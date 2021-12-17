Lakers’ Westbrook now in protocols as NBA virus numbers rise
Russell Westbrook entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden as past league MVP’s currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns.
Westbrook played 42 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in their overtime win at Dallas. The Lakers said he would not play Friday night in Minnesota, along with four other players because of virus issues and two more because of injuries.
All that means the Lakers would have no more than 10 available players on their roster for the game against the Timberwolves. If granted permission by the NBA to sign reinforcements and temporarily exceed the roster-size limit, the team was planning to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day hardship contract Friday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the pending league approval.
As of Thursday evening, there were at least 39 players — roughly 8% of the league’s total player roster — from at least 13 different teams known to be in the league’s protocols. Chicago had a league-high eight players known to be in protocols, one more than Brooklyn. Harden and Antetokounmpo both entered the protocols earlier this week.
Lletget traded to Revolution by Galaxy, reunites with Arena
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Midfielder Sebastian Lletget was acquired by Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution from the LA Galaxy on Thursday for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money.
The trade includes $300,000 in 2022, $200,000 in 2023 and up to $800,000 in conditional future general allocation money based on performance.
A regular on the U.S. national team, the 29-year-old had spent the last seven seasons with the Galaxy and will reunite with New England coach Bruce Arena, the former Galaxy coach.
“He has this secret sauce about him as far as managing groups and managing players as individuals,” Lletget said. “He’s the one that brought me to LA Galaxy. He’s the one that gave me my first cap on the national team. Now circling back with him in New England, it’s set up to be something great. Of course, there’s going to be challenges along the way. There’s going to be bumps on the road. But I’m just very excited.”
Lletget joins Matt Turner, New England’s starting goalkeeper and a national team regular.
“Whenever I can start looking for places to live and stuff, he’s going to be my go-to,” Lletget said. “I already told him I’m going to be bothering him almost every day.”
Lletget has 23 goals and 27 assists in 158 regular-season MLS games from 2015-21. He has eight goals in 33 international appearances.
Lletget spent 2010-15 with West Ham but failed to get into any Premier League games and was limited to one senior appearance, against Nottingham Forest in a third-round FA Cup match in 2014.
AP source: Browns QB Keenum, 4 more positive for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Case Keenum’s expected start for the Browns took an unexpected turn.
Cleveland’s veteran backup quarterback tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, possibly leaving the team without its top two quarterbacks for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Keenum was slotted to make his second start this season for Baker Mayfield, who tested positive Wednesday as the virus continues to wreak havoc with the Browns and several other NFL teams.
Third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is now positioned to start against the Raiders, but nothing is set. Mullens was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad on Sept. 1 and activated from the practice squad Thursday as a COVID-19 replacement.
Keenum’s positive result came after he practiced on Thursday. The team is also placing safety Ronnie Harrison, linebackers Grant Delpit and Jacob Phillips and cornerback A,J. Green on its swollen COVID-19 list, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the situation remains fluid.
The roster moves aren’t officially done, but once they are, the Browns will have 21 players on the COVID list. And coach Kevin Stefanski is also currently sidelined after his second positive test in two seasons.
Despite Cleveland’s widespread outbreak, a league spokesman said there has been “no change” for Saturday’s game as the Browns (7-6) and Raiders (6-7) try to improve their chances of making the playoffs.
Shortly after Keenum’s positive test was confirmed, Mayfield went on Twitter to criticize the league, which earlier relaxed testing requirements to potentially have vaccinated personnel return earlier than under the previous protocols.
Under the modified protocols, it’s possible some asymptomatic Browns players could play Saturday. But there’s also a chance others could test positive.
The Browns have until 4 p.m. Friday to activate players in time for them to be eligible.
Cavaliers’ Okoro enters NBA health and safety protocols
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, the team said.
Okoro, who scored 23 points and delivered a highlight-reel dunk over three Houston players in Wednesday night’s win over the Rockets, will be out for an undetermined period.
The Cavaliers said his status will be updated “at the appropriate time.” Earlier this season, forwards Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen were in the protocols.
One of the team’s best defensive players, the 20-year-old Okoro has scored at least 16 points in his last four games while helping the surprising Cavs reel off five straight wins and improve to 18-12.
