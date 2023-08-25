Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside their arena on Feb. 8
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena on Feb. 8.
The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honor Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers. He is the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honored with a statue in the so-called “Star Plaza” outside the arena, which has been the Lakers’ home since 1999.
The 2/8/24 date of the unveiling is conspicuous: Kobe wore No. 8 and No. 24 during each half of his Lakers career, while Gianna wore No. 2 while playing youth basketball. The Bryants were flying together to a basketball competition with seven others when their helicopter crashed in fog in Calabasas, California.
Bryant’s statue will join those of Lakers greats Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and broadcaster Chick Hearn. Star Plaza also includes statues of the Los Angeles Kings’ Wayne Gretzky, Luc Robitaille, Dustin Brown and announcer Bob Miller, along with champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
The Lakers say they are planning “a series of physical tributes” to honor Bryant beyond the statue, which is designed by sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany.
“Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, AP source says
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, ending a career that began as a No. 1 draft pick, included 2019 World Series MVP honors and was derailed by injuries, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because Strasburg has not spoken publicly about his plans. The person told The AP that Strasburg is expected to hold a news conference before a game at Nationals Park next month.
The Washington Post first reported Strasburg’s decision to retire.
Strasburg, who turned 35 last month, had his career knocked off course by injuries after leading the Nationals to their first title in franchise history four years ago. He had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve and blood disorder that involved removing a rib and two neck muscles.
The right-hander has not pitched since June 9, 2022 — his only start that season, which lasted 4.2 innings before going back on the injured list. He has thrown only 528 pitches in the majors since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019 and did not report to spring training earlier this year after experiencing a setback.
Strasburg, featuring a 100-plus mph fastball, was touted as a generational talent before becoming the first pick in the 2009 draft, and he became one of the faces of Washington’s franchise after making his anticipated debut in 2010. He struck out 14 batters and allowed two runs on four hits with no walks against the Pittsburgh Pirates to win a memorable game that became known as “Strasmas.”
After Strasburg had Tommy John surgery early in his career, the Nationals took heat for shutting him down late in the 2012 season, despite him being 15-6 with a 3.16 ERA. Without their ace, they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Division Series.
The long-term benefit of the shutdown didn’t emerge until October 2019, when Strasburg went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA on Washington’s championship run and won each of his two starts against Houston in the World Series.
Yuka Saso shoots 66 to take 1st-round lead in CPKC Women’s Open
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Yuka Saso had a big second nine to shoot a 6-under 66 and take the first-round lead Thursday in the CPKC Women’s Open, while Canadian star Brooke Henderson struggled while playing in glasses for the first time on the LPGA Tour.
Even par at the turn at tree-lined — and mosquito-infested — Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, Saso birdied Nos. 1-4 and 6-7, playing her second nine in 6-under 30. The 22-year-old Japanese player won the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open for her lone LPGA Tour title.
“I don’t know what happened the back nine,” Saso said. “I started hitting some good second shots and having short putts for birdies, giving myself a lot of chances.”
Henderson, the 2018 winner at Wascana in Regina, Saskatchewan, opened with a 75. Playing in the afternoon, she had four bogeys and a birdie.
Linn Grant was second after an afternoon 67. The 24-year-old Swede rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 11th with birdies on the next four holes. She won the Dana Open in July in Ohio for her first LPGA Tour title.
Canadian Alena Sharp was at 69 with Rose Zhang, 2019 winner Jin Young Ko, Weiwei Zhang, Sei Young Kim and Danielle Kang. Nelly Korda topped the group at 70.
Canadian amateur Brooke Rivers had a 71. The 18-year-old will be a freshman at Wake Forest.
Three-time winner Lydia Ko shot a 72. She won at Vancouver Golf Club in 2012 and 2015. Race to CME Globe leader Lilia Vu also had a 72.
Lexi Thompson opened with a 76. She’s No. 157 in the Race to CME Globe and in danger of losing her LPGA card without having to use a one-time career money exemption.
Defending champion Paula Reto shot 78 and Canadian sisters Maddie and Ellie Szeryk were paired together, with Maddie shooting a 73 and Ellie a 77.
Joey Votto placed on the 10-day injured list by Reds with shoulder discomfort
PHOENIX — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort on Thursday ahead of an important four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Votto, who turns 40 on Sept. 10, didn’t make his season debut until June 19 while rehabbing from left shoulder surgery in August 2022, when he had a torn rotator cuff and biceps repaired. Votto missed opening day for the first time since 2008.
