Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams
COSTA MESA — Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Coach Brandon Staley said on Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years.
“We didn’t want to designate him to return if we didn’t feel like he was capable of going out there and performing. He looked good in the practices,” Staley said. “What’s been amazing for me to see is just how he feels now. There’s just a piece there where I feel good. I’m excited to see him go out there and play football like I know he knows how and to have that freedom to know that he’s healthy.”
Staley did not say how many snaps Bosa would play against the Rams. The Chargers (9-6) have already clinched a playoff spot, but could still be in position to earn the fifth seed if they win their final two games.
Derwin James has been declared out after sustaining a concussion in Monday night’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. It will be the third game in the last four weeks the Pro Bowl safety has missed.
NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State was suspended indefinitely Friday after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications. While Hahn was giving the score of the Sun Bowl, he said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”
Wolfpack Sports Properties general manager Kyle Winchester, in a statement relayed by the school, said the broadcaster was suspended “from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast.” N.C. State referred inquiries to Learfield’s statement.
The Sun Bowl canceled its annual fan fest because the city’s convention center is being used to house migrants awaiting immigration decisions, according to the Raleigh News and Observer.
Hahn, the radio voice for N.C. State since the 1990-91 season and NC Sportscaster of the Year in 2010 and 2020, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Maryland beat North Carolina State 16-12 in the game in Charlotte.
Tua Tagovailoa officially out with concussion at New England
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami’s Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.
Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is day to day as he focuses on his health.
“He’s better than the day before,” McDaniel said. “But I’m also trying to get a team ready to play this game, and it really doesn’t do anybody any service to over talk the scenario where he’s got to be focused on his health and nothing else.”
Teddy Bridgewater will lead Miami in Sunday’s critical division matchup, which will be a factor in whether the Dolphins clinch their first postseason berth since 2016. The Dolphins can clinch the playoffs with a win and a New York Jets loss to Seattle, or a tie combined with a Jets loss and Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie.
For Tagovailoa, it’s not clear when, or if, he’ll return to the field, but many current and former players have expressed concern for his long-term health after his second confirmed concussion of the season.
McDaniel has appeared equally concerned for his 24-year-old starting quarterback, but has chosen his words carefully, offering few details on Tagovailoa’s future. He said Friday that he has blocked out outside opinions “diligently” regarding Tagovailoa’s health.
Cardinals turn to David Blough, 4th starting QB in 4 weeks
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona will use its fourth starting quarterback in four games after David Blough was named the starter Friday for the Cardinals’ game Sunday at Atlanta.
Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with Blough over Trace McSorley, who started a 19-16 loss to Tampa Bay on Christmas Day.
The 27-year-old Blough started five games for Detroit in 2019, losing all five. The former Purdue standout was signed a little more than two weeks ago, a few weeks after starter Kyler Murray was lost for the season due to a knee injury.
The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight and seven of eight.
Murray has hurt early against New England on Dec. 12, giving way to McCoy. McCoy then started in a loss at Denver, going out with a head injury against the Broncos.
SMU QB Tanner Mordecai says he’s transferring to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced on social media Friday that he is transferring from SMU to Wisconsin.
Mordecai tweeted the news two weeks after playing in SMU’s 24-23 New Mexico Bowl loss to BYU. Mordecai threw his school-record 72nd career touchdown pass for SMU in that game.
“I could not be more fired up to play at a school with rich history and a winning culture,” Mordecai said. “Let’s ride!”
Mordecai also thanked SMU’s faculty, staff and program. He said: “I have made relationships that I will cherish and carry for the rest of my life.”
After spending 2018-20 as a reserve quarterback for Oklahoma, Mordecai transferred to SMU and was the Mustangs’ starter the last two seasons.
He threw for 3,628 yards with a school-record 39 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021. Mordecai followed that by passing for 3,524 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also had two touchdown runs each of the last two seasons.
Bucs’ Gabbert, brothers rescue people in Tampa chopper crash
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert became an unexpected hero Thursday when a helicopter crashed into Hillsborough Bay in Tampa.
He and his two brothers were cruising nearby on jet skis, checking out from afar some of the sail boats at a yacht club, when they heard a “faint noise” south of Davis Island and rushed toward it.
“I just remember looking to the west and seeing it almost looked like a crew boat in the water that had broken up in about four pieces and I vaguely remember seeing like two yellow life jackets so I was like all right we gotta go check this out,” Gabbert said Friday at a news conference, local authorities standing behind him like proud parents.
The brothers arrived at the crash to find a sinking helicopter and multiple people in need of saving.
Teen prodigy Wembanyama MVP in French league’s All-Star game
PARIS — French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama embellished his fast-growing reputation when he became the youngest MVP in the French league’s All-Star game.
