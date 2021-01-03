Prolific WR Amon-Ra St. Brown joins USC exodus to NFL draft
LOS ANGELES — Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is headed to the NFL draft after three seasons at Southern California.
St. Brown announced his expected decision Saturday.
The speedy, sure-handed receiver is the fifth key underclassman in the past week from the 21st-ranked Trojans (5-1) to declare their intention to enter the draft.
St. Brown had 41 catches for 478 yards and seven touchdowns this season, the Orange County native’s third as a key receiver in the USC offense. He racked up 178 receptions for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career with the Trojans.
He joins All-American safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Olaijah Griffin in heading to the NFL after the Trojans won the Pac-12 South this season and lost to Oregon in the conference title game before declining to play in a bowl game.
Defensive lineman Jay Tufele already opted out of the delayed 2020 season to prepare for the draft.
St. Brown had the greatest moment of his junior season last month against Washington State when he caught four touchdown passes in the first quarter from Kedon Slovis. Along with matching Robert Woods’ USC record for touchdown catches in a game, St. Brown tied the FBS record for touchdowns scored in any quarter and joined Duke’s Corey Thomas in 1997 as the only players in FBS history with four touchdown catches in a quarter.
He is the younger brother of Green Bay receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who played at Notre Dame.
UCLA’s Chris Smith tears left ACL, out for rest of season
LOS ANGELES — UCLA guard Chris Smith tore his left ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.
Smith hurt his knee late in the first half of the Bruins’ 72-70 victory over Utah on Thursday. He returned in the second half, but after the game, it was announced that Smith had a bruised knee. The severity of his injury was announced Saturday, shortly before the Bruins (6-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hosted Colorado.
Smith, the team’s lone senior, was averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, both second-best on the team. He started all eight games, averaging 28 minutes. He was shooting a team-high 50% from 3-point range and 79% from the free throw line.
The guard from Chicago led the Bruins in scoring last season with 13.1 points per game. He was first team All-Pac-12 and was named the league’s most improved player.
“After speaking with our team doctors and medical staff, I’m confident that Chris will make a quick and full recovery,” coach Mick Cronin said. “Obviously, he is very disappointed and his teammates feel for him. Everyone at UCLA will help Chris through this, and I know that he will work relentlessly to be back to 100 percent.”
Life Is Good gives Baffert record 7th win in Sham
ARCADIA — Heavily favored Life Is Good survived a mild threat late from stablemate Medina Spirit and went on to a three-quarters of a length victory in the $100,000 Sham Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita.
The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert earned 10 qualifying points for the May 1 race at Churchill Downs. Baffert trained last year's Sham winner Authentic, who later gave him a record-tying sixth Derby victory. Baffert now has a record seven wins in the Grade 3 Sham.
Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Life Is Good ran a mile in 1:36.63.
"It was his first time around two turns," Smith said. "He didn't know what he was doing going twice around, and he just got the lead and was looking out at the infield on the big screen. I was watching as well, so I saw the horse coming on the outside. I didn't want to panic, I just showed it (the whip) to him a little bit."
Life Is Good paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10 at 1-5 odds in the field of five.
Medina Spirit, also trained by Baffert, returned $3.60 and $2.20 at 9-1 odds. Parnelli, the 9-2 second choice, paid $2.10 to show.
"Mike did a great job, just sort of cruising out there and it was just the kind of race we were looking for," Baffert said. "It is so exciting he passed the two-turn test."
The victory, worth $60,000, increased Life Is Good's career earnings to $94,200.
Romo out of broadcast booth due to COVID-19 protocols
NEW YORK — Tony Romo will not be in the broadcast booth on the final day of the NFL regular season Sunday after being sidelined by "COVID-19 protocols," the network said.
CBS Sports posted the news with a short tweet on its "CBS Sports PR" Twitter feed on Saturday afternoon. No other information was provided.
The network said that Boomer Esiason, who normally is in CBS' New York studio for "The NFL Today," will team with Jim Nantz at SoFi Stadium calling the Cardinal-Rams game.
Romo joins NBC's Al Michaels as a member of a network's top announce crew to be sidelined this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Michaels did not do the Dec. 20 Browns-Giants game and missed last week's Titans-Packers game.
Young rising star Garcia stops Campbell in 7th round
DALLAS — Ryan Garcia says he had never been knocked down before when an early blow sent the rising star to the canvas in his biggest test yet against Luke Campbell.