The Cavs have been encouraged by Okoro’s development on the offensive end.
Cleveland plays at Milwaukee on Friday night.
Study: Former NFL receiver Jackson had stage 2 CTE
TAMPA, Fla. — Researchers diagnosed former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room in February, as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Jackson played 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2018. Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 38 when he died.
On Thursday, the late player’s family released the findings of a study conducted by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation’s brain bank in hopes of raising awareness of CTE and the risks of the disease.
“Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy,” Jackson’s widow, Lindsey, said in a statement released by the foundation.
“We hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future,” she added. “There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention.”
The Concussion Legacy Foundation describes CTE as a “progressive degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma,” adding stage 2 CTE is “associated with behavioral symptoms like aggression, impulsivity, depression, anxiety, paranoia, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation, along with progressive cognitive symptoms.”
Stage 4 is the most severe stage and is usually associated with dementia, the foundation said.
Canadiens and Flyers play at empty Bell Centre
The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers played in an empty Bell Centre on Thursday night because of a spiraling rise of COVID-19 cases.
The Canadiens announced about two hours before puck drop that Quebec public health officials had requested that no fans attend the game.
The team says in a statement it accepted the request “in order to help ensure the safety and security of our fans and fellow citizens.”
The Canadiens said there will be an update on the status of Saturday night’s game against the Boston Bruins, who currently have a six players in COVID-19 protocol, including captain Patrice Bergeron and star winger Brad Marchand.
Montreal says it has been assured it will be allowed to return to partial capacity at the Bell Centre beginning in January.
The Bruins placed forwards Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic and goalie Jeremy Swayman in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday.
Ariel Lassiter acquired by MLS’s Miami in trade with Houston
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Costa Rican forward Ariel Lassiter was acquired by Miami’s Major League Soccer team from Houston on Thursday for $100,000 in general allocation money.
Miami will pay $50,000 each in 2022 and 2023, and additional money conditioned to performance.
Lassier, a dual national who also has U.S. citizenship, has played for the LA Galaxy (2015-18), Costa Rica’s Alajuelense (2019-20) and Houston (2020-2021). He had three goals in 16 regular-season games in 2020 and none in 19 games this season, just four of them starts.
The 27-year-old has one goal in 17 appearances for Costa Rica, against Guadeloupe in this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. He is a son of former U.S. forward Roy Lassiter.
UFC’s Jon Jones guilty of misdemeanor in Vegas property case
LAS VEGAS — Former UFC champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal to resolve a criminal case stemming from allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace almost eight weeks ago.
Jones’ attorney, Peter Christiansen, declined to comment Thursday on Jones’ no contest plea on Tuesday to a misdemeanor property damage charge.
A Las Vegas judge ordered Jones to pay $750 in restitution and attend anger management classes.
Jones was arrested before dawn on Sept. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle charges after allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair and smashing his own head on the hood of a police patrol vehicle. A police report alleged he left a dent and chipped paint.
Jones lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attended a UFC Hall of Fame induction at the Park MGM hotel the night before his arrest.
Jones (26-1, 1 no-contest) had three stints as UFC light heavyweight champion from 2011 to 2020. He’s widely considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.
But he has fought only eight times in recent years due to arrests, suspensions and disputes with the UFC. He beat Dominick Reyes in February 2020 but relinquished the light heavyweight title last year.
QB Myles Brennan says he’s returning to LSU for final season
BATON ROUGE, La. — Fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to exit the transfer portal and return to LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly.
Brennan announced his decision with a social media post on Thursday morning, about a week after 2021 LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson announced his intention to transfer out.
“There’s no place like home,” Brennan wrote. “Let’s ride tiger nation!”
Brennan started three games in 2020, throwing for 1,112 and 11 TDs against three interceptions, before a core injury ended his season.
He entered August camp competing with Johnson to start this season, but a non-football injury took him out of contention and he wound up not playing a single snap during the regular season before announcing in November he intended to transfer.
Brennan’s return means that in his final year of college eligibility he’ll be competing for snaps against current freshman Garrett Nussmeier and coveted recruit Walker Howard, who formally signed on Wednesday and will be a freshman next season.
