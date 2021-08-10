Griffin re-signs with Nets after reviving career in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed veteran big man Blake Griffin, who revived his career as part of the supporting cast for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn announced the signing on Monday without disclosing contract terms.
Griffin signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8. He averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26 games. He tied for the league lead in charges drawn (22).
Griffin also started all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 14 of 36 from 3-point range in the postseason.
A six-time All-Star, Griffin has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. In 668 career games across 11 seasons, the 32-year-old has averaged 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Griffin was selected with the first overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Clippers and sat out the 2009-10 season with a knee injury. The following season, he was named Rookie of the Year after posting averages of 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 37.9 minutes per game.
Arizona St puts 2 more assistant football coaches on leave
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has placed two more assistant football coaches on paid administrative leave amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program’s recruiting.
Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins were the two assistants put on leave, an Arizona State official confirmed Monday. The school did not give a reason for the decision and said it wouldn’t have further comment.
The pair joins tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was put on paid leave in late July. Gill is Arizona State’s receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator while Hawkins is the defensive backs coach.
Yahoo! Sports first reported that Gill and Hawkins had been placed on leave.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said during Pac-12 media days last month that he couldn’t comment on the probe into whether the Sun Devils hosted high school prospects during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic.
“Speaking of circumstances right now, as you guys know, we are under NCAA review. With that being said, we cannot comment on what’s taking place with our football team,” Edwards said.
The NCAA called off visits to campus by high school prospects in all sports and banned coaches from taking recruiting trips for more than a year because of COVID-19. In-person recruiting resumed on June 1.
After going 2-2 during an abbreviated Pac-12 season last year, Arizona State is expected to compete for the South division title behind junior quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Edwards is 17-13 through three seasons, with an 11-11 record in conference play. Arizona State reached bowl games in each of Edwards’ first two seasons but was among multiple Pac-12 teams to decline a postseason berth last year following a COVID-19 outbreak that shut down the program for almost a month.
No. 1 Djokovic out of Cincinnati, citing need to recuperate
Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, meaning the next time he will be in action will be as he tries to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.
The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on social media that he needs “a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo.”
He is 21-0 in Grand Slam action in 2021, winning the titles at the Australian Open on hard courts in February, the French Open on clay courts in June and Wimbledon on grass courts in July. No man had even won the first three major tennis championships — let alone all four — in one season since Rod Laver’s true Grand Slam in 1969.
After Wimbledon, Djokovic went to the Tokyo Olympics in pursuit of a Golden Slam — a singles gold medal to go along with all four major trophies in a single season — but he did not manage to collect a medal of any color there.
The 34-year-old from Serbia lost to Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the singles semifinals, then to Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta in the bronze medal match.
“I just didn’t deliver yesterday and today. The level of tennis dropped. Also due to exhaustion — mentally and physically,” Djokovic said after the latter defeat. “I gave it all, whatever I had left in the tank, which was not so much.”
Djokovic also lost with partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals, then withdrew from that event’s bronze medal match.
The Western & Southern Open starts next weekend in Cincinnati. The main draw of the U.S. Open begins Aug. 30 in New York.
Former batboy sues Omar Vizquel alleging sexual harassment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former minor league batboy has filed a lawsuit accusing longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment during Vizquel’s tenure as manager of the Birmingham Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
The 25-year-old man filed suit in U.S. District Court in Alabama on Friday accusing the 11-time Gold Glove winner of exposing himself multiple times and forcing the man to wash his back in the shower in 2019.
The suit says the man is autistic and accuses the White Sox and Double-A Birmingham Barons of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The defendants had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Monday and no attorney for them was listed in federal court records.
The Associated Press does not disclose the names of victims of alleged sexual abuse.
The 54-year-old Vizquel exposed himself to the man “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification” at least five times while wearing a towel, according to the lawsuit.
On one occasion, a naked Vizquel stepped out of the shower and ordered him to “Wash my damn back,” the suit said. The man complied but did not return to work after that.
Vizquel’s wife, Blanca, accused him of domestic abuse in December 2020, describing two alleged acts of physical violence. Vizquel denied the allegations.
Major League Baseball said at the time it was investigating a 2016 incident when Vizquel was arrested but not charged, and an unspecified incident with the Barons.
He was fired on July 26 as manager of the Tijuana Bulls in the Mexican Baseball League.
The Alabama lawsuit said other coaches and the man’s supervisors laughed when informed of the alleged behavior toward the batboy.