Reds manager David Bell said he’s hopeful it’s a short-term injury. Votto left the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Angels after the shoulder became too sore for him to contribute.
“For me, it’s a day-to-day thing, a commitment over the next 10 days to strengthen his shoulder, with the goal of getting him back as quick as we can,” Bell said. “He’s obviously a huge part of our team, so it’s a disappointing setback, but there’s still time in the season where he can strengthen it and get back.”
He returned to the lineup June 19 and has played regularly at first base and designated hitter. The six-time All-Star is hitting .200 with 13 homers.
Cincinnati recalled utilityman Nick Senzel from Triple-A Louisville to take Votto’s place on the roster.
The Reds and Diamondbacks are among six teams in contention for the National League’s three wild-card spots. Cincinnati began the night in the third wild card position, a half-game ahead of San Francisco and Arizona.
Gooden’s No. 16 and Strawberry’s No. 18 to be retired by Mets next season
NEW YORK — Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 will be retired by the New York Mets in separate pregame ceremonies next year honoring players who were keys to the team’s last World Series title in 1986.
New York will have retired nine numbers of players and managers following the decision announced Friday, up from four before Steve Cohen bought the team in November 2020.
Gooden and Strawberry were integral parts of the 1986 Mets, who went a major league-best 108-54 and beat Boston in a seven-game World Series, then derailed their careers with drug problems.
Gooden’s Mets career ended when he was suspended by Major League Baseball for 60 days in June 1994 for violating his drug aftercare program. He became a free agent after the season and was suspended by MLB for the entire 1995 season for repeated violations for his aftercare program and MLB’s drug policy.
“I was completely overwhelmed when I got the call,” Gooden said in a statement released by the team. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans who supported me through the good times and bad times.”
Strawberry was suspended by MLB three times after leaving the Mets, twice for positive cocaine tests and once following an arrest for cocaine possession for which he pleaded no contest.
“When I got the call from Steve, I welled up with tears of joy,” Strawberry said in a statement released by the Mets. “I started to reflect on my journey through the organization. I had some ups and downs, but in the end, I am proud of my time in New York.”
Landon Donovan’s 2nd-tier San Diego Loyal to cease operations after 2023 season
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal, coached by former U.S. star Landon Donovan, will cease operations after their fourth season in the United Soccer League’s second-tier League Championship.
Owner Andrew Vassiliadis made the announcement Thursday, citing the inability to find locations for a stadium, training facility and academy. The team has played at Torero Stadium, a 6,000-seat venue on the campus of the University of San Diego.
Vassiliadis said he didn’t envision his team moving to another location.
First-tier Major League Soccer said in May that San Diego will become its 30th team when the league expands in 2025.
Donovan, 41, has coached the team since it started play in 2020.
“Having a modern, commercially viable stadium solution is vital to our clubs’ long-term success and is a pillar of the USL’s growth strategy,” USL deputy CEO Justin Papadakis said in a statement. “Despite collectively pursuing multiple potential options with SD Loyal’s leadership in the San Diego area, an appropriate stadium solution has not materialized.”
Cal names Sam Jackson V starting quarterback
BERKELEY — TCU transfer Sam Jackson V will open the season as the starting quarterback for California.
Coach Justin Wilcox said Thursday that Jackson won the training camp competition with Ben Finley and Fernando Mendoza and will start the season opener for the Golden Bears at North Texas on Sept. 2.
“Sam began to separate himself recently,” Wilcox said. “He is a dynamic athlete who can succeed both in the passing game and by making defenses account for his outstanding running ability. When your quarterback does both of those things well, it can be challenging for the defense. I’m excited to see what he does with this opportunity.”
Jackson left TCU in January after getting only a handful of snaps to transfer to Cal, where he got extensive practice time in spring football and summer training camp.
Jackson played in seven games for the Horned Frogs. He completed all six of his passes for 140 yards and ran 15 times for 79 yards and two TDs.
Browns trade backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Cardinals for fifth-round pick in 2024
CLEVELAND — Joshua Dobbs quickly went from backing up to packing up.
Just hours after Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said he was the team’s No. 2 quarterback, Dobbs was traded by the Browns to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2024 on Thursday.
The Browns sent Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals, who have current uncertainty at quarterback while starter Kyler Murray recovers from season-ending knee surgery.
