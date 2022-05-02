Rain postpones NASCAR Cup race at Dover to today
DOVER, Del. — Martin Truex Jr. has the blueprint for how to win at Dover Motor Speedway on Mondays.
Step 1, rain on Sundays.
Truex can win for the third time at the Monster Mile on the unconventional race day after rain stopped the action only 78 laps into the 400-mile race Sunday. Truex raced to his first NASCAR Cup win June 4, 2007, at Dover and 12 years later used another rainout to take the checkered flag on May 6, 2019.
It’s the fourth time out of 104 career Dover races it will run on a Monday.
With a green flag start just after 3 p.m., and no lights at the concrete mile track, NASCAR faced a tight window to reach the halfway mark needed for an official race. So they’ll fire the engines again at noon Monday with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott starting 1-2. Ryan Blaney is third, Truex is fourth and William Byron fifth.
Larson used his umbrella as a de facto cane as he walked back from pit road into the garage area. He stopped and posed for pictures with members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dover.
Truex is winless this season with two top-five finishes over the first 10 Cup races. He won four races last season and would certainly like to break through into the win column, especially in the midst of contract negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing. The 41-year-old Truex made his 596th career start at Dover and is set to join Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch as active drivers with 600 starts.
Rahm hangs on to win Mexico Open for 1st win since US Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — Jon Rahm pulled out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Mexico Open.
Rahm won for the first time since the U.S. Open last summer at Torrey Pines, and the relief showed in the smile and the way he pumped his arm and then pounded down his fist after tapping in for par on the 18th at Vidanta Vallarta.
Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Kitayama birdied the final hole from a back bunker for a 68. They tied for second.
Against one of the weaker fields of the year — Rahm at No. 2 was the only player from the top 15 in the world — the Spaniard was a heavy favorite and he played that way from his opening 64. He just didn’t feel any expectations.
“I like to think every time I tee it up I’m a favorite. I play to win,” Rahm said. “Fortunately, I got my seventh PGA Tour win. It was a pretty stressful weekend, all the way to the end.”
Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players
MADRID — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from taking part in this year’s tournament following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The two tennis greats said Sunday that Wimbledon had acted unfairly.
“I think it’s very unfair of (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues ... it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam winner, said in Spain where both he and Djokovic are preparing to play in the Madrid Open.
“I’m sorry for them,” Nadal said. “Wimbledon just took their decision ... the government didn’t force them to do it.”
Nadal added: “Let’s see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision in that regard.”
The ATP and WTA tennis tours have both publicly criticized the All England Club’s decision which was announced April 20.
Wimbledon starts on June 27.
The prominent players affected by the ban include reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who are all from Russia. Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, which has aided Russian forces, would also be unable to play.
Djokovic compared the situation of the excluded players to what he went through in January when he was unable to play the Australian Open. He was deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It’s not the same thing, but going through something similar earlier this year for myself, it’s frustrating knowing that you’re not able to play,” Djokovic said. “I still stand by my position that I don’t support the (Wimbledon) decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right, but it is what it is.”
The All England Club had justified its action in a statement first posted on Twitter.
“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” the statement said.
Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles gets released by Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.
New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. He had one year left on his contract.
The Bears acquired Foles — the Super Bowl 52 MVP for Philadelphia — from Jacksonville in March 2020. Trubisky started the first two games that year.
Foles replaced him during a comeback win at Atlanta, then went 2-5 starting the next seven games. Trubisky went back into the starting lineup with Foles nursing a hip and glute injury.
Foles was third string last year behind Fields and Andy Dalton. He started one game with the other two quarterbacks injured, and threw for 250 yards in a win at Seattle in late December.
104 and no more: Amputee wraps up marathon record quest
When amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma says her mantra is, “I can do hard things,” she’s not kidding — the amputee athlete has run 104 marathons in as many days, all using a carbon-fiber prosthesis.
Hunt-Broersma, 46, completed that epic quest on Saturday near her home in suburban Phoenix, setting an unofficial world record along the way.
“What a journey,” she tweeted.
The South Africa native, who lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer, gained worldwide attention and a huge social media following after beginning her record attempt on Jan. 17.
Brick Runners, an organization that supports athletes who raise money for charities, even designed a Jacky-inspired Lego-style character complete with one of her favorite T-shirts, which reads: “Strong Has Many Forms.”
Hunt-Broersma also raised more than $67,000 to help fellow amputee blade runners get the expensive prostheses they need. Health insurance typically doesn’t cover the cost, which can exceed $10,000.
Every day since mid-January, she covered the classic 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) marathon distance either on a loop course laid out near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on a treadmill indoors.
Her original goal was to run 100 marathons in 100 days so she’d beat a record of 95 set in 2020 by Alyssa Amos Clark, a nondisabled runner from Bennington, Vermont, who did it as a pandemic coping strategy. But last month, after nondisabled British runner Kate Jayden unofficially broke Clark’s record with 101 marathons in 101 days, Hunt-Broersma realized she’d need to run at least 102.
In an interview with The Associated Press, she said she hoped her quest would inspire people everywhere to push themselves regardless of their physical limitations.
