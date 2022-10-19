Ohtani had ‘good’ season; less glowing about Angels results
TOKYO — Japanese two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani arrived home on Tuesday and was critical of his Los Angeles Angels team missing the Major League Baseball playoffs again.
In an interview at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, he said it was “a good season for me personally.” Not so good for the Angels, though.
Without solid support for former AL MVPs Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels suffered a seventh consecutive losing season, and missed the playoffs for an eighth consecutive year.
“I have to say that August and September in particular felt longer to me than last year,” Ohtani said, speaking in Japanese. “We were not able to play as many good games as we would like — including 14 consecutive losses. So I have a rather negative impression of this season.”
The Angels finished 73-89 and were 33 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.
The Angels last made the playoffs in 2014. Ohtani joined in 2018, leaving one of baseball’s biggest stars on the sidelines for the game’s biggest stage.
Ohtani was 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA as a pitcher. As a batter he hit 34 home runs, had 95 RBIs and hit .273.
He was asked about the possibility of being the American League MVP again.
“I’m just happy to be considered as a candidate,” he said.
Ohtani has already picked up an armful of awards. He was the AL MVP last year. Last season, he was also presented a special award — the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award — by Commissioner Rob Manfred to recognize his two-way play.
Ohtani has already agreed to a $30 million deal with the Angels for the 2023 season, his final year before free agency. The Angels have said they want to keep him.
He was open to playing for Japan in next year’s World Baseball Classic, which takes place before the MLB season.
“Many top-class Major League players from the United States and Latin America have announced their participation,” Ohtani said. “Participating in this tournament is very appealing to me. I have that kind of feeling.”
Suspended Padres SS Tatis has follow-up surgery on wrist
SAN DIEGO — Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had a follow-up surgery on his left wrist and should be recovered from that and recent shoulder surgery by spring training, the team said.
Tatis is currently serving an 80-game suspension from MLB after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He had surgery last week to removed the screws that were placed in his wrist during surgery in mid-March and replace them with a central screw.
Tatis broke his wrist in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. The team didn’t realize the severity of the injury until he reported to spring training.
Tatis was on the cusp of returning from the wrist injury when he was suspended on Aug. 12.
Tatis had surgery to repair the partially torn labrum in his left shoulder in early September.
Although he’s expected to be ready to participate in spring training, his suspension will continue into the 2023 season.
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas fracas
NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace for the upcoming race at Miami-Homestead on Tuesday after he spun reigning champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the weekend and then confronted him afterward.
NASCAR classified Wallace’s infraction as behavioral, which per the rule book could cover Wallace deliberately spinning Larson, his contact with a NASCAR official and even his shoving match with Larson.
Wallace, who is the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to be suspended for an on-track incident since 2015, will miss Sunday’s race in South Florida. He had already been eliminated from the playoff chase.
Walker retires after 14 NFL seasons with Niners, Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Delanie Walker knew his broken ankle was bad when he didn’t feel any pain while on the field in Miami.
Not because of shock. The nerve-endings had been severed.
“At that point, I kind of felt like this is going to be a tough one to come back from,” Walker said Tuesday. “But knowing me, I was that guy, knowing that I wanted to come back early. I wanted to show the team that I worked my butt off to get back on this field. And, you know, it just didn’t happen the way I wanted it to.”
Walker broke his ankle in the 2018 season opener, the first game under his new head coach Mike Vrabel in what wound up as the NFL’s longest game. Walker played seven more games in 2019, and the three-time Pro Bowl tight end finally retired Tuesday from the NFL after 14 seasons — nearly three years after his final game.
A new job with the NFL’s Legends Community helped Walker realize that the time to transition had arrived.
“There’s no other job in the world like the NFL,” Walker said. “So it took me a while to realize that I probably wasn’t going to be able to play again. And that moment hit once I got my new job, I just realized that it was time to hang it up and I wanted to do it with the Tennessee Titans.”
Toronto’s Insigne sets MLS record with $14 million salary
BETHESDA, Md. — Toronto winger Lorenzo Insigne set a Major League Soccer record with $14 million salary when he joined the team from Napoli last summer, according to the league’s players’ association.
Insigne, who scored six goals in 11 matches, took over as highest-paid player from Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who has a base salary of $7.35 million and total compensation of $8.153 million.
Before this year, the high was Zlatan Ibrahimović’s $7.2 million with the LA Galaxy in 2019.
Toronto also signed forward Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus. He has a $3.125 million salary and $6.256 million in total compensation.
LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez dropped to third overall at $6 million in salary and $7.443 million in total compensation, followed by Bernardeschi and Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín with $5.1 million base and $5.793 million in total compensation.
