. There’s no fractures, no broken anything anywhere. He’s sore, obviously. I think we really caught a break in that it was nothing worse than that.”
Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.
Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield dirt.
He was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed in a neck brace, put on a stretcher and then driven off on the cart. He pumped his right fist in response to the cheers of the crowd and was smiling.
Abrams remained in the game.
Outfielder Brent Rooker was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take Profar’s roster spot.
Brewers honor 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb.
Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead. His family said his spine was severed and he is paralyzed from the waist down. The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout with the name Roberts and Christian Yelich’s jersey number, 22.
Cooper’s family said Friday that he had regained consciousness for the first time since the shooting. They said doctors don’t believe he suffered any brain damage.
“The strength to go through something like that is unimaginable,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before the team’s game Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “We’re doing such a small thing, but hopefully it can maybe make one part of the day for them a little bit better.”
The Brewers said in a statement that “we are working on other initiatives to connect players with Cooper and his family, but the priority for now is to focus on their recovery.”
“We’re happy he’s a Brewer fan and want to recognize that and let their family know we’re thinking about them,” Counsell said.
Costa Rica downs Trinidad and Tobago, nears World Cup berth
MONTERREY, Mexico — Cristin Granados scored a pair of goals and Costa Rica edged close to qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago at the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday night.
Costa Rica needed Canada to win the late game against Panama to secure its second World Cup appearance. Las Ticas also played in the 2015 World Cup.
Granados scored in the 18th minute to give Costa Rica the early lead. An own goal in the 33rd doubled the lead before Granados scored her second just before halftime. Katherine Alvarado scored in the 48th.
Trinidad and Tobago was hurt when Kedie Johnson was sent off with a second yellow card in the 22nd minute.
Canada could also qualify for the World Cup with a victory over Panama at Estadio Universitario.
The United States qualified for the World Cup the day before with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica, combined with Haiti’s 3-0 victory over tournament host Mexico.
Eight teams were divided into two groups at the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the World Cup. The third-place teams advance to an intercontinental playoff in February.
The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot at the 2024 Olympics in France.
3 Tunisian tennis umpires banned for match-fixing
LONDON — Three lower-level tennis chair umpires from Tunisia have been banned for match-fixing after being found guilty of deliberately inputting the wrong scores during matches.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday that Majd Affi was banned for 20 years after being found guilty of 12 charges relating to events between 2017 and 2020. Mohamed Ghassen Snene and Abderahim Gharsallah were both handed seven-year bans after being found guilty of four charges relating to an event in Tunisia in 2020.
The ITIA said the charges “related to the umpires manipulating scores inputted into their electronic scoring devices, which did not reflect the actual scores on court.”
All three bans are backdated from Nov. 6, 2020.
TJ Oshie eagles 18th to take American Century celebrity lead
STATELINE, Nev. — Hockey player T.J. Oshie made a 13-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole to take the first-round lead Friday in the American Century Championship.
The Washington Capitals forward received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system, giving him 21 for the day at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
“First, I’m playing with the Carr brothers,” Oshie said. “I played with Derek last year, I think, and it’s such an easy group of guys. Usually, I’m extremely nervous at this tournament, which is why I’m lucky if I’m in the red numbers by the end. But the nerves kind of settled down with those guys. I was just hitting some shots. The putter was really hot.”
Annika Soremstam and Mike Mulder, the former pitcher who won three straight at Edgewood Tahoe from 2015-17, were a point back.
Tony Romo, the 2018 and 2019 champion, was at 18 with Carson Palmer, Mike Modano and Adam Thielen. Steph Curry was tied for 10th with 16 points.
Aaron Rodgers was tied for 23rd with 11 points, Patrick Mahomes was tied for 52nd at minus-1, and Charles Barkley was tied for 71st at minus-10.
Pirates acquire RHP Yohan Ramirez, reinstate IF Kevin Newman
MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash and reinstated infielder Kevin Newman from the 60-day injured list on Friday.
The Pirates optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Indianapolis and had Newman in the starting lineup and batting seventh for their game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman hadn’t played since April 26 due to a left groin strain.
Ramirez, 27, has appeared in a combined eight games this season with the Seattle Mariners and Guardians. He is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. Right-handers are hitting .222 against him.
In 15 Triple-A appearances, he is 1-1 with a 6.06 ERA.
Ramirez has pitched in 49 career major league games with Seattle (2020-22) and Cleveland, going 2-3 with five saves and a 3.99 ERA.