Which QB starts next season will be up to Kelly, who coached Notre Dame to a 11-1 record this season before LSU lured him away from the Irish with a 10-year contract worth about $100 million. Kelly replaced Ed Orgeron, who agreed in October to step down after this season.
After finishing the 2021 regular season at 6-6, LSU received a bid to the Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Jan. 4.
AP source: Lions’ Hockenson had season-ending thumb surgery
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has had season-ending thumb surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement regarding Hockenson. He was on the team’s injury report after not practicing for a second straight day because of a hand injury, an ailment that kept him out of Sunday’s loss at Denver.
He had 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. The third-year pro has 160 catches for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Detroit drafted the former Iowa star with the No. 8 overall pick in 2019. He earned Pro Bowl recognition last season after he set career highs with 67 receptions, 723 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
The Lions (1-11-1) host the NFC North-leading Arizona Cardinals (10-3) on Sunday.
Premier League schedule upended by COVID postponements
The Premier League schedule was upended Thursday as coronavirus outbreaks at clubs forced the postponement of five weekend matches, taking the total amount of games wiped out over the past week to nine.
The league said its intention was “to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible” although some managers have called for a brief suspension.
Adding to the postponement of the Manchester United-Brighton game on Saturday, the league said the following matches were also off: Southampton-Brentford, Watford-Crystal Palace, West Ham-Norwich (all Saturday) and Everton-Leicester (Sunday).
Only five league games remain to be played this weekend, with the growing number of infections among squads reflecting the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.
The league said its board was assessing applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis.
“The league understands fans will be disappointed these matches have had to be postponed and apologizes for the inconvenience and disruption caused,” the Premier League said. “All other fixtures due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”
Two matches were being played on Thursday night, with Liverpool beating Newcastle 3-1 without three players — Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones — who were missing because of positive tests for the virus.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said three players — Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi — were all unavailable for the 1-1 home draw against Everton after positive tests. Ben Chilwell, who is out injured, also tested positive and Kai Havertz was missing because he felt unwell.
Keegan-Michael Key to host NFL Honors during Super Bowl week
NEW YORK — Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb. 10, when The Associated Press individual awards are announced.
The prime-time honors special will air at 9 p.m. EST on ABC and be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network from the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
The show recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the season with the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards among those presented.
The newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be announced during the program, which has usually aired the night before the Super Bowl. This year, it will be three days before the NFL’s championship game is played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.
Key, who previously hosted “NFL Honors” in 2017, was the co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” with Jordan Peele. He’s currently in production on the upcoming “Wonka” film, and recently wrapped production on Mike Myers’ new comedy series, “The Pentaverate,” and Judd Apatow’s new comedy film, “The Bubble.”
Michigan State All-America RB Kenneth Walker entering draft
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State All-America running back Kenneth Walker is skipping the Peach Bowl against Pittsubrgh and his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Walker made the announcement in social media posts on Thursday.
Coach Mel Tucker said earlier this week that he was uncertain whether Walker would play for 11th-ranked Spartans against No. 13 Pittsburgh on Dec. 30 in Atlanta. Tucker supported the decision.
“I want to congratulate Ken for all his success and thank him for taking a chance on us,” Tucker posted.
Walker, a Tennessee native, transferred from Wake Forest after his sophomore season and helped Tucker’s turnaround. The Spartans won two games in Tucker’s debut season last year that was shortened by the pandemic.
Michigan State won 10 games this year, including handing rival Michigan its only loss.
“I am beyond grateful to coach Tucker and the entire staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to shine under their leadership,” Walker wrote.
Walker ran for 1,636 yards, second in FBS, and ranked among the nation’s leaders with 19 touchdowns. He had 579 yards rushing in each of his two seasons at Wake Forest and scored 17 touchdowns.
The junior jumped to the top of the Heisman Trophy watch lists after scoring five touchdowns in a win over the Wolverines and finished sixth in the voting last week.
He was named Walter Camp player of the year and became the first Spartan to win the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back. Walker and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud shared AP’s Big Ten co-offensive players of the year honors.