The 22-year-old Californian had an impressive response, staggering Campbell with a body blow to win a WBC lightweight title fight on a seventh-round knockout Saturday night.
Garcia was in control when his left hand crushed Campbell's right side and sent the English fighter to one knee at 1:58 of the seventh. Campbell couldn't get up, giving the undefeated Garcia his 18th knockout in 21 fights.
“That was the hardest shot I was ever hit with," Campbell said. "I tried and tried to get up, but I couldn’t. I felt him coming on, and I was moving back, and when you move back, my body relaxed a little bit and that’s the exact time he hit me.”
Campbell (20-4) knocked down Garcia with a left hook in the second round, but didn't land many other punches while Garcia was the more aggressive fighter until the decisive blow.
The bout was postponed about a month because Campbell tested positive for COVID-19. It was moved to Texas because of coronavirus restrictions in Garcia's home state.
“I've never been dropped in my life,” said Garcia, who is matching his large social media following with a flair for the dramatic inside the ring. “I think I got a little too excited in the moment.”
Campbell had lost two previous title fights after winning a gold medal at his home Olympics in London in 2012.
It was the fifth straight knockout for Garcia since what his camp considered a disappointing majority decision over Carlos Morales in 2018.
Davis, James lead Lakers’ late rally over Spurs, 109-103
SAN ANTONIO — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James added 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Friday night.
The Lakers closed the game with a 9-0 run for their second win against the Spurs in three days.
Keldon Johnson had a career-high 26 points and added 10 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio.
Johnson blocked James’ layup attempt, but Kyle Kuzma tipped in the follow to give the Lakers a 105-103 lead with 53.9 seconds remaining. James followed with a layup and Davis closed the scoring with two free throws.
Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exited in the second half after spraining his left ankle when he stepped awkwardly driving for a layup. Caldwell-Pope remained down for about a minute before being assisted off the court. He had 11 points before exiting with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
Conley scores 33 points, Jazz beat Clippers 106-100
SALT LAKE CITY — Mike Conley made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 33 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Conley also dished out seven assists, and Donovan Mitchell added 15 points for the Jazz. Derrick Favors chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Utah earned its first home victory of the season.
Paul George had 25 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard added 20 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. The Clippers shot just 38.8% from the field.
Los Angeles trailed by as many as 20 in the second half before rallying in the fourth quarter. The Clippers cut Utah’s lead to 95-94 after George drained a 3-pointer with 3:15 left.
Rudy Gobert answered with a layup and then Conley sank his seventh 3 with 1:49 remaining to keep Los Angeles from overtaking the Jazz.
The Clippers became sluggish on offense as the first quarter progressed. Los Angeles shot just 25% from the field during that 12-minute stretch and scored only two baskets after taking a 13-11 lead on a 3-pointer from Nicolas Batum midway through the quarter.
That opened the door for the Jazz to surge ahead late in the quarter, and Utah had no trouble finding its shot. The Jazz shot 52% from the floor during the opening period.
Paul Westphal, Hall of Famer and NBA champion, dies at 70
Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, died Saturday. He was 70.
He died in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a statement from Southern California, where Westphal starred in college. He was diagnosed with brain cancer last August.
A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84. After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix, where he was a key part of one of the most riveting games in league history. He also played for Seattle and the New York Knicks.
He averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds during his career.
After his playing career ended, Westphal moved into coaching. He led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993, and also was head coach of Seattle and Sacramento. He had stints as an assistant with Dallas and Brooklyn.
“There may be just a handful of people who have as much influence and significance on the history of the Phoenix Suns,” former team owner Jerry Colangelo said. “All he accomplished as a player and as a coach. Off the court, he was a gentleman, a family man, great moral character. He represented the Suns the way you want every player to represent your franchise.”
At the college level, Westphal coached at Southwestern Baptist Bible College (now Arizona Christian University), Grand Canyon and Pepperdine.
Westphal played at USC from 1968-72, and the Trojans honored him with a moment of silence before their game Saturday. His No. 25 jersey hangs in the Galen Center rafters. He led the Trojans to a 24-2 record in 1971. The following year, he was an All-American and team captain who led the Trojans with a 20.3-point average.
Browns lose another defender, CB Johnson added to COVID list
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have suddenly sprung another hole in their patchwork secondary.
Already down several key players due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Browns said Saturday night they will also be without cornerback Kevin Johnson on Sunday against Pittsburgh as they try to end their long playoff drought.