Dobbs’ stunning departure means Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive training camp and exhibition season, will back up starter Deshaun Watson.
Also, the Browns decided to keep QB Kellen Mond, who had been waived on the final day of training camp before Cleveland pulled off the deal with Arizona.
Michigan to give 4 assistants chance to act as head coach during Jim Harbaugh’s 3-game suspension
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will give four assistant coaches a chance to be head coach on game day during the three weeks Jim Harbaugh will be serving the school’s self-imposed suspension for violating NCAA rules.
Michigan also announced Thursday that Harbaugh’s 84-year-old father, Jack, will be assistant head coach when the third-ranked Wolverines face East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green at home in September, and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert will add the title of associate head coach.
The school handed down a three-game suspension to Jim Harbaugh earlier this week as it tries to get out in front of possible NCAA punishment related to an investigation of impermissible contact with recruits during the COVID-19 dead period.
Harbaugh will only miss games, not practices. In is absence, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as head coach against East Carolina in the opener Sept. 2.
The next week against UNLV, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh, Jim’s son, will handle head coaching duties in the first half and running backs coach and former Michigan star Mike Hart will handle them in the second half.
Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be acting head coach for Game 3 against Bowling Green.
“I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level.”
Taking the next step: Race walking celebrates a finish-line proposal at world championships
BUDAPEST, Hungary — You might say Hana Burzalova walked right into this.
As the Slovakian race walker crossed the finish line of the 35-kilometer race at world championships Thursday, Burzalova was greeted by her boyfriend, Dominik Cerny, who dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him.
The answer: Yes. Better than gold.
“Why not in Budapest?” said Cerny, also a racewalker for Slovakia who had finished his walk about an hour beforehand. “We have been together for almost one Olympic cycle, almost four years, so I think it was the right time. It was a top-secret thing that nobody knew.”
Even as she approached the line and saw her fiance in waiting down on his knee, Burzalova made sure to stop her watch before the big ask. She finished in her season-best time of 3 hours, 2 minutes, 47 seconds, good for 28th. Earlier, Cerny had finished in 2:32:56, which is his personal best and was good for 19th.
So, no medals for this couple, but something even better. After he slipped the ring on Burzalova’s finger, Cerny scooped her up and carried her off the course.
He said there are no immediate plans for the couple’s next big walk — down the aisle.
Seahawks activate safety Jamal Adams off PUP list
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks activated Jamal Adams off the physically unable to perform list on Thursday after Adams passed his physical, giving the 27-year-old strong safety the go-ahead to begin participating in football activities.
Adams missed almost all of the 2022 season after tearing his quadriceps tendon in the second quarter of Seattle’s opening game against the Denver Broncos. He signed a four-year, $70 million contract before the 2021 season, but has played in just 13 of Seattle’s 34 regular-season games since then.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Adams won’t begin practicing right away, but would start by participating in walkthroughs as the Seahawks ease him back in. Adams did not participate in any drills Thursday.
“This is a good time for him to pop back.” Carroll said. “He’s ready to go. He’s working really hard. If you’ve watched him work out, you would never know there was anything wrong. But he’s still trying to make his strengths, and get everything up to max, and we’re going to do it perfectly. We’re going to wait it out and make sure that we really take care of him.”
Dream forward Nia Coffey to miss remainder of season with left hand injury
ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey will miss the remainder of the season with a left hand injury.
Coffey suffered the injury last week and after consulting with specialists was ruled out for the season by the Dream on Thursday.
Coffey, who has started in 31 games, was averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in her seventh season.
Coffey was drafted out of Northwestern by the San Antonio Stars, now the Las Vegas Aces, in 2017. She was traded to Atlanta before the 2019 season and played for Phoenix and the Los Angeles Sparks before re-signing with the Dream before the 2022 season.
Coffey, 28, is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Dream.
Cardinals trade Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, to the NY Giants
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have traded Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, moving on from the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft after three lackluster seasons.
The deal was announced on Thursday, less than a week after Simmons had a disappointing preseason performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Cardinals.
The move is pending Simmons passing a physical.
The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can’t-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.
The Cardinals were supportive of Simmons’ switch, though the move didn’t make a lot of sense from the team’s perspective. Arizona is already set at safety with two-time All-Pro Budda Baker and veteran Jalen Thompson.
Still, there was little clue Simmons was about to be dealt.