Higuaín announced his retirement and played what he said was his final match on Monday.
Other notable players who joined the league in midseason were Houston midfielder Héctor Herrera ($4.75 million in salary and $5.246 million in total compensation), D.C. United forward Christian Benteke ($4 million, $4.182 million), Columbus forward Cucho Hernández ($2.6 million, $2.886 million), Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale ($1.6 million, $2.386 million), Austin midfielder Emiliao Rigoni ($1.846 million, $2.294 million) and LAFC forward Denis Bouanga ($2.083 million).
The union released its latest salary report, dated Sept. 2, on Monday.
Broncos QB Wilson adds hamstring to list of injuries
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson is day to day with a strained hamstring.
A week after getting treatment for an injury near his throwing shoulder, the Denver Broncos quarterback said he tweaked a hamstring during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
“I kind of scrambled and moved around on one, had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter. Just tried to play through it and all that,” Wilson said. “I felt good moving around, running around and throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and then that happened, so that was a little unfortunate. But, you know, trying to find a way to win the game.”
Coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed that Wilson went for an MRI on Monday, but he demurred when asked what the test showed.
“We’re still looking at it, evaluating it, getting a feel for it,” Hackett said.
When they host the New York Jets (4-2) on Sunday, the Broncos might have to turn to backup Brett Rypien, whose only career start was a 37-28 victory over the Jets at the Meadowlands in 2020, or longtime reserve QB Josh Johnson, who has started nine times in his 11-year professional career and is on the team’s practice squad.
Bettman: NHL salary cap may get nice bump for ‘23-24 season
NEW YORK — The NHL salary cap could get its first big increase since before the pandemic sooner than expected.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said there’s a chance players could be finished paying off what they owe owners from pandemic revenue losses as soon as this season, which would mean the cap going up $4 million or more next summer.
Initial projects were for another modest $1 million bump and a bigger increase in the summer of 2024, but there’s now more optimism about 2023 after Bettman said the league generated $5.4 billion in hockey-related revenue last season.
“Revenue’s pretty vibrant,” Bettman said Tuesday after a meeting of the NHL’s Board of Governors. “The business is good, and so things are looking possible for (players’ debt) being paid off this year. If we miss it, it’ll be close and it’ll be next year.”
The league and union agreed to keep the cap flat coming out of the pandemic and use escrow payments to make up for what players owed owners to split revenue 50/50. That meant the cap staying at $81.5 million for two seasons before going up to $82.5 million this year.
With new U.S. media rights deals and other revenue streams flowing, it could be over $86 million in the not-too-distant future.
Falcons CB Casey Hayward placed on IR with shoulder injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday.
Hayward hurt his shoulder attempting to tackle San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 28-14 victory over the 49ers.
Hayward is an 11-year veteran who joined Atlanta as a free agent during the last offseason, giving the team another outside cornerback to team with A.J. Terrell.
The duo has been highly effective, helping the Falcons (3-3) get off to a stronger start than expected in a rebuilding year.
Hayward, Terrell and another defensive back, Isaiah Oliver, went out with injuries against the 49ers.
Coach Arthur Smith said Terrell and Oliver were not expected to miss much time, but Hayward’s injury was described as a potentially long-term issue.
The coach did not specify how long Hayward might be out.
Darren Hall, a fourth-round pick in 2021, is expected to take over Hayward’s starting role in the secondary.
Vanderbilt extends men’s coach Jerry Stackhouse’s contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach.
Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension.
“Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.”
The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
Now his Commodores posted a 19-17 record in his third season with a trip to the NIT quarterfinals. Stackhouse thanked the Board of Trust, Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, Lee, his staff, players, family and fans.
“Stability and commitment are concepts in college athletics that are hard to come by these days,” Stackhouse said. “I feel very fortunate to be at Vanderbilt, where stability and commitment are part of our culture from Chancellor Diermeier to Dr. Lee on down.”
Stackhouse has had three Vanderbilt players go to the NBA led by Aaron Nesmith, Saben Lee and most recently Scotty Pippen Jr., who led the SEC in scoring last season. His latest recruiting class for the upcoming season ranked 18th nationally by Rivals and 24th by 247Sports.
Jazz GM Zanik to continue rebuild, signs multiyear deal
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multiyear deal as he continues the franchise’s roster makeover.
Zanik just finished a busy offseason after dealing All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and breaking up the nucleus of a roster that had been to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons. The franchise also parted ways with veteran coach Quin Snyder, bringing in former Spurs and Celtics assistant Will Hardy.
Gobert was dealt to the Timberwolves while Mitchell is now with the Cavaliers.