Johnson's late addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list means the Browns (10-5), who barely got to practice this week due to contact tracing protocols, will be missing five rotational defensive players when they host the Steelers (12-3).
Earlier this week, the team ruled out top cornerback Denzel Ward, linebackers B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith and safety Andrew Sendejo.
An NFL spokesman said in an email that despite the flare-up in COVID cases, the status for Sunday’s game is unchanged.
With Ward and Johnson out, the Browns will be without two of their top three cornerbacks. Robert Jackson, M.J. Stewart Jr. and Tavierre Thomas will all likely get significant playing time.
Also, to help offset the loss of Johnson, the Browns elevated rookie cornerback A.J. Green from the practice squad.
Cleveland will be missing some coaches as well.
The team won't have offensive line coach Bill Callahan or assistant line coach Scott Peters. They were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday and won't be able to help the Browns try to lock up their first postseason berth since 2002.
The losses of Callahan and Peters came after the team said wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea tested positive in advance of the dramatic regular-season finale. He'll be replaced by chief of staff Callie Brownson, who earlier this season became the first female to handle in-game sideline coaching duties in an NFL game.
Assistant Ryan Cordell will take over for Callahan, the former Raiders and Nebraska coach in his first season with Cleveland. Callahan has been widely praised for his work with the Browns' front, which has helped the club become one of the league's best rushing teams.
The Browns will return to the playoffs for just their second time in their expansion era with a win over their hated rivals, who will sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward and other starters.
The Steelers, too, have issues with the virus as the team placed cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius March on the reserve list Saturday. Haden, who was drafted in the first round by Cleveland in 2010, will have to sit at least 10 days and will miss Pittsburgh's first-round playoff game.
Saints place 4 on COVID list, activate 5 from it
Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas won’t be traveling or coaching in Sunday’s game at Carolina.
The team says his duties will be assumed by the offensive coaching staff.
The move comes after star running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the season finale.
The Saints also placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list — running backs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington, fullback Michael Burton, and safety D.J. Swearinger.
The moves leave the Saints very thin in the backfield and at safety as they try to secure the top seed in the NFC and the home-field advantage that goes with it.
The Saints also activated five players from the COVID-19 list — wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, running back Tony Jones, Jr., tight end Garrett Griffin, and linebacker Andrew Dowell.
Canada approves NHL camps, but provinces must rule on games
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Canadian government, citing “national interest grounds,” gave its approval Thursday for the start of NHL training camps. It issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.
The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division.
Alberta became the first province to say the NHL can play games in its arenas. The provincial government told The Canadian Press on Thursday it approved Edmonton and Calgary following a review of protocols outlined in the league’s return-to-play plan, along with additional enhancements.
The Manitoba government said discussions about hosting games in Winnipeg are proceeding. Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, called it a “solid plan,” with only paperwork to be done.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league’s plan for the preseason offers “robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada.” All provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan.
The statement added that all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.
A week ago, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league believes it can play in all seven Canadian markets -- Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver
The Canadian teams will play each other only during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. They also won’t cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to nonessential travel.
No. 8 Oregon routs USC 92-69, extends win streak to 27 games
EUGENE, Ore. — Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and No. 8 Oregon remained undefeated with a 92-69 victory over USC on Friday night.
It was Oregon’s 27th straight victory, the longest active winning streak in the nation. The Ducks (8-0, 6-0 Pac-12) have also won 24 consecutive conference games and 22 games at Matthew Knight Arena.
Nyara Sabally added 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon, which has won nine straight against the Trojans. The Ducks led by as many as 26 points and had six players in double figures.
Endyia Rogers had 20 points and Amaya Oliver added 13 for USC (3-5, 1-5).
Texas fires Herman after 4 seasons, hires Tide OC Sarkisian
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fired Tom Herman because it was tired of waiting for him to deliver a Big 12 title and turn the Longhorns back into national championship contenders.
Next up: Steve Sarkisian, the architect of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offense and its tsunami of points this season.
Texas fired Herman on Saturday after four seasons, then hours later announced it was giving the job to the Alabama offensive coordinator.
It’s a quick move Texas expects will deliver quick results. The Longhorns are not known to be a patience bunch.
Sarkisian leads a Crimson Tide offense that has pummeled opponents and produced two Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith heading into the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State. He recently won the Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant coach.
