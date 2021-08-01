2 more Brewers positive for virus; Strickland, Cousins out
ATLANTA — Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will be placed in quarantine in the latest cases to affect the NL Central leaders.
A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, will miss Saturday night’s game at Atlanta due to contact tracing.
Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich tested positive for the coronavirus and was showing mild symptoms. Utilityman Jace Peterson was sidelined at the time due to contact tracing.
Asked if these new positives were connected to Yelich’s case, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said “no way to know that.”
Counsell said the team is “hoping we can minimize it and keep it where it is.”
The positive tests came after Cousins and Strickland, who Counsell said have had vaccinations, reported symptoms.
“Tonight’s game is not in jeopardy,” Counsell said. “We’ve been in contact with Major League Baseball. We’ve done exhaustive contact tracing. So no issues with tonight’s game.”
Counsell said the team was fortunate that two relief pitchers acquired in trades on Friday, Daniel Norris and John Curtiss, joined the Brewers in time for Saturday night’s game.
Mets ace deGrom (elbow) expected out until September
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for two more weeks because of inflammation in his pitching elbow, making it unlikely he’ll rejoin the NL East leaders before September.
Acting general manager Zack Scott said deGrom was diagnosed with inflammation following a bullpen session Thursday. Scott said deGrom has no structural damage and the team is confident he’ll return to the mound this season.
New York manager Luis Rojas said deGrom was clocked in the high 90s (mph) near the end of his session. But Rojas said the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner didn’t throw Friday, a deviation from deGrom’s normal healthy routine of throwing every day.
The right-hander is 7-2 with 1.08 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 146 in 92 innings. He hasn’t pitched since July 7, when he allowed two runs and struck out 10 over seven innings against Milwaukee.
DeGrom was put on the injured list July 18 with right forearm tightness.
Rays ace Tyler Glasnow likely to have Tommy John surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is expecting to get a recommendation from doctors next week to have Tommy John surgery that would keep him out the rest of this season and possibly next year.
Glasnow has been taking part in a rehab program that included playing catch since going on the injured list June 15 in an attempt to avoid surgery.
The Rays originally didn’t completely rule out Glasnow returning in time to help down the stretch run as the AL champions look to reach the World Series again.
However, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday night’s game against Boston that he is not surprised by the development.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly tests positive for COVID-19
MIAMI — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees.
The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park for the game. The former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.
Mattingly’s case is isolated, the team said. The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative.
Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.
The Marlins were one of the teams deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last season. An outbreak during the first week of the 60-game schedule caused 19 positive cases with players and coaches quarantined for six days. The outbreak resulted in nine days without games.
Annika Sorenstam takes 2-shot lead in US Senior Women’s Open
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.
The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club. Husband Mike McGee is working as her caddie.
“It was a roller-coaster,” Sorenstam said. “It was not as solid as the first two days. A few putts falling would have made it really sweet.”
Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, closing with a bogey for a 71. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.
“A little bit up and down today,” Neumann said. “Good putting, good short game, and I think starting the back nine, I started to get a little bit more comfortable. Overall, it sort of got better and better as the day went.”
Sorenstam has pointed to the championship since turning 50 in October.
“I would love to do well, of course,” Sorenstam said. “That is why I came here. I feel like I’m as prepared as I can be. I just want to trust myself and enjoy the walk. Hopefully I can keep it in the short grass.”
European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was 4 under after a 71. Laura Davies (68) and Yuko Saito (74) were 2 under, and Kris Tschetter was even par after a 75.
Smith leads Horsey by 1 at Ballymena; 3 share women’s lead
BALLYMENA, Northern Ireland — English duo Jordan Smith and David Horsey will go head to head in the final round of the World Invitational as they both look to end long winless runs in Northern Ireland.
Smith claimed his first and only victory on the European Tour four years and one day ago in Germany, and a bogey-free round of 65 in Ballymena on Saturday moved him to 15 under and in pole position to win a second title.
For Horsey, it is nearly six years since he claimed his fourth tour victory at the Made in Denmark, and he went one shot better than Smith to sit just one back with 18 holes to play.
Smith carded a bogey-free 62 on day one at Galgorm Castle to set the early pace and while he could not maintain that scoring in round two at Massereene, the return to the event’s primary course clearly suited him as he combined birdies at the first, second, ninth, 13th and last with 20-foot par saves at the third and fifth to climb back to the summit.