Zanik is entering his fourth season as the general manager. He came to the franchise in 2013 as an assistant general manager before taking the same role with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. He returned to the Jazz in 2017 and was elevated to GM in 2019.
“Justin’s basketball acumen, ability to create meaningful relationships throughout the league, and management of our front office are invaluable assets,” Jazz executive Danny Ainge said. “We’re thrilled that he’ll continue to lead the team.”
Capitals’ Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking
NEW YORK — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
The NHL announced the suspension, Kuznetsov’s first for on-ice play, Tuesday after his phone hearing with the department of player safety.
Kuznetsov swung his stick and hit Burroughs in the face with his blade late in the second period of the game Monday night. He was given a two-minute minor penalty, and the Canucks scored on the ensuing power play.
In a video announcing the suspension, the league called it “an intentional stick swing toward an opponent that makes high contact” and said the purposeful nature of the swing and where it landed on Burroughs made it rise to the level of a suspension.
The 30-year-old from Chelyabinsk, Russia, will now miss Washington’s upcoming game Thursday at Ottawa and forfeit $42,162 in salary. He’s eligible to return Saturday against Los Angeles.
Kuznetsov’s suspension is another blow for the Capitals, who lost winger Connor Brown to a lower-body injury in the Canucks game. Their absences could open the door for young forwards Connor McMichael and Joe Snivey to make their season debuts.
This is Kuznetsov’s fourth run-in with the league. He was fined $2,000 for diving in 2017, suspended three games for off-ice conduct in 2019 and fined $5,000 for high-sticking last season.
Kuznetsov had three assists against Vancouver and trails only Alex Ovechkin in points among Capitals players.
Luz Long’s Olympic silver auctioned for nearly $500K
LAGUNA NIGUEL — The silver medal captured by Luz Long, the German long jumper who befriended Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, sold at auction for more than $488,000, a sum the auction house said was a record price for a publicly sold second-place prize.
Long walked arm in arm through the stadium with Owens to celebrate their victories while Adolf Hitler watched from the stands. The family of the long jumper, who was killed in World War II, decided to auction the medal and other collectables. The auction house labeled the Luz collection as the “Beacon of Hope.”
“These world-record results showcase the amazing story of Luz Long, the most Courageous Olympian,” said David Kohler, the president of SCP Auctions.
About a year ago, Bill Russell’s Olympic gold medal from the 1956 Games sold for $587,000. One of Owens’ gold medals sold for $1.46 million in 2013. The exact price of Luz’s medal was $488,435.
Long cemented himself in Olympic lore during the Berlin Games when he was the first to congratulate Owens on his triumph in the long jump. Later they walked around the stadium together and posed for pictures.
There’s also the story Owens told of Long approaching him after he fouled on his first two attempts in the preliminary round. With only one more try to make the final, Owens said Long suggested he take off a foot in front of the board, to assure he wouldn’t foul on his last try. Owens took that advice and went on to win the title — one of four he captured in Berlin — with a then-Olympic record jump of 8.06 meters (26 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
Owens was Black, and his stirring success at those Olympics was said to have annoyed Hitler by puncturing the Nazi myth of Aryan racial superiority.
“It took a lot of courage for him to befriend me,” Owens said years later. “You can melt down all the medals and cups I have and they wouldn’t be a plating on the 24-karat friendship I felt for Luz Long at that moment. Hitler must have gone crazy watching us embrace.”
Ted Barrett to head NLCS umpires, Alfonso Márquez ALCS umps
NEW YORK — Ted Barrett will be the crew chief for the National League Championship Series between San Diego and Philadelphia, and Alfonso Márquez will head the umpires for the American League series between Houston and Cleveland or the New York Yankees.
Brian Knight will work the plate for Tuesday’s NL opener, and Barrett will be at first, Adam Hamari at second, Quinn Wolcott at third, Doug Eddings in left, Todd Tichenor in right and Lance Barrett will serve as a reserve ump, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.
Lance Barrett is set to work the plate for Game 2, followed by Ted Barrett for Game 3, Hamari for Game 4, Wolcott for Game 5, Eddings for Game 6 and Tichenor for Game 7.
Mike Muchlinski will be behind the plate for Wednesday’s AL opener, with Márquez at first, Adrian Johnson at second, Vic Carapazza at third, Chris Guccione in left, Chris Conroy in right and D.J. Reyburn as a reserve.
Reyburn works the plate in Game 2, followed by Márquez in Game 3, Johnson in Game 4, Carapazza in Game 5, Guccione in Game 6 and Conroy in Game 7.
Andy Fletcher, Larry Vanover and Chad Whitson will serve as the replay umpires.