He’s also been around. At 46, Sarkisian has previous head coaching stints at Washington and Southern California. He’s been Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Nick Saban since 2019, and has experience as an NFL assistant.
Sarkisian is expected to remain with Alabama for the championship game.
Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78
DENVER — Floyd Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night. No cause was given.
Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns.
A native of New Haven, Connecticut, he was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL draft. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating and helped persuade voters to approve funds for the old, iconic Mile High Stadium, which has since been replaced by Empower Field at Mile High.
Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose stable after stroke
PROVO, Utah — Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose has been hospitalized after a stroke.
The school said the 63-year-old Rose was stricken Thursday and has been stabilized.
“The Rose family expressed appreciation for the love and support they have received,” the school said in a statement Saturday.
Rose coached BYU for 14 seasons before retiring in 2019. He won 348 games, second most in the program, and led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament eight times.
Rose had a heart attack in 2019 and was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2009. He recovered from both but still undergoes periodic scans.
Kentucky’s Horsey among 3 Comeback Player of Year winners
Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey is one of three winners announced Saturday of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, along with Colorado running back Jarek Broussard and Coastal Carolina linebacker Silas Kelly.
Horsey overcame a heart condition that required surgery and threatened his career to become a starter on Kentucky’s offensive line.
The winners were chosen by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), a panel of Associated Press football writers and the Fiesta Bowl Organization.
“I could imagine this because football was one of the things that kept me motivated,” Horsey, a third-year sophomore, told AP.
Last year, Georgia Southern offensive lineman Drew Wilson was the Bowl Subdivision winner of the Comeback Player of the Year award and Horsey’s teammate linebacker Josh Paschal received honorable mention. The first winner was Kent State receiver Antwan Dixon in 2018.
Duke-Florida State basketball game postponed
Hours after No. 20 Duke said coach Mike Krzyzewski would sit out Saturday against No. 18 Florida State on Saturday after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.
Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils’ travel party. Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee.
The Atlantic Coast Conference said the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State program.
EPL woes deepen with lockdown party breach, another game off
LONDON — Just as the English Premier League grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases wiping out matches, an illegal gathering involving four players from Tottenham and West Ham for a Christmas party has been exposed.
It wasn’t just a breach of lockdown regulations and embarrassing for their clubs and league officials who have persuaded the government to allow games to continue as coronavirus infections surge to daily records in Britain.
There was a risk of contracting COVID-19 when Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso, and West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini mingled indoors with family and friends. That potentially exposed teams and opponents to the coronavirus.
The image of the party — showing the group posing without any social distancing — was discovered on Instagram and published Saturday just as Tottenham was preparing to play Leeds.
Going outside: Panthers training camp has distancing in mind
SUNRISE, Fla. — To try and combat the coronavirus, the Florida Panthers hope a balmy climate can work to their advantage.
The Panthers are turning rooftops, balconies and other outdoor areas at the arena where it plays games into weight rooms and meeting spaces this season, with final touches getting done this weekend in advance of the team’s first on-ice workout of training camp on Monday.
It makes perfect sense in South Florida, where the temperature was 81 on Saturday afternoon — compared with, say, 20 degrees in Minneapolis, 26 degrees in Winnipeg, 27 in Montreal, 33 in Edmonton and 35 in Toronto. Social distancing will still be required for the Panthers and there are strict league protocols to follow, but the team believes the outdoor component will work.
“We’re distancing anybody and everybody as much as we can, being as prudent as we can with our spacing and pursuing some pretty novel concepts,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “Our weight room will be outdoors, which is kind of neat. I think our players will enjoy that. We’re going to have meetings and meals outside, whenever and wherever possible. Our coaches’ meetings will be outside, whenever possible.”
Ole Miss to reward Kiffin with new contract after 1 season
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi says it has reached agreement in principle with coach Lane Kiffin on a new contract.
The school made the announcement Saturday, hours before the Rebels (4-5) — in their first season with Kiffin as coach — faced Indiana in the Outback Bowl. It is their first bowl appearance in five seasons.
Son’s 100th goal in Spurs victory; Arsenal wins 3rd straight
LONDON — Son Heung-min reached a century of Tottenham goals as his team ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League, and Arsenal surged to a third successive victory that allays relegation jitters in a bright start to 2021 for the north London rivals on Saturday.
Alexandre Lacazette scored twice in a 4-0 rout of West Bromwich Albion that took Arsenal up to 11th place.