Guinness World Records spokesperson Amanda Marcus said the Britain-based organization was aware of Hunt-Broersma’s attempt, and that it would take 12 to 15 weeks to review the evidence before the record can be confirmed.
Guinness lists the men’s record for consecutive daily marathons as 59, set in 2019 by Enzo Caporaso of Italy.
Mets reliever Reid-Foley sidelined with torn elbow ligament
NEW YORK — Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partially torn elbow ligament that will sideline him indefinitely.
Reid-Foley exited his outing Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies while facing J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning. The right-hander fired high on a 2-0 count and immediately motioned for a trainer.
New York said an MRI on Sunday morning showed a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and Reid-Foley would meet with team doctors and medical staff to discuss treatment options. Tommy John surgery could be a possibility.
“It’s unfortunate. But we’re lucky in today’s world it’s something that can be fixed,” manager Buck Showalter said.
Working as a middle reliever and long man with the ability to pitch multiple innings, Reid-Foley has a 5.40 ERA with no record in seven appearances this season. He has struck out eight and walked seven in 10 innings.
Right-hander Yoan López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the bullpen spot.
Reid-Foley was one of three young pitchers acquired by the Mets from Toronto in a January 2021 trade for lefty Steven Matz. The 26-year-old right-hander, born in Guam, was chosen by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2014 amateur draft out of high school in Florida and is 7-9 with a 4.66 ERA in 40 major league games, including 13 starts.
Osaka, Muguruza exit Madrid Open in 2nd round
MADRID — Naomi Osaka and Garbiñe Muguruza were among leading players to be knocked out of the Madrid Open on a day of upsets.
Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Osaka 6-3, 6-1 in the second round Sunday on the Spanish capital’s outdoor clay courts. Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka enjoyed six aces but had her serve broken five times by Sorribes Tormo, who had already bettered French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Osaka said that her movement was limited by pain in her left leg, which was heavily taped.
“I felt something in my Achilles after my last match, and like I wasn’t really able to hit yesterday because I wanted it to go away,” she said. “Honestly, I probably should have been a bit smarter about the whole way that I went through everything.
“I feel like I couldn’t play the way that I wanted to play, like I was limited. ... I don’t even really know what I did to my Achilles, so I’m probably going to get an ultrasound and see what happened, and then me and my team will kind of move forward from there.”
Sorribes Tormo next faces Daria Kasatkina after she fought back to upset fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina brushed aside Muguruza 6-3, 6-0.
Muguruza, the reigning WTA Finals champion, had pain in her right calf but said this wasn’t the reason for her defeat.
“I was surprised with her game. I didn’t know her at all,” Muguruza said. “In those break moments, they didn’t work. I just let it go in (on) a couple of points.”
Bianca Andreescu beat sixth-seeded Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1 after the American lost her serve six times and had six double-faults.
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.
72-year-old John Force wins NHRA Four-Wide Nationals
CONCORD, N.C. — John Force won the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on Sunday at zMAX Dragway for his 155th Funny Car victory.
The 72-year-old Force beat Robert Hight, Ron Capps and Mike McIntire Jr. in the final with a 3.914-second run at 328.66 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro SS.
Force qualified No. 1 with a track-record run and set the track speed record at 335.07 mph in the first round of eliminations.
“Things just seem to happen where you’re destined to win,” the 16-time season champion said. “It was amazing. On some days, magical things just happen. Things went right and we were able to win the race. It was like it was destiny and it was a great weekend for my team. To finally get a win this year gives me a lot of confidence.”
Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Salinas raced to his second victory of the season and fifth overall, running a 3.708 at 330.47 in the final. Johnson won the first second straight event, taking the final with a 6.740 at 200.65 on as Suzuki.
Olympic stars Ledecky, Dressel headline US team for worlds
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel highlight a 41-member U.S. swimming team that will compete at this summer’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The squad was selected at a meet in Greensboro, North Carolina that ended Saturday night.
Ledecky claimed victories in four freestyle events ranging from 200 to 1,500 meters. She will look to add to the 15 gold medals and three silvers she won at the last four world championships.
Coming off five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Dressel set himself up for another busy program by winning the 50 and 100 free and 50 and 100 butterfly.
Three years ago in Gwangju, South Korea, Dressel became the first swimmer to claim eight medals -- six of them gold -- at a single world championships. Michael Phelps is the only other swimmer to accomplish the feat in a major international meet, winning eight golds at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Dressel earned seven gold medals during the 2017 worlds at Duna Arena, the same Budapest venue that will host the swimming competition from June 18-25.
Among those joining Ledecky on the women’s team are Olympic gold medalist Lilly King, who swept the three breaststroke races in Greensboro; Claire Curzan in the 100 free, 50 and 100 fly and 100 backstroke; Torri Huske in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly; and Regan Smith in the 100 back and 200 fly.
On the men’s side, Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy (100 and 200 back), Bobby Finke (800 and 1,500 free) and Chase Kalisz (200 and 0individual medley) are among those earning spots in multiple individual events.
Hunter Armstrong, who set a world record in 50 backstroke in Greensboro, will also compete in the 100 back.