“We really liked his stuff,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “I think there’s some things that we think mechanically we can continue to work on, but the actual stuff, we really like. The other thing is this is a guy with two options, which is really important for a club like us. We’re fortunate to get somebody like that.”
Newman, 28, is batting .250 with no homers and eight RBIs in 14 games this season. He played shortstop before getting hurt but started at second base Friday. Shelton said Newman would be used at both positions.
Last season, Newman batted .226 with five homers and 39 RBIs in 148 games.
In other moves, the Pirates designated left-hander Aaron Fletcher for assignment and optioned outfielder Bligh Madris to Indianapolis.
Fletcher went 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in nine appearances.
AP source: Blazers, Lillard agree to $122 million extension
LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a $122 million, two-year extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.
Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the extension has not been announced.
He’ll make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins.
Lillard is a six-time All-Star who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Portland. He was limited to 29 games this past season because of a core injury that required surgery, and told ESPN in a televised interview early Friday that the time off — while frustrating — should help him long-term.
“My body is stronger than it was before in certain areas,” Lillard said while watching games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Lillard, who turns 32 on July 15, also said the mental break was helpful, along with the physical rest.
He has averaged 24.6 points in his career, is a six-time All-NBA player and was selected as a member of the league’s top 75 players as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration this past season.
Rays break silence on lawsuit filed by limited partners
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays say the latest lawsuit filed by a group of limited partners who accuse Stuart Sternberg of wrongfully taking control of the team is a continuation of a “meritless and relentless campaign” against the club and its principal owner.
“They have deployed multiple baseless lawsuits premised on allegations they know are untrue in order to pressure the team and Stuart Sternberg to purchase their interests – which is a right they do not have,” the team said Friday in a statement.
The lawsuit filed in Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Court on June 27 alleges Sternberg transferred legal ownership to a company he owns without the consent of five limited partners, who together own less than 10% of the team.
Similar suits were filed by the limited partners in May 2021 and February 2022.
“Ultimately, what compels us to respond is the fact that the latest complaint contains numerous allegations that the plaintiffs know are false. These intentionally false claims are designed to harm the Rays organization at a time when we are actively engaged in efforts to build a new ballpark in Tampa Bay,” the team statement said.
“The allegation that a simple and commonplace corporate reorganization stripped the limited partners of the value of their investments and their rights and protections is patently false, and the limited partners know that,” the Rays added. “The reorganization was approved by Major League Baseball and the team’s lenders, among others. It had no impact on any aspect of the limited partners’ ownership interests or partnership rights.”
The partners responded with a statement accusing Sternberg and the Rays of “a public character assassination of these limited partners for exercising their legal rights under Florida statutory and common law.”
“Our clients stand by their claims and have certainly never made any allegations that they know to be false,” the limited partners said. “The current suit is on behalf of the limited partners against Sternberg personally and Rays Baseball Club, based on recently discovered information that had been previously concealed from the limited partners.”
US midfielder Luca de la Torre joins Celta Vigo in Spain
MADRID — United States midfielder Luca de la Torre has agreed to join Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, the club said Friday.
Celta said de la Torre will sign a four-year deal with the club based in northwest Spain.
He arrives from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, where he made 64 appearances in the Eredivisie over two seasons. He played for Fulham from 2016-20, making only occassional appearances.
The 24-year-old De la Torre has made 11 appearances for the U.S. national team, including two starts and two substitute appearances during World Cup qualifying
Born in San Diego, De la Torre holds a Spanish passport thanks his Spanish father.
He will join a Celta team that finished 11th in the Spanish league last season. Coached by Argentine Eduardo Coudet, Celta likes to play on the attack and relies on the goals of striker Iago Aspas.
De la Torre will be Celta’s second American player ever after Guiseppe Rossi in 2016-2017.
Celta did not release any financial details of the signing.
US, Poland, Czech Republic in same group for King Cup finals
LONDON — The United States has been drawn in a group with Poland and the Czech Republic for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November.
Friday’s draw put host nation Britain in a group with Kazakhstan and Spain as part of the 12-team tournament in Glasgow, Scotland from Nov. 8-13.
Australia was drawn to play Belgium and Slovakia. The other group comprises Canada, Italy and Switzerland.
The Russian team won the Finals last year but has been banned because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
It will be the fourth time the largest annual women’s international team competition has been staged in Britain.
The Queen’s Club in London hosted the inaugural event in 1963 when the competition was launched as the Federation Cup and King was part of the winning U.S. team.