Horsey had been bogey-free over days one and two and while he dropped his only shot of the week so far on the sixth, an excellent putting performance helped him secure birdies on the second, seventh, 10th, 11th, 13th, 15th and last.
New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier was at 11 under, a shot clear of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura and Dutchman Darius Van Driel.
In the women’s event, Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn signed for a 66 to surge up the leaderboard and share top spot at 13 under with Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Emma Talley.
After eagling the third, Pajaree’s momentum stalled on the front nine but she came home in 30 with six birdies, making five in a row from the ninth.
Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff in virus protocol
RICHMOND, Va. — All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe are going into virus protocol, making them the fifth and sixth Washington Football players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Washington is second-last in the NFL in percentage of players to receive at least one dose of a vaccine and, as of Saturday morning, only Arizona had more in league protocol. His team’s lagging vaccination rate and the potential pitfalls of an outbreak have been a point of consternation for coach Ron Rivera, who is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer.
Rivera gave players a “what if” scenario that if this were the season opener Sept. 12 against the Chargers, even players added to the protocol that morning would be ineligible to play that game or against the New York Giants four days later.
“It brings the reality of the what the rules are and I hope it helps,” Rivera said. “But these young men have to make their decisions.”
Just under 90% of NFL players have received at least one dose. Nine teams are at 95% of players in the vaccination process and just one is under 70%. Washington is not above that mark by much.
Colts sign quarterback Brett Hundley after Wentz’s injury
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on Saturday, one day after the team said projected starter Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot.
Hundley was drafted by Green Bay in the fifth round in 2015. The 6-foot-3 UCLA product has played for the Packers, Arizona and Seattle.
He has played 18 games and started nine in his six-year career, completing 199 of 337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also run 46 times for 309 yards and one score.
The Colts opened camp with four quarterbacks but only one, Wentz, who had thrown an NFL pass.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Wentz was injured late in practice Thursday. He sat out Friday when Eason took most of the snaps with the starting lineup. The Colts drafted Eason out of Washington in the fourth round in 2020.
The only other active quarterbacks are Sam Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick in April, and Jalen Morton, who played at Prairie View A&M before being cut in camp last season by Green Bay.
NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Kane bet on own games
The NHL said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane’s wife that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.
The league said Saturday night on Twitter that it was made aware of the social media posts by Anna Kane and plans to conduct a full investigation. Anna Kane wrote: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”
She added: “Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”
The NHL said: “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”
Kane’s gambling history and finances have been public knowledge for some time. A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights.
Since the Supreme Court paved the way for legalized sports gambling in the U.S. and more states have adopted it, the NHL has embraced the possibilities and made several partnerships with sportsbooks and other betting organizations.
Nigerian sprinter suspended for HGH hours before Olympic run
TOKYO — Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended for doping Saturday, hours before the former world championships silver medalist was due to run in the semifinals of the women’s 100 meters at the Olympics.
Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, four days before the Olympics opened, the Athletics Integrity Unit said, prompting a mandatory provisional suspension.
The results of that test were only received by track and field’s anti-doping body late Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats on the opening day of track competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, the AIU said.
She won her heat in 11.05 seconds and was due to run in the semifinals on Saturday. The highly-anticipated women’s 100 final is the last event on the day’s track schedule.
The AIU informed Okagbare of her suspension on Saturday morning, it said, ruling her out of the 100 and likely ending her Olympics. Under doping regulations, she is allowed to request that a “B” sample — or backup sample — is tested to double-check the results.
Hamilton takes pole in Hungary as he aims for 100th F1 win
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Lewis Hamilton’s 101st pole position in Formula One snapped a six-race barren run and set him up perfectly for a shot at a 100th career win in the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
The British driver holds F1 records for wins and poles and has a record eight wins at the Hungarian GP, including the last three.
While Silverstone is his home track — he has also won there eight times — Hamilton feels right at home at the Hungaroring.
He first won here in 2007, just the third win in his glittering career. His first Mercedes win in 2013 was also on this sunlit track, set amid the rolling hills and countryside of Mogyorod about 20 kilometers (12 1/2 miles) from Budapest.
Hamilton had not been on pole since the Spanish GP in early May. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the next two poles and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched four in a row as he soared ahead in the championship.