The 18-year-old Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists on Thursday night as the All-Star France team won 136-128 against the All-Star World team — an annual contest between French and non-French players in the French league’s LNB.
The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama is considered the likely top pick in the 2023 NBA draft next June and is a near-certainty to be the first top-five draft pick from France.
In the two months since his jaw-dropping performances in two exhibition games in Las Vegas, “Wembamania” has swept France with sold-out games whenever he plays for Paris-based Metropolitans 92.
Wembanyama is leading the French league with averages of 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. And those are his final numbers as an 18-year-old. He turns 19 on Jan. 4, 2023.
He hit a purple patch from early November to early December with a streak of four consecutive 30-or-more-point games.
Wembanyama’s international career got off to a good start and he is 2-0 with Olympic silver medalist France, with 39 points scored and 13 rebounds in those two games.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes big-money move to Saudi Arabian club
LONDON — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday in a deal that is a landmark moment for Middle Eastern soccer but will see one of Europe’s biggest stars disappear from the sport’s elite stage.
Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of the five-time Ballon d’Or holding up the team’s jersey after Ronaldo signed a deal until June 2025, with the club hailing the move as “history in the making.”
“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.
It also gives the 37-year-old Ronaldo a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career. Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.
Ronaldo said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”
“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the forward added.
While the signing is a massive boost for Middle Eastern soccer, it will also fuel the debate about Saudi Arabia using so-called “sportswashing” to boost the country’s image internationally. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund owns Premier League team Newcastle, and the country is considering a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
Ronaldo had been a free agent after his contract was terminated by Manchester United following an explosive TV interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.
Hawks’ McMillan says he has no plans to retire midseason
ATLANTA — Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Friday he has no plans to retire in the middle of the season, brushing back a report citing unnamed sources.
The Athletic reported that McMillan is considering stepping down before the season ends, but McMillan said that’s not true.
“We have a race to prepare for,” McMillan said. “We’re trying to get our guys healthy and make a run another run at the playoffs, but the things that were reported, look, I’m here to coach this year, and I’ve talked to (owner) Tony Ressler many times, and our goal is to make the playoffs. And that’s what I’m working towards.”
McMillan, 58, said he had no immediate reaction to the report. He is in the middle of his third season with the Hawks, who are 17-18 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
Wofford men’s basketball coach McAuley resigns
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford men’s basketball coach Jay McAuley, who has been on leave from the program for the past four weeks, has resigned.
The school announced the change Friday, a few weeks after McAuley took a leave of absence on Dec. 5. School spokesman Brent Williamson said Wofford could not add details about why McAuley resigned.
Williamson said associate coach Dwight Perry will continue as the team’s interim head coach. In five games under Perry, Wofford is 3-2 including a 67-62 victory at Texas A&M on Dec. 20.
McAuley was named the Terriers’ coach in April 2019 and went 58-41 in his three-plus seasons.
In a news release, the school thanked McAuley for his service and leadership and wished he and his family well going forward.
Faes’ own goals hand Liverpool win; West Ham loses again
LIVERPOOL, England — Leicester defender Wout Faes had an evening to forget as Liverpool ended the year by closing the gap to the Premier League’s top four.
Faes became just the fourth player to score two own goals in a Premier League game, helping Liverpool come from behind to beat Leicester 2-1on Friday in a match marked by defensive errors from both sides.
After a tough start to the season, Liverpool is now just two points behind fourth-place Tottenham heading into 2023 following a run of four straight wins.
West Ham, meanwhile, is staring at a crisis after a fifth straight loss. David Moyes’ team conceded two goals against the run of play to lose 2-0 at home against Brentford, and the London club could find itself in last place once the rest of the weekend games are played.
Both games started with a tribute to Pele, who died Thursday at the age of 82, as will the rest of the weekend fixtures.
Slovakia beats Latvia 3-0 in world junior hockey
MONCTON, New Brunswick — Adam Gajan made 28 saves and Slovakia beat Latvia 3-0 on Friday for its second victory in three Group B games in the world junior hockey championship.
In Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Group A in the only other game of the day, Germany beat Austria 4-2 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.
Slovakia will close group play Saturday against Switzerland. Latvia finished last in the group with one point. It will face Austria — last in Group A with four losses — in a best-of-three relegation round that begins Monday in Halifax.
The United States will wrap up Group B play against Finland on Saturday in Moncton. In Group A finales in Halifax on Saturday, Canada will play Sweden, and Germany will meet the Czech Republic.
Filip Mesar had a goal and an assist for Slovakia. Alex Ciernik and Simon Nemec also scored.
The 19-year-old Gajan was in goal in Slovakia’s 6-3 victory over the United States on Tuesday. He has made two starts for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL after appearing in 16 games with the NAHL’s Chippewa Steel to open the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.