The man is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, lost pay “and appropriate injunctive and equitable relief to remedy the harm he suffered.”
The suit says the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found in June that the man had been subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination and was constructively discharged, meaning he quit because of a hostile work environment.
14-year-old becomes youngest to swim length of Lake Tahoe
RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old California boy has become the youngest person to swim the entire 21.3-mile (34-kilometer) length of Lake Tahoe and complete the alpine lake’s coveted Triple Crown.
James Savage of Los Banos completed the trip across the scenic lake, which straddles the California-Nevada line, in 12 hours on Aug. 1.
He earlier swam the other two legs of the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown, all 10 miles (16 kilometers) or longer.
Savage and his mother, Jillian, agreed the physical training was a lot easier than the mental endurance it takes to complete such a long-distance swim. The trip across the lake started in South Lake Tahoe, California, and ended in the Nevada town of Incline Village.
She said she knew after the first mile that he would get the job done.
“I had no doubts whatsoever,” Jillian Savage told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. “He’s been swimming almost every day, six, seven days a week since he was 8. With open water, it’s just what he does. But mentally, even though it takes a whole bunch of us to make the swim possible, he’s really out there by himself.”
James Savage said he enjoys swimming in pools, but they’re pretty much “all the same.”
“Open water, you can swim in oceans, lakes, and you get to travel around,” he said.
Last August, at age 13, Savage became the youngest to complete the 12-mile (19-kilometer) “true width swim.” It’s also known as the “Godfather” swim because it starts on Tahoe’s west shore at the site of a mansion in Homewood, California, featured in the movie “The Godfather: Part II.”
He also swam the 10-mile (16-kilometer) Vikingsholm route that traverses the southern portion of Lake Tahoe, known for its pine tree-lined beaches and ski resorts.
And at age 8, he swam from Alcatraz to San Francisco.
Man charged in driving deaths, including hockey coach’s son
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man was charged Monday with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide for crashing his car while driving drunk, resulting in the deaths of two passengers, one of whom was the son of the University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said James Blue, 51, of Orono, was intoxicated when he crashed his 2017 Bentley Flying Spur in a wooded area near Lake Minnetonka on the night of July 24. The crash killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko, son of Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko, and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman, of Maple Grove.
The Orono Police Department said lab results showed Blue’s blood alcohol content to be 0.175, more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota. The vehicle’s airbag module indicated that Blue was going anywhere from 94 to 99 miles per hour seconds before the crash, police said
Police found Blue approximately 10 feet (3.05 meters) in front of the car, having been thrown from the vehicle. He had suffered injuries but was conscious when officers found him, KMSP-TV reports. Blue repeatedly stated to officers that he was “sorry,” and admitted to drinking and being “guilty,” the complaint states.
Hospital staff found THC gummies in Blue’s pocket, along with crushed up white pills and green capsules.
Javier Pérez to coach MLS’ Toronto for rest of season
TORONTO — Javier Pérez, who took over as Toronto’s interim head coach after Chris Armas was fired July 4, will remain in charge of the Major League Soccer team for the rest of the season.
Toronto has lost just once in seven games (2-1-4) under Pérez heading into Saturday’s match against the visiting New England Revolution.
Toronto remains last in the 27-team league and is nine points out of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference, with six teams between it and Columbus, which holds the last postseason spot.
Pérez spent time with the U.S. Soccer Federation as a youth coach and assistant coach with the senior side after leaving Spain, where he was a youth coach with Real Madrid. He was an assistant coach with New York City from 2016-19.
Indian Wells to expand men’s event to 2 weeks this fall
INDIAN WELLS — The BNP Paribas Open featuring the men’s and women’s combined tennis tours will expand the men’s event from one week to two when it returns in October after a 2 1/2-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will be played Oct. 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The first-ever fall edition of the tournament was already scheduled to include a 96-player singles draw and 32-team doubles draw, and now the men’s event will have the same size fields.
When the fall date was first announced in July, the men’s event was limited to a 56-player singles draw and 28-team doubles draw.
The tournament will require all fans, staff, sponsors and vendors to be fully vaccinated to gain access.
Depending on COVID-19 conditions at the time of the tournament, additional testing as well as mask mandates in certain seating areas may be required by the Riverside County health department and state of California. The players will follow protocols set by the ATP and WTA tours.
The tournament is set to return to its usual March spot on the calendar in 2022.