“He did everything that we asked him to do,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday. “It’s just moving forward, we feel like this is the best way that how we want to play football against other people.”
The Cardinals are currently in Minnesota, having joint practices with the Vikings in the lead up to their preseason game on Saturday.
South Carolina State’s longtime coach Pough to retire after this season
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough said he’s retiring after his 22nd season with the school.
Pough, whose 146 victories are the most in school history, announced his decision Thursday, two days before his Bulldogs start the season at the MEAC-SWAC Challenge against Jackson State in Atlanta.
Pough told his team he wanted them to know before the season began. “No one is running me off. It’s my decision,” he said before practice. “When you have done something for 47 years, it’s a bit tough to give it up. But it’s time.”
Pough has coached South Carolina State since 2002 and has a 146-87 overall mark at the Football Championship Subdivision school.
Pough was an assistant coach for Lou Holtz at South Carolina when he took over his alma mater from Willie Jeffries in 2002.
Pough was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference coach of the year twice and has led the program to 15 winning seasons and four appearances in the FCS playoffs.
Amukamara signs 1-day contract to retire with New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former first-round draft pick Prince Amukamara can retire as part of the New York Giants.
The Giants announced Thursday that they had signed Amukamara to a one-day contract so the cornerback could retire with the organization. He played five of his nine NFL seasons with the Giants and helped them win the Super Bowl after his rookie season.
Amukamara, the 19th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Nebraska, started 45 of his 55 regular-season games with the Giants.
He signed with Jacksonville in 2016. After one season with the Jaguars, he spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Amukamara finished his NFL career with 10 interceptions and 78 passes defended while starting 99 games.
Amukamara was added as a member of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman joining ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ studio show
LOS ANGELES — Julian Edelman is joining “Fox NFL Kickoff” for the upcoming season.
Edelman, who won three Super Bowl titles in 12 seasons with the New England Patriots, is replacing Sean Payton on the show, which airs at 11 a.m. EDT on Sundays during the season. Payton did television for one year before returning to coaching with the Denver Broncos.
It is not Edelman’s first analyst gig. He was on “Inside the NFL” the past two seasons after retiring from the league following the 2020 season.
“It’s not just the fact that he’s done TV, it’s that he’s taken such an interest, even toward the end of his playing career,” said Brad Zager, Fox Sports executive producer and president of production & operations . “He’s somebody that’s so engaging when you talk to him in person, or when you see the clips of him doing TV or doing these podcasts as he’s done. He’s also gained the credibility of fans with the teams that he was on.”
The rest of the “Fox NFL Kickoff” crew is back with Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick and Peter Schrager.
Edelman’s addition also means that Tom Brady’s two favorite targets are part of the Fox Sports roster. Brady is likely to become the network’s top analyst next season while Rob Gronkowski has done some work on “Fox NFL Sunday.”
“When you have great franchises for so long and some of those guys’ careers have ended, it makes sense for them to be on TV,” Zager said. “If I was guessing, I would say you’d probably see something similar five years or more down the line with the Chiefs and some of their players. People become so familiar with them.”
No. 5 LSU to play without defensive tackle Maason Smith against No. 8 Florida State, AP source says
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith’s long-awaited return from a major knee injury last season will be delayed by one game because of a suspension that will sideline him for the No. 5 Tigers’ opener against No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 3, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.
The NCAA suspended Smith in connection with his participation in an autograph signing shortly before a rule change in July 2021 allowed college players to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL), the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Smith’s discipline, first reported by The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, has not yet been made public by the NCAA or LSU.
Smith cooperated with the NCAA’s investigation, the person said.
Smith was injured in LSU’s 2022 season opener against Florida State in New Orleans. The former five-star recruit tore his left anterior cruciate ligament when he landed awkwardly after leaping in celebration of a teammate’s tackle.
The fluky injury robbed LSU of one of its top defensive players for virtually all last season. As a true freshman in 2021, Smith had four sacks and five tackles for losses in nine games.
Smith enters this season with preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors. He wil be eligible to return for LSU’s home opener against Grambling on Sept. 9.
LSU’s rotation on the interior defensive line this season also includes junior Mekhi Wingo, redshirt junior Jacobian Guillory and senior West Virginia transfer Jordan Jefferson.
Jefferson started for the Mountaineers last season, when he had three sacks among 9½ tackles for losses. Wingo had three sacks for the Tigers last season among six tackles for losses.