Tottenham is six points better off in third place after Son scored and got an assist in a 3-0 victory over Leeds.
Sheffield United remains winless 17 games into the season after losing 2-0 at Crystal Palace. The most goals of the day came on the south coast with Brighton fighting back from a two-goal deficit to snatch a 3-3 draw with Wolverhampton.
Messi returns to Barcelona squad for Huesca trip
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona’s squad for its league game at Huesca on Sunday.
Messi watched last round’s 1-1 draw with Eibar from the stands at Camp Nou due to an unspecified problem related to his right ankle.
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday that Messi is “ready, happy and eager” to play.
Messi has not played since a 3-0 win over Valladolid on Dec. 22, when he scored his 644th career goal for Barcelona to overtake Pelé’s all-time scoring milestone for their clubs.
However, during a short winter break for Spanish football, Messi spoke publicly about his future. The Argentine said he would avoid taking a decision on whether he will remain at Barcelona or not until the end of the season. He was free to negotiate with other clubs as of Friday because his contract expires in June.
Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid took a one-point lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Second-place Atlético Madrid has played three fewer matches than Madrid and will have the chance to return to the top when it visits Alavés on Sunday.
Marco Asensio crossed to the far post for Lucas Vázquez to head in Madrid’s opener in the sixth minute. Vázquez then set up his fellow forward for Asensio to double the lead in the 53rd.
Celta had arrived at Madrid’s Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium as one of the hottest teams in Spain. But Vázquez and Asensio punished Celta for its aggressive pressure which left too much space on the flanks.
It was the first loss in seven rounds for Celta since former player Eduardo Coudet took over as coach in November. Celta remained in eighth place.
New coach but winless run hits 30 games at Schalke
BERLIN — Schalke’s hopes of a fresh start under new coach Christian Gross failed to materialize Saturday as the team’s long winless run in the Bundesliga continued with a 3-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin.
After failing to win in 30 straight matches in the German league, stretching back to last season, Schalke is now only one game away from matching the all-time record set by Tasmania Berlin in the 1965-66 season.
Goals from Matteo Guendouzi, Jhon Cordoba and Krzysztof Piatek ended Hertha’s own run of three games without a victory and deepened the crisis at Schalke
Schalke even had some unusual encouragement from outside the stadium.
A small group of Tasmania supporters held signs saying, “That’s our record!” and “Save the record for Tasmania!” while displaying Tasmania scarves, flags and banners.
Schalke’s plight is far worse than Tasmania’s given the historical differences between the clubs. Tasmania was out of its depth when it was promoted to the Bundesliga for political reasons in 1965. Hertha had been relegated for making illegal payments to its players and league authorities wanted to replace it with another from West Berlin in what was West Germany’s soccer league at the time. Tasmania wasn’t even the first choice, but it accepted the league’s invitation to play.
In contrast, Schalke is a seasoned Bundesliga contender, backed by energy giant Gazprom, but it is already on its fourth coach this season.
New PSG coach Pochettino wants ‘combative’ identity for team
Mauricio Pochettino pledged to instill a “combative and attacking” identity for Paris Saint-Germain as he takes over as coach.
The French champions announced the hiring of Pochettino — their former captain — on Saturday to replace the recently fired Thomas Tuchel.
Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink to manage League One team
BURTON, England — Former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reappointed as manager of relegation-threatened Burton Albion in England’s third division.
The 48-year-old Hasselbaink managed Burton to the fourth-division title in 2014-15, earning promotion to League One. He later left to manage Queens Park Rangers.
Burton was stuck in last place as it prepared to face Oxford United on Saturday.
With US back in World Cup, Loch wins to extend luge lead
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Felix Loch extended his World Cup luge men’s singles points lead Saturday in the first major race where U.S. sliders took part since before the pandemic began.
Loch won for the sixth time in seven races this season, and is now 5-for-5 in full two-run competitions. He extended his lead to 235 points over fellow German Johannes Ludwig in the overall standings with five races remaining. Luge awards 100 standings points for wins, 85 for second place, 70 for third and numbers continue decreasing from there.
Russia’s Roman Repilov was second, and Ludwig took third.
Chris Mazdzer was 15th and Jonny Gustafson took 20th for the U.S., which rejoined the World Cup circuit this week after sitting out the first half of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about travel.
In the doubles race, Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won for the third time in seven races this season. Fellow Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt were second and the Austrian sled of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller took third.
